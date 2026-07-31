Ancelotti Questions Neymar's World Cup Fitness Despite Professionalism.

Ancelotti praised Neymar's attitude throughout the tournament, highlighting the veteran's dedication during recovery sessions, responsible approach in training, and positive influence within the squad. According to the coach, the 34-year-old remained fully committed to helping the team despite not being at his best physically. Neymar's limited role at the World Cup reflected those fitness concerns. He featured in only two matches, both as a substitute. His first appearance came in Brazil's final group stage game against Scotland, while his second outing was in the Round of 16 against Norway, where he entered the match in the 67th minute.