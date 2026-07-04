T20 Blast Predictions and Tips 2026

T20 Blast 2026 starts on 22 May and runs until 18 July. The final stage returns to Edgbaston in Birmingham, one of the most famous grounds in English domestic cricket.

Organizers switched to a different group format ahead of the 2026 campaign. Instead of 2 groups with 9 teams, the league now uses 3 regional groups with 6 teams in each section. Each county plays 12 matches during the group stage before the playoffs start in July.

Somerset enters the season as defending champions after their title run in 2025. Surrey, Lancashire Lightning, and Yorkshire enter the season with some of the deepest squads in the competition.

The opening round already produced several high-scoring matches and quick run chases, which is normal for English T20 cricket during the summer months. Grounds like The Oval, Trent Bridge, and Edgbaston usually produce quick-scoring games, so markets linked to total runs and sixes usually stay active during those games.

Finals Day takes place on 18 July with 2 semi-finals and the final played on the same day. Edgbaston keeps its traditional role as the home of the biggest day in the T20 Blast calendar.

T20 Blast Predictions

Match previews are updated throughout the season after team news, injuries, and lineup changes. Team news, injuries, squad rotation, pitch reports, and weather conditions all affect the odds before a match starts.

County squads rarely stay the same for long during the English summer. One player can leave for international duty, while another joins the squad for a short period, so lineup news can change the odds within a few hours. That is why our pre-match breakdowns are refreshed before every round and again after official lineups appear.

Grounds like Edgbaston, Trent Bridge, and Headingley often produce completely different match conditions. Some pitches produce high-scoring games, while others help seam bowlers during evening matches. Those differences become important in short-format matches, especially for betting markets linked to runs, wickets, and powerplay totals.

Recent results usually tell more than old-season statistics. A team with 3 straight wins usually plays with more confidence than a side struggling near the bottom of the table. Strong finishers and reliable death bowling often decide close T20 games.

The 2026 season runs from 22 May until 18 July, with Finals Day once again scheduled at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey T20 Blast County Ground GLO 54% Chance of Winning SUR 46.00% View Prediction

Full T20 Blast 2026 Schedule

The 2026 T20 Blast begins on May 22, 2026, and continues until Finals Day on July 18, 2026. Teams play across England and Wales during the group stage before the knockout round starts in mid-July. Edgbaston in Birmingham hosts both semi-finals and the final once again.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire T20 Blast Headingley YOR 53% Chance of Winning LEI 47.00% View Prediction Durham vs Nottinghamshire T20 Blast Riverside Ground DUR 51% Chance of Winning NOT 49.00% View Prediction Glamorgan vs Worcestershire T20 Blast Sophia Gardens GLA 56% Chance of Winning WOR 44.00% View Prediction Hampshire vs Kent T20 Blast The Rose Bowl HAM 53% Chance of Winning KEN 47.00% View Prediction Northamptonshire vs Somerset T20 Blast County Ground NOR 55% Chance of Winning SOM 45.00% View Prediction Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire T20 Blast Edgbaston WAR 54% Chance of Winning GLO 46.00% View Prediction Essex vs Middlesex T20 Blast County Ground ESS 57% Chance of Winning MID 43.00% View Prediction Lancashire vs Derbyshire T20 Blast LAN VS DER Prediction Coming Soon Derbyshire vs Somerset T20 Blast DER VS SOM Prediction Coming Soon

