The Best Betting Sites and Apps With Google Pay Deposit and Withdrawal Methods
The dominance of smartphones with Android OS and the prevalence of NFC sensors in many devices have made Google Pay one of the leading online payment systems in India. Moreover, the direct subordination of Gpay to a world-famous corporation provides users with advanced technological solutions in the field of security and transaction processing time. Learn the information in this Sportscafe review to learn how to use Google Pay and remember the contact details of the customer care department.
Sites with The Best Choice of Deposit Methods
|Rank
|Rating
|Bonus
|Link
|#1
|
Parimatch
5
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 30,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
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|#2
|
Batery
4.9
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 20,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Join BateryRead Review
|#3
|
Megapari
4.8
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 39,000
Promocode
SC2023
|Join MegapariRead Review
|#4
|
22bet
4.7
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 10,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Join 22betRead Review
|#5
|
888starz
4.6
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 8,000
Promocode
SCAFE888
|Join 888starzRead Review
|#6
|
Melbet
4.5
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 20,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Join MelbetRead Review
|#7
|
Paripesa
4.4
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 8,000
Promocode
SCAFEPARI
|Join ParipesaRead Review
|#8
|
Tez888
4.3
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 7,500
Promocode
No Promo
|Join Tez888Read Review
|#9
|
4rabet
4.2
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 60,000
Promocode
SCAFE230
|Join 4rabetRead Review
|#10
|
Dafabet
4.1
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 20,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Join DafabetRead Review
Top 10 Betting Sites That Accept Google Pay as a Payment Method
Connecting GPay to the Chrome browser when launching online sportsbook platforms enables bettors to enter banking information automatically without losing security. You can discover Google Pay on the following popular football betting sites and cricket betting sites:
The popularity of Gmail as the primary inbox for Indian customers reduces the time it takes to create a Gpay account to start placing bets or playing various games.
Top 10 Betting Apps That Accept Google Pay as a Payment Method
The football betting apps and cricket betting apps often integrate Google Pay to encourage customers deposit and pay out winnings from casino games or sports bets using this financial method due to its reliability. It is possible to choose the Gpay system for a transaction in the mobile apps of the below top-10 bookmakers:
- Parimatch App;
- 1win App;
- Melbet App;
- Dafabet App;
- MegaPari App;
- 888starz App;
- Mostbet App;
- Odds96 App;
- Indibet App;
- 1xbet App.
Regardless of the internal restrictions on the app deposit amounts, Google Pay has a minimum limit of 1 Rs per transaction for clients in India.
Benefits of Online Betting with Google Pay
Google Pay has entered the top 3 best UPI payment methods, with 220 million users in India enjoying the platform's stable performance. In addition, the financial system has the following specific benefits for players:
- Instant accrual of the funds to the IPL apps and IPL betting sites;
- Zero commission for transactions;
- Minimum deposits of 300 INR;
- Handling payments in Indian rupees without conversion, and others.
At the same time, the GPay system assigns IDs to each transaction to help bookmakers and customers check the status of the transfer at any time.
Supported Payment Methods of Google Pay
The hybrid payment processing system at Google Pay allows users to choose a convenient transaction system in India. In addition, the platform offers the below financial methods for sending rupees within and outside India:
- BHIM UPI;
- Visa;
- Mastercard;
- NetBanking, etc.
It is also essential to note that GPay has a UPI ID option to receive money only to the default bank account in your profile details.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Payment Method for Betting
Sportscafe has revealed various advantages of the payment system from Google concerning speed and information safety. However, it is also crucial to consider the platform's downsides to minimize the problems.
Advantages
- Rewarding betting companies and customers for significant amounts of transactions;
- Free of commissions to deposit funds;
- No need to have physical cards to pay;
- Compatible with both Android and iOS devices;
- Fast electronic verification and others.
Disadvantages
- Gpay limit of 1,00,000 Indian rupees or 10 payments per day;
- A small number of ways to recharge your balance and so on.
