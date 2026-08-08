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The Men’s Hundred Tournament - Southern Brave vs Manchester Super Giants

The 26th match of the Men’s Hundred Tournament is set to have an exciting contest between the Southern Brave and the Manchester Super Giants at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Manchester Super Giants are all set to enter the contest as the favourites now.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Manchester Super Giants 1.78 Place a bet Southern Brave 1.98 Place a bet

Why are Manchester Super Giants Still Well Backed?

Manchester Super Giants are at the fifth position in the points table with 3 wins and 3 losses in the tournament so far. Jos Buttler has been the best player for the team with 435 runs in the 10 matches while keeping an average of 72.5. In the bowling department, Josh Tongue has picked 15 wickets from the 10 matches and has a strike rate of 12.66 for the team so far.

For the Southern Brave, the tournament has seen them getting just 2 wins from the first 6 matches. Jamie Smith has played some quality knocks for the team and has scored 168 runs from the 7 matches with a strike rate of 176.84. Amongst the bowlers, Jofra Archer has been a valuable asset who has picked 11 wickets from the 9 matches played.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

At the Rose Bowl, Southampton, the pitch offers consistent bounce and also allows the spinners to have an impact in the middle overs of the match. With the ground being a high-scoring one, the batsmen have an advantage with them. Considering the odds and the current form of the players, the Manchester Super Giants have a tag of favourites in this contest.

Tamil Nadu Premier League - SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas

In the 8th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, the SKM Salem Spartans are scheduled to take on the Trichy Grand Cholas at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul. Salem Spartans are coming with an edge over the Trichy Grand Cholas in this contest.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Salem Spartans 1.83 Place a bet Trichy Grand Cholas 1.95 Place a bet

Why are Salem Spartans Still Well Backed?

Salem Spartans are coming to this contest after a loss in their last match by 34 runs and are on a 5-match losing streak. For their team, Nidhish Rajagopal has made 321 runs from the 8 matches and has a strike rate of 138.36 for the team. In the bowling department, the team has got M Poiyamozhi who has picked 20 wickets from the 10 matches while having a strike rate of 11.4 for the team.

Coming to the Trichy Grand Cholas, the team is at the 6th position in the points table as they failed to win the first match of the 2026 season. For the team, R Rajkumar has made 254 runs from the 10 matches and is averaging 36.29 with the bat. In the bowling department, the team has got Athisayaraj Davidson who has picked up 16 wickets from the 10 matches while maintaining an economy rate of 8.53.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The teams will look to make the most of the batting friendly conditions at NPR College Ground in Dindigul. The pitch is expected to offer consistent bounce and good carry, allowing settled batters to play attacking shots with confidence. A first innings score around 170 to 180 could prove competitive. Fast bowlers may get some assistance from the new ball early on, while spinners could have a role in the middle overs by changing their pace and lengths. As the match progresses, batting should remain the stronger aspect of the surface. With favourable conditions and a well balanced squad, Salem Spartans are expected to have the edge in this T20 contest.

Lanka Premier League - Galle Giants vs Jaffna Kings

The Finals of the Lanka Premier League is all set to take place on 8th August, 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo between Galle Giants and the Jaffna Kings. Seeing the form, the Galle Giants are expected to lift the trophy.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Galle Giants 1.82 Place a bet Jaffna Kings 1.94 Place a bet

Why are Galle Giants Still Well Backed?

In the Lanka Premier League 2026 final, Galle Gallants enter the contest with a mixed recent record but plenty of proven match winners.Sam Harper has been their standout batter, scoring 424 runs in 10 matches at an average of 42.4 and an impressive strike rate of 164.34. Charith Asalanka has also been highly effective, contributing 383 runs at 42.56 with a strike rate of 154.43. With the ball, Eshan Malinga and Akif Javed have each claimed 14 wickets, although both have conceded around 10 runs per over. Galle also have the recent head to head advantage, having beaten Jaffna by 60 runs and 36 runs in two of their last three meetings.

Jaffna Kings arrive in stronger recent form, recording four wins and one no result across their last 5 matches. Kamil Mishara has been their leading batter, scoring 370 runs in 9 matches at an excellent average of 52.86 and a strike rate of 170.5. Avishka Fernando has added 212 runs at a strike rate of 149.29. Their bowling attack has been led by Lizaad Williams, who has taken 16 wickets in 7 matches at an economy rate of 9.51. Dunith Wellalage has also impressed with 14 wickets and a strong economy of 7.21.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

At the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, the batsmen have an advantage with the pitch having consistent bounce and the ball coming properly on the bat. However, the middle overs have seen the spinners taking control of the game. With the bowlers looking to exploit the conditions, they have a chance to turn the game in their team’s favour. Coming to the odds and the form of the players, the Galle Giants are coming as the hot favourites in this contest.