Date Match Venue May 22, 2026 Essex vs Sussex Sharks County Ground, Chelmsford May 22, 2026 Surrey vs Lancashire Lightning The Oval, London May 22, 2026 Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex Lord's, London May 22, 2026 Durham vs Derbyshire Falcons County Ground, Derby May 22, 2026 Hampshire Hawks vs Somerset County Ground, Taunton May 22, 2026 Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Glamorgan County Ground, Northampton May 22, 2026 Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Bears County Ground, Bristol May 22, 2026 Notts Outlaws vs Yorkshire Trent Bridge, Nottingham May 22, 2026 Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes Grace Road, Leicester May 23, 2026 Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Sophia Gardens, Cardiff May 24, 2026 Leicestershire Foxes vs Durham Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street May 24, 2026 Warwickshire Bears vs Somerset Edgbaston, Birmingham May 24, 2026 Derbyshire Falcons vs Yorkshire Headingley, Leeds May 24, 2026 Middlesex vs Surrey Lord's, London May 24, 2026 Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids New Road, Worcester May 25, 2026 Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws Old Trafford, Manchester May 25, 2026 Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury May 26, 2026 Hampshire Hawks vs Essex Rose Bowl, Southampton May 27, 2026 Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire Falcons Grace Road, Leicester May 29, 2026 Durham vs Yorkshire County Ground, Derby May 29, 2026 Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes Old Trafford, Manchester May 29, 2026 Glamorgan vs Somerset Sophia Gardens, Cardiff May 29, 2026 Derbyshire Falcons vs Notts Outlaws County Ground, Derby May 29, 2026 Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Gloucestershire County Ground, Northampton May 29, 2026 Kent Spitfires vs Essex St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury May 29, 2026 Hampshire Hawks vs Surrey Rose Bowl, Southampton May 29, 2026 Worcestershire Rapids vs Warwickshire Bears New Road, Worcester May 30, 2026 Sussex Sharks vs Middlesex County Ground, Hove May 31, 2026 Essex vs Derbyshire Falcons County Ground, Chelmsford May 31, 2026 Warwickshire Bears vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Edgbaston, Birmingham May 31, 2026 Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Headingley, Leeds May 31, 2026 Surrey vs Kent Spitfires The Oval, London May 31, 2026 Middlesex vs Hampshire Hawks Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood May 31, 2026 Notts Outlaws vs Durham Trent Bridge, Nottingham June 2, 2026 Hampshire Hawks vs Sussex Sharks Rose Bowl, Southampton June 3, 2026 Surrey vs Middlesex The Oval, London June 4, 2026 Somerset vs Glamorgan County Ground, Taunton June 5, 2026 Yorkshire vs Lancashire Lightning Headingley, Leeds June 5, 2026 Surrey vs Hampshire Hawks The Oval, London June 5, 2026 Sussex Sharks vs Leicestershire Foxes County Ground, Hove June 5, 2026 Gloucestershire vs Somerset County Ground, Bristol June 5, 2026 Notts Outlaws vs Warwickshire Bears Trent Bridge, Nottingham June 5, 2026 Worcestershire Rapids vs Glamorgan New Road, Worcester June 6, 2026 Durham vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street June 7, 2026 Lancashire Lightning vs Glamorgan Old Trafford, Manchester June 7, 2026 Middlesex vs Essex Lord's, London June 7, 2026 Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires County Ground, Hove June 7, 2026 Somerset vs Warwickshire Bears County Ground, Taunton June 7, 2026 Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Rapids County Ground, Bristol June 7, 2026 Notts Outlaws vs Derbyshire Falcons Trent Bridge, Nottingham June 7, 2026 Leicestershire Foxes vs Yorkshire Grace Road, Leicester June 9, 2026 Essex vs Kent Spitfires County Ground, Chelmsford June 9, 2026 Durham vs Lancashire Lightning Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street June 9, 2026 Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids County Ground, Northampton June 26, 2026 Warwickshire Bears vs Worcestershire Rapids Edgbaston, Birmingham June 26, 2026 Glamorgan vs Middlesex Sophia Gardens, Cardiff June 26, 2026 Sussex