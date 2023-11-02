HON (Hong Kong) vs UAE (United Arab Emirates) Match Prediction HON 32 % Chance of Winning UAE 68 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.516 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hong Kong and UAE will be up against each other in their next fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023. The two teams part of Group B, will meet at Mulpani Cricket Ground on Thursday, November 2nd. The match is scheduled to kick start at 8:45 AM IST.

Hong Kong vs UAE Chance Winning

It's a crucial contest for Hong Kong who needs to win this game to have a shot at semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final. The UAE, on the other hand, just needs to make sure they don't lose too badly.

Hong Kong are currently third in Group B with two points and a negative net run-rate of -0.100. Just winning this game might not be enough as Bahrain, who have two points and a better net run-rate, will face Kuwait later in the day.

Hong Kong are coming off a 20-run defeat against Bahrain on Tuesday. Their bowling unit did a pretty good job to restrict the opponents to just 146. Nasrulla Rana claimed 3 for 21 ehir Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan and Yasim Murtaza bagged two wickets each. They had a terrible start while chasing the target, losing 3 for 15 inside four overs. None of the batters could pose a threat to the opponents as they were skittled out for 126.

The UAE are at the top of the Group B table, having won two out of two games with a net run-rate of 1.496. They have one foot in the semifinals as even a narrow loss here will take them through. In the previous game, they smashed Kuwait by five wickets. Ali Naseer picked 2 for 14 in four overs while three other bowlers also picked two wickets each to restrict Kuwait to 88. Muhammad Waseem struck 33 off 23 at the top two give them a great start.

Considering the form of both these teams and overall track record, the UAE will be favourites going into this clash. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game on Thursday.

Hong Kong's chance of winning: 32%

UAE’s chance of winning: 68%

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Hong Kong vs UAE Betting Tips

Khalid Shah, the UAE opening batter has had a start in each of the previous four games. He has scored 37, 12, 35 and 23 in these Innings. Back him to score over 15.5 runs in the match.

Hong Kong batter Babar Hayat has over 1200 runs in his T20I career at an average of 29. He has scored 66, 60* and 31 in three of the last four innings. With that form, betting on him to score over 15.5 runs in this game would be wise.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hong Kong Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UAE Opening Partnership Under 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: UAE 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

Hong Kong vs UAE Toss Prediction

Both these teams have won the toss in one of their two games in the tournament, with both opting to chase. The UAE's both wins have come while chasing. The pitches at Mulpani Cricket Ground can be a bit tricky and batting second is a better option. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for this match looks clear as Malpuni, Kathmandu is expected to be sunny and hazy on Thursday morning. There are unlikely to be any clouds with zero chance of precipitation. The temperature should hover around 23 degree Celsius with wind gusts blowing at 17 kmph.

Hong Kong Player List

Nizakat Khan (c), Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Scott McKechnie, Raag Kapur, Haroon Arshad, Adit Gorawara, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Martin Coetzee Batter Nizakat Khan (c) Batter Anshy Rath Batter Babar Hayat Batter Aizaz Khan All-rounder Yasim Murtaza All-rounder Nasrulla Rana All-rounder Zeeshan Ali † Wicketkeeper Ehsan Khan Bowler Mohammad Ghazanfar Bowler Ayush Shukla Bowler

Hong Kong Recent Form

Hong Kong have lost three of their last five games. They began this tournament with a 16-run win over Kuwait but then lost the second game by 20 runs while chasing 147. Hong Kong bowlers have done well in the tournament but the batting unit needs to step up.

UAE Players List

Muhammad Waseem (c), Khalid Shah, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Nilansh Keswani, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Khalid Shah Batter Muhammad Waseem (c) All-rounder Asif Khan Batter Ali Naseer All-rounder Alishan Sharafu Wicket-keeper Vriitya Aravind † Wicket-keeper Basil Hameed All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Nilansh Keswani Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

UAE Recent Form

The UAE have won three of their last five games, including the tri-series final against Nepal on October 27. They defeated Bahrain by five wickets in the first game of this tournament and made light work of Kuwait in the second match.

Hong Kong vs UAE Head-to-Head Record

Hong Kong and UAE have competed against each other in six T20 matches over the last decade. The UAE have been victorious on four occasions while Hong Kong have won two games.

Hong Kong vs UAE Betting Odds

UAE to score over 42.5 runs in first six overs

The UAE have a destructive batter in Muhammad Waseem at the top of the order. Khalid Shah and others can hold their end and score at a decent rate. The UAE made 38/3 in the first game and smashed 54/1 in the last game against Kuwait. Betting on the UAE to score over 42.5 runs in the powerplay would be a good punt.

Hong Kong vs UAE T20i Mulpani Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu Hong Kong, China Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.68 Bet Now! United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.516 Bet Now!

Hong Kong vs UAE Top Batters

Martin Coetzee to be the top batter for Hong Kong

The 35-yr old Martin Coetzee has only played six T20 internationals but has made his mark. He is an explosive batter who can make the opponents pay once gets going. He smashed 86 off 55 in the previous meeting against the UAE and 81 off 48 versus Kuwait. You can bet on him to be the top batter for Hong Kong.

Muhammad Waseem to be the top batter for UAE

The UAE captain has been terrific in the shorter format. Muhammad Waseem has outstanding numbers in T20 internationals, with 1477 runs at an average of nearly 40 and strike rate of 152. He has two hundreds and 11 fifties in T20I cricket. You can bet on him to be UAE's top batter.

Hong Kong vs UAE Top Bowlers

Ehsan Khan to be the top bowler for Hong Kong

The right arm off-spinner Ehsan Khan has picked 2 for 21 and 2 for 17 in the two games this tournament. He has 67 wickets to his name from 50 T20Is at an economy of 5.98 while striking every 16.5 balls. You can back him to be the top bowler for Hong Kong.

Zahoor Khan to be the top bowler for UAE

The right arm seamer is coming off 2 for 13 in four overs against Kuwait. He has done well for the team in T20 cricket, having taken 70 wickets from 55 games at an economy of 6.78. Backing him to be the top bowler in this match would be a good move.