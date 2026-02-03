11IC Mobile App Download for Android (APK) and iOS

11IC App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP 11IC 11IC has recently introduced its own mobile application, which right now you can download and install on Android and iOS operating systems. In the app via the 11IC apk you will have access to various features that can make the gaming experience at 11IC unique, especially players from India appreciate the ability to bet on sports like cricket and virtual cricket in live mode. Welcome bonus 100% up to 50,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join 11IC

About 11IC App

The program in India has its main features that meet all the high parameters and will be able to satisfy any Indian player, and below you have the opportunity to familiarize yourself with them thanks to the overview of information:

The version of the 11IC app 1.4 The size of 11IC apk 40 Mb Size of 11IC app 16 Mb Usable operating systems Android, iOS Price for 11IC app download Free License Curaçao Welcome bonus 100% up to 50,000 INR Hindi language supported Yes Payment methods PhonePe, Bank Transfer, PayTM, Google Pay

Advantages and Disadvantages

The 11IC mobile app has been designed according to all the highest criteria so that players from India can easily bet on all sports and play casino games. These are not the only advantages that we have found by examining the mobile app in detail and below you can find out both its pros and cons:

Advantages Disadvantages Mobile app available for full Hindi translation The mobile app requires constant updating Technical support team communicates with users in Hindi Welcome bonus for new customers All transactions on the platform are completed in minutes Online cricket match statistics tracking feature Live betting and live streaming on any sport

11IC App Functionality and Design

The application is multifunctional and designed according to all the latest technologies, so the lobby and the whole app is interactive. The main design of the mobile app is done in dark colors, however, all sections, games and bets are highlighted and stand out thanks to the bright design, so you will immediately be able to find what you are looking for, even if you have not visited the platform before. And we want to tell you about some of the things that are available on the 11IC app:

Different betting types: single, parlay, system;

Tracking online statistics of previously played matches on any sport;

More than 40 sports to bet on, ranging from popular to regional sports such as horse racing and golf;

Games in the casino section represent top providers;

Ability to connect push notifications;

Live IPL broadcasts;

Live betting on cricket and virtual cricket;

Average odds 3.4 - 7.5;

Separate section for betting on cyber sports.

11IC App for Android

The 11IC mobile application can be downloaded and installed by users with the Android operating system by simply visiting the official webpage of the bookmaker. To install the 11IC app you will only need to download a 11IC apk file, which will not take up much space in the memory of your device, but will allow you to bet on cricket in one click and receive notifications about whether your bet has been played or not immediately after the end of the event. In the 11IC mobile app on Android you will also be able to participate in any bonus and promotional programs.

System Requirements for Android

To make sure that the 11IC mobile app has smooth operation on your mobile device, we provide a brief description of all the main system requirements of the app:

Version for 11IC download All devices with Android 6.0 operating system and all subsequent versions Size of 11IC Apk 90 Mb RAM 1GB+ Processor 1.2 GHz

Supported Android Devices

Mobile application 11IC has long been used by many players from India and we have compiled a short list of devices on which the application works without fail and fulfills all its purposes for betting and casino games, if among the list below you do not find yours, it does not mean that the application does not suit you and you yourself with active use will be able to make sure of it:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11;

Xiaomi Redmi 9C;

Xiaomi Redmi 9A;

POCO M3 Pro;

Samsung Galaxy M12;

Samsung Galaxy A22;

Honor 50 Lite;

Samsung Galaxy A02;

Huawei Y5p and many others.

Download 11IC APK for Android

If you are interested in the 11IC app download for Android, we would like to provide you with step-by-step instructions for download and installation of it:

1 Go to the Official Website Open the official 11IC page in any browser and scroll down. Go to Website 2 Find Download Button Find and click on the "Download the app on Android" button. 3 Download the APK File Once you are redirected to a new page, click on the button to 11IC download apk file. 4 Security Settings for Install the App Go to your device settings and allow downloads from third-party sources. 5 Confirm the File Installation Once the apk file is finished downloading, tap on it and complete the process by tapping on the "Install" button. 6 Finish Installing the File Wait until the 11IC app is installed and appears on the home screen of your smartphone. Download APK

11IC App for iOS

The 11IC mobile app can also be installed on all iOS devices without any problems. Installing the app will not take much time and space in the memory of your device, but it is definitely worth downloading, as you will get access to cricket betting and casino games right from the main menu.

System Requirements for iOS

To make sure that the 11IC mobile app will work flawlessly on your device, please read its main features:

Version for download All devices with iOS 8.0 operating system and all subsequent versions 11IC APK file size 100 Mb RAM 2GB+ Processor 1.4 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

Since many players from India have previously downloaded and used the 11IC mobile app we have found devices that support the app perfectly and if your device is on the list we recommend downloading the app right now and that is where you can bet on sports and play casino games:

iPhone 4;

iPhone 5, 5s;

iPhone 6, 6s, 6s Plus;

iPhone SE;

iPhone 7;

iPhone 8;

iPhone X;

iPhone 11;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 13;

iPad, iPad 2, iPad 3, iPad 4;

iPad Mini;

iPad Air.

