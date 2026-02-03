Bitsler Mobile App Download for Android (APK) and iOS

Bitsler App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP Bitsler Explore our comprehensive Bitsler review oand app for Android and iOS, designed for mobile users in India keen on sports betting. Despite the absence of a dedicated application and Bitsler apk, delve into our detailed analysis of the browser version's functionality, ensuring an optimal online experience. Welcome bonus 200% up to 180,600 INR + 500 Cash Spins Promocode: No promo Join Bitsler

About Bitsler App

The app offers customers in India a convenient way to access their favorite betting and gaming features on the go. Despite being a browser-based platform, the application ensures ease of use and accessibility for mobile users. If you want to know what is Bitsler app then below is an overview of the main information for your convenience:

Information Details Current version Not applicable APK filesize Not applicable Installed client size Not applicable Supported operating systems iOS/Android Cost of loading Free License Curacao license N.V. 8048/JAZ Welcome bonus 200% up to 180,600 INR + 500 Cash Spins Hindi language support Yes Deposit/Withdrawal methods Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin

Platform Bitsler is constantly included in our ratings of the top cricket betting app, football betting app and best app for kabaddi betting.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Mobile users often seek convenience and practicality in their apps. Here's a breakdown of the advantages and disadvantages of the mobile app:

Advantages Disadvantages Low minimum deposit amount Limited variety of supported payment methods Generous welcome bonus Hindi language support Chat with other customers online Dark and light mode

Bitsler App Functionality and Design

Dive into the mobile application's functionality and design, providing convenience and flexibility for clients on the move. Explore its features below:

Effortless navigation for easy betting

Access to a diverse range of sports and casino games

Real-time live betting options

Secure deposit and withdrawal methods

Intuitive design for ease of use

In-app cryptocurrency purchase option

Access to VIP club benefits

You can also participate in live chat with other gamblers for an interactive online connection.

Bitsler App for Android

As we await the release of the Bitsler application and Bitsler apk for Android devices, gamblers can still access the platform through their mobile browsers. The development team prioritizes ensuring that the website functions optimally across various devices, browsers, and screen sizes. However, it's important to note that Internet Explorer is not supported on desktop PCs and laptops, so it is recommended using Chrome or Firefox for the best experience.

System Requirements for Android

Here are the system requirements for using the app on Android devices:

System Requirements Details Operating System Android 9.0 or higher RAM 2 GB RAM or higher Storage 100 MB available space

These low requirements ensure smooth performance and functionality while using the app on Android gadgets.

Supported Android Devices

The application has undergone rigorous testing to ensure smooth operation and is compatible with a range of popular Android gadgets, including:

Samsung Galaxy S21

Vivo X60 Pro+

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Google Pixel 5

Xiaomi Mi 11

Realme GT

Motorola Edge+

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

OnePlus 9 Pro

Asus Zenfone 8

These devices, available in India, offer an optimal platform for utilizing all the functions of the application.

Download Bitsler APK for Android

If you are looking to download the Bitsler apk for Android, there is no standalone apk available. However, you can still access all functions on your Android device by following these easy steps:

1 Open Browser Launch your preferred browser on your Android device. Go to Website 2 Visit Bitsler Website Enter the website URL in the address bar and navigate to the site. 3 Sign Up If you haven't already signed up, perform a register process for an account on the Bitsler platform. 4 Log In Use your credentials to log in to your account. Sign Up Now

Start exploring the various options and games available on the platform directly through your browser without the need for installation and difficult instructions..

Bitsler App for iOS

Similar to Android, there's no dedicated mobile application available for iOS devices. However, you can easily access the Bitsler app through the Safari browser or alternative browsers like Chrome or Firefox on your iOS device. The browser version of Bitsler mirrors all the functions available on the desktop site, providing a smooth gambling process on your mobile device.

System Requirements for iOS

If you are curious about how low are the system requirements for using all functions on iOS devices, then here's a quick overview of what you need to know.

