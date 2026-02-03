11IC — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

11IC App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration 11IC Various gambling destinations await you on the 11IC. 11IC is customized for the India betting market and here you will have access to all payment transactions in INR and the platform also works in Hindi language. For added convenience, all interested punters will be able to install the mobile app, which is available for download on all Android and iOS devices. Welcome bonus 100% up to 50,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join 11IC

11IC Overview 11IC has been able to gain special attention from Indian players due to the fact that it offers unique cricket betting opportunities, in addition to the regular games, there is a separate section with betting on virtual cricket and for all events you are offered odds ranging from 2.4 to 7.1. High quality live streaming, bonuses, great payment methods and live betting at 11IC company will help you make the right betting decisions on tournaments such as the IPL and BPL. And if you want to visit the casino games section, you'll find themed and classic variations of poker, blackjack, baccarat, slots and bingo from software providers such as: Cricket, Exchange, BTI Sport, Evolution, SSG, Ezugi, Rummy, Sexy Baccarat, Micro Gaming, Play Tech, SBO, Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, AllBet, CQ9. All these features and functions will definitely not leave you indifferent is the bonus and promotional programs, participation in which can definitely increase your profit. 11IC gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites in india, the best online football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, pro kabaddi betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings. Quick Facts about 11IC To make you clearly understand that the 11IC company really knows what's important to users from India, check out its key features: Game types Sports betting, cyber sports, online casino, poker, live casino, lotteries Founder and Founded Year 2018 License Curaçao License Welcome bonus 100% up to 50,000 INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PhonePe, Bank Transfer, PayTM, BHIM, Skrill, Neteller, Amazon Pay, Google Pay Hindi language Yes Available currencies INR Minimum deposit 100 INR Technical support for customers Live chat 11IC Score Any platform highlights its weaknesses and strengths in order for players to understand whether or not it is suitable for future use for sports betting and casino games. We have studied all aspects in detail about the platform and provide you with all the features, advantages and disadvantages of 11IC: Advantages Disadvantages Daily live bets Some live broadcasts may freeze or crash Fast transactions The website sometimes lags Dozens of sports disciplines to bet on The function "11IC bet constructor" and detailed statistics of bets and matches are available The mobile app is present and works flawlessly

11IC India Review 11IC does everything in its right to make sure that you get the best possible experience. Each 11IC review from real players show that the 11IC company in India offers a great range of opportunities for betting and casino, and all of them give great profit. You can bet on many different events, including IPL for cricket, as well as try your luck in the live casino section, or a regular online casino section for gambling. Is 11IC Legal in India? Betting on sports, playing casino games and spending time on official online gaming platforms in India is not prohibited by any of the central laws and 11IC's gaming platform gives an added sense of security as it operates under several gaming licenses from Curacao. Also additionally, 11IC ensures the safety of its customers by using the latest SSL encryption technology and tries to emphasize on the responsible gaming clause separately to provide legal betting.

How to Create an Account at 11IC? The process of creating a gaming account on 11IC is specially designed not to be time-consuming and to allow users to try all the features of the gaming platform at once, and with our instructions you will be able to authorize in a matter of minutes: 1 Visit the Website Open the official 11IC webpage or launch the mobile app. Go to Website 2 Start Registration Locate and click on the "Register an Account" button. 3 Enter Information Start filling out the registration form by entering correct personal and contact information such as: username, age, location, phone number/email address, password, if available add a promo code in the special window. 4 Confirmation Go to email and read the instructions on how to complete the registration, confirm your email address. 5 Complete the Registration Return to the gaming platform and complete the registration process. Sign Up Now Once the process is complete you will be considered an authorized user and can continue to set up your personal account by selecting a payment method, currency and participate in one of the 11IC bonus programs.

