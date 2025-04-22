24Betting — Official Website for Sports Betting in India

24Betting App: 1.5 ★★★★★ Registration 24Betting The international bookmaker 24Betting has been successfully operating since 2020 in many countries around the world, including India. At the same time, the brand is fully legal and regulated by the Costa Rican Gambling Commission. In this review, find out all the basic information about India 24betting, register and start betting with maximum comfort! Welcome bonus No bonus Promocode: No promo Join 24Betting

24Betting Overview 24Betting first entered the gambling market in 2020, but quickly gained a good reputation and popularity in India. This is due to its quality and legality of services. A wide range of sports betting, plenty of slots and live casino games are what awaits the modern player at 24Betting. In addition, the platform accepts all leading payment systems, and the rupee is one of its main currencies. 24Betting is one of the best cricket betting sites, so fans of this sport will be pleased to know that IPL, BBL and other events are well covered here. 24Betting gets into ratings of the cricket betting websites, the best online football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, kabaddi betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings. Quick Facts about 24Betting Game types Sports betting, Live Betting, Casino, Slots, Andar Bahar, Aviator etc. Founder Black Swan Capital Europe Limited Founded Year 2020 Headquarters Costa Rica License Costa Rica Gambling Commission Welcome bonus - Deposit and Withdrawal Methods UPI- BHIM, Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, Bank Transfer and others Hindi language Yes 24Betting Score 24Betting is widely popular in India and more and more users are choosing this bookmaker. It boasts of numerous benefits, but there are also some drawbacks that will not leave you with a negative betting experience. Check out the main advantages and disadvantages of 24Betting below: Advantages Live streaming of popular matches is free of charge;

Many payment methods to use MXN;

Thousands of casino games in various genres from popular providers;

3 types of bets available for users;

Huge selection of markets within each match;

Detailed statistical information about each team's match;

Round-the-clock support service;

Ability to download and use Android and iOS apps. Disadvantages Lack of live streaming;

There is no esports and virtual sports section;

Limited bonuses and promotions. Screenshots of 24Betting Familiarize yourself with the main interface elements of 24Betting in the screenshots below. 24Betting has one of the most stylish designs among many betting sites. The site uses black and gray as the main color scheme, which looks stylish. The overall design of the site is not cluttered and navigation is not difficult even for a novice user.

24Betting for Android and iOS Anyone from India can download the 24Betting app for Android and iOS and make their betting experience much more mobile-friendly. It works as smoothly as possible, and you can use it to log into your account (or create one), make a deposit and start playing at any time. Of the additional options of the 24Betiing app is receiving notifications on your smartphone about new games and promotions. In addition, it has low system requirements and is updated automatically.

24Betting Mobile Website Alongside the Android and iOS apps, 24Betting has a mobile version. The mobile website has the same functionality as the desktop version, but is more optimized and has more slider features. To use the 24Betting mobile site, you don't need to free up memory as it doesn't take up any space and doesn't require any technical specifications from your smartphone. To open the mobile version, just type the 24Betting link in any browser on your smartphone and you will automatically be taken to the mobile site.

24Betting for PC The desktop version of the 24Betting website is the main resource of the company. It is focused on the convenience and satisfaction of any user, so it contains all the necessary functions and features. With its help, bettors can perform such actions as registration, account replenishment, LINE and LIVE betting, games with live dealers and much more. The 24Betting PC site loads quickly and works without lags, so you won't have any problems using it.

Registration All the bookmaker's functionality and welcome bonus are available only to registered users. If you don't already have a 24Betting account, you can create one in just a couple of clicks by following the detailed steps below: 1 Open 24Betting Go to the official website or open the downloaded Come On app. Follow our direct link and you will be taken straight to the bookmaker's page. Go to Website 2 Proceed to Registration Click on the "Join" button and you will be taken to the registration page. 3 Verify Your Phone Number You will be asked for your cell phone number. Make sure it is correct, then verify the 6-digit code sent to your number. 4 Add Personal Information Think of a strong password and enter your e-mail address. 5 Create a 24Betting Account Accept the company's terms and conditions and click "Join" to complete your registration. Sign Up Now After completing registration you will be authorized and can start playing at 2Betting immediately.