Download 11IC App for iOS

To make the process of 11IC download and installing easy and hassle-free, you can follow the step-by-step guide for a successful 11IC app download:

1 Open Official Website Open the official 11IC page and go to the bottom of the page. Sign Up Now 2 Find Download Button Find and click on the "Download iOS app" button. 3 Confirm Download After redirecting you to a new page where it will open the configuration profile download, and players should click on the "Allow" button. 4 Complete the Installation Wait for the app file to download and complete the installation.

How to Update to the Latest Version 2026?

Any mobile app, including 11IC app requires the installation of additional updates, which the bookmaker regularly releases to improve all game features and give players more new offers. The update process can be difficult for many people, but to make sure you don't encounter this we will explain the two update methods below and if you follow all the steps clearly, updating the 11IC apk to the latest version will take you a couple of minutes:

Launch the official 11IC page in any convenient browser; Go to your personal account and find information about the release of the new version of 11IC app; Click to download the apk file of the updated version; Uninstall the old version of the application and after downloading the new one, start the installation process; Once it is complete, go to the 11IC mobile app and log in to the account you created earlier and continue your gambling journey. Once you receive the notification of the release of the update for 11IC apk, go to the mobile app; In the settings of your personal account, find and click on the "Install update" button; Confirm the action and wait for the update to finish downloading, then restart the application and log in to your personal account using your login and password.

How to Register in a 11IC App?

If you have downloaded and installed the 11IC mobile app, you can now go through the registration process, after which you will have access to all the features, sports betting and casino games. To make the registration process easy, please use the instructions below:

Launch the 11IC mobile app; Find the "Register" button and click on it; Before you will open a registration window in which you will need to enter your personal and contact information: username, password, referral code, phone number/email address. Once your email is confirmed you will need to fill in the remaining details: age, place of residence, payment method and currency; If you have a promo code, enter it in a special window; Take part in the welcome bonus offer; Click on the "Register" button, thus completing the process.

Once the registration process is complete you will be able to visit the 11IC gaming platform at any time for sports betting and casino games simply by logging into your authorized account.

Login to the 11IC App

Regularly visiting the 11IC mobile app users need to get a 11IC login to log into their personal account, the process itself is not complicated, but you can learn about its intricacies in the instructions:

Launch the 11IC mobile app; Find and click on the "Sign in to your account" button; Enter the email address or phone number you used when you signed up for your account; Enter your password; Click on the "Sign in" button and wait for the page to refresh or re-enter the app, then get your 11IC app login.

To avoid manually logging into your game account each time, you can also use the "Remember Me" feature in your device settings.

How to Get a Bonus in 11IC App?

If you want to have a positive gaming experience in the 11IC mobile app, you should pay your attention to the section where bonus and promotional offers are collected. They are able to increase your potential profit several times over, both in the direction of betting and casino games, which is why below we will tell you how to activate participation in any bonus in the 11IC app:

Open the app on your mobile device; Log in to your gaming account by entering your username and password; Find the "Bonuses & Promotions" section and navigate to it; Familiarize yourself with the current offers in the bonuses section and choose the right one for you; Refill your game balance with any of the payment methods by entering the amount you want to deposit in the special window; Wait for the transaction to be completed and the funds to be credited to your game balance; Activate participation in the previously selected bonus or promotion in the 11IC mobile application.

Welcome Bonus

Thanks to the 11IC app, you can drastically improve your conditions for betting by using a great bonus for first deposit. The first bonus for depositing gives you 100% up to 50,000 INR, which will be really useful when betting. However, you should know that the bonus works on only one account and cannot be used multiple times.

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

Participation in any bonus program implies certain conditions that need to be met, below you can learn about those needed to wager the welcome bonus:

The minimum deposit for the bonus is at least 100 INR;

You can wager the bonus within 30 calendar days or earlier;

The welcome bonus can be used in compilation with other bonuses and promotions;

The bonus requires you to place bets with the odds of at least 1.5 or higher;

You can only participate in the welcome bonus once.

Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App

In addition to the welcome bonus in the promotions section of the 11IC app, you will find a lot of lucrative offers that will make the gaming process even more profitable:

50% Reload Bonus

Get 50% cashback up to INR 5,000 weekly and increase your chances of winning. You need to bet 1,000 INR or more for the bonus to be divisible. Also, once you get it, you need to fulfil the x25 wagering requirements.

T20 Cash Back Bonus

Place T20 bets and get cashback of up to INR 1,000. Cashback must be wagered x5 times. After that the money will be credited to your main balance.

