1xbet vs Betway

The SportsCafe editors continue to help readers make a choice in favor of the best sports betting site. Today we will compare two popular bookmakers 1xbet and Betway. You will know about bonuses and sporting events, security and the best sports betting apps.

Previously, our experts conducted a detailed analysis and compared 1xbet vs Melbet and 1xbet vs Bet365 bookmakers.

General Information about 1xbet and Betway 

Both sites are noticeably different from each other both in interface and security. The editors have compiled a small summary table to make it convenient for readers to compare the main characteristics of the bookmaker.

1xBet

Betway

✍ License

Curaçao

Malta and the UK

📅 Year of foundation

2007

2006

🇮🇳 Hindi language

Yes

Yes

💸 Minimum deposit

100 INR.

200 INR.

⚙️ Support in Hindi

Yes

No
Rank Rating Bonus Link
#1

1xbet

4.5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 33,000

Promocode

SCAFE30

 Join 1winRead review
#2

BetWay

4.3

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 2,500

Promocode

No Promo

 Join BetWayRead review

Security of 1xbet and Betway

Betway has received two prestigious licenses from the regulatory authorities in Malta and the UK, while 1xbet is limited to an international license in Curacao. Betway users are better protected from illegal actions of third parties, and their payment and personal data are also well protected.

Security of 1xBet and Betway.

1xbet and Betway Apps

You can download functional apps for smartphones with iOS and Android operating systems on the official websites. 1xbet app and Betway app fully repeat the functionality of the website. Users can receive bonuses, make deposits and withdrawals, and get support advice.

Best Cricket Betting Apps

Here you can check out the Best Cricket Betting Apps. All apps have been tested by experts and an up-to-date ranking has been compiled.

Rank Rating Bonus Link
#1

Parimatch App

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 30,000

Promocode

SCAFE30

 Download Parimatch
#2

22bet App

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 10,000

Promocode

No Promo

 Download 22bet
#3

MegaPari App

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 26,000

Promocode

SC2023

 Download MegaPari
#4

Melbet App

4.7

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 8,000

Promocode

SCAFE30

 Download Melbet
#5

Indibet App

4.6

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 10,000

Promocode

No Promo

 Download Indibet

1xbet and Betway Bonuses

For a bookmaker, the bonus from 1xbet looks more profitable. Here the user can get up to 10,000 INR into their account. At the same time, Betway offers up to INR 30,000 per game at a live casino. For the bookmaker, the bonus is less attractive.

1xBet and Betway Bonuses.

1xbet and Betway Sporting Events

There are many sporting events happening every day in the world and bookmakers try to cover most of them. However, Betway bets on the most important matches of more than 20 sports, while 1xBet offers less significant events for betting. Therefore, the number of daily events differs greatly between bookmakers.

1xBet and Betway Sporting Events.

Conclusion

We have compared two brands 1xbet and Betway and from this article you can choose the one that suits your needs. It is worth noting that Betway took care of the safety of its users, having received two prestigious licenses that allow it to legally operate around the world. At the same time, 1xbet attracts users with a large welcome bonus and a large number of sporting events.

Post Author

author image
Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.