Bet Andreas Mobile App Download for Android (APK) and iOS

Betandreas App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP Betandreas Like we said in our Bet Andreas review, for all Indian users, platform offers to download and install its Betandreas app on any Android via the Betandreas apk and iOS mobile devices. All new customers in India have a welcome bonus on their first deposit of 200% up to 25,000 INR + 250 FS. Welcome bonus 200% up to 25,000 INR + 250 FS Promocode: No promo Join Betandreas

About Bet Andreas App

In order for players of India to know what the Betandreas app is, we offer to familiarize themselves with its main features via our overview, which are collected in the information table below:

Current version of the application 1.4 Betandreas APK file size 17 Mb Installed client size 20 Mb Supported operating systems Android, iOS Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curaçao License No. 8048/JAZ2016-065 Welcome bonus 200% up to 25,000 INR + 250 FS Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods YouWallet, UZcardPay, Rocket, Visa, Mastercard, BitcoinCash, Webmoney, Ethereum, Perfect Money, EcoPayz

The brand Bet Andreas has already gained a good reputation and can easly shows among ours top best cricket betting app, football betting app and best betting app for kabaddi.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Any mobile application that provides gambling entertainment has its certain strengths and weaknesses that players should be aware of before installing it to their device, Bet Andreas boldly features all its pros and cons, which we have presented in the table below:

Advantages Disadvantages The minimum deposit amount is 300 INR Some live broadcasts are of poor quality Mandatory process of obtaining kyc for game account Welcome bonus of 200% up to 25,000 INR + 250 FS Mobile app is fully translated into Hindi Reliable payment methods, including cryptocurrency Ability to bet on cricket in real time

Bet Andreas App Functionality and Design

The Bet Andreas mobile application is of the highest standard, so even new players from India especially appreciate it for its pleasant interface and intuitive navigation. This is not all that the mobile app has to offer players:

real-time cricket betting;

casino games in demo mode;

more than 60 sports available for betting;

odds are consistently kept at the level from 2.3 to 7.6;

live streaming directly on the main page;

ability to track online match statistics;

push-notifications about all new promotional and bonus programs;

different types of bets.

Bet Andreas App for Android

The Betandreas app allows all users to bet in live mode on any sports, and especially a great variety of offers in the direction of cricket. The Betandreas apk is worth installing on your mobile device for many reasons, but the main one is that all your favorite gambling entertainment will be right on the home screen with the Bet andreas apk, the installation process on all devices with the Android operating system takes a couple of minutes and the mobile application is quite small. And if you connect push notifications, you will always be aware of whether your bet has played or not, and what new bonuses for you prepared on Bet Andreas.

System Requirements for Android

In order for you to understand whether you will be able to install Bet Andreas mobile application on your Android devices, then familiarize yourself with the low system requirements that are necessary to use the app, especially note that these requirements are quite low and allow installation even on the oldest models of devices:

Download version All devices with Android 6.0 operating system and all subsequent versions APK file size 100 Mb RAM 2GB+ Processor 1.4 GHz

Supported Android Devices

Since the program has been tested, downloaded and installed by over a thousand Indian players and it works flawlessly on their devices, if you find the model of your Android device in the list below, then don't hesitate, the mobile app will work at the highest level with smooth operation on these devices:

Redmi Note 6,

Samsung Galaxy M50,

Redmi Note 7, 8,

Oneplus 7,7T,8,9 Pro,

Realme GT 2 Pro,

Sony Xperia X72/C3/Z1/Dual,

Samsung Galaxy M51, A51, A52,

Huawei P8/P10/P20,

Google Pixel 3,4,

Poco F3 GT,

Redmi Note 9,

Samsung Galaxy Note 10,

ZTE Blade A31, Blade 20, A3, A5 etc.

Download Bet Andreas APK for Android

Without completing the Bet Andreas apk download to finish the Betandreas app download, you will not be able to become a full-fledged user and have access to everything the platform offers. In order not to have any problems with these two processes, which are intuitive, we suggest using step-by-step instructions:

1 Change the settings To successfully install the Bet Andreas Android mobile app, go to the settings of your mobile device and allow the download and installation of applications from third-party sources. Without it, the process cannot be completed Download APK 2 Open the official Bet Andreas page On the official Bet Andreas page on the top left hand side you can download and install the apk file, read the system requirements and click on the icon for the Android app 3 Download the apk file After clicking on the Android icon you will be presented with the Bet andreas app download of the apk file, click on it and wait for the download to complete 4 Finish installing the file Once the apk file is finished downloading, wait for it to download automatically or go to the downloads section in your phone settings and complete the installation manually

Once the installation is complete, the mobile app shortcut will be displayed on the home screen of your mobile device, allowing you to sign up and place bets.

