Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction DCW 30 % Chance of Winning MIW 70 % Bet Now! And that time of the year is here. After 20 days of battles across two venues in Mumbai, we are finally heading into the Women’s Premier League final at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on March 26, 2023 (Sunday), at 7:30 PM IST. While Mumbai were a completely dominant side for the majority of the competition, Delhi Capitals were no less good and became the first team in the competition to make it to the final.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have played some exceptional cricket in the entire competition and it is only fair that they are playing in the final of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. The odds of winning don’t have a great deal of difference and that suggests that Delhi Capitals have odds of 2.005 as compared to Mumbai Indians’ 1.805 according to our affiliate partner Melbet.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Betting Tips

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have been two of the finest teams in the ongoing Women’s Premier League and their league standings tell you that. We have gathered much information for you to bet on the game and figure out the best things to pick from.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

The average first Innings score at the Brabourne Stadium has come down to 169 in the ongoing Women’s Premier League. Mumbai Indians love playing in this venue and have won three out of their three games. Delhi Capitals also has a good record in this venue and has won two out of their three games. Spinners have taken more wickets in this venue (67) compared to the Pacers (35) in this venue. Both of them have gone for plenty of runs and have an economy of over eight. Hence, we would suggest you to go for batting second, with that approach yielding maximum dividends.

Weather Report

Heatwaves have taken over Mumbai but there is no rain predicted on the match day, which is a good thing. It is almost April now, so sapping humidity could only mean one thing - a lot of help for spinners and if the pacers can take benefit of the density, there is a chance for them to capitalize there.

Delhi Capitals Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Meg Lanning Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Taniya Bhatia WK Alice Capsey All-rounder Laura Harris All-rounder Marizzane Kapp All-rounder Shikha Pandey Bowler Poonam Yadav Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals lost two games in the entire league and became the first team to make it to the final of the event. Earlier, however, they had lost one game to Mumbai Indians and would want to make amends to those mistakes in order to become the first winners of the Women’s Premier League.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika BhatiaWicket-keeper

Hayley Matthews Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Humaira Kazi Bowler Jintimani Kalita Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians won the first five games of the season but lost the next two matches before making a comeback in their last league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They backed that up with yet another win against UP Warriorz in the play-off and they know that toppling the Meg Lanning-led side wouldn’t be impossible for them.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Head-To-Head

Both sides have faced each other twice in the tournament already and each registered one win. Both the games were one-sided as Mumbai comfortably beat Delhi by eight wickets in the first fixture. In the reverse fixture, Delhi took revenge on Mumbai and won convincingly by nine wickets. Delhi bowlers were on top of the game and restricted Mumbai to a mere 108 in the first Innings. Delhi started the chase on an aggressive note and chased down the target in nine overs and moved to the top of the table replacing Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the final match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League Eliminator match, set to take place on Sunday.

DC Opneing partnership under 23.5 runs @ 1.91 (Melbet)

Mumbai Indians have been the best bowling attack in the competition and have registered the most wickets – 69, at the lowest economy rate – 6.7. Moreover, MI have maintained a far better average of balls per wickets and average runs per wickets amongst all teams. That would make the lives of Delhi Capitals batter difficult, especially of Shafali Verma, who has blown hot and cold throughout the season.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Best Batters

Matthews to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

Mumbai opener Hayley Matthews has shown decent form in the WPL 2023 and has scored 258 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 127 while averaging 32.3. The opener has managed scores of 32(31) and 5(10) against DC in the league stage matches. That makes it apparent that we would be banking on her for the season.

Lanning to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

Captain Meg Lanning has been a consistent scorer for her team Delhi Capitals and finished as the highest run-getter in the league stage of WPL 2023. The ace batter scored 72 and 70 runs in the first two matches respectively. However, the batter has failed to score a fifty from then. Nevertheless, Meg Lanning was not dismissed even once before scoring in double digits. Furthermore, Lanning has scored 43 and 21* against MI in league-stage matches.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Best Bowlers

Matthews to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

Hayley Matthews has been effective with the ball in hand throughout the season and has registered as many as 13 wickets in nine games at an economy of 6.6. The bowler returned figures of 1/27 and 3/19 in the league stage games against DC and what better way to celebrate her than trusting her to do the job again.

Kapp to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

The South African all-rounder has been a good asset for Delhi Capitals with both bat and ball. In six innings, Kapp has scored 159 runs at an impressive average of 53. With the ball in hand, the medium pacer picked up nine wickets in eight games at an impressive economy of 5.8, including a five-wicket haul to her name. Kapp has a decent record while bowling against MI batters in WT20s.