Welcome Bonus Some Indian bettors may be upset by the fact that 24Betting does not have a welcome bonus. However, you can look forward to some exclusive offers and participate in daily promotions from the bookmaker. To do this, you need to subscribe to the 24Betting Telegram Channel the '24betting.com VIP Club' and closely follow the release of new bonuses and actively participate in them to get big wins.

Login In order to perform any actions on your account and balance, you must be authorized. To authorize in the 24Betting system, follow the steps below: Open 24Betting and click on the login button; Enter your username or email and password for your account; Click on the confirm button. After that, you will be successfully logged into your account and will be taken to the homepage where you can select your desired section and start playing.

Verification Although you can browse the available 24Betting sports markets, make deposits and even place bets, you will not be able to withdraw money from your account or participate in some promotions without account verification. It is required to ensure that you are a real person and to provide complete security to your account. The KYC verification process is done upon request and if you have received it from 24Betting , you need to: Prepare photos of your identity documents; Send photos of these documents to the 24Betting support team; Wait for the verification request to be approved, which will take some time. If everything is correct, your account will be verified and you will be able to withdraw your winnings without any restrictions.

Deposit / Withdrawal 24Betting attracts Indian players by accepting INR and other account currencies. The site offers a wide range of reliable payment methods, so you will always have plenty to choose from. You can make deposits and withdrawals using popular e-wallets, debit cards and bank transfers. Among them: UPI- BHIM;

PayTM;

PhonePe;

Google Pay;

Bank Transfer;

Netbanking;

Visa;

Mastercard and others. The minimum deposit amount is just Rs. 100, so even a beginner with a small budget can start betting here. All money transactions are processed quickly and 24Betting does not charge any fees.

Official Website Since its establishment, the official site 24Betting India has been operating under a gambling license issued by the Costa Rica Gambling Commission. This license confirms that the company adheres to the jurisdiction of India and also operates on the basis of fair play rules. In terms of security, 24Betting has implemented all the necessary tools. The site uses modern data SSL-encryption technologies, so you can be sure that your personal data will not be shared with third parties.

24Betting Casino Apart from sports betting, 24Betting is known for its online casino . It combines an amazing array of over 3,000 games from renowned industry developers such as NetEnt, MicroGaming, Pragmatic Play and others. The games are divided into several sections and we will tell you what you will find in each of them.

Andar Bahar 24Betting Andar Bahar game has its roots in Indian history and culture. At online casino, players can find different variations from different providers, but the basic rules of the game remain the same. The aim is to bet on which position - Andar or Bahar - the Joker card will end up in. Once you place a bet, the dealer shuffles a deck of 52 playing cards, then turns over the top card and places it face down on the table, switching between the two playing positions - Andar and Bahar.

Dragon Tiger The Dragon Tiger 24Betting game has simple rules and is widespread among Indian players. Two cards are placed on the table: one for the Dragon betting position and one for the Tiger betting position. The position that gets the higher card wins. As the player, you bet on Dragon, Tiger or a tie.

Roulette Roulette, a classic casino game, requires players to predict the sector the ball will hit. Bets can be placed on single numbers, combinations of numbers, even/ odd and red/black outcomes. 24betting roulette has dozens of tables of all types and formats, so you're sure to find one that suits your needs: European Roulette;

American Roulette;

Lightning Roulette;

French Roulette and others.

Aviator Aviator is a popular casino game in the Crash genre from the famous developer Spribe. This game gives the player a chance to win as easily and quickly as possible, and success depends not only on luck, but also on the actions and decisions of the player.The main task of the player is to have time to press the Cashout button, during the flight of the airplane to get the winnings. The amount of winnings is determined according to the odds displayed on the screen at the moment of pressing the Cashout button.

Lotteries The lottery is a simple and exciting game in which players buy tickets with a specific sequence of numbers. To successfully fill the card, it is necessary to follow the numbers, which are selected by a random number generator and appear in an unpredictable order. The winner is the one who first collects the required combination on the card.