System Requirements Details Operating System iOS 10.0 or higher RAM 2 GB RAM or higher Storage 100 MB available space

Supported iOS Devices

The app has undergone thorough testing on a variety of available iOS gadgets to ensure smooth operation and user satisfaction. You can use the browser version on these devices:

iPhone 15

iPhone 14

iPhone 13

iPhone 12

iPhone SE

iPhone 11

iPod Touch

iPad Mini

iPad Pro

iPad Air



With its minimal installation requirements, the platform offers a straightforward betting on various Apple gadgets, making it accessible to a wide range of bettors.

Download Bitsler App for iOS

While there's no dedicated Bitsler app for download, you can still enjoy the browser version. Follow this step-by-step guide with easy steps to use all elements of the casino on your iPhone or iPad:

1 Open Browser Launch Safari or any other web browser. Go to Website 2 Find Casino Enter the URL for Bitsler's website in the address bar. 3 Register or Login Log in to your existing account or sign up if you're new.

Start enjoying the betting and playing on your iOS device directly through your browser without an installation process.

How to Register in a Bitsler App?

To register an account in the app and kickstart the online gaming adventure, new customers should follow these steps:

Visit Official Site: Go to the official website using your web browser. Find Sign Up Button: Locate the "Register" button on the homepage. Enter Email and Password: Provide your email address and create a secure password. Provide Personal Details: Fill in your name, date of birth, and gender. Enter Address Information: Input your address, ZIP code, and city details. Select Country and Phone Number: Choose your country and enter your phone number. Confirm and Register: Verify your age, agree to terms, and click "Register" to complete the process.

After completing the registration process, all that's left is to log in at Bitsler through the app and start betting.

Bitsler Login

When you're ready to play and potentially earn some money on Bitsler, you'll need to log in. Here's how:

Visit the Site: Visit the website using your preferred web browser. Find Login Button: Locate the "Login" button, typically situated at the top of the page. Enter Details: Enter your username or email address associated with your account. Password: Input your password in the designated field.

Alternatively, you can use the "Continue with Google" or "Continue with Twitch" options for quicker access.

How to Get a Bonus in Bitsler App?

To attract new customers, the casino offers various bonuses and promotions, including a welcome bonus and Bitsler casino no deposit bonus for new players. Here's how you can claim your registration bonuses:

Sign up for a new account if you haven't already. Navigate to the promotions section within the app. Find the welcome bonus offer and follow the instructions to claim it. Make a qualifying deposit if required, and the bonus will be credited to your account.

Use the bonus funds to explore and enjoy the games available on the mobile device.

Welcome Bonus

The bonus for the first deposit is an enticing offer available to new players upon making their first deposit. This bonus is designed to provide a boost to your initial deposit, enhancing your gaming process right from the start. It's important to note that this first bonus is only available for only one account per user.

Type of Welcome Bonus Size of Bonus Conditions Bitsler Sign Up Bonus 200% up to 180,600 INR + 500 Cash Spins Minimum deposit of 1600 INR required. Bonus is released in 20 equal parts. Unlock each part by earning XP through gameplay - 80 INR for every 200XP.

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

To meet the wagering requirements for the welcome bonus, players must adhere to the following conditions:

Minimum Deposit: 1600 INR

Bonus Batches: Released in 20 equal parts

Free Spins: Triggered daily for 5 days post-registration, starting upon sign-up

XP Collection: Unlock each batch by collecting XP through gameplay

XP Earned: Gain 80 INR towards bonus for every 200XP earned

Understanding wagering requirements ensures fair gameplay and responsible gaming practices for all participants.

Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App

Uncover an array of enticing offers and promotions available at the casino, designed to cater to the varied preferences of players. Whether you're seeking no deposit bonuses, exclusive tournaments, or other exciting rewards, our platform has something for everyone.

