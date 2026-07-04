Women's Indian Premier League Schedule 2023: Dates of League Matches, Time Table, Team List

The main event of 2023 for all Indian players is about to start and it's the Women's Indian Premier League! Every year, this sporting event is one of the biggest for India and in the Sportscafe review we will try to give you all the latest information. You'll find out the schedule of all the upcoming matches as well as much more, read on carefully!

Featured Upcoming Matches of WPL 2023

We will now tell you the basic information you need to know before the championships start. There will be 22 matches played in the WPL in 2023, including all championship matches and the semi-finals. The main event for all Indian players will start on March 4, 2023 and run until March 26, 2023. The big honor will be for the teams Mumbai Indians vs. Gujarat Giants as they will play the first match in the WPL. In the table below, you can find all the latest information about the upcoming WPL 2023 matches to be played tomorrow and during the week:

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Today Matches of Woman Premier League

Also, for even more convenience, we have compiled up-to-date information on the IPL for women matches that will be played today. To find out which teams will be battling each other today and who you can bet on, check out the information in the table below:

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Women's Premier League Teams List and Captains

The organizers of the most popular WPL sporting event have long ago announced the competitors for the championship and there will be 5 teams who will play 22 matches on a day-night schedule. To find out more about each of the teams and captains, check out the information below:

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Smriti Mandhana;

Mumbai Indians - Harmanpreet Kaur;

Gujarat Giants - Beth Mooney;

UP Warriorz - Alyssa Healy;

Delhi Capitals - Meg Lanning.

Women's Indian Premier League Brief 2023

Especially to provide all the key information about the upcoming WPL 2023 event, we have prepared a table with all the information. We're sure that experienced punters know all this for sure, but for those new to Cricket betting this brief will be very useful. Study the information in the table carefully:

Full Name of Championship Women Indian Premier League 2023 Host Country India Administrator Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) WPL Chairman Brijesh Patel WPL Schedule 2023 4 March to 26 March 2023 WPL 2023 Start Date 4 March 2023 Format of the matches Round Robin Team 5 Matches 22 Last Champion Supernovas (GT) (season of 2022) WPL 2023 Match Venues Mumbai The First League Championship Took Place Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Winner of the First Championship in History Supernovas A Similar Championship in the Men's League Men's Indian Premier League

Completed Cricket Betting Predictions

Royal Challengers Bangalore (w) vs Delhi Capitals (w) Women. Premier League RCBW VS Prediction Coming Soon Gujarat Giants (w) vs Delhi Capitals (w) Women. Premier League GGW VS Prediction Coming Soon Delhi Capitals (w) vs UP Warriorz (w) Women. Premier League VS UPWW Prediction Coming Soon Gujarat Giants (w) vs Mumbai Indians (w) Women. Premier League GGW VS Prediction Coming Soon UP Warriorz (w) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (w) Women. Premier League UPWW VS RCBW Prediction Coming Soon Gujarat Giants (w) vs Delhi Capitals (w) Women. Premier League GGW VS Prediction Coming Soon Royal Challengers Bangalore (w) vs Mumbai Indians (w) Women. Premier League RCBW VS Prediction Coming Soon Royal Challengers Bangalore (w) vs Delhi Capitals (w) Women. Premier League RCBW VS Prediction Coming Soon Gujarat Giants (w) vs UP Warriorz (w) Women. Premier League GGW VS UPWW Prediction Coming Soon

FAQ

If you have any questions about a sporting event such as WPL 2023, take a look at the information below. We have tried to answer in detail all relevant questions from Indian users.

How Many Teams Are There in Women's IPL?

The organizers of the Women's Premier League 2023 sporting event have announced that five women's teams will take part in the championship, battling it out amongst themselves. In the review section "Women's Premier League Teams List and Captains" we have provided up-to-date information about the teams and their captains, read on carefully.

Who Won the Women's Indian Premier League Last Year?

The 2022 WPL Championship also featured 5 women's teams, with the Supernovas winning by 4 points over their opponents.

How Many Matches Will be Played for WPL Schedule 2023?

There will be 22 matches in the Women IPL 2023, including the semi-finals. In the overview section "Featured Upcoming Matches of WPL 2023" you can find all the latest information on the upcoming matches to be played tomorrow and during the week.

When Will the Women's Premier League 2023 Schedule be Announced?

The WPL organizers have long announced the start date of the championship and in our review we also revealed that a sporting event such as the WPL will start on March 4, 2023. You can also find a lot of up-to-date information about the event in the review section "Women's Indian Premier League Brief 2023".