Ancelotti Questions Neymar's World Cup Fitness Despite Professionalism
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said Neymar arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup below his best physical level, claiming he only regained top form by the fourth game. Despite the criticism, Ancelotti praised Neymar's attitude, recovery efforts and commitment in training.
Neymar featured in just 2 World Cup matches, both as a substitute, against Scotland and Norway. For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted he was disappointed with Neymar's physical condition heading into the tournament, saying the forward should have reached peak fitness before the competition rather than finding rhythm only by the fourth game. While the Italian coach questioned Neymar's preparation, he made it clear that his criticism was limited to fitness and not commitment or professionalism.
Ancelotti praised Neymar's attitude throughout the tournament, highlighting the veteran's dedication during recovery sessions, responsible approach in training, and positive influence within the squad. According to the coach, the 34-year-old remained fully committed to helping the team despite not being at his best physically. Neymar's limited role at the World Cup reflected those fitness concerns. He featured in only two matches, both as a substitute. His first appearance came in Brazil's final group stage game against Scotland, while his second outing was in the Round of 16 against Norway, where he entered the match in the 67th minute.
The statistics underline why Neymar was unable to secure a regular starting place during the tournament. Ancelotti's comments have sparked fresh debate around Neymar's preparation for major tournaments. Even so, the Brazil coach acknowledged the attacker's professionalism and experience, stressing that his work ethic and commitment to the national team remained beyond question despite the criticism.