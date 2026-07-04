1xbet vs Bet365

The SportsCafe editors continue a series of articles that provide an in-depth comparative analysis of the two brands. Our experts analyze the sites and find out which bookmaker offers the best conditions for sports betting fans. Today 1xbet and Bet365 will fight in the battle of bookmakers. We will tell you about bonuses, events and deposit and withdrawal conditions. You can also read comparative reviews: 1xbet vs Melbet and 1xbet and Parimatch.

Main Features of 1xbet and Bet365 Both bookmakers officially offer sports betting and have betting licenses. Despite having more experience and a prestigious license, Bet365 is not targeting Indian users. 1Xbet Bet365 📅 Start date 2007 2000 ✍ License Curacao Malta 🇮🇳 Hindi language Yes No ⚙️ Support 24/7 24/7 📱 App Android, IOS Android, IOS Rank Rating Bonus Link #1 Parimatch 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus INR 33,000 Promocode SCAFE30 Join ParimatchRead review #2 Bet365 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus INR 2,000 Promocode No Promo Join Bet365Read review

1xbet and Bet365 Bonuses The welcome bonus is more favorable at the bookmaker 1Xbet. Users can get 120% of the deposit from 100 INR to 33,000 INR. Bet365 has much more modest welcome bonus conditions.

1xbet and Bet365 Apps Both sites offer downloadable apps. You can quickly download the 1xbet app and Bet365 app to your mobile devices. Read more about the advantages and disadvantages of smartphone apps in the table: 1xbet app Bet365 app ✅ Minimum deposit is 100 INR ✅ Deposit and withdrawal using cryptocurrency ✅ Welcome bonus up to 10,000 INR ✅ Bet365 free download ✅ Hindi-speaking customer support ✅ User-friendly interface with bright buttons ❌ Blocking the app, if the site is down ❌ The sports welcome bonus up to 2,000 INR ❌ Support takes a long time to respond ❌ Minimum deposit is 400 INR Also you can read about the best cricket betting apps.

1xbet and Bet365 Sports Events 1xbet also beats Bet365 in terms of the number of daily events. Players can bet on Cricket, Football, Horse Racing and more than 30 other sports. There are over 4,000 events in total, compared to 2,000 at Bet356.

Deposit and Withdrawal 1xbet and Bet365 Also, 1xbet offers more deposit and withdrawal methods for Indian users. Here players can use popular payment systems: UPI, Neteller, Skrill, Visa / Mastercard, Jeton Wallet. At the same time, the minimum deposit in 1xbet is only 100 INR, while Bet365 offers a deposit from 400 INR.