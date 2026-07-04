Pakistan vs England Match Prediction

England tour to Pakistan after such a long period of 17 years, it is going to be a nail biting competition. Both the teams taking each other after the T20 World cup. The T20 champion visitor team will play 3 test matches in this ambitious tour. These matches will be played in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi respectively.

Bet on WTC

First test match of the series will commence from 1 Dec 2022 at Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

In this article we will know about Pakistan vs England Match Prediction, best odds for betting, chances of winning, best fantasy players that you can choose and the match conditions.

Below are some cricket predictions and team facts that will be useful for WTC predictions.

Pakistan vs England Chance of Winning

Pakistan has advantages over England as the team is playing at their home ground. England has a disappointing record not just in Pakistan but also in all away tours. They are struggling against spin attack and Pakistan has a world class spin bowling attack. 3 Pakistani spinners have the ability to put England in trouble. Record at Rawalpindi is also favorable to Pakistan as they have never lost here.

Our Prediction

As per our prediction Pakistan has more winning probabilities with 58% chances, on the other hand England has 44% chances to win this test match. Local conditions, spin attack, good batting line are some of the advantages that the home team has against visitors.

Pakistan vs England Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

In the last 10 test matches both teams won 4-4 matches and 2 test matches ended with a draw. Pakistan would have a slight advantage due to domestic conditions. Spin attack will also keep the home team in the driver's seat. Ben Stokes and Babar Azam are expected to be players of the series. We may expect Pakistan to win this series by 2-1.

Pakistan vs England Match Toss Prediction

Pitch of Rawalpindi Ground is a flat pitch that supports batsmen to put up a good total. No advantage for fast bowlers here, so pacers would have to depend good line and length along with the pace and swing. Spinners may have some trouble here especially after the third day of the test match. Team winning the toss will bat first as the chasing in the 4th and 5th day will get tough here. Team batting first will put more than 375 runs on the board in the first inning.

Weather Report

Weather is expected to be clear and there are good conditions for a cricket match. We may expect 24 degree celsius temperature and 52% humidity here at Rawalpindi. Wind speed will be 13 km/h. Batsmen would enjoy betting here at a batting friendly pitch.

Pakistan News and Player list

Pakistan would surely miss the pace bowler Shaheen Afridi. Team may expect some good starts from Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq, In the middle overs Babar Azam and Azhar Ali are in good touch. In the lower middle order presence of Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, and Faheem Ashraf may give a good contribution.

If we talk about bowling attack Haris Rauf is in good form, he did well in T20. Mohammad Wasim and Naseem Shah shall look to make good use of the new ball. Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, and Nauman Ali may trouble the English batsmen.

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI:

Babar Azam (c) Batsman Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Batsman Abdullah Shafique Batsman Azhar Ali Batsman Iman-ul-Haq Batsman Faheem Ashraf All Rounder Nauman Ali Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Mohammad Waseem All Rounder Saud Shakeel All Rounder Mohammad Nawaz All Rounder

Pakistan Team Form

The Pakistan team is in very good form. Team played well in the recent T20. Although this format is different, they never lost at Rawalpindi. Abdullah Shafique,Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam and Azhar are in tremendous form.

England News and Player list

Fast bowler Mark wood is out of the XI of the first test match, it's a big blow for the team. Team will also miss Johnny Bairstow. In the leadership of Ben Stokes, the team would love to do some historic performance in Pakistan as their record is not so good in Pakistan. They haven’t won in the last 10 games away from home.

Top order has a lot of depth with the batsmen like Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes. Ben Foakes and Jamie Overton would have to give a test against the Pakistani spin bowling attack. As far as bowling is concerned, the team needs some early breakthrough from James Anderson and Oliver Robinson. Team may include Rehan Ahmed in the side.

England Predicted Playing XI:

Ben Stokes (c) Batsman Zak Crawley Batsman Ben Foakes (wk) Batsman Joe Root Batsman Ollie Pope Batsman James Anderson Bowler Jack Leach Bowler Oliver Robinson All Rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler Keaton Jennings Batsman Jamie Overton Bowler

England Team Form

In the T20 world cup the team showcased a wonderful performance but the team failed to keep the momentum in the Australia Tour. They were defeated by 3-1 against the Kangaroos. Their away records are also against them.

Head to Head

England have faced Pakistan in 85 test matches in which they have won 25 whereas Pakistan got victory 21 times. 39 matches ended in a draw.

Total Test Matches played - 85

England won - 25

Pakistan won - 21

Draw - 39

Tie - 0

Pakistan vs England betting Odds

Pakistan at their home ground are favorites of bookies as they had 58% chances of winning the test matches. Betting enthusiasts may put some money on Pakistan’s victory at the odds of 1.67 whereas odds for England’s victory are 2.20. Test matches have a high chance of being a draw, so punters may bet on a draw with the odds ranging 3 to 3.60. These odds may vary bookie to bookie.

Pakistan vs England Top Batsmen

Babar Azam

Iman-ul-Haq

Azhar Ali

Joe Root

Ben Stokes

Pakistan vs England Top Bowlers