Sharks vs Surrey County Ground, Hove June 26, 2026 Somerset vs Gloucestershire County Ground, Taunton June 26, 2026 Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Essex County Ground, Northampton June 26, 2026 Kent Spitfires vs Notts Outlaws St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury June 26, 2026 Leicestershire Foxes vs Lancashire Lightning Grace Road, Leicester June 26, 2026 Hampshire Hawks vs Yorkshire Rose Bowl, Southampton June 28, 2026 Derbyshire Falcons vs Yorkshire County Ground, Derby June 28, 2026 Middlesex vs Durham Lord's, London June 28, 2026 Kent Spitfires vs Hampshire Hawks St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury June 28, 2026 Leicestershire Foxes vs Notts Outlaws Grace Road, Leicester June 28, 2026 Worcestershire Rapids vs Somerset New Road, Worcester July 1, 2026 Essex vs Surrey County Ground, Hove July 1, 2026 Warwickshire Bears vs Sussex Sharks County Ground, Chelmsford July 1, 2026 Derbyshire Falcons vs Lancashire Lightning County Ground, Derby July 1, 2026 Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks County Ground, Bristol July 3, 2026 Yorkshire vs Durham Headingley, Leeds July 3, 2026 Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Bears Sophia Gardens, Cardiff July 3, 2026 Sussex Sharks vs Essex County Ground, Hove July 3, 2026 Notts Outlaws vs Lancashire Lightning Trent Bridge, Nottingham July 3, 2026 Worcestershire Rapids vs Kent Spitfires New Road, Worcester July 4, 2026 Gloucestershire vs Surrey County Ground, Bristol July 5, 2026 Essex vs Middlesex County Ground, Chelmsford July 5, 2026 Durham vs Notts Outlaws Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street July 5, 2026 Warwickshire Bears vs Gloucestershire Edgbaston, Birmingham July 5, 2026 Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Foxes Headingley, Leeds July 5, 2026 Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Rapids Sophia Gardens, Cardiff July 5, 2026 Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Somerset County Ground, Northampton July 5, 2026 Hampshire Hawks vs Kent Spitfires Rose Bowl, Southampton July 6, 2026 Lancashire Lightning vs Derbyshire Falcons Old Trafford, Manchester July 8, 2026 Surrey vs Sussex Sharks The Oval, London July 8, 2026 Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks Sophia Gardens, Cardiff July 8, 2026 Derbyshire Falcons vs Somerset County Ground, Derby July 8, 2026 Leicestershire Foxes vs Durham Grace Road, Leicester July 8, 2026 Hampshire Hawks vs Middlesex Rose Bowl, Southampton July 10, 2026 Essex vs Hampshire Hawks County Ground, Chelmsford July 10, 2026 Durham vs Derbyshire Falcons Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street July 10, 2026 Warwickshire Bears vs Glamorgan Edgbaston, Birmingham July 10, 2026 Lancashire Lightning vs Yorkshire Old Trafford, Manchester July 10, 2026 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks Lord's, London July 10, 2026 Somerset vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks County Ground, Taunton July 10, 2026 Kent Spitfires vs Surrey St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury July 10, 2026 Notts Outlaws vs Leicestershire Foxes Trent Bridge, Nottingham July 10, 2026 Worcestershire Rapids vs Gloucestershire New Road, Worcester July 12, 2026 Lancashire Lightning vs Durham Old Trafford, Manchester July 12, 2026 Yorkshire vs Notts Outlaws Headingley, Leeds July 12, 2026 Surrey vs Essex The Oval, London July 12, 2026 Sussex Sharks vs Hampshire Hawks County Ground, Hove July 12, 2026 Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire Foxes County Ground, Derby July 12, 2026 Somerset vs Worcestershire Rapids County Ground, Taunton July 12, 2026 Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Warwickshire Bears County Ground, Northampton July 12, 2026 Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan County Ground, Bristol July 12, 2026 Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury July 15, 2026 Quarter-final 1 TBD July 15, 2026 Quarter-final 2 TBD July 15, 2026 Quarter-final 3 TBD July 15, 2026 Quarter-final 4 TBD July 18, 2026 Semi-final 1 Edgbaston, Birmingham July 18, 2026 Semi-final 2 Edgbaston, Birmingham July 18, 2026 Final Edgbaston, Birmingham