Bet Andreas App for iOS

The Betandreas app is also available on all iOS mobile devices. The Bet andreas app itself is no different from what is offered for Android devices, so any player will be able to bet and play casino games without any problems. The mobile application does not take up space in the memory of devices and is updated with virtually no third-party intervention, as well as within the application all live streaming works in the highest quality.

System Requirements for iOS

Lest there is any doubt that the app of the bookmaker can be installed on your iOS device to use without any problems, all the low system specifications of the app for iOS devices are available below:

Download version All devices with iOS 8.0 operating system and all subsequent versions Betandreas APK file size 100 Mb RAM 2GB+ Processor 1.4 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

Just like the Android version, the version on iOS is already being used by millions of Indian players, and all the devices in the list below are guaranteed to provide perfect functionality to the mobile app, as all of them have been tested and the app on these devices works nice:

iPhone 6;

iPhone 6 plus;

iPhone 7;

iPhone 7 plus;

iPhone 8;

iPhone 8 plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max;

iPod Touch, Air, Mini (1,2,3,4);

iPad Mini 2/3/4;

iPhone 11;

iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 13;

iPhone 14;

iPhone 15 etc.

Download Bet Andreas App for iOS

Bet andreas app download on iOS is extremely similar to that used by players of other operating systems, the app will not cause difficulties, however, using the instructions you will find it easier to complete the Betandreas app download:

1 Open the official page Launch the official Bet Andreas page in any browser, such as Safari, to begin the installation. Download App 2 Download the apk file On the main page in the top bar find the iOS icon and click on it, you will be presented with instructions on how to download the application and start downloading the Bet andreas apk file, just click on the "download" button. 3 Finish installing the application Once you are redirected to the App Store, click on the "Install" button, once the file download process is complete, the mobile app will be available on your iPhone or iPad.

How to Update to the Latest Version 2026?

Using the Betandreas app implies that it will need to be periodically updated to newer versions. On the one hand this may cause difficulties, but the upgrade process itself gives users the opportunity to enjoy all the corrected flaws in the mobile application and enjoy the correct operation of all the features. The process of updating to a fresh version is extremely simple and is available in two formats: running the update within the application and through the official Bet Andreas app page. We will tell you more about each of them:

After receiving a notification about the release of updates to the Bet Andreas apk, go into the app;

In the app settings, click on the "Install update" button;

Confirm the action and wait for the update to download, then restart the application.

Open the official Bet Andreas page and find information about the release of a new update for the mobile application;

Complete the Betandreas apk download of the new version;

Uninstall the old app, and click to install the new one;

Once the Betandreas app download is complete, log in to your previously created account and continue betting on cricket and playing casino games.

How to Register in a Bet Andreas App?

Creating a personal game account on Bet Andreas is available both on the official page and within the mobile application. The registration procedure is necessary for those users who want to have full access to all the features of the platform, so that this process does not cause difficulties you can use the step-by-step instructions:

Open the mobile app on your device; Locate and click on the "Sign Up" button; You will be presented with a window where you can choose one of the 4 available methods to register your account: via cell phone, via email address, via social media account or one click; Provide all the necessary information for the method you have chosen, filling in all the blank fields with your personal data; If you have a promo code, enter it in the special window; Choose one of the directions of the welcome bonus; Click on the "Register" button and complete the process.

Login to the Bet Andreas App

After completing the registration process the user is able to use the Betandreas login into their personal account, this is an extremely important procedure that is required of the user on a regular basis, so find out what you need to do to log into your account on the Bet Andreas app below:

Launch themobile app on your mobile device; Find and click on the "Sign in to your account" button; Enter your email address or phone number that you used to register your account, you can also log in to your account using social networks; Enter your password; Click on the "Sign in" button and wait for the page to refresh.

If you don't want to manually log in to your authorized account every time, you can select "Remember me" in the settings, after which all subsequent logins to your account will be performed automatically.