Account Verification In case your bets or games in the casino turned out to be winning, you will need to withdraw your winnings, to use this function at 11IC can only those customers who have passed the verification process and has a sign kyc in front of his personal account. In order to get it you need to confirm your identity by performing a few simple actions: Open the official web page of 11IC and go to the settings of your personal account;

Fill in all the empty fields with personal data that are valid;

After rechecking all the entered data and contact the specialists from the technical support service to provide them with scans of identity documents, passport, driver’s license or utility bill that can confirm your identity;

The following documents may be suitable: passport, ID card, utility bills or driver's license;

After submitting, wait a while while your data is processed, after which you will receive a notification that you have been successfully verified and you will see the kyc sign of your account.

11IC App If you are ready to bet on sports and play casino games, we suggest you consider the possibilities not only on the 11IC gaming platform, but also on the mobile 11IC app, which is available for download for all Android and iOS devices. In the mobile app you have access to all the features that are available on the official page, but one of the main advantages is that you can access each of them right in one click. In advance, we also want to go over all the features that await you after installing the 11IC apk: The mobile app takes up space in your device's memory;

The ability to connect push notifications allows you to; Receive timely information about new bonus programs and whether your bet has won or not;

The mobile application requires regular installation of updates, information about which can be found in the user's personal cabinet.

Welcome Bonus 11IC stands out by having a great sign up bonus. The welcome bonus of 11IC gives you 100% up to 50,000 INR. Of course, such a deposit bonus may not seem like a lot, but it really does help in betting, especially if you are new. And you can also use a bonus code while registering, which will give you additional rewards! How to Get a Bonus at 11IC? If you decide to receive the sign up offer from 11IC as a new customer, we recommend you to follow the step-by-step instructions: Open the official 11IC webpage;

Complete the full registration process or log in to your account using your username and password;

Find the "Bonuses and Promotions" section and click on it;

Once the section opens, find the welcome offer and read the terms and conditions for receiving and wagering it;

Make a deposit for the minimum threshold amount;

Activate participation in the welcome bonus; Wagering the Welcome Bonus In order to make participation in the welcome bonus profitable for you, it is very important to familiarize yourself with the conditions of its receipt and wagering, below we will present the most basic of them: The minimum deposit must be 100 INR;

You can wager the bonus within 30 calendar days;

You can apply for the welcome bonus within 6 months from the moment of account registration;

This promotion can be used in conjunction with other bonuses, but bets will not be counted together;

Draws, refunds, cancellations, bets on two opposing sides, bets on non-participating products and sports odds less than 1.5 will not be considered as valid turnover;

You can only participate in the welcome bonus once.

Other 11IC Bonuses and Promotions In addition to the welcome offer, users at 11IC can also participate in other bonuses and promotions, some of which we want to tell you a little more about: Free Risk Bet in T20 If you are betting on T20 events, 11IC can offer you a free risk bet. In case your first bet on a T20 match loses, the entire bet amount will be returned to your game balance. The exception to this promotion is IPL matches. 5% bonus on live casino losses return The 11IC platform takes special care of players who bet in the live casino section and offers a 5% win-back bonus. If you have lost more than 8000 Indian rupees during the games, you will be able to participate in this promotion automatically. 8% slot cashback bonus If you are a frequent slot machine player, then you can also get 8% cashback if you lose. To participate in the bonus you need to lose an amount starting from 3000 INR and then 8% of your loss will be returned to your game balance and you can try your luck in slots again. 1000 INR for daily deposits If you make daily deposits of Rs. 2500 or more per day, you can get an additional 1000 INR as a bonus. To get the bonus, you need to make a turnover of 25,000 Indian rupees on the same day, regardless of whether you win or lose.

