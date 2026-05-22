The Best Sports Betting Sites and Apps With Mastercard Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Mastercard is a well-known financial services provider that processes electronic payments in over 200 countries, including India. It processes a huge proportion of payments made through banks and online and ensures that your funds are completely secure. For this reason, most online betting sites in India accept Mastercard and this is great news if you want to bet with your card. Nevertheless, only the best bookies will give you a great betting experience. On this Sportscafe page, you can learn more about Mastercard and get a list of the best sites and mobile apps for betting in India with the highest rating accepting this payment system.

Sites with The Best Choice of Deposit Methods

Top 10 Betting Sites That Accept Mastercard as a Payment Method Many bookies have included Mastercard in their list of payment methods because of its proven track record and use of transferable security technology. You can use your Mastercard card to make instant deposits, withdrawals and claim almost all betting offers. We've analyzed the Indian market thoroughly and compiled for you the top cricket betting sites, Mastercard sports betting sites with the best conditions: Parimatch; 1win; Melbet; Dafabet; MegaPari; 888starz; Mostbet; Odds96; Indibet; 1xbet. Сhoose one of the platforms, open an account and head out to meet the big winnings! All of the football betting sites in our list are licensed and provide instant payments via Mastercard, although wait times can vary. Deposit and withdrawal limits are wide enough to suit all types of players.

Benefits of Online Betting with Mastercard Quick transfers and simplicity of procedure are the main reasons why players choose Mastercard for sports betting. The payment system adheres to strict rules regarding data privacy in all of its money transactions, so you can be sure that your personal information will not be shared with third parties. No wonder more and more betting sites in India offer Mastercard as a method for depositing and withdrawing money. Having studied the payment service in more detail, we were able to highlight its significant benefits: A world-renowned brand trusted in 210 countries;

Secure and simple online payments using the latest encryption;

High level of personal data protection;

Fast deposit of funds;

Low fees for debit cards;

Accepted as a deposit method at many licensed betting sites;

Ability to make transactions in rupees;

Excellent transaction limits. Taking into account all the benefits above, Mastercard is a great option for those who plan to join a bookie in India and start betting on sports. Due to its continuous improvement, the Mastercard payment system is easy to use and is extremely popular among bettors. Advantages and Disadvantages of Payment Method for Betting Being one of the largest payment systems in the world, Mastercard has many functions and distinctive features that make it in demand among Indian bettors. However, along with this, the platform has some drawbacks that can influence your choice. Check out the main advantages and disadvantages of Mastercard below to avoid misunderstandings: Advantages Widely accepted by various betting sites;

Versatile and can be used for recharging e-wallets or buying cryptocurrency;

Fast transactions;

Excellent security and reliability. Disadvantages Has small commissions;

Withdrawal process may take some time from 1 to 5 days.

3 Steps to Get Mastercard Mastercard is among the leading financial providers of both credit and debit cards, many of which will be accepted at most betting sites. If you don't already have a card, it's easy to get one by applying for a bank account. Just follow the step-by-step instructions below: Step 1: Visit a banking institution. Visit your bank in person or open its website online to open a bank account;

Step 2: Apply for a new card. Open the required credit card enrollment form and fill in the fields with the information, including your full name, residential address, and other details, then submit it;

Step 3: Activate a card. Once the bank approves your application within a few days, receive and activate your new Mastercard credit card. All done! Now you can link your new card to your betting account at any of our cricket betting sites from our list and start enjoying big winnings!

Other Betting Sites that Accept Mastercard For your convenience, we have gathered a complete list of excellent bookies in India that accept Mastercard credit and debit cards. All these betting sites are licensed by the relevant authorities, fully legal and trustworthy by the players. They also adhere to fair gaming rules and guarantee timely and full payouts. By choosing any of these platforms, you can quickly and efficiently fund your gaming account via Mastercard and start betting on cricket. The following list is presented below: Betway;

Rajbet;

FairPlay;

Megapari;

Betwinner;

Paripesa;

Crickex;

10cric;

Rajabets;

Linebet;

Leonbet;

Fun88;

Bettilt;

Pure Win;

Bet365;

Betvisa;

20bet;

Rabona.

Start Betting with Mastercard Now once you've learned the basics and benefits of the payment service, it's time to start IPL betting on IPL apps and Indian Premier League betting sites with Mastercard on sports. Most betting sites in India accept debit cards and with this in mind, Mastercard has made the deposit and withdrawal processes as easy as possible. Detailed instructions are provided in the section below: Step-by-Step Guide of Opening a Mastercard Account Users who want to fund an account via Mastercard must have a credit or debit card issued by a bank or other financial institution. You don't need to create an account as you do with e-wallets. To get a Mastercard, follow the instructions below: Visit your banking institution in person or go to their official website; Apply for a Mastercard credit card by filling out the required valid info; Activate a new credit card once you receive it. After your card is issued, you can use it to make cash transactions at most of the betting sites in India. Depositing with Mastercard Mastercard is one of the most preferred and safest deposit methods on betting sites in India. You can fund your account with Mastercard in just a few clicks by following the simple steps below: Visit the bookie's platform. Choose a bookie from our list of those who accept Mastercard payments, and go to their website or download the mobile app; Login to your account. Enter your username and password for your account, or complete the registration process if you have not already done so; Click on the "Deposit" button. Go to the main menu of your account, navigate to Cashier and click on "Deposit"; Select a payment option. In the list provided, select Mastercard, enter the amount you want to deposit and click the confirmation button; Make the transaction. On the payment system page enter the necessary data and confirm your deposit. Once the transaction is approved, your funds will appear in your betting account and are available for use. Withdrawing with Mastercard Once you receive winnings on the betting platform, you can withdraw them. Mastercard can also accept payments from the bookie, so you can easily and securely withdraw your earnings through this payment system. However, unlike deposits, it can take from 1 to 7 days, which can be frustrating for many bettors. We have prepared detailed instructions, following which you will successfully withdraw funds via Mastercard: Log in to your betting account. Visit the betting site and sign in to your personal account using your username and password; Click "Withdraw". Go to the transaction page of your betting account and click on the "Withdraw" button; Select Mastercard. From the list of available payment systems select Mastercard and click on it; Confirm the withdrawal request. Enter the amount of withdrawal, credit card details and click on the confirmation button. After processing the transaction, wait while the staff of the betting company will consider your request and process it, then the money will be sent to your bank account.

Mastercard-Allowed Indian Banks Easy transactions, security and local currency make Mastercard one of the best options for any Indian player. Over 34 leading banks in India issue Mastercard debit and credit cards and accept payments through them. Here are some of the main ones: SBI Card;

HDFC Bank;

IDBI Bank;

ICICI Bank;

HSBC Bank;

Indian Bank;

Union Bank of India

Axis Bank Limited etc.

Safe and Secure Betting with Mastercard Betting on leading gaming platforms with Mastercard is safe and easy as the payment system is legal in India under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act (PSS). When you use your Mastercard, you can make secure online transactions using the latest encryption. In addition, it has a strict professional privacy policy, so your personal information is safe from fraudsters and will not be shared with third parties.

Mastercard Customer Care Number and Support Mastercard payment service provides a high level of support for Indian clients on any issues. You can ask for help from highly qualified specialists at any time of the day or night and get a solution to any problem related to Mastercard services. You can use any of the following options to contact the support team: FAQs Hub - available on the official Mastercard website;

Support number - 000-800-100-1087.