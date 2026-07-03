The Best Online Betting Sites and Apps With PayTM Withdrawal and Deposit Methods

PayTM has recently emerged as one of the top payment methods for bettors in India, processing about 1 billion transactions each month. The modern mobile financial system application allows clients to perform instant transactions. Read the PayTM review from Sportscafe to know all the nuances and features of the banking option on online betting platforms.

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Top 10 Betting Sites That Accept PayTM as a Payment Method Many bookmakers in Sportscafe reviews have made PayTM available as their primary payment system due to its state-of-the-art security technology and fast deposit and withdrawal speeds. Currently, the following cricket betting sites, football betting sites (and for other sports) have added this option to the cashier: Parimatch; 1win; Melbet; Dafabet; MegaPari; 888starz; Mostbet; Odds96; Indibet; 1xbet. The companies must fill in the PayTM form indicating sales volumes, business type, official site URL and other details to get the opportunity to offer the banking method to the clients without significant investment.

Benefits of Online Betting with PayTM Thanks to the quality of its service and built-in features, PayTM online betting has doubled the number of served companies and the profit for providing payments. Moreover, the list of the financial system benefits includes the following provisions: Minimum transaction amount of 300 Rs;

Free of fees for deposits and withdrawals;

Instant transfer of money to your balance;

Opportunity to handle payments in rupees;

Intuitive interface to perform transactions, etc. In addition, the rupee payment platform contains software for instant messaging with banks to increase transaction speed and make refunds if a transaction is unavailable. Supported Payment Methods of PayTM The PayTM platform supports multiple online payment methods to transfer rupees in numerous ways, enabling customers to choose the appropriate option for IPL betting on Indian Premier League app and IPL cricket betting sites. You can use the following banking methods with the system: PayTM Wallet;

PayTM Payments Bank Limited (PPBL);

UPI;

Visa;

Mastercard;

NetBanking and others. Moreover, the financial provider by default only provides a few methods from the list, asking for approval for the rest. Advantages and Disadvantages of Payment Method for Betting After using PayTM for betting for a while, you will discover several permanent advantages of the system, allowing you to spend time comfortably on football betting sites. Nevertheless, it is also necessary to understand the platform's limitations to make payments without problems. Advantages 20 million businesses and 300 million people in India use PayTM regularly;

Minimum and maximum KYC procedures, regulating the opportunity to make offline payments and maintain increased balance limit;

No need to create a physical card;

Adhering to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules;

Protection against screenshots and payment details during transactions, and so on. Disadvantages The maximum possible amount on the electronic wallet is 1,00,000 INR;

To recover your account, you need to call a specific number from your registered phone., etc.

3 Steps to Create an Account PayTM allows only registered customers to make deposits and withdrawals from the e-wallet to protect the system from excessive or fraudulent transactions. To create an account you can follow these instructions: Step 1: Enter the PayTM website. Open the official platform;

Step 2: Open the registration form. Sign up for a new profile by pressing the appropriate option;

Step 3: Submit the sign up form. Create the Paytm profile login information. The provided personal details must be accurate during the registration to complete the verification without delay.

Other Betting Sites that Accept PayTM The betting companies often recommend PayTM to their customers to recharge the balance of new accounts to play the first game quickly after depositing. You can also find this payment system at these bookmakers today: FairPlay;

Megapari;

Betwinner;

Linebet;

Leonbet;

Fun88;

Bettilt;

Pure Win;

22bet and others. The sites with access to the PayTM dashboard can analyze successful transaction statistics developing new promotions encouraging customers to do more football betting or play casino games.

