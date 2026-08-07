Kerolin Fulfils Barcelona Dream After Record €1.5 Million Transfer

Kerolin earned the move after an outstanding season with Manchester City, where she scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists in just 15 Women's Super League matches. Her performances played a major role in helping City secure their first league title in 10 years. One of her standout moments came in February when she became the first player in Women's Super League history to score a hat trick against reigning champions Chelsea. Speaking after completing the transfer, Kerolin expressed her excitement about joining Barcelona and said it was a dream to represent the same club where Brazilian legends Ronaldinho and Neymar once played.