Other Popular 24Betting Games To entertain Indian players in all directions, 24Betting casino has brought together a wide range of popular games. All of them are perfectly optimized and work without any lag. The site features all the popular casino activities and even more. You can enjoy playing at : Slots This section presents all the slots available at 24Betting, of which there are over 1,000. This variety will allow every user to choose something suitable for them. Here are some of the most popular slots in India: Wild Wild West;

Gonzo’s Quest;

Cash Volt;

Twin Spin;

Lack and the Beanstalk;

Gorilla Kingdom and many more. Each slot is unique, with its own theme, game conditions and free spins. Try your hand at 24Betting slots and earn rupees in just a few clicks. Poker Poker has long been a popular card game at casinos. It requires the user to make a strong combination of cards in order to win or force other players out of the game. 24Betting live casino features a variety of poker tables, so you'll always have plenty to choose from: Texas Hold'em;

Three Card Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker;

Teen Patti. Baccarat Baccarat is a card game in which players strive to make a combination of two or three cards that will add up to a score close to or equal to 9 points. There are three possible outcomes to bet on in the game: a Player win, a Banker win and a tie. At 24Betting online casino there are game variants such as: Peek Baccarat;

Hindi Speed Baccarat;

Golden Baccarat;

Salon Prive Baccarat and others. Blackjack Blackjack is a popular classic card game at 24Betting online casino. It is very simple and interesting and has a very high RTP of 99.5%. The player's task is to get the number as close to 21 as possible. At the same time, it is necessary to score more points than the dealer, who can also take additional cards. If any player scores more than 21 points, he loses. There are many variations of blackjack on offer at 24Betting: Classic Blackjack;

Unlimited Blackjack;

Blackjack Gold and others. Jackpot Games Jackpot slots are of particular interest to Indian players, as they can offer significantly higher potential winnings than classic slots, even at low bets. However, it is important to note that the risk is also increased. What sets each slot apart is its uniqueness and the size of the jackpot, which keeps growing until someone wins it. Here are some of the most popular ones: Starburst;

10001 Night;

Divine Fortune.

24Betting Sportsbook At 24Betting, users can bet on all known sports, with thousands of matches available daily. You can find the tournament you are looking for and the schedule of upcoming games to bet on by opening the page of the discipline you are interested in. You can bet on sports matches both in Pre-Match and Live mode. The 24Betting sportsbook includes the following disciplines: Cricket Considering that cricket is extremely popular in India, this trend is well represented at 24Betting. The cricket markets are quite diverse and the odds are competitive, so you will always find something to bet on. All official cricket matches and tournaments can be found on the respective sports discipline page on the site. The list of events available for betting includes: Indian Premier League (IPL);

T20 World Cup;

Caribbean Premier League (CPL);

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL);

The Ashes;

Big Bash League (BBL);

ICC and others. Football The football section at 24Betting is quite popular and known for good odds. You will be surprised by the excellent selection of betting options and the possibility to bet on matches of all the most popular leagues and tournaments. In total, the bookmaker covers football events from dozens of countries including: UEFA Champions League;

English Premier League;

World Cup;

La Liga;

Bundesliga;

UEFA Europa League;

Copa Libertadores and much more. Tennis Tennis is also represented at 24Betting betting site. The main tennis events are presented here for betting. At major competitions you can count on dozens of markets for each match. In addition, you can find live tennis betting on almost every tournament on offer.The most important tournaments are listed below: WTA;

ATP Challenger;

ITF;

Wimbledon. Baseball Indian players are also showing interest in betting on baseball.It, like any other sport at 24Betting has its own section. It contains information about all upcoming / LIVE events with interesting outcomes available for betting. All major championships are represented here: CPBL;

MLB;

KPB;

KBO League;

NPB. Table Tennis Table tennis is not as popular as other sports disciplines, but at 24Betting you can bet on major tournaments. It offers a wide range of different matches with many market options. You can bet on this sport in both pre-match and live mode. The list of available table tennis tournaments includes: TT Elite Series;

TT Cup;

Czech Liga Pro. Boxing The 24Betting sportsbook also includes boxing. On the website you will find a list of upcoming fights with attractive odds. Here you can find all the matches of the following events: WBA;

International Matchups;

Boxing Fight.

eSports Currently, 24betting does not have any esports betting options, but we are sure that they will appear in the near future. Once that happens, you will be able to find out from our review.