Hourly Lottery

Sign Up Free Spins

Football Odds Boost

Billion Bets Event

Spinoleague Network Tournament

Hourly Lottery

For GOLD 5, PLATINUM, and DIAMOND players, the exhilarating hourly lottery awaits, offering the chance to win up to 8300 INR! Join in by placing a qualifying bet during the lottery countdown. Remember, participants must have at least GOLD 5 benefits to enter, and only one bet per hour is allowed. Don't miss out on this exhilarating opportunity to win big!

Sign Up Free Spins

Take advantage of the Sign Up Free Spins offer, available indefinitely for new non-affiliated customers registering through the promotion page. Upon registration, fill in your personal details to qualify for this promotion, and enjoy Free Spins worth 8 INR each, triggered daily for 5 days.

Football Odds Boost

Participate in the exhilarating Football Odds Boost Fever promotion! Enjoy boosted odds on selected matches from top leagues, with margins narrowed to just 1% for 1x2, handicap, and total markets.

Billion Bets Event

Join the Billion Bets Event, reserved for SILVER I level and above customers. With a 410,000 INR prize pool, rewards are distributed among 50 winners, including the player who places the billionth bet and 49 others matching the same roll number. Prizes, paid out in Bitcoin within 24 hours, are based on VIP level and bet amount.

Spinoleague Network Tournament

Another exciting opportunity is the Spinoleague Network Tournament, a year-long gaming extravaganza featuring four seasonal tournaments with a total prize pool of 10,000,000 EUR. Compete in weekly mini tournaments, earn points for each win (doubled during "Super Rounds"), and vie for glory and fantastic rewards in meticulously crafted gaming challenges.

How to Bet on Cricket Using the Bitsler App?

Explore the exciting world of cricket betting using the app! Just follow these easy steps, and you'll be enjoying the excitement of the game in no time:

Navigate to the cricket betting section. Choose your desired cricket match or tournament. Select your preferred betting option. Enter your stake amount. Confirm your bet.

Making cricket bets at Bitsler is simpler than you think.

Which Cricket Could I Bet on?

Whether you're interested in online, live, or virtual cricket, there's something for every cricket fan. Here are some of the cricket events you can bet on:

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Local championships and competitions

International championships

Indian teams and leagues

International teams and leagues

Other Available Sports for Betting

Indian gamblers can find an extensive selection of sports and tournaments to wager on. Offering competitive odds and a wide range of options, there's something for every sports fan. Following sports available for betting include:

Soccer Boxing Rugby Cycling MMA Basketball Tennis Baseball Motorsport And many more

With over 30 sports to choose from, the app ensures an exciting betting journey for sports fans worldwide.

Bet Types at Bitsler App

With various types of betting available, you can choose the one that best suits your style and preferences, ensuring an enjoyable and personalized betting journey:

Single Bets: These bets offer simplicity and ease by allowing you to wager on individual outcomes or events without complexity.

Parlay Bets: Elevate your excitement with this option, where you can combine multiple bets into a single wager. It opens the door to potentially higher winnings. With parlay bets, you can select various outcomes within one bet slip.

Betting Options in Bitsler App

With customizable dark and light themes, a Hindi interface, and the convenience of buying crypto directly through the app, Bitsler offers personalized betting options. Whether you're interested in sports betting, cricket, or casino games, the platform provides a navigable platform equipped with convenient features to cater to your preferences.

Live Streaming

Live streaming is another significant feature available on the app. This functionality allows you to watch your favorite matches live while placing bets. With live streaming offered for select events, Bitsler ensures that clients stay informed and entertained throughout the action-packed moments.

Push Notifications

With push notifications, users can stay updated on the latest promotions, game results, and betting opportunities in real-time. This feature ensures that you never miss out on important updates or exciting events, keeping you engaged and informed while using the app.

Online Casino Games

You can play lots of different casino games. There are fun slots, exciting game shows, and games with big jackpot prizes. They work with top game providers like PlanGo and Relax Gaming to make sure you have a great time playing.

