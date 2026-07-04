T20 Blast Predictions and Tips 2026

T20 Blast 2026 starts on 22 May and runs until 18 July. The final stage returns to Edgbaston in Birmingham, one of the most famous grounds in English domestic cricket.

Organizers switched to a different group format ahead of the 2026 campaign. Instead of 2 groups with 9 teams, the league now uses 3 regional groups with 6 teams in each section. Each county plays 12 matches during the group stage before the playoffs start in July.

Somerset enters the season as defending champions after their title run in 2025. Surrey, Lancashire Lightning, and Yorkshire enter the season with some of the deepest squads in the competition.

The opening round already produced several high-scoring matches and quick run chases, which is normal for English T20 cricket during the summer months. Grounds like The Oval, Trent Bridge, and Edgbaston usually produce quick-scoring games, so markets linked to total runs and sixes usually stay active during those games.

Finals Day takes place on 18 July with 2 semi-finals and the final played on the same day. Edgbaston keeps its traditional role as the home of the biggest day in the T20 Blast calendar.

T20 Blast Predictions 

Match previews are updated throughout the season after team news, injuries, and lineup changes. Team news, injuries, squad rotation, pitch reports, and weather conditions all affect the odds before a match starts.

County squads rarely stay the same for long during the English summer. One player can leave for international duty, while another joins the squad for a short period, so lineup news can change the odds within a few hours. That is why our pre-match breakdowns are refreshed before every round and again after official lineups appear.

Grounds like Edgbaston, Trent Bridge, and Headingley often produce completely different match conditions. Some pitches produce high-scoring games, while others help seam bowlers during evening matches. Those differences become important in short-format matches, especially for betting markets linked to runs, wickets, and powerplay totals.

Recent results usually tell more than old-season statistics. A team with 3 straight wins usually plays with more confidence than a side struggling near the bottom of the table. Strong finishers and reliable death bowling often decide close T20 games.

The 2026 season runs from 22 May until 18 July, with Finals Day once again scheduled at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey

T20 Blast

County Ground

GLO

54%

Chance of Winning

SUR

46.00%

View Prediction

Full T20 Blast 2026 Schedule

The 2026 T20 Blast begins on May 22, 2026, and continues until Finals Day on July 18, 2026. Teams play across England and Wales during the group stage before the knockout round starts in mid-July. Edgbaston in Birmingham hosts both semi-finals and the final once again.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

