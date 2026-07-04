Pakistan vs England Match Prediction

Fresh from the recently concluded ICC WT20 Final, Pakistan, and England clash again in a 3-match test series where the former would be keen to get one over the double world champions. Pakistan and England currently rank 5th (51.85%) and 7th (38.6%) respectively and both would be keen to improve their ranking post the commencement of the series.

Bet on WTC

Fans can watch the 1st Test on Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app. The broadcast will start at 10:00 AM.

Pakistan vs England Tournament Chance of Winning

Pakistan are hosting England after a gap of 17 years so the emotions are surely going to be at an all time high for both the camps. We can also see that the betting odds do favor the a win for the home team even though England would be looking to bounce back after Australia series, Pakistan might just knick this from England.

Our Prediction

Pakistan has a lot riding on this series and considering the recently lost the T20 WC Final against England, they will do everything to get one over them. We predict Pakistan to win this game, however, it will surely go down the wire and we are going to witness a good game of cricket.

Pakistan vs. England Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Over the course of his last seven Test innings, Babar Azam has struck two hundred and four fifty-sixes. Our prediction for Pakistan's leading run scorer in this Test is their skipper. Spinner Nauman Ali, who last played in Rawalpindi, is likely to bowl more overs on this surface because of his outstanding performance. He is a solid bet to be Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in this game.

Joe Root, who has scored the second-most runs in Test cricket this year, is our choice to lead England in runs during this match. Under Ben Stokes' leadership, left-arm spinner Jack Leach has improved as a player and is thriving. He would likely be England's best wicket-taker against Pakistan.

We strongly advise betting on Babar Azam to score over 90.5 runs in this Test due to his outstanding track record in this format in 2022.

Pakistan vs England Match Toss Prediction

The last international match played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was the test match between Pakistan and Australia. Babar Azam chose to bat first after winning the toss and the team posted a mammoth 476/4d on the board. The surface looks similar; the team winning the toss should choose to bat first and take advantage of the conditions. Once the pitch becomes old, it will be helpful for spinners to take it over.

Weather Report

Rawalpindi is expected to see a day that is clear and cold with a high of around 22 degrees. With 27% humidity, the chances of rain playing a spoilsport are zero.

Pakistan Player List

Pakistan’s former captain and wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been recalled to the team whereas strike bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fawad Alam are the notable absentees from the team.

Predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Babar Azam Captain Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-Keeper Abdullah Shafique Batsman Azhar Ali Batsman Imam-ul-Haq Batsman Faheem Ashraf Bowling Allrounder Nauman Ali Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr Allrounder Abrar Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Nawaz Allrounder

Pakistan Full Squad:Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Nawaz, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Ali.

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan would be looking to get one over the double champions as they narrowly missed out on winning their 2nd T20 title. Imam and Abdullah know how to use the Rawalpindi conditions to their advantage and even though they will miss out on Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Naseem Shah will make good use of the new ball.

England Player List

The England squad would be touring Pakistan after a gap of 17 years and they would be keen to put up a great show. However, Pakistan in their backyard is a formidable team and England hasn't won a single away game in the last 10 matches.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ben Stokes Allrounder Zak Crawley Batsman Ben Foakes Wicketkeeper Joe Root Batsman Ollie Pope Batsman James Anderson Bowler Jack Leach Bowler Oliver Robinson Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowling Allrounder Keaton Jennings Batsman Jamie Overton Bowling Allrounder

England Full Squad:Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.

England Team Form

The double world champions are expected to have a tough time this time around and will be expected openers, Crawley and Jennings, to give a good start in case they bat first. However, a middle order consisting of Root, Pope and Stokes would love to relish any challenge given to them. Anderson is always the pick of the bowlers who are expected to do well in all conditions and all eyes would surely be on the young Rehan Ahmed who is touted to make his international debut here.

Pakistan vs England Head to Head

Pakistan and England are known to have mouthwatering clashes whenever the teams collide. Till now, both teams have been involved in a total of 47 test matches.

Matches played between Pakistan and England: 47 Matches

Matches won by Pakistan: 21 Matches

Matches won by England: 26 Matches

Pakistan vs England Betting Odds

Considering all the possible scenarios and the fact that the match is going to be in Pakistan’s backyard, the odds currently favour the Home team where Pakistan are strong favourites at 2.20 and the odds on England winning stand at 3.00. These odds have been calculated on the basis of the team’s performance in the previous matches, the player’s record, pitch and other factors too.

Pakistan vs England Top Team Batsmen

In Test Matches, especially the ones happening in Pakistan, you can expect a lot from Babar Azam irrespective of what his current form is. The Pakistani captain boasts an average of 47.30 in 42 matches with the highest score of 196 which came against Australia. Against England however, Babar is yet to score a century in the 4 matches he has played against the Three Lions. Abdullah Shafique is another player who is expected to perform well in this series. The opener made his debut last year against Bangladesh and has gone on to score 736 runs in 7 matches with an average of 66.90.

Joe Root is a synonymous name whenever International Test Cricket is discussed. The top order batsman has an average of 50.01 in 124 matches where he has amassed over 10504 runs. His highest score also came against Pakistan where he scored a mammoth 254 runs against them. Captain Stokes would also be keen to better hsi record against Pakistan where he has been able to score 178 runs in 6 matches.

Pakistan vs England Top Bowlers

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed is going to be the pick of the bowlers for his home side who is about to make his International Debut against England. Abrar has bagged 43 wickets in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam trophy which had 5 five-wickets hauls. Nauman Ali is the other spinner who is expected to perform well against England. He made his debut against South Africa last year and has gone on to pick 30 wickets consisting 3 five-wickets hauls.

667 wickets, 32 five-wickets hauls and 3 ten-wickets hauls, almost every ardent cricket fan is well aware of how deadly James Anderson can be with the new ball irrespective of his age. He has also amassed 74 wickets in 18 matches against Pakistan with 11/71 being his best figures. Jack Leach is another bowler that has made his mark in International Cricket in just 4 years. He is yet to play against Pakistan but has picked 95 wickets in 29 matches with the best 10/166 coming against the Kiwis.