Live Casino

Indian gamblers can take a shot at live casino gaming with a variety of exciting games. Join live dealers for classic games like blackjack and poker, or try unique options such as Monopoly and Andar Bahar. With a wide-ranging selection of games, there's always something fun to explore in the live casino.

Cash-Out

The cash-out feature lets you close your bets early, either to lock in a profit or minimize potential losses. It gives you more control over your bets and helps you react quickly to how the game is unfolding.

Live Cricket Betting

With live cricket betting you can place bets in real-time as the game progresses. This feature allows you to react to the action on the field and make informed decisions, enhancing your overall betting process.

Esports Betting

In addition to sports betting, you can also engage in the world of esports. Bet on intense matches of popular games like Dota 2, Counter Strike, and League of Legends, experiencing the excitement of competitive gaming like never before.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

You can also participate in virtual betting, including virtual cricket betting, for an enjoyable wagering. Bet on virtual matches and tournaments, experiencing the excitement of sports betting in a virtual setting. With realistic simulations and competitive odds, virtual betting offers a gripping alternative to traditional sports wagering.

Pre-Match Betting

Pre-match betting is a popular feature, allowing gamblers to place bets on sports events before they begin. With pre-match betting, you can analyze statistics, follow team news, and make informed predictions to maximize your chances of winning.

Lucrative Offers

The platform provides a range of attractive offers and promotions aiming to boost your potential winnings. Whether it's welcome bonuses or exclusive tournaments, there's something to cater to every player's preferences.

Multi-Betting

There is an opportunity to place more than one bet at a time, which is called multi-betting. It's a fun way to increase your chances of winning and makes betting more exciting.

Live Match Statistics

You can access live match statistics to stay updated on the latest game developments. This feature provides valuable insights into the ongoing matches, helping you make informed betting decisions in real-time.

Bitsler Casino App

While there's no dedicated app available, gambling fans can easily access the Bitsler casino's exciting offerings through the browser version. Follow these simple steps to enjoy Bitsler on your Android device:

Open your preferred web browser on your Android device. Type in the URL for website in the address bar. Navigate to the homepage and explore the various gaming options available. Sign in to your existing account or create a new one if you're a new player.

Start playing your favorite online casino games directly through your browser.

Casino Games in the Bitsler App

A lot of captivating games awaits your exploration:

Slots: Enjoy popular titles like Le Bandit, Starlight Princess, Miss Cherry Fruits and more. Bitsler Games: Engage in exciting options such as Twist, Blast, Keno, and Plinko. Table Games: Test your skills with Flash Roulette, Ultimate Poker, Roulette, Bac Bo, and Sic Bo. Live Casino: Interact with live dealers in games like Mega Roulette, Lightning Baccarat, Mega Wheel, and Andar Bahar. Virtual Sports: Bet on virtual matches and tournaments, experiencing the realism of sports events from the comfort of your screen.

Indulge in the diverse casino entertainment options offered at the casino.

Bitsler Mobile Version (Website)

As we eagerly anticipate the release of the application and Bitsler apk, it's worth noting that it won't be the sole option for placing bets through the app. The website version offers an excellent alternative, catering to mobile users with uninterrupted accessibility on Android, iOS, or KaiOS devices. Enjoy the convenience of placing bets directly through your mobile browser, ensuring uninterrupted betting participation while on the go.

System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the Bitsler Website

Before starting your online betting journey with the website's mobile version, make sure your device meets the necessary requirements. Here's a quick look at the key system requirements:

System Requirements Details Operating System Android 9.0 and above, iOS 10 and above Browser Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox Internet Connection Stable internet connection RAM Minimum 2GB RAM Storage Space Minimum 100MB of free storage space

Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website

Exploring the differences between the anticipated mobile app and website can help bettors choose the best platform for their betting needs. Here's a comparison table highlighting the key features of each:

Bitsler Mobile App Bitsler Mobile Website Availability Available for download on Android and iOS gadgets Accessible via mobile browsers on various devices User Interface Optimized for smaller screens, offering a sleek design Website layout may vary depending on the browser Features May offer additional features like push notifications Limited to features available on the desktop version Offline Access Limited offline functionality Requires a stable internet connection to use Updates Regular updates for bug fixes and new features Updates depend on browser compatibility and changes

Comparing the advantages and disadvantages of the mobile app and website allows users to make informed decisions based on their preferences and needs.

