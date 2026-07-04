1xbet vs Bet365

The SportsCafe editors continue a series of articles that provide an in-depth comparative analysis of the two brands. Our experts analyze the sites and find out which bookmaker offers the best conditions for sports betting fans. Today 1xbet and Bet365 will fight in the battle of bookmakers. We will tell you about bonuses, events and deposit and withdrawal conditions. You can also read comparative reviews: 1xbet vs Melbet and 1xbet and Parimatch.

Main Features of 1xbet and Bet365

Both bookmakers officially offer sports betting and have betting licenses. Despite having more experience and a prestigious license, Bet365 is not targeting Indian users.

1Xbet

Bet365

📅 Start date

2007

2000

✍ License

Curacao

Malta

🇮🇳 Hindi language

Yes

No

⚙️ Support

24/7

24/7

📱 App

Android, IOS

Android, IOS
Rank Rating Bonus Link
#1

Parimatch

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 33,000

Promocode

SCAFE30

 Join ParimatchRead review
#2

Bet365

4.2

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 2,000

Promocode

No Promo

 Join Bet365Read review

1xbet and Bet365 Bonuses

The welcome bonus is more favorable at the bookmaker 1Xbet. Users can get 120% of the deposit from 100 INR to 33,000 INR. Bet365 has much more modest welcome bonus conditions.

1Xbet vs Bet365 Bonuses.

1xbet and Bet365 Apps

Both sites offer downloadable apps. You can quickly download the 1xbet app and Bet365 app to your mobile devices. Read more about the advantages and disadvantages of smartphone apps in the table:

1xbet app

Bet365 app

✅ Minimum deposit is 100 INR

✅ Deposit and withdrawal using cryptocurrency

✅ Welcome bonus up to 10,000 INR

✅ Bet365 free download

✅ Hindi-speaking customer support

✅ User-friendly interface with bright buttons

❌ Blocking the app, if the site is down

❌ The sports welcome bonus up to 2,000 INR

❌ Support takes a long time to respond

❌ Minimum deposit is 400 INR

Also you can read about the best cricket betting apps.

Best Cricket Betting Apps for Indian Users

Rank Rating Bonus Link
#1

Parimatch App

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 30,000

Promocode

SCAFE30

 Download Parimatch
#2

22bet App

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 10,000

Promocode

No Promo

 Download 22bet
#3

MegaPari App

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 26,000

Promocode

SC2023

 Download MegaPari
#4

Melbet App

4.7

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 8,000

Promocode

SCAFE30

 Download Melbet
#5

Indibet App

4.6

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 10,000

Promocode

No Promo

 Download Indibet

1xbet and Bet365 Sports Events

1xbet also beats Bet365 in terms of the number of daily events. Players can bet on Cricket, Football, Horse Racing and more than 30 other sports. There are over 4,000 events in total, compared to 2,000 at Bet356.

1Xbet vs Bet365 Events.

Deposit and Withdrawal 1xbet and Bet365

Also, 1xbet offers more deposit and withdrawal methods for Indian users. Here players can use popular payment systems: UPI, Neteller, Skrill, Visa / Mastercard, Jeton Wallet. At the same time, the minimum deposit in 1xbet is only 100 INR, while Bet365 offers a deposit from 400 INR.

1Xbet vs Bet365 Deposit and Withdrawal.

Conclusion

With the help of this article, you can make a choice in favor of the bookmaker that suits you best in terms of indicators: bonus, minimum deposit, number of events every day. We believe that the 1xbet bookmaker will definitely win in today's battle.

Post Author

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Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.