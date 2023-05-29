Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction MID 45 % Chance of Winning GLO 55 % Bet Now! Middlesex will take on Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast 2023 South Group match at Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood on Monday May 29. The action will kick start from 7:00 PM IST. Middlesex finished eighth in the league stage of the group last season. They managed to win four of the 14 league stage matches. Gloucestershire, on the other hand, finished sixth on the nine-team table with 14 points in as many matches.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Both the teams are at the bottom of the points table and picking a winner between them is a difficult task. However, we are backing Gloucestershire to win the upcoming match. The side has a quality batter in Chris Dent, Miles Hammond and James Bracey. They also have some very good all-rounders like Oliver Price and Graeme van Buuren. The bowling unit also has a quality spinner in Zafar Gohar and veteran pacer David Payne. Very talented 22-year-old batter Ben Charlesworth made his T20 debut in the last match and scored 56 runs. Charlesworth has been in good form lately and it's good news for Gloucestershire.

Milddlesex, the bottom ranked team in South Group, are relying heavily on Pieter Malan. Malan is the only batter from the team who has scored over 50 runs after two matches. This shows the vulnerability of the batting department. All-rounder Ryan Higgins has scored 34 runs and picked one just wicket so far. His bowling average and economy rate is a whopping 81 and 11.57 respectively. Tom Helm, who has picked three wickets, is their highest wicket-taker but has leaked 9.75 runs per overs.

Middlesex chances of winning - 45%

Gloucestershire chances of winning - 55%

Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ryan Higgins will look to play a crucial role for Middlesex in the ongoing season of T20 Blast 2023. He was part of Gloucestershire in the previous edition. He scored 191 runs at an average of 23.87 and at a strike rate of 133.56 and also picked nine wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.44 for them. Middlesex would be hoping for an all-round show from him.

Veteran batter Chris Dent will have to take a bigger batting responsibility for Gloucestershire in the ongoing season. Higgins and Glenn Phillips were there in the squad last year but in their absence Dent will have to take charge. He smashed 55 off 29 against Kent in the first match before scoring 11 versus Glamorgan. Overall, he has scored 1500 runs in 76 matches at an average of 24.19 and a strike rate of 133.80.

Match Toss Prediction

No T20 Blast 2022 matches were played in Northwood last year. Two matches have been scheduled this year. The match between Middlesex and Gloucestershire will be the first one. Both the teams are under pressure and could elect to bat first and put solid runs on the board to put themselves in a favourable condition.

Weather Report

It will be partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 18 degree celsius in Northwood on Monday. The precipitation level is expected to hover around 10 percent, while humidity will be close to 51 percent. The wind speed could reach up to 24 km/h.

Middlesex Player List

Middlesex Squad

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Josh De Caires, Nathan Fernandes, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Pieter Malan (South Africa), Daniel O'Driscoll, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White

Middlesex Predicted XI

Stevie Eskinazi (cap) Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Pieter Malan Batter Max Holden All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Luke Hollman All-rounder John Simpson (wk) WK-Batter Martin Andersson All-rounder Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Tom Helm Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have lost each of their last five matches in the format. They have the opening two matches in the T20 Blast 2023.

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire Squad

Jack Taylor (c), Zaman Akhter, James Bracey, Ben Charlesworth, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Chris Dent, Zafar Gohar (Pakistan), Dominic Goodman, Miles Hammond, Marcus Harris (Australia), Tom Lace, Will Naish, David Payne, Ollie Price, Tom Price, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Singh Dale, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Paul van Meekeren, Jared Warner, Ben Wells

Gloucestershire Predicted XI

Grant Roelofsen (WK) WK-Batter Chris Dent Batter Miles Hammond All-rounder Oliver Price All-rounder Jack Taylor (cap) All-rounder Ben Charlesworth All-rounder Graeme Van Buuren All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Md Taylor Bowler David Payne Bowler Tom Smith All-rounder

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have lost four of their last five matches in the format. They have lost their opening two matches this season.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

Gloucestershire have won three of the last five matches including the one against Middlesex.

Matches Played - 20

Derbyshire Wins - 3

Northamptonshire Wins - 15

Tied - 1

NR- 1

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Middlesex’s opening partnership to be under 22.5

This is quite simple one to pick for this game. In the two games that they have played so far this season, Middlesex has scored over the required target just once. And that too was just 23 on a wicket where their opponents, Hampshire, scored a massive 91 for the opening stand. A bigger problem for them is how good Gloucestershire have been in claiming the first wicket in this season’s T20 Blast. In the two games that Gloucestershire have played this season, they have allowed a grand total of 22 runs(9 and 13). At odds of 1.85, you can get great returns on this punt.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Top Team Batsmen

Pieter Malan to be Middlesex's Top Batter

The 33-year-old batter has scored 110 runs in two matches at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 174.60. He is the leading run-scorer for his team at the moment. Overall, he has featured in 56 T20 matches and scored 1778 runs at an average of 39.51 and a strike rate of 119.56.

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire's Top Batter

The batter did not feature in his side's last match. In the first match, Bracey scored just seven runs. However, the England international is expected to bounce back in the upcoming match. Overall, Bracey has played 44 T20 matches and scored 730 runs at an average of 20.85 and a strike rate of 123.31.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire

Tom Helm to be Middlesex's top bowler

Right-arm pacer Tom Helm has played a total of 74 T20 matches and picked 89 wickets at an average of 24.13 and an economy rate of 8.94. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for his side in the T20 Blast 2023 with three scalps in three matches at an average of 26 and an economy rate of 9.75.

David Payne to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

The 32-year-old left-arm pacer picked three wickets in his last outing against Glamorgan and he would aim to capitalise on the momentum and confidence. Overall, the left-arm pacer has featured in 132 T20 matches and scored and picked 168 wickets at an average of 22.44 and an economy rate of 8.39. Payne is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his side after two matches.