Payment Methods at the App

Explore the array of payment methods within the app, including various cryptocurrencies, reflecting its status as a leading cryptocasino. Whether you opt for Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin, the app provides numerous coin options for both depositing and withdrawing funds. Enjoy the flexibility to choose the currency that best aligns with your preferences directly within the application.

Deposit Method Withdrawal Method Banking Options Min Deposit Max Deposit Withdrawal Time Fees Bitcoin Bitcoin Cryptocurrency No minimum Unlimited Instant No Fees Ethereum Ethereum Cryptocurrency No minimum Unlimited Instant No Fees Ripple Ripple Cryptocurrency No minimum Unlimited Instant No Fees Litecoin Litecoin Cryptocurrency No minimum Unlimited Instant No Fees Dogecoin Dogecoin Cryptocurrency No minimum Unlimited Instant No Fees Ethereum Classic Ethereum Classic Cryptocurrency No minimum Unlimited Instant No Fees Solana Solana Cryptocurrency No minimum Unlimited Instant No Fees zCash zCash Cryptocurrency No minimum Unlimited Instant No Fees Dash Dash Cryptocurrency No minimum Unlimited Instant No Fees Avalanche Avalanche Cryptocurrency No minimum Unlimited Instant No Fees Shiba Inu Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency No minimum Unlimited Instant No Fees

How to Make a Deposit?

To make a deposit, follow these steps:

Navigate to the "Deposit" section. Choose your preferred payment method. Enter the deposit amount. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the transaction.

It's easy to perform and allows you to quickly fund your account to start playing your favorite games.

Customer Support Service on the Bitsler Mobile App

If you encounter any issues while using the mobile app or mobile site, the customer support team is available 24/7 to assist you. You can contact them directly through the app and mobile site via live chat, email, or by submitting a support ticket. They're dedicated to providing timely assistance and resolving any concerns you may have regarding your gaming

The Ways to Contact Details Live Chat Instant assistance via live chat. Email Personalized support at support@bitsler.com. Social Networks Updates and community interactions on social media like Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and more. FAQ Section Comprehensive answers and troubleshooting tips.

Conclusion About the Bitsler App by SportsCafe

In conclusion, SportsCafe's final words on the Bitsler app highlight its browser version as a comprehensive solution. In addition to its absence of a dedicated app, the browser platform offers all the functions and advantages expected, making it a reliable choice for online gaming lovers.

The Most Common Questions about the Bitsler App (FAQ)

Get answers to the most common inquiries about the Bitsler App in this FAQ section.

Does Bitsler Have an App?

At the moment, Bitsler doesn't have a dedicated mobile app available for download. However, clients can conveniently access all features and services through the browser version of the platform.

Does Bitsler Have Mobile Casino Tournaments?

Certainly! The casino hosts numerous exciting tournaments accessible to players via both the mobile application and the website. Whether you prefer gaming on your smartphone or desktop, you can participate in exciting casino tournaments.

Is There a Bonus Specifically for Mobile Players at Bitsler?

While there isn't a distinct bonus exclusively tailored for mobile users, the platform offers an array of bonuses and promotions that are equally accessible to both mobile and desktop players. Rest assured, regardless of the device you use, there are rewarding bonuses awaiting you.

Does Bitsler Mobile Casino Accept Paypal?

While Bitsler primarily operates with cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others, customers have the option to purchase cryptocurrency using PayPal.