Popular Betting Options at 24Betting Since the goal of the 24Betting bookmaker is to provide high quality service, it has introduced a number of features. The bookmaker has provided several betting options, which differ both in the choice of predicted events and the way the odds are calculated. Among the main ones are: Live Betting Live betting is available to Indian bettors in a separate section on the 24Betting website. This is a type of betting on matches, in which users place bets directly during the confrontation. The odds change every second, so this process requires close attention and calmness. Live betting has many advantages, and here are the main ones: A wide selection of markets within each event;

Markets and odds change every second;

Ability to view team statistics;

Live Score;

Bets are placed within two seconds of pressing the confirm button. Multi Live The main benefit of multi-live is that you can bet on many live matches at the same time. By selecting this option, you can increase your odds and, when combined with other types of bets, your chances of winning. Line (Prematch) Players can only place pre-match bets before the start of a tournament or sports match.The line betting section is the most extensive at 24Betting, as bets on all announced matches are placed here. It contains thousands of individual events and tens of thousands of outcomes. To see the odds and markets available for betting, a player needs to select a sports match from the list and click on it.

Types of Bets 24Betting offers several types of bets, which further increases their variability. In addition to the usual single bets, users can also place parlay bets by adding multiple betting markets to their coupon. Read more below: Single. Single bet involves betting on only one outcome in a one sporting event. The potential win on such a bet is equal to the product of the bet amount by its odds;

Parlay. This is a bet consisting of more than one selection whose odds are multiplied by each other. If any bet in the parlay loses, the entire parlay loses. However, if all bets win, the bettor gets a big payout.

How to Place a Bet? For new players, the process of betting on Six6s can be tricky at first. To make it easier for you, we have prepared simple and detailed step-by-step instructions: For new players, the process of betting on Six6s can be complicated. To make it easier for you, we have prepared simple and detailed step-by-step instructions: Log in to 24Betting. Open the 24Betting website or app and log into your account using your username and password; Refill your balance. To do this, in your personal account, click on the " Deposit to account" button, select a payment method, specify the amount and confirm the operation; Choose a sports discipline. In Sportsbook or Sports Live from the list of available sports disciplines select the one you want to place a bet on. Decide on the match; Specify the betting market. Select the betting market (intra-match event) you wish to bet on; Place a 24Betting bet. In the window that appears, enter the bet type and amount and confirm the placement. Success! As soon as the match is over, the winnings will appear on your balance. You can withdraw this money at any time or continue betting at 24Betting!

Betting Odds 24Betting offers competitive odds on most sports disciplines, making the site a great choice for betting. The bookmaker uses European odds, which are presented as decimal odds (2.55, 4.02, 6.50, etc.). To calculate the total profit on these odds, it is enough to multiply the bet amount by the odds. Apart from that, 24Betting can guarantee quite high sports odds on cricket and football, which will make your winnings much higher even if your bet is small.

24Betting Live Streaming One of the significant disadvantages of 24betting bookmaker is the lack of live streaming feature to keep its customers informed about all the events taking place in real time. Nevertheless, the bookmaker is still new, so, this feature is under implementation and will soon be available to all users to watch broadcasts of their favorite matches.

Results and Statistics During live betting, players have access to team results and statistics. It contains information about wins, losses, goals, opponents and other facts about both specific players and entire teams. Statistics can be useful for analyzing risks and planning future bets.

Bet Constructor On the 24Betting bet slip you can place different types of bets. In order to place a bet, you need to add at least one option to the bet slip. It will contain a list of sports events and their predicted results. When you add markets, the odds are multiplied, showing your potential winnings.

Support 24Betting users can contact the bookmaker's support service at any time. Specialists work around the clock and will answer any of your questions related to your account, 24Betting deposit problems and more at any time. Unfortunately, there is no 24betting customer care phone number. However, you can use any available method below to contact the support team. Communication Method Details Type of issue Live Chat Always available in a special window on the website or in the app Quick answers in a couple of minutes to questions about betting options, bonuses, account and more FAQs section Found in a separate section on the website or in the app Contains questions to some of the most common issues at 24betting bookmaker

SportsCafe Verdict To wrap up our 24Betting review, we can say that the bookmaker has a lot to offer to Indian players. Despite its young age, the company has managed to introduce all the necessary tools and features for sports betting and casino entertainment. The site is licensed by the Costa Rica Gambling Commission when it comes to security and regulation. 24Betting boasts good odds on cricket and other disciplines, favorable sports and casino offers, multiple payment systems and excellent customer support. Having analyzed all aspects of the platform, we give 24Betting the Sporscafe seal of approval and recommend it as a reliable and safe cricket betting site.