Gloucestershire vs Surrey
T20 Blast
County Ground
GLO
54%
Chance of Winning
SUR
46.00%
T20 Blast 2026 starts on 22 May and runs until 18 July. The final stage returns to Edgbaston in Birmingham, one of the most famous grounds in English domestic cricket.
Organizers switched to a different group format ahead of the 2026 campaign. Instead of 2 groups with 9 teams, the league now uses 3 regional groups with 6 teams in each section. Each county plays 12 matches during the group stage before the playoffs start in July.
Somerset enters the season as defending champions after their title run in 2025. Surrey, Lancashire Lightning, and Yorkshire enter the season with some of the deepest squads in the competition.
The opening round already produced several high-scoring matches and quick run chases, which is normal for English T20 cricket during the summer months. Grounds like The Oval, Trent Bridge, and Edgbaston usually produce quick-scoring games, so markets linked to total runs and sixes usually stay active during those games.
Finals Day takes place on 18 July with 2 semi-finals and the final played on the same day. Edgbaston keeps its traditional role as the home of the biggest day in the T20 Blast calendar.
Match previews are updated throughout the season after team news, injuries, and lineup changes. Team news, injuries, squad rotation, pitch reports, and weather conditions all affect the odds before a match starts.
County squads rarely stay the same for long during the English summer. One player can leave for international duty, while another joins the squad for a short period, so lineup news can change the odds within a few hours. That is why our pre-match breakdowns are refreshed before every round and again after official lineups appear.
Grounds like Edgbaston, Trent Bridge, and Headingley often produce completely different match conditions. Some pitches produce high-scoring games, while others help seam bowlers during evening matches. Those differences become important in short-format matches, especially for betting markets linked to runs, wickets, and powerplay totals.
Recent results usually tell more than old-season statistics. A team with 3 straight wins usually plays with more confidence than a side struggling near the bottom of the table. Strong finishers and reliable death bowling often decide close T20 games.
The 2026 season runs from 22 May until 18 July, with Finals Day once again scheduled at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
T20 Blast
County Ground
GLO
54%
Chance of Winning
SUR
46.00%
The 2026 T20 Blast begins on May 22, 2026, and continues until Finals Day on July 18, 2026. Teams play across England and Wales during the group stage before the knockout round starts in mid-July. Edgbaston in Birmingham hosts both semi-finals and the final once again.
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
53%
Chance of Winning
LEI
47.00%
T20 Blast
Riverside Ground
DUR
51%
Chance of Winning
NOT
49.00%
T20 Blast
Sophia Gardens
GLA
56%
Chance of Winning
WOR
44.00%
T20 Blast
The Rose Bowl
HAM
53%
Chance of Winning
KEN
47.00%
T20 Blast
County Ground
NOR
55%
Chance of Winning
SOM
45.00%
T20 Blast
Edgbaston
WAR
54%
Chance of Winning
GLO
46.00%
T20 Blast
County Ground
ESS
57%
Chance of Winning
MID
43.00%
T20 Blast
LAN
VS
DER
T20 Blast
DER
VS
SOM
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
May 22, 2026
|
Essex vs Sussex Sharks
|
County Ground, Chelmsford
|
May 22, 2026
|
Surrey vs Lancashire Lightning
|
The Oval, London
|
May 22, 2026
|
Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex
|
Lord's, London
|
May 22, 2026
|
Durham vs Derbyshire Falcons
|
County Ground, Derby
|
May 22, 2026
|
Hampshire Hawks vs Somerset
|
County Ground, Taunton
|
May 22, 2026
|
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Glamorgan
|
County Ground, Northampton
|
May 22, 2026
|
Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Bears
|
County Ground, Bristol
|
May 22, 2026
|
Notts Outlaws vs Yorkshire
|
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|
May 22, 2026
|
Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes
|
Grace Road, Leicester
|
May 23, 2026
|
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire
|
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|
May 24, 2026
|
Leicestershire Foxes vs Durham
|
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|
May 24, 2026
|
Warwickshire Bears vs Somerset
|
Edgbaston, Birmingham
|
