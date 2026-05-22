The Best Sports Betting Sites and Apps With Mastercard Deposit and Withdrawal Methods
Mastercard is a well-known financial services provider that processes electronic payments in over 200 countries, including India. It processes a huge proportion of payments made through banks and online and ensures that your funds are completely secure. For this reason, most online betting sites in India accept Mastercard and this is great news if you want to bet with your card. Nevertheless, only the best bookies will give you a great betting experience. On this Sportscafe page, you can learn more about Mastercard and get a list of the best sites and mobile apps for betting in India with the highest rating accepting this payment system.
Sites with The Best Choice of Deposit Methods
The Best Betting Sites With the Greatest Choice of Payment Methods in India
|Rank
|Rating
|Bonus
|Link
|#1
|
Parimatch
5
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 30,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Join ParimatchRead Review
|#2
|
Batery
4.9
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 20,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Join BateryRead Review
|#3
|
Megapari
4.8
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 39,000
Promocode
SC2023
|Join MegapariRead Review
|#4
|
22bet
4.7
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 10,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Join 22betRead Review
|#5
|
888starz
4.6
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 8,000
Promocode
SCAFE888
|Join 888starzRead Review
|#6
|
Melbet
4.5
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 20,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Join MelbetRead Review
|#7
|
Paripesa
4.4
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 8,000
Promocode
SCAFEPARI
|Join ParipesaRead Review
|#8
|
Tez888
4.3
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 7,500
Promocode
No Promo
|Join Tez888Read Review
|#9
|
4rabet
4.2
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 60,000
Promocode
SCAFE230
|Join 4rabetRead Review
|#10
|
Dafabet
4.1
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 20,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Join DafabetRead Review
Top 10 Betting Sites That Accept Mastercard as a Payment Method
Many bookies have included Mastercard in their list of payment methods because of its proven track record and use of transferable security technology. You can use your Mastercard card to make instant deposits, withdrawals and claim almost all betting offers. We've analyzed the Indian market thoroughly and compiled for you the top cricket betting sites, Mastercard sports betting sites with the best conditions:
Сhoose one of the platforms, open an account and head out to meet the big winnings!
All of the football betting sites in our list are licensed and provide instant payments via Mastercard, although wait times can vary. Deposit and withdrawal limits are wide enough to suit all types of players.
Top 10 Betting Apps That Accept Mastercard as a Payment Method
Indian players who prefer mobile betting can install the best cricket betting apps, football betting apps offering free and instant deposits via Mastercard. Players won't have to worry about transaction security as the service has robust data centers. We've compiled the top football betting apps where you can use Mastercard for payments. Just choose your preferred option, open an online betting account and enjoy the convenience and efficiency of funds transfers.
- Parimatch App;
- 1win App;
- Melbet App;
- Dafabet App;
- MegaPari App;
- 888starz App;
- Mostbet App;
- Odds96 App;
- Indibet App;
- 1xbet App.
All applications provide convenient Mastercard payments. They process transaction requests quickly, ensuring you get your funds without unnecessary delays.
Benefits of Online Betting with Mastercard
Quick transfers and simplicity of procedure are the main reasons why players choose Mastercard for sports betting. The payment system adheres to strict rules regarding data privacy in all of its money transactions, so you can be sure that your personal information will not be shared with third parties. No wonder more and more betting sites in India offer Mastercard as a method for depositing and withdrawing money. Having studied the payment service in more detail, we were able to highlight its significant benefits:
- A world-renowned brand trusted in 210 countries;
- Secure and simple online payments using the latest encryption;
- High level of personal data protection;
- Fast deposit of funds;
- Low fees for debit cards;
- Accepted as a deposit method at many licensed betting sites;
- Ability to make transactions in rupees;
- Excellent transaction limits.
Taking into account all the benefits above, Mastercard is a great option for those who plan to join a bookie in India and start betting on sports. Due to its continuous improvement, the Mastercard payment system is easy to use and is extremely popular among bettors.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Payment Method for Betting
Being one of the largest payment systems in the world, Mastercard has many functions and distinctive features that make it in demand among Indian bettors. However, along with this, the platform has some drawbacks that can influence your choice. Check out the main advantages and disadvantages of Mastercard below to avoid misunderstandings:
Advantages
- Widely accepted by various betting sites;
- Versatile and can be used for recharging e-wallets or buying cryptocurrency;
- Fast transactions;
- Excellent security and reliability.
Disadvantages
- Has small commissions;
- Withdrawal process may take some time from 1 to 5 days.
3 Steps to Get Mastercard
Mastercard is among the leading financial providers of both credit and debit cards, many of which will be accepted at most betting sites. If you don't already have a card, it's easy to get one by applying for a bank account. Just follow the step-by-step instructions below:
- Step 1: Visit a banking institution. Visit your bank in person or open its website online to open a bank account;
- Step 2: Apply for a new card. Open the required credit card enrollment form and fill in the fields with the information, including your full name, residential address, and other details, then submit it;
- Step 3: Activate a card. Once the bank approves your application within a few days, receive and activate your new Mastercard credit card.
All done! Now you can link your new card to your betting account at any of our cricket betting sites from our list and start enjoying big winnings!
