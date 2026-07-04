Australia vs West Indies Match Prediction

West Indies' tour to Australia had a disappointing commencement as they were defeated with dominating 164 runs by the home team. Now the 2nd and final test of this two match series will be played at Adelaide Oval. It's a day-night test match played with the pink ball. By winning this game, West Indies hopes to tie the series, while the Kangaroos are content with a win or a draw.

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In the first match held at Perth Marnus Labuschagne was outstanding with a dominating performance. He smashed 204 and 104 in both the innings respectively. Steve Smith also crashed 200 runs in the first inning. Usman Khawaja also scored 65 runs in the first inning and Travis Head was a little unfortunate as he missed his century by just 1 run.

Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon did well in the bowling section as they grabbed 2 wickets each. In the second inning Lyon wrecked havoc with his bowling by picking as many as 6 wickets.

Kraigg Brathwaite was the only batsman from West Indies who scored 110 runs in second innings, except that no batsman managed to smack a ton against Australian fast bowlers. Debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul also scored 51 runs in the first inning.

Australia vs West Indies Chances of Winning

Looking at Australia’s dominating performance in the first test, the team looks balanced and attacking. Team is overshadowing the guests in many ways. Australia will start off as favorites to win the 2nd Test against the visiting team and expect a clean sweep with 2-0. Australia has near about 76% chances of winning this game.

Our prediction

At the Oval ground Australia will surely smash the west indies team in the test and clean sweep the series with 2-0. Team is in good form and they have attacking players in both batting and bowling departments. At their home ground it's really tough to beat Australia.Since Kangaroos have many more advantages over the low experienced West Indies Team, we expect an outstanding victory for Australia. There are 15% chances of a draw as well but this will also be beneficial as per Australia’s point of view as they want to name the series.

Australia vs West Indies Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Australia already has a 1-0 lead in the series and is looking for a clean sweep at their home ground. This test is crucial not just for winning the series but also in improving the points for ICC World Test Championship. Australia is leading in the standings of the World Test Championship with 70 points. India will give them a tough competition at their home ground in the Border-Gavaskar trophy so Australia wants to score more points in these two test matches.

As far as betting is concerned you can count on top order batsman David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head and in the bowling section you can expect a couple of wickets from Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc.

Australia vs West Indies toss prediction

The first test match in Perth saw a lot of runs from both sides, and this second test is also anticipated to have high scoring due to the Adelaide Oval's reputation as a high-scoring venue in Australia. With the understanding that the day-night match team winning the toss may choose to bat first and take a significant lead, it may help pacers as well as spinners, particularly on the third and fourth day of the test.

Weather report

At the start of day one the weather is expected to be sunny with 22 degree celsius but as that match progresses, on 3rd and 4th day there are more than 40% chances of rain. In these 5 days we may expect the temperature ranging between 20 to 22°C and Humidity will be ranging from 40 to 70%.

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Australia Player List

Lance Morris and Michael Neser have been added to the team in place of Pat Cummins, who sustained an injury during the first Test against the West Indies and whose availability for the second test is still unknown.

Australia Possible XI

David Warner Batsman Usman Khawaja Batsman Alex Carey Batsman Steve Smith Batsman Cameron Green All Rounder Travis Head Batsman Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Pat Cummins (c) Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australia Squad for Test series - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Marcus Harris

Australia Team Form

The Kangaroos are aiming for a 3-0 victory over the Caribbean squad after thrashing England in a series of one-day internationals. Marnus Labuschagne smashed 204 and 104 in both the innings respectively. Steve Smith also crashed 200 runs in the first inning. Usman Khawaja and Travis Head also in very good form. In the bowling department Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon are in tremendous form.

West Indies Player List

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of the legendary West Indies player Shivnarine Chanderpaul, has been included in the team and played in the previous match. There is suspense on whether Nkrumah Bonner will play the second test or not.

West Indies Possible XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c) Batsman Jermaine Blackwood Batsman Nkrumah Bonner Batsman Shamarh Brooks Batsman Kyle Mayers All Rounder Tagenarine Chanderpaul Batsman Joshua Da Silva Batsman Jason Holder Bowler Alzarri Joseph All Rounder Kemar Roach Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indies Squad for Test Series - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase,, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

West Indies Team Form

The West Indies continued with its disappointing performance after the T20s. The visitors' batsmen were unable to play very well in Australian conditions. Kraigg Brathwaite, the captain, got a century and 174 runs overall. Tejnarine Chanderpaul, a young batter, also added 96 runs to the total with a half-century, but the team's batting overall struggled. Caribbean bowlers picked only 4 Australian wickets in the first inning. The Caribbean squad lost by a large margin of 164 runs.

Australia vs West Indies Head to Head

Australia and West Indies have faced each other in 117 matches in Tests. Out of these 116 games , Australia have won 59 whereas West Indies have come out victorious on 32 occasions . 25 matches ended in a draw. 1 match ended in a tie.

Total Test Matches played - 117

Australia won -59

West Indies won - 25

Draw - 25

Tie - 1

Australia vs West Indies Betting Odds

As Australia has high chances of winning this test match team is mostly favored by bookies. You can bet on Australia’s victory with the odds of 1.14. The Caribbean team has very low winning predictions so bookies giving odds from 9-14 depend which bookmaker you choose. You may also gamble for a draw with the odds of 10.50.

For Australia’s Victory - @ 1.14

For West Indies Victory - @ 9 to 14

For Draw - @ 10.50

Australia vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

In the current Australian team Steven Smith is a key batsman for the team with his outstanding records. He scored 717 runs in just 6 test matches with an impressive average of 239. In the last match played a double ton knock and smashed 200 runs. Marnus Labuschagne is another key player who scored 204 and 104 in the previous two innings.

For West Indies Caption Kraigg Brathwaite is the countable batsman as he smashed 5067 runs in 154 test matches.

Australia vs West Indies Top Team Bowlers

For Australia Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc bowled well so far and for the West Indies point of view Kraigg Brathwaite Jayden Sills and Kyle Mayers are countable bowlers in the present squad.