53%

Chance of Winning

LEI

47.00%

View Prediction

Durham vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

51%

Chance of Winning

NOT

49.00%

View Prediction

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

56%

Chance of Winning

WOR

44.00%

View Prediction

Hampshire vs Kent

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

53%

Chance of Winning

KEN

47.00%

View Prediction

Northamptonshire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

55%

Chance of Winning

SOM

45.00%

View Prediction

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire

T20 Blast

Edgbaston

WAR

54%

Chance of Winning

GLO

46.00%

View Prediction

Essex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

57%

Chance of Winning

MID

43.00%

View Prediction

Lancashire vs Derbyshire

T20 Blast

LAN

VS

DER

Derbyshire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

DER

VS

SOM

Date

Match

Venue

May 22, 2026

Essex vs Sussex Sharks

County Ground, Chelmsford

May 22, 2026

Surrey vs Lancashire Lightning

The Oval, London

May 22, 2026

Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex

Lord's, London

May 22, 2026

Durham vs Derbyshire Falcons

County Ground, Derby

May 22, 2026

Hampshire Hawks vs Somerset

County Ground, Taunton

May 22, 2026

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Glamorgan

County Ground, Northampton

May 22, 2026

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Bears

County Ground, Bristol

May 22, 2026

Notts Outlaws vs Yorkshire

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

May 22, 2026

Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes

Grace Road, Leicester

May 23, 2026

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 24, 2026

Leicestershire Foxes vs Durham

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

May 24, 2026

Warwickshire Bears vs Somerset

Edgbaston, Birmingham

May 24, 2026

Derbyshire Falcons vs Yorkshire

Headingley, Leeds

May 24, 2026

Middlesex vs Surrey

Lord's, London

May 24, 2026

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids

New Road, Worcester

May 25, 2026

Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws

Old Trafford, Manchester

May 25, 2026

Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires

St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

May 26, 2026

Hampshire Hawks vs Essex

Rose Bowl, Southampton

May 27, 2026

Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire Falcons

Grace Road, Leicester

May 29, 2026

Durham vs Yorkshire

County Ground, Derby

May 29, 2026

Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes

Old Trafford, Manchester

May 29, 2026

Glamorgan vs Somerset

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 29, 2026

Derbyshire Falcons vs Notts Outlaws

County Ground, Derby

May 29, 2026

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Gloucestershire

County Ground, Northampton

May 29, 2026

Kent Spitfires vs Essex

St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

May 29, 2026

Hampshire Hawks vs Surrey

Rose Bowl, Southampton

May 29, 2026

Worcestershire Rapids vs Warwickshire Bears

New Road, Worcester

May 30, 2026

Sussex Sharks vs Middlesex

County Ground, Hove

May 31, 2026

Essex vs Derbyshire Falcons

County Ground, Chelmsford

May 31, 2026

Warwickshire Bears vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks

Edgbaston, Birmingham

May 31, 2026

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire

Headingley, Leeds

May 31, 2026

Surrey vs Kent Spitfires

The Oval, London

May 31, 2026

Middlesex vs Hampshire Hawks

Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood

May 31, 2026

Notts Outlaws vs Durham

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

June 2, 2026

Hampshire Hawks vs Sussex Sharks

Rose Bowl, Southampton

June 3, 2026

Surrey vs Middlesex

The Oval, London

June 4, 2026

Somerset vs Glamorgan

County Ground, Taunton

June 5, 2026

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Lightning

Headingley, Leeds

June 5, 2026

Surrey vs Hampshire Hawks

The Oval, London

June 5, 2026

Sussex Sharks vs Leicestershire Foxes

County Ground, Hove

June 5, 2026

Gloucestershire vs Somerset

County Ground, Bristol

June 5, 2026

Notts Outlaws vs Warwickshire Bears

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

June 5, 2026

Worcestershire Rapids vs Glamorgan

New Road, Worcester

June 6, 2026

Durham vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

June 7, 2026

Lancashire Lightning vs Glamorgan

Old Trafford, Manchester

June 7, 2026

Middlesex vs Essex

Lord's, London

June 7, 2026

Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires

County Ground, Hove

June 7, 2026

Somerset vs Warwickshire Bears

County Ground, Taunton

June 7, 2026

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Rapids

County Ground, Bristol

June 7, 2026

Notts Outlaws vs Derbyshire Falcons

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

June 7, 2026

Leicestershire Foxes vs Yorkshire

Grace Road, Leicester

June 9, 2026

Essex vs Kent Spitfires

County Ground, Chelmsford

June 9, 2026

Durham vs Lancashire Lightning

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

June 9, 2026

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids

County Ground, Northampton

June 26, 2026

Warwickshire Bears vs Worcestershire Rapids

Edgbaston, Birmingham