Other Betting Sites that Accept Mastercard
For your convenience, we have gathered a complete list of excellent bookies in India that accept Mastercard credit and debit cards. All these betting sites are licensed by the relevant authorities, fully legal and trustworthy by the players. They also adhere to fair gaming rules and guarantee timely and full payouts. By choosing any of these platforms, you can quickly and efficiently fund your gaming account via Mastercard and start betting on cricket. The following list is presented below:
Start Betting with Mastercard
Now once you've learned the basics and benefits of the payment service, it's time to start IPL betting on IPL apps and Indian Premier League betting sites with Mastercard on sports. Most betting sites in India accept debit cards and with this in mind, Mastercard has made the deposit and withdrawal processes as easy as possible. Detailed instructions are provided in the section below:
Step-by-Step Guide of Opening a Mastercard Account
Users who want to fund an account via Mastercard must have a credit or debit card issued by a bank or other financial institution. You don't need to create an account as you do with e-wallets. To get a Mastercard, follow the instructions below:
- Visit your banking institution in person or go to their official website;
- Apply for a Mastercard credit card by filling out the required valid info;
- Activate a new credit card once you receive it.
After your card is issued, you can use it to make cash transactions at most of the betting sites in India.
Depositing with Mastercard
Mastercard is one of the most preferred and safest deposit methods on betting sites in India. You can fund your account with Mastercard in just a few clicks by following the simple steps below:
- Visit the bookie's platform. Choose a bookie from our list of those who accept Mastercard payments, and go to their website or download the mobile app;
- Login to your account. Enter your username and password for your account, or complete the registration process if you have not already done so;
- Click on the "Deposit" button. Go to the main menu of your account, navigate to Cashier and click on "Deposit";
- Select a payment option. In the list provided, select Mastercard, enter the amount you want to deposit and click the confirmation button;
- Make the transaction. On the payment system page enter the necessary data and confirm your deposit.
Once the transaction is approved, your funds will appear in your betting account and are available for use.
Withdrawing with Mastercard
Once you receive winnings on the betting platform, you can withdraw them. Mastercard can also accept payments from the bookie, so you can easily and securely withdraw your earnings through this payment system. However, unlike deposits, it can take from 1 to 7 days, which can be frustrating for many bettors.
We have prepared detailed instructions, following which you will successfully withdraw funds via Mastercard:
- Log in to your betting account. Visit the betting site and sign in to your personal account using your username and password;
- Click "Withdraw". Go to the transaction page of your betting account and click on the "Withdraw" button;
- Select Mastercard. From the list of available payment systems select Mastercard and click on it;
- Confirm the withdrawal request. Enter the amount of withdrawal, credit card details and click on the confirmation button.
After processing the transaction, wait while the staff of the betting company will consider your request and process it, then the money will be sent to your bank account.
Mastercard-Allowed Indian Banks
Easy transactions, security and local currency make Mastercard one of the best options for any Indian player. Over 34 leading banks in India issue Mastercard debit and credit cards and accept payments through them. Here are some of the main ones:
- SBI Card;
- HDFC Bank;
- IDBI Bank;
- ICICI Bank;
- HSBC Bank;
- Indian Bank;
- Union Bank of India
- Axis Bank Limited etc.
Safe and Secure Betting with Mastercard
Betting on leading gaming platforms with Mastercard is safe and easy as the payment system is legal in India under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act (PSS). When you use your Mastercard, you can make secure online transactions using the latest encryption. In addition, it has a strict professional privacy policy, so your personal information is safe from fraudsters and will not be shared with third parties.
The Best Other Alternative Payment Methods for Online Betting
Mastercard has numerous benefits and it is certainly a convenient option for making payments on betting sites. However, there are many other popular payment systems in India that are common among bookies. Check out the full list below:
- PayTM;
- Phone Pe;
- UPI;
- BHIM UPI;
- RuPay;
- Skrill;
- Neteller;
- AstroPay Cards;
- Visa;
- NetBanking;
- Cryptocurrencies;
- Google Pay (Gpay);
- Local Bank Payment;
- ecoPayz;
- PayPal;
- Wire Transfer.
All of them are good alternatives to Mastercard and also provide fast and secure online transactions. So if for some reason Mastercard doesn't appeal to you, you can explore other deposit and withdrawal methods and choose the most suitable one for you at the best betting sites in India.
Mastercard Customer Care Number and Support
Mastercard payment service provides a high level of support for Indian clients on any issues. You can ask for help from highly qualified specialists at any time of the day or night and get a solution to any problem related to Mastercard services. You can use any of the following options to contact the support team:
- FAQs Hub - available on the official Mastercard website;
- Support number - 000-800-100-1087.
FAQ
Here are the most frequently asked questions from Indian bettors about Mastercard. Check them out below, as they may contain the information you're looking for.
In our review, we've covered many of the features that Mastercard provides, but if you still have questions, be sure to leave a comment below!
Is Mastercard a Debit Card?
Mastercard provides several types of cards for online betting players, the most popular of which are debit cards. Using a debit card is a convenient way to manage finances, as money is withdrawn directly from your current or checking account.
Is Mastercard Banned in India?
No, it isn't. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted all restrictions imposed on Mastercard nearly a year after the ban. The payment service can once again add new customers and accept debit, credit and prepaid cards, complying with local payment data retention regulations.
Is Mastercard a Credit Card?
Mastercard offers several types of cards, including credit cards. You can use it to make payments with the money available in your account, even for deposit and withdrawals on sports betting sites.
How Mastercard Works?
Mastercard is an operator of financial services that handles a huge share of payments made through banks and online. The platform doesn't actually issue its own cards or extend credit to players. Instead, banks use Mastercard to power their credit and debit cards.
Is Mastercard International?
Yes, it is. Mastercard is a leading global company providing a variety of services to develop payment solutions. Its debit and credit cards are accepted in 210 countries, including India.
Can Mastercard Be Used Internationally?
Mastercard cards can be used internationally as they are characterized as open cards. This means that you can spend money and make transactions everywhere where Mastercard cards are accepted.
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