Start Betting with PayTM You will get the rupees within seconds with PayTM online deposits if you want to place bets on live events with favorable odds. Bettors also note the informative interface of the mobile payment app, containing a display of all the steps to complete a transaction. Step-by-Step Guide to Opening a PayTM Account The registration procedure for opening a PayTM account requires following a certain algorithm to receive an activated wallet. To register a profile in the system, you must complete the following steps: Go to the platform. Enter the PayTM site; Start the sign up process. Click the register button; Fill in the profile details. Enter your valid personal info, including email and mobile phone; Complete the KYC Verification procedure. Provide your Aadhaar card, passport or driving license to verify the account data; Activate the wallet. Your profile will change the status to valid automatically. The financial company does maximum verification only in person by inviting you with your Aadhaar or PAN card to the nearest KYC point or by coming to your home for INR 150. Step-by-Step Guide of Funding Your PayTM Wallet When topping up your PayTM wallet, you must be careful because the financial platform is not responsible for internal balance deposits. Thus, the following guide will show you how to fund the wallet with rupees: Sign in to the PayTM account. Access the financial profile; Use the add money option. Click the deposit button; Choose the payment settings. Indicate the amount and banking details; Input the OTP code. Enter the confirmation code to credit money to the wallet; Check the balance. The app or website will show the successful status of the deposit. On the other hand, clients can save their card or bank account information to top up wallets much faster in the future. Depositing with PayTM The PayTM system features multi-level tracking in withdrawing funds from the e-wallet for crediting your online betting profile in the apps and websites. Nevertheless, it is crucial to remember the below instructions to deposit the sportsbook balance: Log in to the betting profile. Enter your account with the bookmaker; Choose PayTM for the deposit. Select the appropriate financial system to add money to the balance; Get details for payment. Input the necessary amount and choose QR code or manual transaction mode; Send the money. Indicate the copied banking info to the PayTM cashier to debit money from the e-wallet; Complete the deposit. Enter the UTR code of the successful transaction to receive the cash. If the time of topping up the balance after completing all the above steps exceeds 5 minutes, you must write to the bookmaker's support via live chat or email to obtain the rupees manually. Withdrawing with PayTM You will also have access to PayTM features when requesting a withdrawal from your betting balance to the electronic wallet. In this case, payments by this method have the following structure: Access your profile. Go to the account cashier option; Pick the payment system. Select PayTM to provide the withdrawal; Enter the transaction information. Specify the desired amount and insert a wallet address; Wait for the money to arrive. The cash will appear in the wallet after some time. It is important to check the withdrawal times for your specific bookmaker as the acceptable times vary from company to company.

Transaction Money from Indian Banks to PayTM PayTM wallet accepts payments from bank accounts and credit or debit cards in Indian Rupees only. However, the client must understand the nuances of the procedure for transferring money from Indian banks: Open the wallet options. Enter your account and find the deposit button; Type in the necessary information. Insert the bank account details; Accept the transfer request. Allow crediting the money to the e-wallet; Check the PayTM balance. Click on the wallet to confirm the accrual. Furthermore, you can cancel the request anytime by refusing to enter the confirmation code or revoking the transaction.

Paytm-Allowed Indian Banks The payment platform complies with Indian regulations and successfully passes compliance checks from various banks. Thus, PayTM can manage the cash flow of the following Indian banks: Canara Bank;

Bank of Baroda;

State Bank of India;

Union Bank of India;

HDFC Bank;

ICICI Bank;

Kotak Bank;

Punjab National Bank and others. In addition, the platform for financial transactions has Indian roots, focusing on serving local customers and businesses.

Safe and Secure Betting with PayTM The company has implemented several security features into the platform to provide customers with a safe payment environment. The protection measures include the below options: Preventing unauthorized access to the PayTM app with a password and biometrics;

Transaction monitoring to protect against fraud, hacking or theft;

Hiding bank details and financial information from spyware and so on. PayTM guarantees maximum security through Security Shield technology in the app with the ability to customize your security settings.

PayTM Customer Care Number and Support You will get comprehensive support during payments, from the PayTM customer care number to the official email, with the possibility of analyzing screenshots of problems. The platform's contact information includes the below options: Helpline number: +91-120-4770770;

Email:CyberCell@Paytm.com;

Office address: Skymark One, Shop No.1, Ground Floor, Tower-D, Plot No. H-10B, Sector 98, Noida;

Live Chat, and so on. Besides, PayTM has official social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, announcing new features with instructions and cashback offers.