3 Steps to Create an Account
If you already have a Gmail account, the payment platform will ask you to log in and configure a profile to make payments. The new users must perform the below actions to get a GPay account in less than 4 minutes:
- Step 1: Go to the platform. Open the Google website and start registration;
- Step 2: Enter the profile details. Type in the personal information and create a Google Pay login data;
- Step 3: Activate the account. Enter the OTP code sent to your phone number to receive your profile.
You can also use the two-factor authentication option to access your account only with one-tap approval on the linked mobile device.
Other Betting Sites that Accept Google Pay
Gpay is currently the second largest platform for UPI payments in India, with about 34% of all online financial transactions for 2022 going through the system. The customers of the following other cricket betting and football betting platforms will get the opportunity to withdraw winnings or top up their balances with Google Pay:
Moreover, many payment system users point out the convenience of making Google Pay transfers thanks to indicating a UPI ID or scanning a QR code to send money quickly.
Additional Betting Sites That Accept Google Pay Deposits
If you’re exploring more options beyond the main list, several lesser-known yet verified platforms also support Google Pay deposits for Indian players. These sites offer seamless transactions, legal access, and fast processing via UPI-linked Google Pay accounts.
- Betandyou Deposit
- Betbarter Deposit
- Betindi Deposit
- Betinia Deposit
- Betmaster Deposit
- Betobet Deposit
- Bons-Bet Deposit
These platforms can serve as reliable alternatives for players looking to diversify their betting experience while continuing to use Google Pay as a secure payment method.
Start Betting with Google Pay
The platform provides fast deposits of customers' money into the wallets in the sportsbooks without investments to pay fees. At the same time, automatically entering the required banking information saves live bettors time by allowing them to place instant bets.
Step-by-Step Guide of Opening a Google Pay Account
Google has streamlined the GPay account registration process to take a few minutes to complete in some steps. The instructions contain the following steps to open a GPay account for an Indian customer:
- Enter the Google website. Access the official site;
- Sign up for a Google Pay account. Press the Register button;
- Create the profile information. Enter your valid identity info and create an email and password;
- Verify the profile data. Complete the KYC verification to activate the profile.
The system has a feature to inform bookmakers to recommend you use Google Pay as a payment method if you have an opened account.
Step-by-Step Guide of Funding Your Google Pay
Before using Google Pay to credit the sportsbook balance with rupees to place bets, bettors must add funding methods. You can follow the below guide to attach some payment systems to your GPay wallet:
- Access your profile. Sign in to the Google Pay account;
- Choose the payment method. Select the necessary financial method;
- Enter the valid details. Indicate your card or bank account information, confirming the attachment with the OTP code from the received SMS message;
- Check the method. Try to deposit your betting wallet with the linked system.
Each payment will appear in the activity history of your Google Pay balance to show extended transaction info without the need to use a hotline number to contact the support department in India.
Depositing with Google Pay
The payment system has designed the deposit algorithm in such a way that it becomes clear after the first transaction, allowing you to start placing bets or playing a game. To fund your Google Pay wallet to place bets, you must complete the following steps:
- Log in to your sportsbook account. Enter the betting profile;
- Select GPay for the deposit. Choose the appropriate payment method to top up your balance;
- Type in the required information. Indicate the Google Pay number, email and account holder name;
- Complete the deposit. Insert the UTR code of the successful payment.
In addition, Google Pay can add several users of the balance to share the wallet with friends or different Gmail accounts.
Withdrawing with Google Pay
If you want to collect via Google pay your winnings from successful bets or casino games, the payment method will provide bookies with a reliable and prompt way to transfer funds. You need to perform the following instruction to withdraw the rupees with GPay:
- Enter your profile on the website. Log in to the betting account;
- Click on the payout option. Select Google Pay to withdraw the money;
- Input the payment details. Type in the GPay wallet requisites;
- Check the balance in your financial account. Open the balance on the payment platform to update the wallet.
However, the peculiarities of payment processing by bookmakers will directly affect the waiting period for receiving funds.
