BetShah — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

BetShah App: 2.5 ★★★★★ Registration BetShah BetShah is a well-known gambling operator focused on users in India. The site offers not only sports betting, but also virtual sports, online casino, and live dealers. Read in the review about the advantages and disadvantages of the online site, gaming products, and software for mobile devices. Welcome bonus 100% up to 25000 INR Promocode: No promo Join BetShah

BetShah Overview

BetShah is a popular betting platform with a 3-year history, which was created by Inpulsio Limited. The site is currently operated by Radon BV, which holds a Curacao license. The loyal attitude of Indian users is evidenced by the extensive choice of local payment methods, rupees, and bonuses.

BetShah's book features niche sports such as cricket, baseball, and table tennis. Bets are accepted on all status tournaments, including the IPL, T20 International Series, and One Day International Series. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting websites, best football betting sites and kabaddi betting sites in india. Read more about the features and functions of the betting platform in our review.

Quick Facts about BetShah

Game types Sports betting, Esports, Virtual Sports, Slots, Casino, Live Dealers Founder and Founded Year Inpulsio Limited in 2019 Headquarters Cyprus License Curacao eGaming Welcome bonus No Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PayTM, PhonePe, UPI, Maestro, Bank Transfer Hindi language No

BetShah Score

In terms of features, the BetShah betting site leaves the impression of incompleteness. The choice of sports disciplines is average on the market. But it is compensated by the excellent working out of the spreads, and the presence of exotic options for betting. There is a live broadcast of the matches, but they are only available to users who have money in their accounts.

Advantages Disadvantages Support for Indian rupees A small selection of sports A small minimum deposit (₹370) Withdrawal of funds only after account verification Free video broadcasts Welcome bonus up to ₹9,000 Competitive coefficients

Screenshots of BetShah

The concise interface and easy navigation make it easy to find information. This is especially important for newcomers who are unfamiliar with betting sites. The design is dominated by white, which is undoubtedly a plus. Even with a long stay on the site eyes do not get tired.

Video Review

In itself, the registration in BetShah is simple enough: you can open an account in just a couple of minutes. But the success of future verification depends on the correctness of filling out the form. If you plan to open an account right now, please use the following video instruction.

BetShah for Android and iOS

At the time of the BetShah review, it did not offer BetShah app for Android and iOS devices. Mobile software is under development and will soon be available for installation.

For Android

Now, the application for smartphones and tablets running Android is not available. According to the betting operator, it will appear in the near future. Notifications about the release of the application for online betting will arrive in the e-mails of all registered players. When this happens, you will be able to install the software using the instructions below:

Downloading the APK file. Open the BetShah betting site in your mobile browser and click on the installer download button. Change settings. Go to the security section on your smartphone and agree to install software from untrusted sources. Launch the installer. Open "Downloads" and click on the file with the .apk extension, and then confirm the installation of the client program.

When the installation process is complete, click "Open". If you are not already registered with BetShah, create an account through the app.

For iOS

As with the Android utility, the iPhone and iPad apps are still in development. Soon you will be able to download it from the AppStore, following our recommendations:

Go to the website and click on the Apple logo. You will be taken to the mobile content page of the App Store. Click the "Download" button.

After a few seconds, the BetShah logo will appear on your home screen. Launch the app with one click and log in, or register an account if you are new to the app.

BetShah Mobile Website

The mobile version looks even better than the BetShah desktop site. At the top of the page, there is a navigation bar with options for registration and authorization. On the left is the menu button, which opens access to the gaming products:

Cricket;

Live Casino;

Roulette;

Blackjack;

Poker;

Megaways;

Virtual Sports;

Promotions.

The browser client is not overloaded with ads and is easy to use. It solves the same problems as the main resource. Registered users can view the line, make sports forecasts, receive bonuses, watch the game live, make deposits, and request withdrawals.

The sports line is hidden in the "Cricket" section. At the top, there are two tabs for Live and Pre-match betting. Just below there is a line with the sports, which scrolls to the left and right. The tournaments, championships, and matches of interest can be added to the Favorites by clicking on the ☆ icon.

BetShah for PC

The PC version of the client for Windows and Mac is not offered. But if you are used to playing from your computer, use the desktop site. The welcome page of BetShah is quite informative and is divided into several functional blocks. There are almost no dark shades in the design, contrary to the general fashion for ash-grey themes.

At the top, on the right side, there are two buttons - for registration and for logging in to your personal account. In the opposite corner is the company logo: clicking on it returns from any section to the home page. Below is a line with the main sections of the site:

Home;

Sports;

Casino;

Live Casino;

Virtual Sports;

Poker;

Promotions.

