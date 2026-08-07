Kerolin Fulfils Barcelona Dream After Record €1.5 Million Transfer
Brazil forward Kerolin has joined Barcelona from Manchester City for a club record €1.5 million fee, the biggest transfer sale in Women's Super League history. The 26 year old produced 9 goals and 5 assists in 15 league matches last season, helping City win the title
Kerolin said playing for Barcelona, the former club of Ronaldinho and Neymar, is a dream and hopes to continue developing there.
In the latest transfer move, Brazilian forward Kerolin has completed a record breaking switch to Barcelona from Manchester City for €1.5 million, which is around £1.25 million. The transfer is not only Barcelona Women's most expensive signing but also the biggest sale in Women's Super League history. The 26 year old arrives during a period of major change at the Spanish club following the departures of Alexia Putellas, Mapi Leon and Salma Paralluelo.
Kerolin earned the move after an outstanding season with Manchester City, where she scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists in just 15 Women's Super League matches. Her performances played a major role in helping City secure their first league title in 10 years. One of her standout moments came in February when she became the first player in Women's Super League history to score a hat trick against reigning champions Chelsea. Speaking after completing the transfer, Kerolin expressed her excitement about joining Barcelona and said it was a dream to represent the same club where Brazilian legends Ronaldinho and Neymar once played.
She also believes training alongside world class players and competing in Barcelona's environment will help her develop further. Known for her attacking style, Kerolin described herself as a player who enjoys creating chances, scoring goals and helping teammates, qualities she hopes will strengthen Barcelona's attack in the upcoming season.
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