11IC Payment Methods At 11IC, in order to deposit or withdraw game funds users can use a variety of reliable payment methods, which are especially often used by Indian players. All transactions through the platform are commission-free, and it is also possible to use INR as the main currency. Service Minimum deposit(INR) Maximum deposit(INR) Funds deposit time Commision Fees Skrill 100 INR 10000 INR Instant Free Neteller 100 INR 10000 INR Instant Free Phone Pe 100 INR 10000 INR Instant Free Bank Transfer 100 INR 10000 INR Instant Free PayTM 100 INR 10000 INR Instant Free BHIM 100 INR 10000 INR Instant Free Amazon Pay 100 INR 10000 INR Instant Free Google Pay 100 INR 10000 INR Instant Free How to Deposit on 11IC? To successfully make a deposit to 11IC, we recommend using the universal instructions: Open the 11IC webpage;

Register or log in to your account using your username and password;

Find and click on the "Make a deposit" button;

From the available payment methods choose the one through which you want to make the transaction;

In the opened window enter the exact amount you want to deposit to the game balance, enter the account details from which the debit will be made;

Wait for the transaction to be completed after which the deposited funds will be displayed on your game account. How to Withdrawal Money? If you want to withdraw your won funds from your game balance to 11IC, you can do so using the following step-by-step steps: Open the 11IC webpage and log in to your account;

Go to your personal cabinet;

Find and click on the "Withdraw Funds" button;

From the available payment methods, choose the most suitable one;

In a special window specify the amount to be withdrawn;

Specify the account details for the transfer;

Click on the "Withdraw funds" button;

Wait until the transaction is completed and then check your personal balance to which the won funds will come.

How to Place a Bet on 11IC? Now that the funds are on your 11IC game balance you can start betting on cricket and any other sporting events, and to make sure you don't have any problems, read the detailed instructions on how to place a 11IC bet: Open the official 11IC page in any browser;

Check if you have funds on your game balance, if you have not funded your game balance, make a deposit;

Open the "Sports" section;

Select the sport discipline you want to bet on;

Find out detailed information about the tournament/event, the type of bets available, the size of the odds and the betting market;

Specify the amount of the bet in a special window;

Click on the button that will confirm the bet registration;

After registering a bet, wait until the end of the event to find out whether it won or not and you can continue betting on other sports.

Cricket Betting at 11IC Cricket is one of the sports that is extremely important for every Indian player who visits the gaming platforms, as betting on it is extremely lucrative. 11IC is aware of which tournament events are worth providing for betting and which high odds are suitable for them. Cricket is a tournament that takes place over two months - April and May, and during this time there are more than 60 matches involving more than 60 teams, all players will be able to bet in real time and watch live streaming right on the home page. And apart from IPL there are other cricket betting matches available and you can check them out below: Ashes Series;

ICC Champions;

Twenty-20;

Asia Cup;

ICC World Test Championship and more.

Other Available Sports for Betting In addition to cricket, 11IC has a variety of sports betting offers on other sports that are just as popular and where you will also find extremely favorable odds, live streaming and live betting, and here are some of the following sports sections that are available at 11IC: Soccer;

Basketball;

Ice Hockey;

Tennis;

Table Tennis;

Darts;

Motorsports;

Volleyball and more.