About a third of the page is occupied by a block with animated advertising of casino promotions and novelties. Behind it are the tiles of popular slot machines, and in the footer, there are links to pages with information about the license, contacts for support, the rules of the game on the site, and the privacy policy.

Registration

To use the services of BetShah can persons 18 years and older who live in countries where betting/gambling is not prohibited by law. The BetShah registration form for a new player is standard and involves several steps:

Opening a form. Go to the BetShah website and use the "Register" option. Fill in the fields. Fill in your phone number, the verification code from your SMS, your email address, and your password. Registration Confirmation. Agree to the terms and privacy policy, confirm that you are of legal age, and click on the button to open an account.

Carefully fill out the form, because mistakes in personal data can lead to problems in the verification of the account. And without passing the KYC procedure, the withdrawal will not be available.

Welcome Bonus

Rewards for registration have become common practice in many betting establishments. At the moment bookamker does not offers BetShah bonus for opening an account or making a deposit.

The company is new, so it is likely that lucrative promotions such as freebies, express boosters, cashback, and other prizes will be launched in the near future.

Login

To log in to the game account, you must enter your username and password in the form for authorization:

Click "Login" at the top of the page. Enter your email/username and password. Confirm login to your personal account.

If you lose your account data, you can reset the old password using the "Forgot Password" option. Restore access to your personal account without creating additional profiles, as it is against the rules of the game on the site.

Verification

Account verification is a standard procedure aimed at fighting fraud, multi-accounting, and confirming the player's age. Without verification of passport data, all requests for withdrawal will be rejected for security reasons.

In order to undergo the KYC procedure, you must present:

A copy of your passport (passport, driver's license);

Paid utility bill (bank statement);

Snapshots of both sides of the bank card (screenshot of electronic account).

Digital copies of documents should be attached to your personal cabinet or sent to the support service by e-mail: support@betshah.com.

BetShah Video Review

A video review about BetShah will help you to form a personal opinion about the advantages and disadvantages of the bookmaker, the conditions of the game, and the quality of service. Find out why the online platform is so popular in India.

Deposit / Withdrawal

Reliable financial services are available for transactions, including mobile payment systems, cryptocurrency, prepaid cards, and electronic vouchers. The minimum deposit is Rs. 370, and cashout requests are accepted from Rs. 740. BetShah deposit and cashout requests can be made in the following ways:

Payment terms range from 24 hours to 5 business days. The fastest processing time is for withdrawals to cryptocurrency wallets.

BetShah Sportsbook

The betting platform offers bets on two dozen sports. The number of markets is above average. The margin for betting before the event does not exceed 5-6%. In the play, it is higher by 1-3%.

Cricket

BetShah of cricket outperforms many of its competitors. The line includes leagues of Pakistan, India, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Great Britain, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, as well as international tournaments. Betting on:

ICC World Cup;

Ashes Series;

Indian Premier League;

Big Bash League;

Asia Cup;

T20 Champions League;

National ODIs;

T20 ICC World Cup.

Most offers are for status events, such as the ICC World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy. For the final matches of popular tournaments, there are at least 50 prediction options.

Football

The soccer lineup abounds with international championships and the national championships of 30+ countries. It includes fixtures from Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Spain, Norway, France, Sweden, Mexico, Ireland, Poland, Belgium, etc. At the time of the review, bets were accepted on:

UEFA Champions League;

Copa Libertadores;

FIFA World Cup 2023;

Club Friendlies;

COSAFA Cup;

AFF Championship U19;

Copa America, Women;

Copa Sudamericana;

Club Friendlies Women;

UEFA Super Cup;

AFF Women's Championship;

European Championship - EURO W.

More than 200 markers are offered for the most popular matches, including statistical indicators.

Tennis

At BetShah, betting on tennis is in high demand. About 2/3 of bets are made in live mode. The line includes not only prestigious but also less popular tournaments:

Australian Open;

Davis Cup;

Roland Garros;

US Open;

Wimbledon;

ATP Finals;

WTA Finals.

The bookmaker's commission varies depending on the popularity of the match and the participants in the event. Up to 100 outcomes are offered for status matches.

Horse Racing

In betting on horse racing, there are no usual markets such as totals or handicaps. Instead, you are offered to guess the winner of the race, two or three horses that will come to the finish line first. The BetShah line includes all of the prestigious tournaments:

Royal Ascot;

Melbourne Cup;

World Cup in Dubai;

Kentucky Derby;

Japan Cup.