May 24, 2026
|
Derbyshire Falcons vs Yorkshire
|
Headingley, Leeds
|
May 24, 2026
|
Middlesex vs Surrey
|
Lord's, London
|
May 24, 2026
|
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids
|
New Road, Worcester
|
May 25, 2026
|
Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws
|
Old Trafford, Manchester
|
May 25, 2026
|
Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires
|
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|
May 26, 2026
|
Hampshire Hawks vs Essex
|
Rose Bowl, Southampton
|
May 27, 2026
|
Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire Falcons
|
Grace Road, Leicester
|
May 29, 2026
|
Durham vs Yorkshire
|
County Ground, Derby
|
May 29, 2026
|
Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes
|
Old Trafford, Manchester
|
May 29, 2026
|
Glamorgan vs Somerset
|
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|
May 29, 2026
|
Derbyshire Falcons vs Notts Outlaws
|
County Ground, Derby
|
May 29, 2026
|
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Gloucestershire
|
County Ground, Northampton
|
May 29, 2026
|
Kent Spitfires vs Essex
|
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|
May 29, 2026
|
Hampshire Hawks vs Surrey
|
Rose Bowl, Southampton
|
May 29, 2026
|
Worcestershire Rapids vs Warwickshire Bears
|
New Road, Worcester
|
May 30, 2026
|
Sussex Sharks vs Middlesex
|
County Ground, Hove
|
May 31, 2026
|
Essex vs Derbyshire Falcons
|
County Ground, Chelmsford
|
May 31, 2026
|
Warwickshire Bears vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks
|
Edgbaston, Birmingham
|
May 31, 2026
|
Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire
|
Headingley, Leeds
|
May 31, 2026
|
Surrey vs Kent Spitfires
|
The Oval, London
|
May 31, 2026
|
Middlesex vs Hampshire Hawks
|
Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood
|
May 31, 2026
|
Notts Outlaws vs Durham
|
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|
June 2, 2026
|
Hampshire Hawks vs Sussex Sharks
|
Rose Bowl, Southampton
|
June 3, 2026
|
Surrey vs Middlesex
|
The Oval, London
|
June 4, 2026
|
Somerset vs Glamorgan
|
County Ground, Taunton
|
June 5, 2026
|
Yorkshire vs Lancashire Lightning
|
Headingley, Leeds
|
June 5, 2026
|
Surrey vs Hampshire Hawks
|
The Oval, London
|
June 5, 2026
|
Sussex Sharks vs Leicestershire Foxes
|
County Ground, Hove
|
June 5, 2026
|
Gloucestershire vs Somerset
|
County Ground, Bristol
|
June 5, 2026
|
Notts Outlaws vs Warwickshire Bears
|
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|
June 5, 2026
|
Worcestershire Rapids vs Glamorgan
|
New Road, Worcester
|
June 6, 2026
|
Durham vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks
|
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|
June 7, 2026
|
Lancashire Lightning vs Glamorgan
|
Old Trafford, Manchester
|
June 7, 2026
|
Middlesex vs Essex
|
Lord's, London
|
June 7, 2026
|
Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires
|
County Ground, Hove
|
June 7, 2026
|
Somerset vs Warwickshire Bears
|
County Ground, Taunton
|
June 7, 2026
|
Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Rapids
|
County Ground, Bristol
|
June 7, 2026
|
Notts Outlaws vs Derbyshire Falcons
|
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|
June 7, 2026
|
Leicestershire Foxes vs Yorkshire
|
Grace Road, Leicester
|
June 9, 2026
|
Essex vs Kent Spitfires
|
County Ground, Chelmsford
|
June 9, 2026
|
Durham vs Lancashire Lightning
|
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|
June 9, 2026
|
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids
|
County Ground, Northampton
|
June 26, 2026
|
Warwickshire Bears vs Worcestershire Rapids
|
Edgbaston, Birmingham
|
June 26, 2026
|
Glamorgan vs Middlesex
|
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|
June 26, 2026
|
Sussex Sharks vs Surrey
|
County Ground, Hove
|
June 26, 2026
|
Somerset vs Gloucestershire
|
County Ground, Taunton
|
June 26, 2026
|
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Essex
|
County Ground, Northampton
|
June 26, 2026
|
Kent Spitfires vs Notts Outlaws
|
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|
June 26, 2026
|
Leicestershire Foxes vs Lancashire Lightning
|
Grace Road, Leicester
|
June 26, 2026
|
Hampshire Hawks vs Yorkshire
|
Rose Bowl, Southampton
|
June 28, 2026
|
Derbyshire Falcons vs Yorkshire
|
County Ground, Derby
|
June 28, 2026
|
Middlesex vs Durham
|
Lord's, London
|
June 28, 2026
|
Kent Spitfires vs Hampshire Hawks
|
