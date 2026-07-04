1xbet vs Melbet
Millions of our readers bet on sports at bookmakers 1xbet and Melbet. Some users find it difficult to make a choice in favor of one of the bookmakers. To make the choice easier, our experts conducted an in-depth comparative analysis of the two sites, and the editors compiled the collected information into convenient infographics. In this article you will learn the duration of bookmakers, the number of sports, the main advantages of each site. This will help you to choose the perfect bookmaker!
Comparative Information about 1xbet and Melbet
Here you can find out basic information about bookmakers. The sites operate officially under a license issued by Curaçao.
|
Bookmaker
|
1xbet
|
Melbet
|
📅 Year of commencement
|
2007
|
2012
|
✍ License
|
Curaçao
|
Curaçao
|
🇮🇳 Availability in India
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
💼 Headquarters
|
Limassol, Cyprus
|
Cyprus
Below is a visual representation of the bookmaker's availability in different countries of the world:
|Rank
|Rating
|Bonus
|Link
|#1
|
Melbet
4.9
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 40,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Join MelbetRead review
|#2
|
1xbet
4.5
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 33,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Join 1winRead review
1xbet
In some countries the bookmaker does not provide services to players. The main users are located in India, Latin America and Africa.
Melbet
It offers its services to more countries. Its geography covers almost the whole world. At the same time, the Melbet bookmaker operates officially in all countries.
1xbet and Melbet Mobile Apps
In this important section, we will point out the advantages and disadvantages of mobile applications. We must say that 1xBet app and Melbet app work equally well in India and provide full functionality of the main site.
|
1xbet app
|
Melbet app
|
✅ Hindi-speaking customer support
|
✅ Many payments methods: Entropay, PayTM, UPI, cryptos
|
✅ Many payment options for Indian players: Paytm, UPI, Skrill, etc.
|
✅ Minimum bet is 55 INR
|
✅ Low minimum system requirements
|
✅ The Hindi language is available
|
✅ There is no withdrawal limit
|
✅ Support 24/7
|
❌Support takes a long time to respond in the chat
|
❌There are no popular payment systems: Skrill, Neteller, etc.
|
❌When the site is blocked, the application does not work
|
❌The application sometimes crashes
|
❌Sometimes error messages appear
|
❌Does not work on legacy OS
You can also view reviews on other cricket betting apps in India.
Best Cricket Betting Apps
|Rank
|Rating
|Bonus
|Link
|#1
|
5
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 30,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Download Parimatch
|#2
|
4.9
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 10,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Download 22bet
|#3
|
4.8
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 26,000
Promocode
SC2023
|Download MegaPari
|#4
|
4.7
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 40,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Download Melbet
|#5
|
4.6
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 10,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Download Indibet
1xbet and Melbet Bonuses
A comparative analysis of the promotions offered on the site shows the generosity of the bookmakers 1Xbet and Melbet. Both companies provide a welcome bonus for multiple deposits. Along with the money, there are free spins in casino slots.
Sports Betting at 1xbet and Melbet
Both sites offer thousands of sporting events daily. The sites offer betting on more than 20 sports: cricket, kabaddi, horse racing and others. Indian users can bet in live and pre-match modes, and players have access to singles, spreads and other types of sports betting.
Comparative table for the number of activities per day:
Melbet offers users to bet not only on sporting events. You can also bet on entertainment or political events in the world.
Main Advantages of 1xbet and Melbet
|
1xbet
|
Melbet
|
4 000 sports events
|
5 500 sports and political events
|
Accepts cryptocurrency
|
Quick withdrawals
|
VIP program for users
|
Welcome bonus over 5 deposits
|
Minimum deposit amount of 100 INR
|
Over 50 sports categories
Conclusion
Despite the similarity of bookmakers, we can conclude that Melbet wins this battle in terms of functionality. The bookmaker offers more betting events, an attractive welcome bonus and a wide geographical coverage. However, 1xbet also has significant advantages: a minimum deposit and a VIP program. Based on a comparative analysis, you can choose the bookmaker that is right for you!