June 26, 2026

Glamorgan vs Middlesex

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

June 26, 2026

Sussex Sharks vs Surrey

County Ground, Hove

June 26, 2026

Somerset vs Gloucestershire

County Ground, Taunton

June 26, 2026

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Essex

County Ground, Northampton

June 26, 2026

Kent Spitfires vs Notts Outlaws

St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

June 26, 2026

Leicestershire Foxes vs Lancashire Lightning

Grace Road, Leicester

June 26, 2026

Hampshire Hawks vs Yorkshire

Rose Bowl, Southampton

June 28, 2026

Derbyshire Falcons vs Yorkshire

County Ground, Derby

June 28, 2026

Middlesex vs Durham

Lord's, London

June 28, 2026

Kent Spitfires vs Hampshire Hawks

St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

June 28, 2026

Leicestershire Foxes vs Notts Outlaws

Grace Road, Leicester

June 28, 2026

Worcestershire Rapids vs Somerset

New Road, Worcester

July 1, 2026

Essex vs Surrey

County Ground, Hove

July 1, 2026

Warwickshire Bears vs Sussex Sharks

County Ground, Chelmsford

July 1, 2026

Derbyshire Falcons vs Lancashire Lightning

County Ground, Derby

July 1, 2026

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks

County Ground, Bristol

July 3, 2026

Yorkshire vs Durham

Headingley, Leeds

July 3, 2026

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Bears

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

July 3, 2026

Sussex Sharks vs Essex

County Ground, Hove

July 3, 2026

Notts Outlaws vs Lancashire Lightning

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

July 3, 2026

Worcestershire Rapids vs Kent Spitfires

New Road, Worcester

July 4, 2026

Gloucestershire vs Surrey

County Ground, Bristol

July 5, 2026

Essex vs Middlesex

County Ground, Chelmsford

July 5, 2026

Durham vs Notts Outlaws

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

July 5, 2026

Warwickshire Bears vs Gloucestershire

Edgbaston, Birmingham

July 5, 2026

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Foxes

Headingley, Leeds

July 5, 2026

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Rapids

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

July 5, 2026

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Somerset

County Ground, Northampton

July 5, 2026

Hampshire Hawks vs Kent Spitfires

Rose Bowl, Southampton

July 6, 2026

Lancashire Lightning vs Derbyshire Falcons

Old Trafford, Manchester

July 8, 2026

Surrey vs Sussex Sharks

The Oval, London

July 8, 2026

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

July 8, 2026

Derbyshire Falcons vs Somerset

County Ground, Derby

July 8, 2026

Leicestershire Foxes vs Durham

Grace Road, Leicester

July 8, 2026

Hampshire Hawks vs Middlesex

Rose Bowl, Southampton

July 10, 2026

Essex vs Hampshire Hawks

County Ground, Chelmsford

July 10, 2026

Durham vs Derbyshire Falcons

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

July 10, 2026

Warwickshire Bears vs Glamorgan

Edgbaston, Birmingham

July 10, 2026

Lancashire Lightning vs Yorkshire

Old Trafford, Manchester

July 10, 2026

Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks

Lord's, London

July 10, 2026

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks

County Ground, Taunton

July 10, 2026

Kent Spitfires vs Surrey

St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

July 10, 2026

Notts Outlaws vs Leicestershire Foxes

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

July 10, 2026

Worcestershire Rapids vs Gloucestershire

New Road, Worcester

July 12, 2026

Lancashire Lightning vs Durham

Old Trafford, Manchester

July 12, 2026

Yorkshire vs Notts Outlaws

Headingley, Leeds

July 12, 2026

Surrey vs Essex

The Oval, London

July 12, 2026

Sussex Sharks vs Hampshire Hawks

County Ground, Hove

July 12, 2026

Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire Foxes

County Ground, Derby

July 12, 2026

Somerset vs Worcestershire Rapids

County Ground, Taunton

July 12, 2026

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Warwickshire Bears

County Ground, Northampton

July 12, 2026

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan

County Ground, Bristol

July 12, 2026

Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex

St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

July 15, 2026

Quarter-final 1

TBD

July 15, 2026

Quarter-final 2

TBD

July 15, 2026

Quarter-final 3

TBD

July 15, 2026

Quarter-final 4

TBD

July 18, 2026

Semi-final 1

Edgbaston, Birmingham

July 18, 2026

Semi-final 2

Edgbaston, Birmingham

July 18, 2026

Final

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Teams List and Captains

The 2026 T20 Blast includes all 18 first-class counties from England and Wales. Several clubs kept experienced T20 captains ahead of the new season, while a few sides changed leadership during the winter. Somerset enters the campaign as defending champions, though Surrey, Yorkshire, and Lancashire also look dangerous before the knockout stage begins in July.

Derbyshire Falcons

  • Captain: Aneurin Donald;
  • Key Players: Martin Andersson, Ross Whiteley, Zak Chappell;
  • Prediction: Dangerous batting side capable of surprise wins.

Durham

  • Captain: Alex Lees;
  • Key Players: Graham Clark, Ben Raine, Matthew Potts;
  • Prediction: Reliable bowling attack keeps them close to the playoff race.

