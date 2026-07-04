WTC Predictions and Tips 2023

The ICC World Test Cricket Championship is one of the biggest and most anticipated events for all fans of the sport. On our platform you will find the best betting tips and recommendations, cricket predictions, as well as a full schedule of matches of the season. SportsCafe is the best prediction website for all cricket and other sports fans.

Bet on WTC

Today`s Cricket Betting Predictions

Below you can see the best predictions for the WTC matches to be played today. The table is constantly updated - we regularly add new matches and new betting tips.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Test match. 2nd Test VS Prediction Coming Soon

Upcoming Cricket Betting Predictions

You can see all other events that are scheduled for future days and weeks here. Choose the match you're interested in and make a safe bet with high odds.

England vs Pakistan Test match. 1st Test VS Prediction Coming Soon England vs Pakistan Test match. 2nd Test VS Prediction Coming Soon

Schedule of Matches for WTC Championship

Check out the full WTC schedule for the current season. Here you can see match dates, opponents and more. This will make it easier for you to choose the right WTC prediction and make a future betting plan.

England vs Pakistan Test match. 1st Test VS Prediction Coming Soon England vs Pakistan Test match. 2nd Test VS Prediction Coming Soon

Free Tips and Predictions for WTC Matches

SrortsCafe only offers free predictions bets for all WTC matches. We don't charge our readers and don't offer to buy a subscription. Everything you see on our site is absolutely free.

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meetings

Before you make a bet on a particular match, you should always study and understand how these teams and players have played lately. This information will help you determine the favorite of the future meeting and minimize the risks of betting.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

Pay attention to the weather conditions and the state of the playing field in a future match. Strong winds and high grass can make the favorite uncomfortable and give an extra advantage to the underdog.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

By using maths and statistical analysis you will be able to estimate with a high degree of accuracy not only the overall result of the match, but also other, more risky outcomes. Make your bet more confidence to increase your chances of winning.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

Our experts know how to predict cricket matches using odds, so all predictions have a favorable ratio of risks and potential payouts. Use our knowledge to make a better bet.

Using Software for Prediction

To guess the outcome of the match, correct score and other results will help a special prediction app that uses statistics and results to determine the probability of various outcomes.

Using Machine Learning

More advanced software that not only analyzes large amounts of data, but also takes into account its own experience. It learns from its mistakes and gradually increases its accuracy. But for live predictions these programs are not suitable. It makes sense to use them only for prematch betting.

Use Variable Bets

Cricket attracts many sports betting fans by the fact that in each match you can choose a large number of outcomes. If you combine them and choose different betting options, you can increase your potential profits. What are the popular types of bets:

Match Winner;

Runs In Innings;

The Highest Opening Partnership;

Top Batsman;

Best Bowler or Top Wicket Taker;

The Individual and Team Player Formation.

We give the best predictions on these and many other outcomes. Choose the option that suits you best and place your bet.

Other Championships for Which Predicates Can Be Used and That May Interest You

Although the WTC is one of the most important cricket competitions, there are many other leagues in the sport that also deserve your attention:

All predictions on our website are for these and other competitions. Here you are sure to find betting tips that will interest you.

Completed Cricket Betting Predictions

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Test match. 1st Test VS Prediction Coming Soon England vs New Zealand Test match. 2nd Test VS Prediction Coming Soon England vs New Zealand Test match. 1st Test VS Prediction Coming Soon Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test match. 2nd Test VS Prediction Coming Soon Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test match. 1st Test VS Prediction Coming Soon New Zealand vs West Indies Test match. 2nd Test VS Prediction Coming Soon New Zealand vs West Indies Test match. 1st Test VS Prediction Coming Soon New Zealand vs West Indies Test match. 1st Test VS Prediction Coming Soon India vs South Africa Test match. 2nd Test VS Prediction Coming Soon

FAQ

Below we will answer a few common questions you may have after reading this page.

Is It Possible to Predict the Winner of an WTC?

It is impossible to predict the winner with a 100% guarantee, but you can reduce the risks and increase the chance of winning.

Who Will Win the WTC 2023?

You can try to determine the winner yourself if you use the guidelines on this page.

How to Determine the Winner of the WTC Using a Prediction?

To determine the chances of a particular team to win, you need to consider dozens of factors, study statistics and conduct a comprehensive analysis.

Who Is Predicted to Win the 2023 WTC?

Predicting who will win the WTC in 2022 is difficult. For starters, you need to watch a number of matches to gather statistics and analyze the teams.

Who Is Considered the Favorite to Win the 2023 WTC?

Traditionally, bookmakers' favorites are India, New Zealand, Australia and England.

Who Won the 2021 WTC?

In 2021, the tournament was won by Team New Zealand. In the final it beat the Indian team.