How to Get a Bonus in Bet Andreas App?

Participating in bonus and promotional programs of the bookie, as well as using the Betandreas promo code, is not only a fun process, but also extremely profitable. All bonuses, as well as the welcome offer, are also available within the mobile app for any new user, so you can easily receive them, and how to do it is described in the instructions below:

Open the application; Log in to your authorized account or create a new one by going through the registration process; Find the "Bonuses and Promotions" section and go to it by clicking on the button; Find out all about the current bonus and promotion offers and choose the one that suits you, for example, welcome bonus on the first deposit or 10% cashback; Top up your game balance using any payment method, enter the amount you want to make via deposit; Wait for the transaction to be completed and the funds to be credited to the game balance; Activate participation in the previously selected bonus program.

Welcome Bonus

Bet Andreas knows how important it is to encourage new customers on the mobile app and offers everyone a bonus for the first deposit of 200% up to 25,000 INR + 250 FS. The first bonus is awarded for the first few deposits and the minimum amount to deposit is considered to be INR 1,000. But if you are not ready to deposit immediately, you will be credited 60 freespins in the application for registration, which you can use in any section at Bet Andreas, the welcome bonus is divided into two categories: for casino games and sports betting, the user chooses which direction suits him better, but can only use it on one account. The table below shows the basic information regarding the welcome bonus at Bet Andreas:

Type of Welcome Offer % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount(INR) Bonus Credeting Terms Bet Andreas Sports Betting 200% up to 25,000 INR + 250 FS 1000 bonus can be activated after 7 days of registration wager the bonus within 30 days bonus can be used only once the bonus is available once per player Bet Andreas Online Casino 200% up to 25,000 INR + 250 FS 1000 bonus can be activated after 7 days of registration wager the bonus within 30 days bonus can be used only once the bonus is available once per player

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

To ensure that the welcome bonus on the first deposit of 200% up to 25,000 INR + 250 FS is not lost and you can successfully use it it is important to know about the conditions that must necessarily be met. In the Bet Andreas app they are not complicated and the main ones are listed below:

The bonus is only available for new customers and can only be used once;

It must be activated within 7 days of depositing the game balance;

The promotion must be wagered within 30 days;

To win back from the bonus account the amount of the received bonus in 5-fold amount, with bets of "express" type;

3 events must have odds not lower than 1.40.

Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App

A great advantage of the application is the fact that it not only takes care of new customers, but for regular users they create promotions and new offers, in which you can participate simply by visiting the bonuses and promotions section. Since all the offers in this section are relevant, we want to tell you about some that will make betting on sports and casino games profitable several times over.

CashBack 10% at the casino

If you regularly visit the casino section of the Bet Andreas application, you're sure to come across the fact that not always the games end in your favor, which is why all players can get a 10% cashback on their losses and continue playing their favorite games for extra money. Like any bonus, the 10% cashback has a number of conditions that must be met: bet x3 within 72 hours of wagering.

Happy Thursday

Recently, a new promotion for regular customers has appeared in the application - "Bonus Thursday". From the name it is clear that it is valid until Thursday in case the user makes a deposit of at least 450 INR. The amount of maximum winnings when participating in the promotion can be 1000 INR, which must be wagered with a wager x10 within 24 hours.

Express Booster

The bonus offers players to make express bets with at least 4 events, which in turn gives an additional bonus for expresses that increase the total coupon odds. If you have no doubts about your bets, place as many events as possible in the express as this will give you a higher odds.

Birthday Bonus

If you entered your full date of birth during registration, you will be eligible for a birthday bonus in the Bet Andreas app. It is important that 30 calendar days have passed by the time of your birthday since you registered your account. The bonus is formed from the individual preferences of each user, so you will definitely be happy with its contents.

How to Bet on Cricket Using the Bet Andreas App?

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in India, which is why the mobile application of Betandreas has created all the conditions to ensure that betting on cricket brings an extremely positive gaming experience. Any player can make a bet on cricket right in the betting section, and the instructions are as follows:

Launch the Bet Andreas app; Go through the registration process or log in to a previously created account using your login and password; Go to the "Sports" section, select the sport of cricket and choose a specific match to bet on; Additionally study the statistical data of previous cricket games; Specify odds, bet size and market; Confirm that you are ready to place a bet, wait until the end of the event to know whether your bet has played or not.