Baseball

Bettors are available for all basic types of baseball bets: on the victory of the team in the match, total and individual totals, and odds on points. There are sports forecasts for the World Series, World Baseball Classic, Baseball World Cup, Olympics, Caribbean Series, and less significant events.

Table Tennis

Live betting is especially popular in table tennis. Usually, the margin does not exceed 10%. The list of prestigious events includes all the basic outcomes:

Winner of the match/set;

Handicap by set;

A handicap on points;

The exact score in sets;

Total sets;

Individual total points in the match/game;

An even/odd number of points.

BetShah covers international tournaments like Masters League A and 7 Setka Cup Women, as well as national competitions of the Czech Republic, France, Armenia, Belarus, Germany, and several other countries.

Boxing

The line presents mainly professional-level fights. The main bets include:

Total rounds;

The outcome of the fight;

The winner of the round;

Knockdown;

Number of points.

Often the odds on underdogs are inflated, which allows you to use special strategies to increase profits over the distance when betting on outsiders.

UFC

BetShah is responsive to user interests, as evidenced by the excellent selection of UFC tournaments. The list of the most prestigious fights includes up to 100 outcomes. Bets are offered on the method of victory, total rounds, double odds, and the outcome of the fight. Statistical indicators are available for individual fights - the number of successful touchdowns and significant punches.

Virtual Sports

Betting on virtual sports is not yet as popular as traditional betting. But their beauty lies in the fact that bettors do not have to wait for a long time for the tournament to start. They can predict the outcome of stimulating games around the clock. BetShah's site offers to bet on:

Soccer;

Motorcycle Racing;

Basketball;

Motorsport;

Race.

Like online casinos, virtual sports are based on random number generators. However, the simulation of the game takes into account the potential of the athletes, which makes it possible to predict the outcome. The wager is calculated immediately after the game is over.

Popular Betting Options at BetShah

BetShah users will be satisfied with the selection of betting options. They can place bets before the event and during the game, and watch several broadcasts at the same time.

Live Betting

Live betting allows you to enjoy a real sporting confrontation and feel every moment of the match. If pre-match bettors are more interested in the final outcome, in real time you can make decisions, taking into account the current game situation.

Multi Live

The Multi Live option allows you to add multiple sporting events to one page to follow them in real time. The only limitation, in this case, is having at least one live bet.

Line (Prematch)

Pre-match is a classic version of betting, which is made before the start of a sporting event. Quotes are fixed, although they can go up or down depending on the demand for a particular betting market. In contrast to live, bets are accepted by the bookmaker without delay.

Types of Bets

Players can combine different betting options, forming bets of one of three types: single, express, or system. They differ from each other by the number of selections (outcomes) and the method of calculation.

Single

A single bet consists of a single event. For example, in a soccer match, a player bets on only one of three outcomes: a draw, a win, or a team loss. In the long run, singles are not as profitable as expresses. But the probability of making a profit is high because you only have to guess one event.

If the outcome is favorable, a payout is accrued, which is a product of the bet amount by its odds. In BetShah the calculation of the bet takes several hours after the end of the match.

Multiple

A multi-bet is a combination of at least two singles. The advantage of this bet type is to get a large profit for a relatively small bet amount. If all predictions are correct, the odds of all choices are multiplied. But for such a bet to pass, the bettor needs to guess all the outcomes.

System

A system bet is a combination of several expresses in different combinations. It allows the player to minimize the risks that are inherent in the Multiple. If he does not guess one or more outcomes, he will not lose the bet.

The calculation is made for each express, and then all the amounts are added up. It is worth noting that BetShah may impose restrictions on the number of choices. Usually, the system includes no more than 12-20 outcomes.

How to Place a Bet?

Authorized forecasters who have money on their balance can make a bet:

1 Authorize Log in to the site and open the "Sports" section. Go to website 2 Choose discipline Select a discipline from the "Live" or "Pre-match" tab. 3 Select odds Add the outcome to the coupon by clicking on the event odds. 4 Make a bet Enter the amount and activate the "Place bet" option. Make first bet

When adding two or more events to a bet, don't forget to specify the type of bet - express or system.

Betting Odds

When choosing a betting platform, users pay attention to dozens of factors, among the key ones are quotes. BetShah offers some of the highest odds on the market. It puts a low commission on pre-match events, which is in the range of 3-5%.