Lancashire Lightning

  • Captain: Keaton Jennings;
  • Key Players: Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler;
  • Prediction: One of the strongest title contenders in the North Group.

Leicestershire Foxes

  • Captain: Louis Kimber;
  • Key Players: Rehan Ahmed, Sol Budinger, Ben Mike;
  • Prediction: Aggressive batting lineup could trouble bigger teams.

Notts Outlaws

  • Captain: Joe Clarke;
  • Key Players: Ben Duckett, Daniel Sams, Dillon Pennington;
  • Prediction: Serious quarter-final contender with explosive batting depth.

Yorkshire

  • Captain: Jonny Bairstow;
  • Key Players: Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Joe Root;
  • Prediction: One of the favorites for Finals Day.

Glamorgan

  • Captain: Kiran Carlson;
  • Key Players: Colin Ingram, Mason Crane, Ben Kellaway;
  • Prediction: Competitive squad with explosive home form in Cardiff.

Gloucestershire

  • Captain: Jack Taylor;
  • Key Players: Miles Hammond, David Payne, Cameron Bancroft;
  • Prediction: Bowling unit gives them a realistic playoff chance.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks

  • Captain: David Willey;
  • Key Players: Ravi Bopara, Ben Sanderson, George Scrimshaw;
  • Prediction: Dark horse with plenty of T20 experience.

Somerset

  • Captain: Lewis Gregory;
  • Key Players: Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Craig Overton;
  • Prediction: Strong contender for 1st place.

Warwickshire Bears

  • Captain: Alex Davies;
  • Key Players: Jacob Bethell, Hasan Ali, Dan Mousley;
  • Prediction: Balanced squad with strong Finals Day potential.

Worcestershire Rapids

  • Captain: Brett D'Oliveira;
  • Key Players: Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Dwarshuis;
  • Prediction: Dangerous side in high-scoring matches.

Essex

  • Captain: Simon Harmer;
  • Key Players: Paul Walter, Sam Cook, Dean Elgar;
  • Prediction: Bowling strength keeps them competitive in tight games.

Hampshire Hawks

  • Captain: James Vince;
  • Key Players: Liam Dawson, Ben McDermott, Chris Wood;
  • Prediction: Serious top order gives them solid playoff chances.

Kent Spitfires

  • Captain: Sam Billings;
  • Key Players: Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Tom Rogers;
  • Prediction: Dangerous batting lineup capable of huge totals.

Middlesex

  • Captain: Stephen Eskinazi;
  • Key Players: Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Tom Helm;
  • Prediction: Mid-table finish looks realistic this season.

Surrey

  • Captain: Sam Curran;
  • Key Players: Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley;
  • Prediction: Major title favorite with elite squad depth.

Sussex Sharks

  • Captain: Tymal Mills;
  • Key Players: Tom Clark, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Hughes;
  • Prediction: Strong bowling side with good knockout potential.

T20 Blast Brief 2026

The 2026 T20 Blast is the 24th edition of England’s major domestic T20 competition. The tournament started on May 22 and runs until Finals Day on July 18 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. A new format was introduced for the 2026 season, with 18 counties divided into 3 regional groups instead of the previous 2-group structure. Each team plays 12 group-stage matches before the quarter-finals begin on July 15. Somerset comes into the 2026 campaign as the reigning T20 Blast champion after lifting the trophy in 2025.

Category

Information

Tournament

T20 Blast 2026

Official Name

Vitality Blast 2026

Organizer

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)

Format

Twenty20

Start Date

May 22, 2026

Finals Day

July 18, 2026

Number of Teams

18

Groups

North, Central, South

Group Stage Matches per Team

12

Quarter-finals

July 15, 2026

Final Venue

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Defending Champions

Somerset

Total Competition Matches

115

Free Tips and Predictions for T20 Blast

Our T20 Blast predictions combine match statistics, squad updates, and venue analysis before every round of the competition. Injuries and international duty regularly force counties to change lineups during the summer months. That is why every prediction section receives regular updates before the first ball of the match.