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|
June 28, 2026
|
Leicestershire Foxes vs Notts Outlaws
|
Grace Road, Leicester
|
June 28, 2026
|
Worcestershire Rapids vs Somerset
|
New Road, Worcester
|
July 1, 2026
|
Essex vs Surrey
|
County Ground, Hove
|
July 1, 2026
|
Warwickshire Bears vs Sussex Sharks
|
County Ground, Chelmsford
|
July 1, 2026
|
Derbyshire Falcons vs Lancashire Lightning
|
County Ground, Derby
|
July 1, 2026
|
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks
|
County Ground, Bristol
|
July 3, 2026
|
Yorkshire vs Durham
|
Headingley, Leeds
|
July 3, 2026
|
Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Bears
|
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|
July 3, 2026
|
Sussex Sharks vs Essex
|
County Ground, Hove
|
July 3, 2026
|
Notts Outlaws vs Lancashire Lightning
|
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|
July 3, 2026
|
Worcestershire Rapids vs Kent Spitfires
|
New Road, Worcester
|
July 4, 2026
|
Gloucestershire vs Surrey
|
County Ground, Bristol
|
July 5, 2026
|
Essex vs Middlesex
|
County Ground, Chelmsford
|
July 5, 2026
|
Durham vs Notts Outlaws
|
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|
July 5, 2026
|
Warwickshire Bears vs Gloucestershire
|
Edgbaston, Birmingham
|
July 5, 2026
|
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Foxes
|
Headingley, Leeds
|
July 5, 2026
|
Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Rapids
|
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|
July 5, 2026
|
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Somerset
|
County Ground, Northampton
|
July 5, 2026
|
Hampshire Hawks vs Kent Spitfires
|
Rose Bowl, Southampton
|
July 6, 2026
|
Lancashire Lightning vs Derbyshire Falcons
|
Old Trafford, Manchester
|
July 8, 2026
|
Surrey vs Sussex Sharks
|
The Oval, London
|
July 8, 2026
|
Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks
|
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|
July 8, 2026
|
Derbyshire Falcons vs Somerset
|
County Ground, Derby
|
July 8, 2026
|
Leicestershire Foxes vs Durham
|
Grace Road, Leicester
|
July 8, 2026
|
Hampshire Hawks vs Middlesex
|
Rose Bowl, Southampton
|
July 10, 2026
|
Essex vs Hampshire Hawks
|
County Ground, Chelmsford
|
July 10, 2026
|
Durham vs Derbyshire Falcons
|
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|
July 10, 2026
|
Warwickshire Bears vs Glamorgan
|
Edgbaston, Birmingham
|
July 10, 2026
|
Lancashire Lightning vs Yorkshire
|
Old Trafford, Manchester
|
July 10, 2026
|
Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks
|
Lord's, London
|
July 10, 2026
|
Somerset vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks
|
County Ground, Taunton
|
July 10, 2026
|
Kent Spitfires vs Surrey
|
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|
July 10, 2026
|
Notts Outlaws vs Leicestershire Foxes
|
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|
July 10, 2026
|
Worcestershire Rapids vs Gloucestershire
|
New Road, Worcester
|
July 12, 2026
|
Lancashire Lightning vs Durham
|
Old Trafford, Manchester
|
July 12, 2026
|
Yorkshire vs Notts Outlaws
|
Headingley, Leeds
|
July 12, 2026
|
Surrey vs Essex
|
The Oval, London
|
July 12, 2026
|
Sussex Sharks vs Hampshire Hawks
|
County Ground, Hove
|
July 12, 2026
|
Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire Foxes
|
County Ground, Derby
|
July 12, 2026
|
Somerset vs Worcestershire Rapids
|
County Ground, Taunton
|
July 12, 2026
|
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Warwickshire Bears
|
County Ground, Northampton
|
July 12, 2026
|
Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan
|
County Ground, Bristol
|
July 12, 2026
|
Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex
|
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|
July 15, 2026
|
Quarter-final 1
|
TBD
|
July 15, 2026
|
Quarter-final 2
|
TBD
|
July 15, 2026
|
Quarter-final 3
|
TBD
|
July 15, 2026
|
Quarter-final 4
|
TBD
|
July 18, 2026
|
Semi-final 1
|
Edgbaston, Birmingham
|
July 18, 2026
|
Semi-final 2
|
Edgbaston, Birmingham
|
July 18, 2026
|
Final
|
Edgbaston, Birmingham
The 2026 T20 Blast includes all 18 first-class counties from England and Wales. Several clubs kept experienced T20 captains ahead of the new season, while a few sides changed leadership during the winter. Somerset enters the campaign as defending champions, though Surrey, Yorkshire, and Lancashire also look dangerous before the knockout stage begins in July.