Which Cricket Could I Bet on?

While betting online in the Bet Andreas program, you will be able to bet on any event in the cricket direction in real time and will be able to watch live streaming. The platform offers extremely high odds on all events in the cricket section with the best Indian teams and leagues, as well as International teams and leagues, and there are quite a few of them and some are presented below:

IPL;

Virtual Cricket;

Indian International Leagues;

International/World Cricket Championships;

Local cricket championships.

In addition to the above, players can also visit the virtual cricket section, where you can also bet on all the current events and find out faster whether your bet has played or not.

Other Available Sports for Betting

If you get the desire to bet on more than just cricket in the program of the bookie, you will find over 60 different sports destinations, ranging from popular to regional. Betting in the direction of sports is a particularly lucrative process, as any event has high average margins and equally high odds. The following sports await you in the sports betting section of the app:

Football;

Basketball;

Volleyball;

Baseball;

Hockey;

Boxing;

Kabaddi;

Hockey;

Tennis;

Horse Racing

Bet Types at Bet Andreas App

To bet on sports while using the application, we suggest you to familiarize yourself with 3 types of bets, which are always available and will bring you guaranteed profit, if you choose the right type for the selected event:

Single

The standard type of bet that is available on all events from the sports betting section is a single bet. You can make such a bet on the expected outcome of the event. In case the result of the match was chosen correctly, the bet is considered a winning bet.

Parlay

The type of bet that experienced players use is parlay. Its system is simple - if your previous bet turned out to be a winner, then the entire won amount should be put on the next bet.

System

System betting is a type of betting in which bets are made in the form of several expresses, which include 3 or more events.

Betting Options in Bet Andreas App

Using the application of Bet Andreas offers the same comprehensive betting options set as the official page. We want to tell you about a few features that will make the gaming experience on Bet Andreas unique.

Live Streaming;

Live streaming is a particular favorite among users from India, especially if it is live cricket streaming. So in the sports section, you can enjoy live streaming in high quality on any sporting event you want to bet on.

Push Notifications;

Notifications is one of the features of the mobile app that the user can connect and disconnect manually. Push notifications will help you to know about all bonus and promotional offers on time, and you will also have information about when your bet won and when it didn't - so that you will have time to make the next one.

Online Casino Games;

Games from the casino section of the mobile app are intelligently organized into sections, in which you will easily find the one in which you will spend your time. Games from the casino section of the application are unique, as they were created by top game providers for this casino. A sea of impressions from modern graphics and high-end technology is guaranteed for every player at Bet Andreas.

Live Casino;

Live games are available in the mobile app in a separate section. Their main difference is that at the gaming table with the player sits the same real players, and the game itself is led by a professional deller from a special room where the video recording is conducted.

Live Cricket Betting;

Real-time cricket betting is an extremely important feature that Bet Andreas actively offers to its users. Cricket is a volatile game where events are fast-paced, so it's important to place your bet on time and keep the odds high.

Bet Andreas Casino App

Of course, sports betting is not the only option in the app, as all gambling fans can also use the Betandreas casino app for gambling at any place and time. You can install casino app of Betandreas easily and quickly and have the opportunity to try out the best online casino games wherever you are.

Casino Games in the Bet Andreas App

Games in the casino section of the application are intelligently divided into sections that are easy to navigate even for beginners. Playing games is most convenient in the mobile app as it adapts to the size of your screen and therefore the graphics are smoother and the games never crash. Below are the sections that you can visit in the mobile application:

Crash Games;

Recommended games;

All Games;

Video Poker;

Jackpots;

Wheel of Fortune;

Blackjack;

Poker;

Baccarat;

Slots;

Keno;

Top Games;

Live casino.

Bet Andreas Mobile Version (Website)

If for some reason you are unable to download and install the Android Bet Andreas apk file or the Betandreas app for iOS, you can use the mobile site, which can be launched simply in any browser and saved in your bookmarks. The mobile version repeats all the functionality that is available on the official Bet Andreas page and app, which lets you use the website to place bets through the app, so users do not feel a strong difference, plus additionally the mobile version does not take up any memory space and does not require additional updates to be installed.

