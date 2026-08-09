Sure Bet of the Day, August 9! London Spirits vs Birmingham Phoenix: A solid bet at 1.73

Parimatch Best Odds London Spirits 1.73 Place a bet

Why are London Spirits Still Well Backed?

After winning just 1 match from their first 6 matches, the London Spirit are at the 7th position in the Men’s Hundred Tournament. From their team, they have got Liam Livingstone who has made 208 runs from the 7 matches while having an average of 34.67 for the team. In the bowling department, Jamie Overton has got 10 wickets from the 9 matches while having a strike rate of 13 for the team.

Coming to the Birmingham Phoenix, they are at the 8th position in the points table and have just 1 win from the 6 matches played so far. In their batting department, the team has got Joe Clarke who has made 341 runs from the 10 matches while having an average of 34.1 while amongst the bowlers, Rehan Ahmed has picked up 8 wickets from the 7 matches and has a strike rate of 13.5.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the T20 clash at Lord’s in London, the pitch is expected to provide a good contest between bat and ball. The surface generally offers reliable bounce and decent pace, allowing batters to play their strokes once settled. Fast bowlers can still find some movement early, while variations may become useful as the innings progresses. The average first innings score in domestic T20 matches at the venue is around 172, suggesting that a competitive total can be posted by a side that builds its innings well. Batting could become more comfortable after the initial overs. With the conditions and familiarity with the venue, London Spirits have the advantage while entering this match.