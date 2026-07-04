1xbet vs Bet365
The SportsCafe editors continue a series of articles that provide an in-depth comparative analysis of the two brands. Our experts analyze the sites and find out which bookmaker offers the best conditions for sports betting fans. Today 1xbet and Bet365 will fight in the battle of bookmakers. We will tell you about bonuses, events and deposit and withdrawal conditions. You can also read comparative reviews: 1xbet vs Melbet and 1xbet and Parimatch.
Main Features of 1xbet and Bet365
Both bookmakers officially offer sports betting and have betting licenses. Despite having more experience and a prestigious license, Bet365 is not targeting Indian users.
|
1Xbet
|
Bet365
|
📅 Start date
|
2007
|
2000
|
✍ License
|
Curacao
|
Malta
|
🇮🇳 Hindi language
|
Yes
|
No
|
⚙️ Support
|
24/7
|
24/7
|
📱 App
|
Android, IOS
|
Android, IOS
|Rank
|Rating
|Bonus
|Link
|#1
|
Parimatch
5
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 33,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Join ParimatchRead review
|#2
|
Bet365
4.2
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 2,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Join Bet365Read review
1xbet and Bet365 Bonuses
The welcome bonus is more favorable at the bookmaker 1Xbet. Users can get 120% of the deposit from 100 INR to 33,000 INR. Bet365 has much more modest welcome bonus conditions.
1xbet and Bet365 Apps
Both sites offer downloadable apps. You can quickly download the 1xbet app and Bet365 app to your mobile devices. Read more about the advantages and disadvantages of smartphone apps in the table:
|
1xbet app
|
Bet365 app
|
✅ Minimum deposit is 100 INR
|
✅ Deposit and withdrawal using cryptocurrency
|
✅ Welcome bonus up to 10,000 INR
|
✅ Bet365 free download
|
✅ Hindi-speaking customer support
|
✅ User-friendly interface with bright buttons
|
❌ Blocking the app, if the site is down
|
❌ The sports welcome bonus up to 2,000 INR
|
❌ Support takes a long time to respond
|
❌ Minimum deposit is 400 INR
Also you can read about the best cricket betting apps.
Best Cricket Betting Apps for Indian Users
|Rank
|Rating
|Bonus
|Link
|#1
|
5
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 30,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Download Parimatch
|#2
|
4.9
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 10,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Download 22bet
|#3
|
4.8
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 26,000
Promocode
SC2023
|Download MegaPari
|#4
|
4.7
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 8,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Download Melbet
|#5
|
4.6
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 10,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Download Indibet
1xbet and Bet365 Sports Events
1xbet also beats Bet365 in terms of the number of daily events. Players can bet on Cricket, Football, Horse Racing and more than 30 other sports. There are over 4,000 events in total, compared to 2,000 at Bet356.
Deposit and Withdrawal 1xbet and Bet365
Also, 1xbet offers more deposit and withdrawal methods for Indian users. Here players can use popular payment systems: UPI, Neteller, Skrill, Visa / Mastercard, Jeton Wallet. At the same time, the minimum deposit in 1xbet is only 100 INR, while Bet365 offers a deposit from 400 INR.
Conclusion
With the help of this article, you can make a choice in favor of the bookmaker that suits you best in terms of indicators: bonus, minimum deposit, number of events every day. We believe that the 1xbet bookmaker will definitely win in today's battle.