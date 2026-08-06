Neymar at Center of Heated Scenes After Santos Reach Copa do Brasil Quarterfinals

Throughout the game, sections of the home crowd repeatedly targeted the Brazilian star with chants and insults. Neymar responded after the final whistle by blowing kisses toward the stands and exchanging words with supporters as he walked toward the dressing room. The situation intensified near the stadium tunnel, where more fans had gathered while the Santos players made their way inside. Videos from the venue showed Neymar confronting members of Remo, making gestures and dancing in response to the abuse he had received during the match.