System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the Bet Andreas Website

Some system recommendations to consider before you start using the mobile version of Bet Andreas:

Operating system Android, iOS Free memory space Not required Regular updates Not required Device screen size Any screen size

Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website

In order for you to clearly understand why choosing the mobile version of Bet Andreas is no worse than the mobile app, we want to provide you with advantages and disadvantages of both versions by which you can make a comparison and after that choose the method that suits you best:

Bet Andreas Mobile App Bet Andreas Mobile Website It is necessary to download the apk file of the application and further install it Downloading and installing the apk file is not required You need to install additional updates regularly Does not take up any memory space Works perfectly even with a weak internet connection May freeze if internet connection is weak Offers the option to connect push notifications function No push notification function Does not require updates

Payment Methods at the App

The payment methods that are presented in the Bet Andreas app are reliable and aimed at convenience specifically for players from India, which lets you get great deposit and withdrawal times. The payment methods that we will present below are available for both deposits and withdrawals, and pay funds in the app with the best levels of security:

Payment Method Min. deposit(INR) Max. deposit(INR) Processing Time Fee YouWallet 300 40 000 instantly free UZcardPay 300 55 000 10 to 15 minutes free Rocket 300 150 000 10 to 15 minutes free Bkash 500 75 000 10 to 15 minutes free Visa 300 140 000 instantly free Nagad 350 50 000 10 to 15 minutes free Mastercard 300 150 000 instantly free Tether 1000 80 000 instantly free BitcoinCash 1200 80 000 instantly free Webmoney 300 44 000 instantly free Bitcoin 500 80 000 instantly free Ethereum 550 80 000 instantly free Perfect Money 300 50 000 10 to 15 minutes free EcoPayz 300 60 000 instantly free

How to Make a Deposit?

To make the process of performing a deposit in the game balance in the mobile application without any questions you can use a universal step-by-step instruction to make a deposit:

Launch the mobile application; Log in to your previously created game account or register; In the upper right corner find the "Make a deposit" button, click on it; Select one of the payment methods with which you want to deposit funds; In the new window enter the amount you want to deposit to the game balance, enter the details of the card from which the funds will be debited; Wait until the transaction is completed and your game balance will show the credited funds

Customer Support Service on the Bet Andreas Mobile App

The technical support team in Bet Andreas mobile app is available in Hindi and you can access it 24/7. Any of the methods below will be able to solve any problem you may have in just a few minutes:

The ways to contact Details E-mail: SUPPORT@BETANDREAS.COM, ID@BETANDREAS.COM DATACHANGE@BETANDREAS.COM Each of the mail addresses is responsible for a different direction, using this one implies a detailed description of the problem and attaching documents/screenshots By phone number: 88005333070 Calling the technical support phone number is free and is suitable for those situations where a solution is needed here and now Live Chat On the main page there is an icon of live chat, clicking on which will open a dialog box, in which a specialist from the support service will process your message in a couple of minutes and provide a qualified decision Frequently Asked Questions This section already contains answers to many questions, so after reading it you will be able to find a solution without help

Conclusion About the Bet Andreas App by SportsCafe

In conclusion, our final say is that the application of the bookie is definitely worth downloading and installing on your mobile device, as it is available for all operating systems: Android and iOS. In addition, the app is modern and allows you to bet on sports and play casino games with full comfort. The app has an unobtrusive interface and all the functionality is identical to the Bet Andreas webpage. There are no intrusive notifications or problems with deposits and withdrawals in the mobile app that we at Sportscafe have noticed, so right now it is worth downloading it and enjoying the gambling atmosphere.

The Most Common Questions about the Bet Andreas App (FAQ)

Is the Bet Andreas App Legal in India?

Yes. The application has the same legality requirements as the app, therefore it’s totally legal in India.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Bet Andreas APK?

The latest version of the apk file can be downloaded from the official website of the bookie.

Can I Download and Use the BetAndreas App if I’m under 18?

No. Betting via the app is allowed only if you are of legal age.

Do I Need to Register Separately in the BetAndreas App?

No, as you can use the application itself to register a new account.

Can I Create Two Accounts?

One player can only have one account, and in case multiple accounts will be created, all of them will get deleted without paying out the winnings.

What Should I Do If the Bet Andreas App Doesn't Work?

In that case, contact the support team and explain the situation. In a matter of minutes, the team of BetAndreas will help you with the issue.

How to Use Bet Andreas App?

Simply open the app, create a new account or use an already existing one, deposit some funds by using any payment method you wish, and start placing bets!