11ic Welcome Bonus

For the first deposits you will receive a deposit bonus. You will receive +100% to your deposit up to 50,000 INR. Wagering x28 is required.

Referral Bonus

Get a link to invite a friend. You will get 200 INR for every new person you refer.

How to Bet on Cricket Using the 11IC App?

Cricket is the most popular sport in India and there are many different tournaments, both world and regional. The cricket betting section of the 11IC mobile app offers the highest odds on events such as the IPL and BPL, as well as live betting and high quality live streaming. If you want to bet on one of the events in the cricket section, how to do it is explained below:

Open the 11IC betting app; Log in to your previously created gaming account using your username and password; Find the "Sports" section and click on it Open the sport "Cricket" and select the specific match you want to bet on; Study the statistics of the cricket matches that have been played earlier; Specify the odds, bet size and market; In a special window, enter the amount you want to bet; After you make a bet, wait until the end of the event to find out whether it has been played or not.

Which Cricket Could I Bet on?

In the cricket betting section you will find a lot of different events on which you can bet with the highest odds right while watching the live broadcast. In the mobile app 11IC puts a special emphasis on those cricket events on which you will be able to place bets right after registration:

IPL;

Virtual Cricket;

Indian International Leagues;

International/World Cricket Championships;

Local cricket championships.

Other Available Sports for Betting

Apart from cricket betting, 11IC offers other sports destinations which are also presented in separate sections and the following sports in the list below corresponds to the main ones:

Football Horse Racing;

Tennis;

Hockey;

Boxing;

Hockey;

Baseball;

Volleyball;

Basketball;

Football.

Bet Types at 11IC App

To make sports betting not only fun but also profitable in the mobile app all users can bet using 3 main types of bets:

Single

Single bets are the type of bets that are available on any sports, as its main essence is betting on the outcome of the game event. To understand whether your bet has won or not, you just have to wait until the event is over.

Parlay

Parlay bets carry a certain risk and are not suitable for all sports, in order to make a parlay bet, you need to make at least one bet and win, and put all the winnings on the next bets.

System

A betting system implies bets of the express type, but in the express system there must be at least 3 events, but even if one bet from the system does not play, does not mean that the system was a loser.

Betting Options in 11IC App

If you want to dive into the world of betting, then it is the 11IC betting app that suits you in every way by offering great betting options. You won't find the same features anywhere else, each of which you will get acquainted with right now:

IPL Betting

IPL betting is considered to be the main indicator that the bookmaker respects the users from India. The Indian Premier League is a cricket tournament that takes place over two months - April and May, and during this time there are more than 60 matches in which world-class teams take part. On the mobile app you will find the best odds for each match, as well as the ability to watch live streaming and bet live.

Live Streaming

Betting is much more convenient if the user can follow what is happening on the field of play, and in the 11IC mobile application you can watch live broadcasts directly in the lobby for any sport and match. You just need to select the required event and the broadcasts will automatically start in the highest quality.

Push Notifications

The notification system is considered an excellent privilege, as players can learn about new promotional and bonus programs, about the release of new updates, as well as always in time to know whether their bet has won or not. You can activate this function in the settings of your personal account.

Online Casino Games

Online casinos are an integral part of what is a must have mobile app that provides gambling entertainment. After all, apart from betting, many users from India like to spend their time playing poker, baccarat, blackjack and many other games that you can find on 11IC.

Live Casino

Live casino is a great opportunity to feel the gaming atmosphere, as all games in this section are held in real time, as you can watch the action that unfolds at the gaming table due to the live broadcast from a special room. All games from this section are real dealers, and at the gaming table with you will be the same real users.

Live Cricket Betting

Betting on cricket in real time allows you to make a more accurate calculation and correctly predict how a particular match will end. Cricket is a sport in which everything can change due to weather conditions, so it is extremely important to change betting odds or their general type if you realize that the previous bet will definitely lose.

Esports Betting

Betting on cybersports has recently become especially attractive to players from India, so in the 11IC mobile app you can find a separate section that contains bets on all tournaments and regular matches on games such as: Dota 2, CS:GO, League of Legends.

Pre-Match Betting

Pre-match betting is a standard betting feature that you can also find in the 11IC app, and you can place bets on sporting events that you are sure of in advance.

Live Match Statistics

Live statistics of matches allows you to clearly see the dynamics of events on the field of play and make a decision on a bet that will be a winning one. Having familiarized with the statistics of all current events from the world of sports on the main page of 11IC and carefully analyzing everything you can guarantee to make the right decision on the future bet.

11IC Casino App

If you're interested in casino games in addition to sports betting, the 11IC casino app offers a great library of classic, themed and table games from top providers. Navigation between the online casino sections is extremely intuitive, and if you are one of the gambling fans and are interested in games from specific providers, you can find them in separate sections.

