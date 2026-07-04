1xbet vs Betway
The SportsCafe editors continue to help readers make a choice in favor of the best sports betting site. Today we will compare two popular bookmakers 1xbet and Betway. You will know about bonuses and sporting events, security and the best sports betting apps.
Previously, our experts conducted a detailed analysis and compared 1xbet vs Melbet and 1xbet vs Bet365 bookmakers.
General Information about 1xbet and Betway
Both sites are noticeably different from each other both in interface and security. The editors have compiled a small summary table to make it convenient for readers to compare the main characteristics of the bookmaker.
|
1xBet
|
Betway
|
✍ License
|
Curaçao
|
Malta and the UK
|
📅 Year of foundation
|
2007
|
2006
|
🇮🇳 Hindi language
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
💸 Minimum deposit
|
100 INR.
|
200 INR.
|
⚙️ Support in Hindi
|
Yes
|
No
|Rank
|Rating
|Bonus
|Link
|#1
|
1xbet
4.5
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 33,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Join 1winRead review
|#2
|
BetWay
4.3
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 2,500
Promocode
No Promo
|Join BetWayRead review
Security of 1xbet and Betway
Betway has received two prestigious licenses from the regulatory authorities in Malta and the UK, while 1xbet is limited to an international license in Curacao. Betway users are better protected from illegal actions of third parties, and their payment and personal data are also well protected.
1xbet and Betway Apps
You can download functional apps for smartphones with iOS and Android operating systems on the official websites. 1xbet app and Betway app fully repeat the functionality of the website. Users can receive bonuses, make deposits and withdrawals, and get support advice.
Best Cricket Betting Apps
Here you can check out the Best Cricket Betting Apps. All apps have been tested by experts and an up-to-date ranking has been compiled.
|Rank
|Rating
|Bonus
|Link
|#1
|
5
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 30,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Download Parimatch
|#2
|
4.9
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 10,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Download 22bet
|#3
|
4.8
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 26,000
Promocode
SC2023
|Download MegaPari
|#4
|
4.7
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 8,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Download Melbet
|#5
|
4.6
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 10,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Download Indibet
1xbet and Betway Bonuses
For a bookmaker, the bonus from 1xbet looks more profitable. Here the user can get up to 10,000 INR into their account. At the same time, Betway offers up to INR 30,000 per game at a live casino. For the bookmaker, the bonus is less attractive.
1xbet and Betway Sporting Events
There are many sporting events happening every day in the world and bookmakers try to cover most of them. However, Betway bets on the most important matches of more than 20 sports, while 1xBet offers less significant events for betting. Therefore, the number of daily events differs greatly between bookmakers.
Conclusion
We have compared two brands 1xbet and Betway and from this article you can choose the one that suits your needs. It is worth noting that Betway took care of the safety of its users, having received two prestigious licenses that allow it to legally operate around the world. At the same time, 1xbet attracts users with a large welcome bonus and a large number of sporting events.