Due to the acceptable margin, the company gained a competitive advantage and ensured a rapid increase in users. The highest quotes are offered in the matches of the following sports:

Cricket;

Soccer;

Tennis;

Basketball;

Baseball.

It is worth noting that the margin is not fixed. It varies depending on the sport, the prestige of the event itself, and the demand for the market. In LIVE the odds are traditionally lower than in the pre-match. But it is compensated by the possibility of making the most accurate prediction by evaluating the current game situation.

BetShah Casino

In addition to betting, the site offers two sections with gambling - BetShah Casino and Live Casino. The collection has several thousand slot machines from world-famous providers - 1X2 Gaming, Hacksaw, BF Games, Booongo, Platipus, Woohoo, Reelplay, and Spinomenal.

BetShah casino has all the popular entertainment: classic slot machines, card, and table games, slots with mechanics Megaways, live dealers, and progressive video slots.

The key advantages of BetShah Casino:

Access to entertainment 24/7;

The ability to play in demo mode;

A huge selection of slots;

Tournaments with high prizes.

At the moment, the system of rewards for the game is not yet developed. But soon users will be available in BetShah casino with no deposit bonus, a loyalty program with cashback, free spins, credit funds on deposit, and much more.

Popular BetShah Games

Gambling connoisseurs will not be disappointed by the choice of slots. There are more than 2,000 models, including machines with bonus options and jackpots, retro 3-reel machines, and many variations of popular card games.

Slots

In the category "Classic Slots" there are slot machines with 3 and 5 reels. They differ from modern slots with a limited choice of pay lines. The best representatives of this class include:

Amatic - Hot 27;

Fruit zen;

Cherry Trio;

Black Horse;

Fenix Play.

Especially for Indian gamblers added themed machines such as 88 Lucky Fortunes, 5 Lions Gold, 88 Fortune cats, and 888 Dragons.

Poker

Users have access to dozens of video poker machines, which are not much different from regular slots. At the top is a table with poker combinations and payouts on them, and in the centre - are the player's cards. On the side, there are options for selecting the size of the bet.

BetShah has several poker options:

Caribbean Poker;

Bonus Poker;

Texas Holdem;

Three Card Poker;

Oasis Poker.

Baccarat

The main goal of the game is to make a combination of 2-3 cards, which will give a total of not more than 9 points. The gambler bets on the victory of the player or the banker. In the case of winning the payment is accrued automatically. Several versions of the game are available to BetShah users - punto banco, baccarat-banco, and mini-baccarat.

Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the three most popular games along with roulette and poker. The popularity of the card game is due to the simple rules. The gambler needs to score close to 21 points to outplay his opponent. The BetShah website offers European Blackjack, Switch, and Classic Blackjack.

Roulette or European Roulette

There are about 5 kinds of roulette, which differ by the characteristics of the playing field and the wheel, the type of bets, and additional rules. The most popular are American, European, and French versions of the game. There are several models in 3D format, with the missing sector zero.

Jackpot Games

BetShah online casino games can be not only fun but also profitable! In the catalogue, there are several machines with accumulated and fixed jackpots. They are more volatile than regular slots, but this is compensated by the possibility of winning a 6-figure sum.

Support

Support workers handle user requests 24/7. You can contact them by e-mail, as well as via live chat, social networks, and messengers:

Live Chat Official website → Chat icon at the bottom of the page E-mail support@betshah.com Telegram https://t.me/betshahindia Instagram https://www.instagram.com/betshah_com/

SportsCafe Verdict

In the process of a thorough analysis of the site, we are ready to make our final say about BetShah. This is a reliable betting operator, which offers at least 40,000 events with decent odds for betting every month. As a result of careful research, it has received a high rating and a Sportscafe seal of approval.

The seal of approval means that BetShah is legal in India. It uses certified software and adheres to a privacy policy, guaranteeing users the privacy of their personal information. In conclusion, we would like to add that BetShah has established itself as a responsible gambling provider, using only original slots of official vendors.

The Most Common Questions about the BetShah

New users who have decided to try their hand at betting often have questions about the game. We answer the most common of them so that you do not need to ask for help from the support service.

Is BetShah Legal in India?

The company holds a Curacao license, which is only issued to reliable gambling operators that meet iGaming requirements. It operates legally in India, offering betting in rupees, and local payment systems for financial transactions.

Is BetShah Safe for Betting in India?

BetShah has a good reputation, which is confirmed by numerous reviews of players. It does not pass on users' personal information to third parties and guarantees the payment of winnings in full.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

Multi-accounting is prohibited by the terms of the user agreement. Do not create more than one account, or you will be banned.