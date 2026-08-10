Sure Bet of the Day, August 10! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches

Best Odds PARIMATCH: Trent Rockets 1.66 Place a bet DAFABET: Southern Brave 2.16 Place a bet

The Men’s Hundred Tournament - Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave

On 10th August, 2026, the Men’s Hundred Tournament is scheduled to have a contest between the Trent Rockets and the Southern Brave at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Taking up the odds, the Trent Rockets are the favourites here.

Why are Trent Rockets Still Well Backed?

Having 6 wins from the 7 matches, the Trent Rockets are at the first position in the points table of the tournament. From their team, Ben Duckett has scored 309 runs from 8 matches while having an average of 44.14 for the team while talking about the bowlers, Craig Overton has got 7 wickets from the 7 matches while keeping a strike rate of 17.14 for the team.

For the Southern Brave, they have just 2 wins from the first 7 matches and are almost out of the tournament. Jamie Smith has been the key player for the team who has made 194 runs from the 8 matches while keeping a strike rate of 161.66. Coming to the bowlers, Jofra Archer has got the most wickets for them as he has picked 12 wickets from the 9 matches played.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Being a small ground, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, is a batting paradise that makes the game one-sided in the favour of the batsmen. Having good bounce and proper conditions, the bowlers are often trying their skills to get their team back in the game. Considering the past form and the odds of the game, the Trent Rockets are set to enter as the favourites in this contest.

The Women’s Hundred Tournament - Trent Rockets (Women) vs Southern Brave (Women)

The Women’s Hundred Tournament will be seeing a brilliant contest on 10th August, 2026 as Trent Rockets Women are all set to take on the Southern Brave Women at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Seeing the form and the odds, the Trent Rockets Women are the favourites to win the contest.

Best Odds PARIMATCH: Trent Rockets Women 1.75 Place a bet DAFABET: Southern Brave Women 2.22 Place a bet

Why are Trent Rockets Women Still Well Backed?

The Trent Rockets Women are at the first position in the points table with 6 wins from the 7 matches played. Sophia Dunkley stands out as the key performer for the team with 285 runs from the 8 matches while having an average of 40.71. Amongst the bowlers, Ashleigh Gardner has been the backbone with 15 wickets from the 10 matches while keeping a strike rate of 11.86.

From the Southern Brave Women’s team, the 2nd position in the points table is currently with them as they have got 5 wins from the first 7 games. Laura Wolvaardt has been the star performer for the team with 261 runs from 10 matches and having an average of 32.62 for the team. In the bowling department, they have got Tilly Corteen-Coleman who has picked up 12 wickets from the 10 matches with a strike rate of 15.83.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the game takes place at the small Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham, the pitch is expected to offer excellent conditions for batting. The surface generally provides good bounce and carry, allowing batters to play their shots with confidence. Bowlers may find it difficult to contain the scoring and will need to rely on variations and accuracy to make an impact. Considering the recent form and overall odds, Trent Rockets Women enter the contest with the tag of favourites on them.

Tamil Nadu Premier League - SKM Salem Spartans vs Madurai Panthers

August 10, 2026 is all set to have a contest in the Tamil Nadu Premier League where the SKM Salem Spartans will meet the Madurai Panthers at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul. With the prior form, the Madurai Panthers have the advantage with them.

Best Odds PARIMATCH: Madurai Panthers 1.75 Place a bet DAFABET: SKM Salem Spartans 2.20 Place a bet

Why are Madurai Panthers Still Well Backed?

Madurai Panthers head into this contest with a stronger platform than their opponents. Madurai have won both of their opening 2 matches in the 2026 TNPL season, collecting 4 points and holding a net run rate of 0.270. Their recent record also includes 2 wins from their last 5 matches. NS Chaturved has been one of their leading batting performers, scoring 313 runs in 10 matches at an average of 39.13 and an impressive strike rate of 167.37. Atheeq Ur Rahman has added 239 runs at an average of 26.56. With the ball, Gurjapneet Singh has taken 9 wickets in 10 matches, while P Saravanan has contributed 6 wickets.

As the Salem Spartans prepare to face Madurai Panthers, their recent form remains a major concern after losing each of their last 5 matches. Salem have also struggled in the 2026 TNPL season, suffering defeats in both of their opening 2 games and sitting at the bottom of the table with 0 points and a net run rate of minus 1.632. Nidhish Rajagopal remains a key batter, having scored 351 runs in 9 recent matches at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 139.28. M Poiyamozhi has been their standout bowler with 18 wickets at an economy rate of 8.44. Mohammed Mohammed has also claimed 12 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the T20 clash at NPR College Ground in Dindigul, the surface is expected to provide a good contest between bat and ball, with batting holding the advantage. The venue has produced an average score of 175 across the last 10 matches, while teams batting first have averaged 174 compared to 144 in the second innings. The highest total here is 209, showing that big scores are possible when batters settle in. Pace bowlers have also enjoyed some assistance, while spinners have had a lesser impact. With the recent form and odds taken into consideration, the Madurai Panthers are having an edge here.