Casino Games in the 11IC App

If you know in advance which online casino games you want to find on the 11IC mobile app, then below we provide a list of the most popular ones in India:

Crash Games Live Casino;

Top Games;

Keno;

Slots;

Baccarat;

Poker;

Blackjack;

Wheel of Fortune;

Jackpot Games;

Video Poker;

All Games;

Recommended Games;

Crash Games.

11IC Mobile Version (Website)

If for some reason you can't install the 11IC mobile app, you have the option to use the mobile version of the gaming platform instead of using 11IC apk. Using the mobile site in the browser is not much different from the app, so you won't even feel a strong difference. So that you definitely do not doubt that the mobile version of 11IC is also suitable for active use since you can place bets through the site the same way you can place bets through the app, then here are a few of its advantages:

Does not take up space in the internal memory of the device;

Does not require downloading additional updates;

Retains all functionality and design;

Can be saved in your browser bookmarks.

System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the 11IC Website

Below are the main features of the mobile version of 11IC:

Operating system Android, iOS Free memory space No space required Regularity of updating Not requires updating Size of device screen Any screen size

Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website

If you want to know what will be more convenient for you to use, the mobile version of 11IC or the 11IC app, the table has all the comparative characteristics, advantages and disadvantages, having familiarized with which you will be able to make the right decision for yourself:

11IC Mobile App 11IC Mobile Website If you want to use the 11IC betting app, you will have to install the 11IC apk first You don’t need to install the apk file The app requires constant updating for better workflow Does not take up any memory space at all Works perfectly even with a weak internet connection Lags are possible if the Internet connection is bad You can use push notifications to know about all updates No push notification function is present

Payment Methods at the App

In order to make deposits and withdraw funds in the mobile app, reliable payment methods are available, which are most often used by players from India. All in-app transactions take more than a couple of minutes, and you can read more specifically about the payment methods below:

Service Minimum deposit(INR) Maximum deposit(INR) Funds deposit time Commision Fees Skrill 100 INR 10000 INR Instant Free Neteller 100 INR 10000 INR Instant Free Phone Pe 100 INR 10000 INR Instant Free Bank Transfer 100 INR 10000 INR Instant Free PayTM 100 INR 10000 INR Instant Free BHIM 100 INR 10000 INR Instant Free Amazon Pay 100 INR 10000 INR Instant Free UPI 100 INR 50,000 INR Instant Free

How to Make a Deposit?

To make a deposit in the 11IC mobile app you can use the universal instruction, which will be suitable for any payment method, which is represented in the available:

Open the 11IC mobile app;

Register or log in to an authorized account using your login and password;

Find the "Make Deposit" button, click on it;

Select one of the payment methods you want to deposit your account with;

In a special window specify the amount you want to deposit, enter the account details from which the funds will be debited;

Wait until the transaction is completed and the credited funds will appear on your game balance and you will be able to use them immediately in sports betting and online casino games.

Customer Support Service on the 11IC Mobile App

If during the gaming process in the mobile application 11IC you have any problems or questions that can not be solved independently you can contact the 24/7 support service, which will promptly decide how to help you and provide detailed instructions. For communication with the support team at the moment you can use live chat in the app and mobile site, clicking on the icon of which will open a dialog box in which you need to write in detail about the problem, after which the specialist will answer you and provide professional advice.

Conclusion About the 11IC App by SportsCafe

In conclusion, we at Sportscafe want to say that the 11IC mobile app is the best for cricket betting and casino games. Here you will find all the latest features that will make the betting process unique, also the app is among the best cricket betting apps, football betting apps and top kabaddi online betting app. In addition to our final words, the mobile app is adapted for all operating systems, so on all Android and iOS devices it will work flawlessly and all live streams will be broadcast in high quality. The 11IC app is made in an unobtrusive design, and navigation through all sections is intuitive even for beginners, and all the functionality is identical to the official web page of the bookmaker.

The Most Common Questions about the 11IC App (FAQ)

How To Download and Install The 11IC APK For Android?

To download the apk file, open the Apps page and pick Android version. Once the apk file is downloaded, allow third-party installations and install the apk file.

Should I Pay for Using The 11IC App?

No. The mobile app of 11IC is completely free to download and use.

Is It Safe to Make Payments through the 11IC Mobile Portal?

Yes. The application features only the best and most secure payment methods, all of which are completely safe to use.

Where Can I Find the 11IC Promotions in Apps?

The application has a simple design, so on the main page of the 11IC app, you will find the Promotions button which will redirect you to the bonuses page.

How to Place and Use Free Bets with the 11IC Mobile App?

Free bets are used after activating the respective bonus. To use them, simply pick the bet depending on the betting markets and odds and place it. The free bet will be used automatically.

What Should I Do If the 11IC App Doesn't Work?

In that case, contact the support team. It operates 24/7 and will help you solve the issue ASAP.