Team Form and Head-to-Head Records

Previous meetings between counties often reveal important trends. Some teams perform better against aggressive batting sides, while others struggle during away fixtures at smaller grounds. Results from recent matches also help identify clubs with stable bowling attacks or batters in strong scoring form. Looking at numbers from the last few weeks usually gives a clearer picture than relying on reputation alone.

Current Squad News and Player Availability

The T20 Blast season overlaps with international cricket, so squad depth becomes extremely important. Counties can lose key players for England duty or rest fast bowlers during busy periods. Late injury updates also affect betting markets, especially when teams lose opening batters or death-over specialists. Our predictions follow those changes before every fixture.

Weather and Pitch Conditions

English weather plays a massive role in T20 cricket. Overcast conditions often help seam bowlers early in the innings, while dry pitches create better scoring conditions for batters. Grounds like The Oval or Trent Bridge regularly produce high totals, while some venues become slower later in the evening. Pitch reports and weather forecasts should always be part of pre-match analysis.

Statistical Models and Match Data

Match statistics often explain why bookmakers suddenly move the odds. Strike rates, powerplay scoring, bowling economy, and recent form all influence betting value during the tournament. Numbers from home and away matches can also explain why some counties dominate at specific grounds.

Odds Movement Before Matches

Bookmaker odds change throughout the day as team news becomes public. Sharp movement before the toss sometimes points toward injury concerns, lineup changes, or weather updates. Comparing odds across several sportsbooks also helps identify stronger value before the market settles.

Expert Analysis and Cricket Sources

Local cricket reports sometimes reveal lineup news before official announcements appear. Reports from county journalists, local media, and cricket analysts often reveal information about player fitness, rotation plans, or expected batting orders. Combining those reports with statistical data usually creates stronger predictions.

Machine Learning and Advanced Metrics

Modern prediction systems use large datasets from previous T20 matches, player trends, and venue records. Some models also track batting performance under pressure, bowling efficiency in death overs, and scoring rates during chases. Those details help identify betting opportunities before the odds fully adjust.

Best Betting Markets for T20 Blast

Several betting markets attract attention during the tournament:

  • Match Winner;
  • Tournament Winner;
  • Top Batsman;
  • Top Bowler;
  • Player of the Match;
  • Total Runs Over/Under;
  • Team Total Runs;
  • Highest Opening Partnership;
  • Team to Hit Most Sixes;
  • Semi-Finalists and Finalists.

Other Cricket Tournaments Worth Following

Our prediction section is not limited to the T20 Blast. Cricket fans can also find previews, betting tips, and match analysis for major domestic leagues, international tours, and ICC events across all formats of the game. Coverage includes T20 competitions, One-Day cricket, and long-format series throughout the 2026 season. Some of the most popular tournaments and series include:

  • IPL;
  • BBL;
  • SA20;
  • Super Smash;
  • Bangladesh Premier League;
  • Lanka Premier League;
  • T10 League;
  • County Championship;
  • Sheffield Shield;
  • The Ford Trophy;
  • Vijay Hazare Trophy;
  • Ranji Trophy;
  • List A competitions;
  • ODI series;
  • Test matches;
  • ICC World Test Championship;
  • International T20 series;
  • Asia Cup;
  • India Tour of Bangladesh;
  • Sri Lanka Tour of India;
  • New Zealand Tour of India;
  • Australia Tour of India;
  • India Tour of South Africa;
  • India Tour of England;
  • West Indies Tour of India.

New match previews and lineup updates appear before every major fixture.

FAQ

When does the T20 Blast 2026 start?

‌The 2026 season started on May 22 and continues until Finals Day on July 18 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

How many teams play in the T20 Blast?

A total of 18 county clubs take part in the competition. Teams are divided into North, Central, and South groups for the group stage.

Which team won the previous T20 Blast season?

Somerset starts the 2026 campaign as defending champions after winning the title in 2025.

Where is the T20 Blast final played?

The final takes place at Edgbaston in Birmingham during Finals Day, where both semi-finals and the championship match are played on the same day.

How many matches does each team play?

Every county plays 12 group-stage matches during the regular season before the knockout round begins.