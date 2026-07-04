1xbet vs Melbet

Millions of our readers bet on sports at bookmakers 1xbet and Melbet. Some users find it difficult to make a choice in favor of one of the bookmakers. To make the choice easier, our experts conducted an in-depth comparative analysis of the two sites, and the editors compiled the collected information into convenient infographics. In this article you will learn the duration of bookmakers, the number of sports, the main advantages of each site. This will help you to choose the perfect bookmaker!

Comparative Information about 1xbet and Melbet Here you can find out basic information about bookmakers. The sites operate officially under a license issued by Curaçao. Bookmaker 1xbet Melbet 📅 Year of commencement 2007 2012 ✍ License Curaçao Curaçao 🇮🇳 Availability in India Yes Yes 💼 Headquarters Limassol, Cyprus Cyprus Below is a visual representation of the bookmaker's availability in different countries of the world: Rank Rating Bonus Link #1 Melbet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus INR 40,000 Promocode SCAFE30 Join MelbetRead review #2 1xbet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus INR 33,000 Promocode SCAFE30 Join 1winRead review 1xbet In some countries the bookmaker does not provide services to players. The main users are located in India, Latin America and Africa. Melbet It offers its services to more countries. Its geography covers almost the whole world. At the same time, the Melbet bookmaker operates officially in all countries.

1xbet and Melbet Mobile Apps In this important section, we will point out the advantages and disadvantages of mobile applications. We must say that 1xBet app and Melbet app work equally well in India and provide full functionality of the main site. 1xbet app Melbet app ✅ Hindi-speaking customer support ✅ Many payments methods: Entropay, PayTM, UPI, cryptos ✅ Many payment options for Indian players: Paytm, UPI, Skrill, etc. ✅ Minimum bet is 55 INR ✅ Low minimum system requirements ✅ The Hindi language is available ✅ There is no withdrawal limit ✅ Support 24/7 ❌Support takes a long time to respond in the chat ❌There are no popular payment systems: Skrill, Neteller, etc. ❌When the site is blocked, the application does not work ❌The application sometimes crashes ❌Sometimes error messages appear ❌Does not work on legacy OS You can also view reviews on other cricket betting apps in India.

1xbet and Melbet Bonuses A comparative analysis of the promotions offered on the site shows the generosity of the bookmakers 1Xbet and Melbet. Both companies provide a welcome bonus for multiple deposits. Along with the money, there are free spins in casino slots.

Sports Betting at 1xbet and Melbet Both sites offer thousands of sporting events daily. The sites offer betting on more than 20 sports: cricket, kabaddi, horse racing and others. Indian users can bet in live and pre-match modes, and players have access to singles, spreads and other types of sports betting. Comparative table for the number of activities per day: Melbet offers users to bet not only on sporting events. You can also bet on entertainment or political events in the world.

Main Advantages of 1xbet and Melbet 1xbet Melbet 4 000 sports events 5 500 sports and political events Accepts cryptocurrency Quick withdrawals VIP program for users Welcome bonus over 5 deposits Minimum deposit amount of 100 INR Over 50 sports categories