Teams List and Captains

The 2026 T20 Blast includes all 18 first-class counties from England and Wales. Several clubs kept experienced T20 captains ahead of the new season, while a few sides changed leadership during the winter. Somerset enters the campaign as defending champions, though Surrey, Yorkshire, and Lancashire also look dangerous before the knockout stage begins in July.

Derbyshire Falcons

Captain: Aneurin Donald;

Key Players: Martin Andersson, Ross Whiteley, Zak Chappell;

Prediction: Dangerous batting side capable of surprise wins.

Durham

Captain: Alex Lees;

Key Players: Graham Clark, Ben Raine, Matthew Potts;

Prediction: Reliable bowling attack keeps them close to the playoff race.

Lancashire Lightning

Captain: Keaton Jennings;

Key Players: Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler;

Prediction: One of the strongest title contenders in the North Group.

Leicestershire Foxes

Captain: Louis Kimber;

Key Players: Rehan Ahmed, Sol Budinger, Ben Mike;

Prediction: Aggressive batting lineup could trouble bigger teams.

Notts Outlaws

Captain: Joe Clarke;

Key Players: Ben Duckett, Daniel Sams, Dillon Pennington;

Prediction: Serious quarter-final contender with explosive batting depth.

Yorkshire

Captain: Jonny Bairstow;

Key Players: Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Joe Root;

Prediction: One of the favorites for Finals Day.

Glamorgan

Captain: Kiran Carlson;

Key Players: Colin Ingram, Mason Crane, Ben Kellaway;

Prediction: Competitive squad with explosive home form in Cardiff.

Gloucestershire

Captain: Jack Taylor;

Key Players: Miles Hammond, David Payne, Cameron Bancroft;

Prediction: Bowling unit gives them a realistic playoff chance.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks

Captain: David Willey;

Key Players: Ravi Bopara, Ben Sanderson, George Scrimshaw;

Prediction: Dark horse with plenty of T20 experience.

Somerset

Captain: Lewis Gregory;

Key Players: Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Craig Overton;

Prediction: Strong contender for 1st place.

Warwickshire Bears

Captain: Alex Davies;

Key Players: Jacob Bethell, Hasan Ali, Dan Mousley;

Prediction: Balanced squad with strong Finals Day potential.

Worcestershire Rapids

Captain: Brett D'Oliveira;

Key Players: Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Dwarshuis;

Prediction: Dangerous side in high-scoring matches.

Essex

Captain: Simon Harmer;

Key Players: Paul Walter, Sam Cook, Dean Elgar;

Prediction: Bowling strength keeps them competitive in tight games.

Hampshire Hawks

Captain: James Vince;

Key Players: Liam Dawson, Ben McDermott, Chris Wood;

Prediction: Serious top order gives them solid playoff chances.

Kent Spitfires

Captain: Sam Billings;

Key Players: Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Tom Rogers;

Prediction: Dangerous batting lineup capable of huge totals.

Middlesex

Captain: Stephen Eskinazi;

Key Players: Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Tom Helm;

Prediction: Mid-table finish looks realistic this season.

Surrey

Captain: Sam Curran;

Key Players: Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley;

Prediction: Major title favorite with elite squad depth.

Sussex Sharks

Captain: Tymal Mills;

Key Players: Tom Clark, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Hughes;

Prediction: Strong bowling side with good knockout potential.

T20 Blast Brief 2026

The 2026 T20 Blast is the 24th edition of England’s major domestic T20 competition. The tournament started on May 22 and runs until Finals Day on July 18 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. A new format was introduced for the 2026 season, with 18 counties divided into 3 regional groups instead of the previous 2-group structure. Each team plays 12 group-stage matches before the quarter-finals begin on July 15. Somerset comes into the 2026 campaign as the reigning T20 Blast champion after lifting the trophy in 2025.