Betting Options at 11IC To make betting not only fun, but also profitable, 11IC has created special features that you will not find on any other platform, we want to tell you about each of these options in detail, so that as soon as you authorize you can actively use them: IPL Betting Betting on the world's premier cricketing event is also available at 11IC, namely IPL betting. Here you will have access to the highest odds and statistics for each of the 60 matches that take place over the two months of April and May. In addition, you will also have access to live streaming directly to the cricket section. Live Streaming Live broadcasting is an extremely important feature, which largely depends on whether your bet will win or not. Often all sports matches have unpredictable development and it is extremely important to learn and change the terms of your bet in time. For this you need to launch a live broadcast in high quality directly on the main page and watch the event in real time. Push Notifications You can also activate the function to receive notifications about whether your bet has played or not, as well as to know in time about all promotional and bonus programs. You can separately activate a newsletter, which will be sent to your valid e-mail address. Online Casino Games The section with online casino games at 11IC is considered one of the most famous, as the library of games within the section is extremely wide and you will be able to find the direction that will bring you profit and full immersion in the gambling atmosphere. Live Casino Live casino immerses you completely in the game, as here you can feel yourself right at the real gaming table and closely watch how a real professional dealer conducts the game. In addition to all this, the same real users sit at the table with you, and the game itself is broadcast in real time from a special room. Live Cricket Betting Live cricket betting is in particular demand, as the direction of cricket is unpredictable enough and on the field of play events unfold extremely fast, which in turn prevents you from making a correct bet in advance. And if you follow the development of the tournament through live broadcasting and bet in live mode you can definitely make a winning bet. Esports Betting Betting on cybersports has recently become popular and all players who are fond of this direction will be able to bet on tournaments such as Dota 2, CS:GO, League of Legends, and many others with the highest odds. Pre-Match Betting Pre-match betting is an extremely important feature that provides excellent opportunities for a bet to make a special profit, as making it before the event is an indicator that you have no doubt about the outcome of the game event. Live Match Statistics Live statistics of matches allows you to clearly see the dynamics of what is happening on the field and make a decision on a bet, which is guaranteed to be profitable. You can familiarize yourself with the statistics of all current events from the world of sports on the main page of 11IC and make a bet based on a competent analysis.

11IC Casino If you want to not only bet on sports, but also play live casino games, 11IC has a separate section with all the most popular casino games in India. 11IC casino offers unique offers that you will not find on other gambling platforms, as each 11IC game in this section are supplied by top gambling providers such as: Ezugi, Play'n GO, Evolution, AEcasino, Pragmatic Play, PlayTech, Amusent, SuperSpade, Nolimit City, MicroGambling. Each of these providers separately present their games, so if you want to play specific games from one provider, just click on the icon you are interested in. And below, all gambling fans can check out the main sections of online casino games at 11IC: Live Casino;

Rummy;

Slots;

Lotteries;

Fishing;

Poker. Entertainment at the Casino Each game has its own unique interface and state-of-the-art graphics, as well as different thematic focuses, so even familiar games can be seen in a whole new format and experience, here are some of the ones most often visited by users from India on 11IC: Poker;

Baccarat;

Bingo;

Blackjack;

Slots;

Keno;

Sic-Bo.

Types of Bets at 11IC Types of bets that are available at 11IC are quite standard and familiar to all Indian players, even if you are new to gambling entertainment it will be easy to understand them, familiarizing yourself with the main ones: Single Single bet is available for all sports and all events that are available daily for betting on 11IC, its essence is to bet on the main outcome of the event, and if the user correctly predicted how the match will end, the bet is considered a winner. Parlay Parlay bets are used by experienced players, although their strategy is also available for new players, if your previous bet was profitable you should put all the winnings on the next bet. System System betting is quite often used in the direction of cricket betting as its essence is that it is necessary to make bets like express in which 3 or more game events are added.

Support To contact technical support on the website, whether it is an issue about deposit problem, withdrawal issues etc, users from India will not have to search for a long time for available options or worry about being misunderstood, as all the experts from the support team communicate in Hindi and the support service is available 24/7. To solve all your questions and problems, you can use the live chat that opens right on the homepage, or use the customer care number, and each way to contact is useful. In front of you will be a special window in which you need to describe in detail the essence of the problem and then wait a couple of minutes while the specialist selects a solution individually for you and sends it to the dialog.

SportsCafe Verdict To impress customers from India in the direction of sports betting and casino games it is hard to find a better platform than 11IC is our final say at Sportscafe. Despite the fact that the bookmaker is quite young and has not only recently started its journey, it has already managed to gain an excellent reputation. After examining all aspects in detail and providing you with the obvious facts, a better cricket betting platform simply cannot be found, and with the approach the platform takes to new customers by offering a generous welcome bonus of +100% up to INR 50,000 you simply cannot pass it by. Using all the step-by-step instructions you will be able to immerse yourself in the gaming atmosphere right now without any problems and get an unforgettable experience in betting and casino games.