Transaction Money from Indian Banks to Google Pay
Indian banks have partnered with Google Pay for about 4 years, making fast payments thanks to the platform's automated transaction provision system. Nevertheless, the users must stick to the below algorithm using the banking method:
- Go to the Google Pay account. Enter the profile options;
- Select the bank transfer method. Open the system to recharge the Gpay balance with Indian banks;
- Indicate the details of the transaction. Copy and paste the electronic wallet requisites;
- Wait for the money to arrive. The funds will credit your balance within seconds.
Many GPay customers take advantage of the unique opportunity to transfer funds directly to their sportsbook balance without topping up their e-wallets.
Google Pay-Allowed Indian Banks
The National Pay Corporation of India has authorized Google Pay to work with several local banks to create transactions. The list of available banking options for use in payments includes the following institutions:
- HDFC Bank;
- Axis Bank;
- ICICI Bank;
- State Bank of India, and so on.
If you try to pay using other banks' IFSC codes, the system will reject the transaction and return the money to your balance.
Safe and Secure Betting with Google Pay
You will get multi-layered protection with one of the most advanced security infrastructures to keep your profile safe. The following measures ensure a high level of account and payment control:
- Requesting a PIN or fingerprint before making a transaction;
- Distant account block or erasing personal information if you lose the device;
- The company secures financial data on encrypted servers and others.
Any customer can also explore GPay security news with statistics on detected vulnerabilities and an explanation of the latest implementations.
The Best Other Alternative Payment Methods
Some bookmakers prefer different alternatives to GPay because of bettors' preferences and varying financial system possibilities. Thus, you will find the following payment platforms among the financial options of betting companies:
- PayTM;
- Phone Pe;
- UPI;
- RuPay;
- Skrill;
- Neteller;
- AstroPay Cards;
- Cryptocurrency;
- Local Bank Transfer;
- ecoPayz;
- PayPal;
- Wire Transfer.
Nonetheless, some payment methods require users to send screenshots of a successful transaction for deposit approval.
Google Pay Customer Care Number and Support
The key benefits of Google Pay support are the 24/7 availability of the customer support number and the ability to select your preferred language to resolve the issue. Additionally, you can use the below GPay customer service number and other contact information for assistance:
- GPay Helpline number: 1-800-419-0157;
- Email: support-in@google.com;
- FAQ section;
- Contact form, etc.
The Help Center in the GPay platform support section has a variety of links that will direct you to specific parts from the guides, with the option to request more information using contact methods.
FAQ
The sceptical readers can learn more about the functionality of Google Pay from the answers to frequently asked questions giving extensive information about how to use specific features of Gpay. At the same time, the comments section below allows you to ask questions to obtain detailed insights into how to change the name in GPay and other aspects.
What is UPI ID in Google Pay?
The Google Pay UPI ID technology allows you to share banking information without sharing bank account details. Thus, you can configure up to 4 identifiers for each payment method.
What is VPA in Google Pay?
The virtual payment address (VPA) helps Google Pay users to receive and send money without email or bank account numbers. Moreover, GPay transactions between banks using VPAs are free of charge and available on weekends and holidays.
Where is UPI ID in Google Pay?
The Google Pay UPI ID features in the official mobile application. Customers can also change their UPI ID of a bank account to a registered phone number.
Is Google Pay Safe?
Yes, Google Pay is safe. The company invests over 10,00,00,000 Rs annually to improve transaction and account security by identifying vulnerabilities.
Why is Google Pay not Working?
Google Pay will only work if you have linked payment methods to your financial account. In addition, the system will refuse to make payments on the detection of an empty balance or invalid Indian banks.
How Google Pay Works?
The platform provides payments from an electronic wallet, linked bank accounts, or debit and credit cards. Nevertheless, each method for financial transactions needs verification before application.
What is the Limit of Google Pay?
Gpay has a maximum daily amount limit per customer of 1,00,000 INR. Besides, you cannot exceed more than 10 transactions a day.
Does Google Pay Work Internationally?
Yes, the payment system belongs directly to the multinational corporation. Thus, Google Pay clients can use the Indian hotline number and transfer money into and out of India.
Is Google Pay International?
Yes, Google Pay is an international platform for financial transactions. The bettors can deposit money into their GPay wallets on the betting platforms with headquarters in Curacao without fees.
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