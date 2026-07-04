ICC Men's T20 World Cup Predictions and Tips 2024

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be the biggest tournament in history with 20 teams competing for the trophy for the first time. It will be the ninth edition of the biennial T20 World Cup organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for men's national teams. It is scheduled to be co-hosted between June 1 and June 29, 2024 in the West Indies and the USA. On our best prediction website you can find many recommendations, detailed statistics and schedule of upcoming ICC Men's World Cup T20 matches. We will help you to place a successful bet and get the most out of watching cricket matches!

Today`s ICC Men's T20 World Cup Predictions

Below you can find the list of ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches that will be played today. For each of them we have given expert predictions for different outcomes. This table is updated daily.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for ICC Men's T20 World Cup

To better choose a prediction, check out the match schedule for the current ICC Men's T20 World Cup season. Here you can see the match dates, names of the opposing teams and other information. These events will be played in the coming days and weeks, so keep a close eye on the expert predictions so that you don't miss the chance to place a profitable bet.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Teams List and Captains

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will feature a record 20 teams, which is more than the 16 teams participating in the 2022 tournament. This will include the two hosts, the top eight teams from the 2022 season, the next two teams in the ICC Men's T20I rankings, and the eight teams determined by regional qualifiers. To understand the current lineup and pick your favorite, check out the details of the teams and their captains below:

Afghanistan

Captain: Rashid Khan;

Key Acquisition: Rahmanullah Gurbaz;

Key Players: Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan and others;

Prediction: Tenth place according to the experts.

Australia

Captain: Mitchell Marsh;

Key Acquisition: David Warner;

Key Players: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc and others;

Prediction: First place according to the experts.

Bangladesh

Captain: Najmul Hossain Shanto;

Key Acquisition: Taskin Ahmed;

Key Players: Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad and others;

Prediction: Sixth place according to the experts.

Canada

Captain: Saad Zafar;

Key Acquisition: Navneet Dhaliwal;

Key Players: Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Shreyas Movva, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa and others;

Prediction: Fifteenth place according to the experts.

England

Captain: Jos Buttler;

Key Acquisition: Moeen Ali;

Key Players: Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley and others;

Prediction: Third place according to the experts.

India

Captain: Rohit Sharma;

Key Acquisition: Rohit Sharma;

Key Players: Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and others;

Prediction: Second place according to the experts.

Ireland

Captain: Paul Stirling;

Key Acquisition: Mark Adair;

Key Players: Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume and others;

Prediction: Fourteenth place according to the experts.

Namibia

Captain: Gerhard Erasmus;

Key Acquisition: Zane Green;

Key Players: Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo;

Prediction: Sixteenth place according to the experts.

Nepal

Captain: Rohit Paudel;

Key Acquisition: Aasif Sheikh;

Key Players: Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Rohit Paudel, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Pratis GC, Sompal Kami and others;

Prediction: Eleventh place according to the experts.

New Zealand

Captain: Kane Williamson;

Key Acquisition: Finn Allen;

Key Players: Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell and others;

Prediction: Fourth place according to the experts.

Netherlands

Captain: Scott Edwards;

Key Acquisition: Aryan Dutt;

Key Players: Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren and others;

Prediction: Seventeenth place according to the experts.

Oman

Captain: Aqib Ilyas;

Key Acquisition: Pratik Athavale;

Key Players: Mehran Khan, Khalid Kail, Naseem Khushi, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood and others;

Prediction: Thirteenth place according to the experts.

Pakistan

Captain: Babar Azam;

Key Acquisition: Mohammad Rizwan;

Key Players: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and others;

Prediction: Eighth place according to the experts.

Papua New Guinea

Captain: Assadollah Vala;

Key Acquisition: CJ Amini;

Key Players: Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea and others;

Prediction: twentieth place according to the experts.

Scotland

Captain: Richie Berrington;

Key Acquisition: Matthew Cross;

Key Players: Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey and others;

Prediction: Eighteenth place according to the experts.

South Africa

Captain: Aiden Markram;

Key Acquisition: Ottniel Baartman;

Key Players: Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj and others;

Prediction: Ninth place according to the experts.

Sri Lanka

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga;

Key Acquisition: Charith Asalanka;

Key Players: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka and others;

Prediction: Twelfth place according to the experts.

Uganda

Captain: Brian Masaba;

Key Acquisition: Simon Ssesazi;

Key Players: Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga and others;

Prediction: nineteenth place according to the experts.

United States

Captain: Monank Patel;

Key Acquisition: Aaron Jones;

Key Players: Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel and others;

Prediction: Seventh place according to the experts.

