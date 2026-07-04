1xbet vs Melbet

Millions of our readers bet on sports at bookmakers 1xbet and Melbet. Some users find it difficult to make a choice in favor of one of the bookmakers. To make the choice easier, our experts conducted an in-depth comparative analysis of the two sites, and the editors compiled the collected information into convenient infographics. In this article you will learn the duration of bookmakers, the number of sports, the main advantages of each site. This will help you to choose the perfect bookmaker!

Comparative Information about 1xbet and Melbet

Here you can find out basic information about bookmakers. The sites operate officially under a license issued by Curaçao.

Bookmaker

1xbet

Melbet

📅 Year of commencement

2007

2012

✍ License

Curaçao

Curaçao

🇮🇳 Availability in India

Yes

Yes

💼 Headquarters

Limassol, Cyprus

Cyprus

Below is a visual representation of the bookmaker's availability in different countries of the world:

Rank Rating Bonus Link
#1

Melbet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 40,000

Promocode

SCAFE30

 Join MelbetRead review
#2

1xbet

4.5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 33,000

Promocode

SCAFE30

 Join 1winRead review

1xbet

In some countries the bookmaker does not provide services to players. The main users are located in India, Latin America and Africa.

Map.

Melbet

It offers its services to more countries. Its geography covers almost the whole world. At the same time, the Melbet bookmaker operates officially in all countries.

Map.

1xbet and Melbet Mobile Apps

In this important section, we will point out the advantages and disadvantages of mobile applications. We must say that 1xBet app and Melbet app work equally well in India and provide full functionality of the main site.

1xbet app

Melbet app

✅ Hindi-speaking customer support

✅ Many payments methods: Entropay, PayTM, UPI, cryptos

✅ Many payment options for Indian players: Paytm, UPI, Skrill, etc.

✅ Minimum bet is 55 INR

✅ Low minimum system requirements

✅ The Hindi language is available

✅ There is no withdrawal limit

✅ Support 24/7

❌Support takes a long time to respond in the chat

❌There are no popular payment systems: Skrill, Neteller, etc.

❌When the site is blocked, the application does not work

❌The application sometimes crashes

❌Sometimes error messages appear

❌Does not work on legacy OS

You can also view reviews on other cricket betting apps in India.

Best Cricket Betting Apps

Rank Rating Bonus Link
#1

Parimatch App

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 30,000

Promocode

SCAFE30

 Download Parimatch
#2

22bet App

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 10,000

Promocode

No Promo

 Download 22bet
#3

MegaPari App

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 26,000

Promocode

SC2023

 Download MegaPari
#4

Melbet App

4.7

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 40,000

Promocode

SCAFE30

 Download Melbet
#5

Indibet App

4.6

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 10,000

Promocode

No Promo

 Download Indibet

1xbet and Melbet Bonuses

A comparative analysis of the promotions offered on the site shows the generosity of the bookmakers 1Xbet and Melbet. Both companies provide a welcome bonus for multiple deposits. Along with the money, there are free spins in casino slots.

Diagramma.

Sports Betting at 1xbet and Melbet

Both sites offer thousands of sporting events daily. The sites offer betting on more than 20 sports: cricket, kabaddi, horse racing and others. Indian users can bet in live and pre-match modes, and players have access to singles, spreads and other types of sports betting.

Comparative table for the number of activities per day:

Diagramma.

Melbet offers users to bet not only on sporting events. You can also bet on entertainment or political events in the world.

Main Advantages of 1xbet and Melbet

1xbet

Melbet

4 000 sports events

5 500 sports and political events

Accepts cryptocurrency

Quick withdrawals

VIP program for users

Welcome bonus over 5 deposits

Minimum deposit amount of 100 INR

Over 50 sports categories

Conclusion

Despite the similarity of bookmakers, we can conclude that Melbet wins this battle in terms of functionality. The bookmaker offers more betting events, an attractive welcome bonus and a wide geographical coverage. However, 1xbet also has significant advantages: a minimum deposit and a VIP program. Based on a comparative analysis, you can choose the bookmaker that is right for you!

Post Author

author image
Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.