Category Information Tournament T20 Blast 2026 Official Name Vitality Blast 2026 Organizer England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Format Twenty20 Start Date May 22, 2026 Finals Day July 18, 2026 Number of Teams 18 Groups North, Central, South Group Stage Matches per Team 12 Quarter-finals July 15, 2026 Final Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham Defending Champions Somerset Total Competition Matches 115

Free Tips and Predictions for T20 Blast

Our T20 Blast predictions combine match statistics, squad updates, and venue analysis before every round of the competition. Injuries and international duty regularly force counties to change lineups during the summer months. That is why every prediction section receives regular updates before the first ball of the match.

Team Form and Head-to-Head Records

Previous meetings between counties often reveal important trends. Some teams perform better against aggressive batting sides, while others struggle during away fixtures at smaller grounds. Results from recent matches also help identify clubs with stable bowling attacks or batters in strong scoring form. Looking at numbers from the last few weeks usually gives a clearer picture than relying on reputation alone.

Current Squad News and Player Availability

The T20 Blast season overlaps with international cricket, so squad depth becomes extremely important. Counties can lose key players for England duty or rest fast bowlers during busy periods. Late injury updates also affect betting markets, especially when teams lose opening batters or death-over specialists. Our predictions follow those changes before every fixture.

Weather and Pitch Conditions

English weather plays a massive role in T20 cricket. Overcast conditions often help seam bowlers early in the innings, while dry pitches create better scoring conditions for batters. Grounds like The Oval or Trent Bridge regularly produce high totals, while some venues become slower later in the evening. Pitch reports and weather forecasts should always be part of pre-match analysis.

Statistical Models and Match Data

Match statistics often explain why bookmakers suddenly move the odds. Strike rates, powerplay scoring, bowling economy, and recent form all influence betting value during the tournament. Numbers from home and away matches can also explain why some counties dominate at specific grounds.

Odds Movement Before Matches

Bookmaker odds change throughout the day as team news becomes public. Sharp movement before the toss sometimes points toward injury concerns, lineup changes, or weather updates. Comparing odds across several sportsbooks also helps identify stronger value before the market settles.

Expert Analysis and Cricket Sources

Local cricket reports sometimes reveal lineup news before official announcements appear. Reports from county journalists, local media, and cricket analysts often reveal information about player fitness, rotation plans, or expected batting orders. Combining those reports with statistical data usually creates stronger predictions.

Machine Learning and Advanced Metrics

Modern prediction systems use large datasets from previous T20 matches, player trends, and venue records. Some models also track batting performance under pressure, bowling efficiency in death overs, and scoring rates during chases. Those details help identify betting opportunities before the odds fully adjust.

Best Betting Markets for T20 Blast

Several betting markets attract attention during the tournament:

Match Winner;

Tournament Winner;

Top Batsman;

Top Bowler;

Player of the Match;

Total Runs Over/Under;

Team Total Runs;

Highest Opening Partnership;

Team to Hit Most Sixes;

Semi-Finalists and Finalists.

Other Cricket Tournaments Worth Following

Our prediction section is not limited to the T20 Blast. Cricket fans can also find previews, betting tips, and match analysis for major domestic leagues, international tours, and ICC events across all formats of the game. Coverage includes T20 competitions, One-Day cricket, and long-format series throughout the 2026 season. Some of the most popular tournaments and series include:

IPL;

BBL;

SA20;

Super Smash;

Bangladesh Premier League;

Lanka Premier League;

T10 League;

County Championship;

Sheffield Shield;

The Ford Trophy;

Vijay Hazare Trophy;

Ranji Trophy;

List A competitions;

ODI series;

Test matches;

ICC World Test Championship;

International T20 series;

Asia Cup;

India Tour of Bangladesh;

Sri Lanka Tour of India;

New Zealand Tour of India;

Australia Tour of India;

India Tour of South Africa;

India Tour of England;

West Indies Tour of India.

New match previews and lineup updates appear before every major fixture.