West Indies

Captain: Rovman Powell;

Key Acquisition: Rovman Powell;

Key Players: Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph and others;

Prediction: Fifth place according to the experts.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Brief 2024

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is the ninth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be played in June 2024, with West Indies and United States as hosts. The tournament may undergo some changes every season to revitalize the cricketing competition. Thus, a record 20 teams will take part in this year's edition. England are the reigning champions, having defeated Pakistan in the final of the previous tournament. Look for more details about the ICC World Cup T20 2024 in the table below:

Full Name of Championship ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Host Country West Indies and United States Administrator International Cricket Council ICC Men's T20 World Cup Chairman Sourav Ganguly ICC Men's T20 World Cup Schedule 2024 1 June – 29 June 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Start Date 1 June, 2024 Cricket format Twenty20 International Tournament format(s) Group stage, Super 8s and Knockout stage Team 20 Matches 55 Last Champion England ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Match Venues Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, East Meadow, New York; Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, Texas; Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Free Tips and Predictions for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Matches

All predictions and recommendations from our top SportsCafe experts on this platform will be useful to you for betting on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. We do not require any payments or subscriptions and all information is completely free and open to our readers. Betting on cricket matches is much easier and the chances of success are higher if you use our tips below:

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meetings

If you want to get big payouts from your bets, it is important to study statistics of the teams and players who are involved in the match you are interested in. This will allow you to understand how the teams play against each other, how effective the matches turn out to be and who will have the advantage in the next meeting. The more detailed and thoroughly the statistics will be studied, the higher the chances of correctly predicting the outcome.

Analysis of Input Data for the Current Season

The long awaited big event in cricket is about to start and it is important to know the key details of the current season. In order for you to get up-to-date information about the tournament, we suggest you refer to the "ICC Men's T20 World Cup Brief 2024" review section. There you will find all the latest information about the tournament date, teams, venues, start date and much more, which can be useful for betting predictions.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

When predicting bets, even many professional bettors miss such an important factor as the weather in which the match will be played. Since most matches are played in outdoor stadiums, weather conditions must be taken into account. Heat, rain, strong winds can significantly affect the possible outcome of the game. If you plan to bet on the favorite, take into account the prevailing weather conditions on a particular day and time of the match.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

The use of mathematical and statistical analysis will help you to determine with a high degree of accuracy the various outcomes of a match and place a bet. Such analysis is based on the study of various data, including standings, previous results of players/teams, existing predictions and other information.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

To increase the probability of a successful bet, it is important to understand how to predict cricket matches using odds. Bookmakers determine the probability of different odds in different ways, and these figures can vary significantly. The higher the discrepancy between them, the more unpredictable the result will be. Conversely, if the odds are approximately the same, it allows you to predict the outcome with a high degree of accuracy.

Using Software for Prediction

Use prediction apps to forecast the correct score or other outcome of a match. Such programs are based on unique mathematical and statistical algorithms and make online predictions based on statistics. Both experienced and novice bettors can use this tool as an additional source of information for cricket betting.

Use Comparison of Data From Different Expert Sources

If you want your ICC Men's T20 World Cup betting to be even more successful, we recommend that you stick to and study several expert sources. This way, you will be able to cover more information and see different prediction options, which will help you choose the best one. Sportscafe is one such site where recommendations and advice from the best experts are freely available for any user. This way, you will be able to use a comprehensive approach in cricket betting that will definitely lead you to success.

Using Machine Learning

Machine learning programs can be a good source of information for pre-match and live predictions. They analyze not only statistics, but also the results of their own work for the last few days. By making corrections after mistakes, it is possible to increase the percentage of successful predictions.

Use Variable Bets

You don't have to bet only on the winner of a match. There are many more outcomes available in any ICC Men's T20 World Cup match, the combination of which can give you the best chance of winning:

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Match Winner;

The LIST Winner;

Runs In Innings;

The Highest Opening Partnership;

Top Batsman;

Best Bowler or Top Wicket Taker;

The Individual and Team Player Formation.

In some cases, it is better to place single bets on different outcomes, and sometimes it is better to place express bets to get a better balance of risk and potential reward.

Other Championships for Which Predicates Can Be Used and That May Interest You

ICC Men's T20 World Cup is one of the most anticipated and biggest events among cricket betting enthusiasts in 2024. But apart from it, we give free predictions on many competitions and national leagues:

IPL;

BBL;

International;

Vijay Hazare Trophy;

Ranji Trophy;

LPL;

Bangladesh Premier League;

T10;

ODI;

TEST;

WTC;

SA20;

Super Smash;

County Championship;

Sheffield Shield;

CSA;

The Ford Trophy;

League Two;

LIST A;

India Tour of Bangladesh;

Sri Lanka Tour of India;

New Zealand Tour of India;

Australia Tour of India;

India Tour of South Africa;

India Tour of England;

Asia Cup;

West Indies Tour of India.

Choose the competition you are interested in, find promising predictions and place successful bets.

FAQ

We've collected some common questions bettors have about the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Read the answers below as they may contain the information you are looking for.

Is It Possible to Predict the Winner of a ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

Yes, you can predict the winner of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, but you can never be 100% sure of that outcome. So don't risk the money you are not ready to lose.

Who Will Win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024?

You can try to predict the winner of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on your own. Use the actual tips and predictions from our guide on this page to make more accurate predictions. This is your chance to place a successful bet.

How to Determine the Winner of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Using a Prediction?

To make your own prediction on the winner of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, study the statistics, look at the weather forecast, use a special application and other sources of information. If you take a ready-made prediction, the potential winner is initially specified in it.

Who Is Predicted to Win the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

Traditionally, teams from India, Australia and New Zealand are considered very strong in cricket. They are predicted to win the 2024 season.

Who Is Considered the Favorite to Win the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

Favorites to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 trophy are Australia, the reigning Cricket World Cup champions, and England, the reigning T20 World Cup champions.

Who Won the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

England won their second T20 World Cup title in 2022.