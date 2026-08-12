Outer Delhi Warriors vs West Delhi Lions Delhi Premier League Match Prediction OUT 49 % Chance of Winning WDL 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Delhi Premier League is about to get even more exciting for the cricket fans, as it will be the Outer Delhi Warriors going against the West Delhi Lions. This match will be played on 13 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Outer Delhi Warriors are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Purani Dilli 6 by 7 wickets. On the other hand, West Delhi Lions are heading to this game after losing their previous match against North Delhi Strikers by 8 wickets.

Who will win? Outer Delhi Warriors West Delhi Lions Vote 0 votes

Facts: The previous match between Outer Delhi Warriors and West Delhi Lions was abandoned.

Yajas Sharma, from Outer Delhi Warriors, has scored 222 runs in 5 innings at an average of 55.50.

Mayank Gusain, from West Delhi Lions, has taken 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 13.75.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs West Delhi Lions Chances of Winning

West Delhi Lions will enter the next game against Outer Delhi Warriors with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Krish Yadav, who has scored 155 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.75, and Mayank Gusain, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 13.75. On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Yajas Sharma, who has scored 222 runs in 5 innings at an average of 55.50, and Navdeep Saini, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.

Outer Delhi Warriors Chances of Winning: 49%

West Delhi Lions Chances of Winning: 51%

Outer Delhi Warriors vs West Delhi Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Outer Delhi Warriors have been among the key performing teams in this tournament. The team has played six games, out of which they have secured three wins and two losses, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. In the upcoming match against West Delhi Lions, the team will rely on its player performances to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Akshay Saini, who has scored 133 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.60, and Monu Shukla, who has scored 89 runs in 3 innings at an average of 29.67. Pratham Saluja has been able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.

On the other hand, West Delhi Lions have shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team has managed to secure three wins and two losses in the six games it has played, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next match. But it might be quite challenging, noting that the team is heading to this game after a loss. They have batsmen such as Ayush Doseja, who has scored 151 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.75, and Mayank Gusain, who has scored 115 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 140.24. Manan Bhardwaj has been able to take 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.85.

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Outer Delhi Warriors vs West Delhi Lions Match Toss Prediction

The match between Outer Delhi Warriors and West Delhi Lions will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Outer Delhi Warriors and West Delhi Lions could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 25% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 65% Humidity 29° - 36° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 65% Humidity 29° - 36° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Outer Delhi Warriors and West Delhi Lions Player List

Playing OUT WDL First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors have shown some good performances in their recent games. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as the team aims to regain its form in the next match. They have players such as Mohit Panwar, who has scored 85 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21.25, and Harsh Tyagi, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.50.

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions have shown mixed performances in this tournament lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Ankit Rajesh Kumar, who has scored 106 runs in 5 innings at an average of 21.20, and Kulwant Khejroliya, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.33.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs West Delhi Lions T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Outer Delhi Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! West Delhi Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Outer Delhi Warriors vs West Delhi Lions Top Batters

Yajas Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Outer Delhi Warriors in this tournament. He has managed to score 222 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 55.50.

Krish Yadav is the highest run-scorer for West Delhi Lions in this tournament. He has managed to score 155 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 38.75.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs West Delhi Lions Top Bowlers

Navdeep Saini is the leading wicket-taker for Outer Delhi Warriors in this tournament. He has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 20.

Mayank Gusain is the leading wicket-taker for West Delhi Lions this season. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 13.75.