1xbet vs Betway

The SportsCafe editors continue to help readers make a choice in favor of the best sports betting site. Today we will compare two popular bookmakers 1xbet and Betway. You will know about bonuses and sporting events, security and the best sports betting apps.

Previously, our experts conducted a detailed analysis and compared 1xbet vs Melbet and 1xbet vs Bet365 bookmakers.

General Information about 1xbet and Betway Both sites are noticeably different from each other both in interface and security. The editors have compiled a small summary table to make it convenient for readers to compare the main characteristics of the bookmaker. 1xBet Betway ✍ License Curaçao Malta and the UK 📅 Year of foundation 2007 2006 🇮🇳 Hindi language Yes Yes 💸 Minimum deposit 100 INR. 200 INR. ⚙️ Support in Hindi Yes No Rank Rating Bonus Link #1 1xbet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus INR 33,000 Promocode SCAFE30 Join 1winRead review #2 BetWay 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus INR 2,500 Promocode No Promo Join BetWayRead review

Security of 1xbet and Betway Betway has received two prestigious licenses from the regulatory authorities in Malta and the UK, while 1xbet is limited to an international license in Curacao. Betway users are better protected from illegal actions of third parties, and their payment and personal data are also well protected.

1xbet and Betway Apps You can download functional apps for smartphones with iOS and Android operating systems on the official websites. 1xbet app and Betway app fully repeat the functionality of the website. Users can receive bonuses, make deposits and withdrawals, and get support advice.

1xbet and Betway Bonuses For a bookmaker, the bonus from 1xbet looks more profitable. Here the user can get up to 10,000 INR into their account. At the same time, Betway offers up to INR 30,000 per game at a live casino. For the bookmaker, the bonus is less attractive.

1xbet and Betway Sporting Events There are many sporting events happening every day in the world and bookmakers try to cover most of them. However, Betway bets on the most important matches of more than 20 sports, while 1xBet offers less significant events for betting. Therefore, the number of daily events differs greatly between bookmakers.