The 2026 T20 Blast is the 24th edition of England’s major domestic T20 competition. The tournament started on May 22 and runs until Finals Day on July 18 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. A new format was introduced for the 2026 season, with 18 counties divided into 3 regional groups instead of the previous 2-group structure. Each team plays 12 group-stage matches before the quarter-finals begin on July 15. Somerset comes into the 2026 campaign as the reigning T20 Blast champion after lifting the trophy in 2025.
|
Category
|
Information
|
Tournament
|
T20 Blast 2026
|
Official Name
|
Vitality Blast 2026
|
Organizer
|
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
|
Format
|
Twenty20
|
Start Date
|
May 22, 2026
|
Finals Day
|
July 18, 2026
|
Number of Teams
|
18
|
Groups
|
North, Central, South
|
Group Stage Matches per Team
|
12
|
Quarter-finals
|
July 15, 2026
|
Final Venue
|
Edgbaston, Birmingham
|
Defending Champions
|
Somerset
|
Total Competition Matches
|
115
Our T20 Blast predictions combine match statistics, squad updates, and venue analysis before every round of the competition. Injuries and international duty regularly force counties to change lineups during the summer months. That is why every prediction section receives regular updates before the first ball of the match.
Previous meetings between counties often reveal important trends. Some teams perform better against aggressive batting sides, while others struggle during away fixtures at smaller grounds. Results from recent matches also help identify clubs with stable bowling attacks or batters in strong scoring form. Looking at numbers from the last few weeks usually gives a clearer picture than relying on reputation alone.
The T20 Blast season overlaps with international cricket, so squad depth becomes extremely important. Counties can lose key players for England duty or rest fast bowlers during busy periods. Late injury updates also affect betting markets, especially when teams lose opening batters or death-over specialists. Our predictions follow those changes before every fixture.
English weather plays a massive role in T20 cricket. Overcast conditions often help seam bowlers early in the innings, while dry pitches create better scoring conditions for batters. Grounds like The Oval or Trent Bridge regularly produce high totals, while some venues become slower later in the evening. Pitch reports and weather forecasts should always be part of pre-match analysis.
Match statistics often explain why bookmakers suddenly move the odds. Strike rates, powerplay scoring, bowling economy, and recent form all influence betting value during the tournament. Numbers from home and away matches can also explain why some counties dominate at specific grounds.
Bookmaker odds change throughout the day as team news becomes public. Sharp movement before the toss sometimes points toward injury concerns, lineup changes, or weather updates. Comparing odds across several sportsbooks also helps identify stronger value before the market settles.
Local cricket reports sometimes reveal lineup news before official announcements appear. Reports from county journalists, local media, and cricket analysts often reveal information about player fitness, rotation plans, or expected batting orders. Combining those reports with statistical data usually creates stronger predictions.
Modern prediction systems use large datasets from previous T20 matches, player trends, and venue records. Some models also track batting performance under pressure, bowling efficiency in death overs, and scoring rates during chases. Those details help identify betting opportunities before the odds fully adjust.
Several betting markets attract attention during the tournament:
Our prediction section is not limited to the T20 Blast. Cricket fans can also find previews, betting tips, and match analysis for major domestic leagues, international tours, and ICC events across all formats of the game. Coverage includes T20 competitions, One-Day cricket, and long-format series throughout the 2026 season. Some of the most popular tournaments and series include:
New match previews and lineup updates appear before every major fixture.
When does the T20 Blast 2026 start?
How many teams play in the T20 Blast?
A total of 18 county clubs take part in the competition. Teams are divided into North, Central, and South groups for the group stage.
Which team won the previous T20 Blast season?
Somerset starts the 2026 campaign as defending champions after winning the title in 2025.
Where is the T20 Blast final played?
The final takes place at Edgbaston in Birmingham during Finals Day, where both semi-finals and the championship match are played on the same day.
How many matches does each team play?
Every county plays 12 group-stage matches during the regular season before the knockout round begins.