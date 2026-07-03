The Best Online Betting Sites and Apps With PhonePe Deposit and Withdrawal Methods
PhonePe, a widely used payment platform, has been operating in India since 2015 and offers services for daily online transactions. It is easy to use and provides the highest level of security for transactions in Indian rupees. To simplify the deposit and withdrawal process, quite a few leading online bookies in India accept PhonePe as a payment method. On this Sportscafe page, we've listed the best cricket betting sites, best football betting sites, IPL betting sites and apps for betting in India where you can make transfers using PhonePe and explained everything you need to know about this popular payment method!
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The Best Betting Sites With the Greatest Choice of Payment Methods in India
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Top 10 Betting Sites That Accept Phone Pe as a Payment Method
PhonePe is a widely used electronic wallet in India, through which users can safely receive and transfer money. We have thoroughly researched the Indian betting market and are ready to present the best PhonePe betting sites. Have a look at our list below for choose your favorite bookie and start betting with the greatest comfort!
Top 10 Betting Apps That Accept Phone Pe as a Payment Method
Most of the betting apps in India accept PhonePe due to its widespread usage and ease of making online payments. We are ready to present to you a list of the best cricket betting apps, best IPL betting apps, best footbal betting apps and others where you can easily deposit your game balance or withdraw your winnings via PhonePe. Explore our top below, choose the most preferred option for you and enjoy the mobile betting experience:
Benefits of Online Betting with Phone Pe
PhonePe is currently a reliable payment option designed to help you transfer rupees to your betting account quickly and securely. Therefore, it is not surprising that this method is implemented on most bookie sites in India. PhonePe is easy to use, so even a beginner can figure out its mechanisms and effectively apply it to their bets. In addition, by choosing this payment application, users have less risk of losing funds when making transfers. Other major benefits of PhonePe include:
- Instant transfers with no delays;
- Opportunity to make transactions in rupees;
- Complete security and confidentiality of user's personal data from malicious attackers;
- Availability of modern infrastructure and sophisticated SSL encryption protocols;
- Possibility for depositing accounts on most of the betting sites;
- A good wallet limit;
- License of the Reserve Bank of India;
- Round the clock customer support.
Taking all the above factors into consideration, PhonePe is a great payment method designed with the needs of Indian bettors in mind. That's why more and more betting companies are adding this payment system to their websites and apps. Whether you are aiming to make a small deposit or bet as a major player, PhonePe will get your funds transferred instantly to your account.
Supported Payment Methods of Phone Pe
You can use the following options on the PhonePe payment platform to make instant online transactions:
- UPI;
- Credit and Debit Cards (MasterCard, RuPay, Visa. etc.).
Advantages and Disadvantages of Payment Method for Betting
PhonePe has certain undeniable advantages which make it the best choice as a payment method on online betting sites in India. However, on top of that, there are some minor drawbacks that can affect your user experience. Check out the major advantages and disadvantages of PhonePe below:
Advantages
- Widely spread payment system in India;
- Fast and reliable form of transactions;
- Highest level of account and money security;
- Possibility to make transfer in Indian rupees;
- Supports Hindi, English and other languages;
- Accepts many methods, including UPI, credit and debit cards;
- Ability to use QR codes for instant payments.
Disadvantages
- Balance in PhonePe account cannot exceed INR 100,000 at any time;
- No transfers between PhonePe wallets;
- There are payment delays sometimes.
Simple Guide to Create an Account
You need to have a personal account to effectively use PhonePe services. You can create one by downloading the application on your smartphone. For detailed instructions on how to successfully sign up for a PhonePe account, please see below:
- Download and install PhonePe. Find the PhonePe app from your phone's Google Play store or iOS App Store and start installing it;
- Create an account. Launch the downloaded application and enter your mobile number in the empty field provided;
- Enter OTP. You will receive an SMS containing a 5-digit password to the specified phone number. Enter it in the PhonePe application and confirm.
- Add a bank account. Tie your bank account, specifying the necessary requisites. You can only link accounts that are related to your cell phone number.
All done! Now you are ready to make transactions directly from your bank account in the PhonePe app.
Other Betting Bookmakers that Accept Phone Pe
The Indian betting market is full of many excellent bookies that accept deposits and withdrawals via the PhonePe payment system. Unfortunately, we don't have all of them in our top list, but they can also be considered to be the best. Check the list of other betting sites where PhonePe is included in the list of payment options:
Start Betting with Phone Pe
Now it's time to learn more about how to start betting on sports with PhonePe. In this section, we'll walk you through the entire process, from creating a PhonePe wallet to depositing your betting account with it. If you decide to start betting, read the instructions below:
Step-by-Step Guide of Opening a Phone Pe Account
The first step you must take is to create a new PhonePe account. Follow the instructions below to avoid any mistakes:
- Install PhonePe. Find and download the PhonePe app to your smartphone through the Play Store or App Store;
- Enter your Valid Info. Launch the application, enter your valid phone number, and validate it.
- Go through KYC Verification. Click on "KYC Details," enter your PAN number and holder information. After that the account will be successfully verified.
Step-by-Step Guide of Funding Your Phone Pe Wallet
If you have a PhonePe account, you can quickly and easily add money to it to make successful online transactions. However, it's worth noting that only successfully verified users can top up their accounts. Detailed instructions are given below:
- Login to PhonePe. Click on the PhonePe icon in your smartphone menu to launch the application.
- Top up your balance. Click the "Top-Up" button in the payment methods section and enter the amount you would like to add to your balance.
- Complete the process. Choose a payment method: UPI, debit card or credit card and click on the "Top Up Wallet" button.
The money will come into your PhonePe account and you can proceed to the next step.
Depositing with Phone Pe
The process of depositing via PhonePe is quite simple and doesn't differ much from bookie to bookie. Both new and experienced players can quickly transfer funds correctly by following our step-by-step instructions below:
- Visit the bookie's platform. Choose a betting site or app from our list and open it;
- Login to your account. Click on the "Login" button and enter the necessary credentials to sign in. If you don't have an account, you can quickly create one by going through the registration process;
- Select PhonePe. In your personal profile, go to the Deposit section and choose PhonePe among the available payment methods;
- Make a deposit. Fill in the form specifying the amount of money you want to deposit. Pay attention to the minimum deposit amount, which can be different for each bookie;
- Complete the transaction. Get an ID from the bookie's website and enter it into the PhonePe app to complete the transaction.
Success. The money will be in your bookie account within minutes and you can start betting on sports and enjoy your winnings!
Withdrawing with Phone Pe
Indian users prefer PhonePe as a method of cashing out their betting account because of its quick processing. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to successfully withdraw your winnings with PhonePe:
- Log in to your betting account. Go to the bookie's website and sign in to your personal account using the required credentials;
- Click on the "Withdraw" button. Go to the cashier page and check your account balance. Click "Withdraw" button and specify the amount you would like to cash out, taking into account the withdrawal limits;
- Select PhonePe. Among the available options select PhonePe as a withdrawal method;
- Complete the transaction. Enter the necessary data, such as PhonePe identification data, and click on the "Confirm" button.
As soon as the funds are credited to your PhonePe wallet, you will receive a notification about it.
Transaction Money from Indian Banks to Phone Pe
You won't experience any problems transferring funds to your PhonePe account through banks. It is easy to do, follow the detailed instructions below:
- Open a PhonePe. Log into the PhonePe app and open the "Transfer money" section;
- Select a bank. Select the desired bank from the list of available ones. You can also find the bank by entering its name in the search bar;
- Specify the details of the transfer. Enter the account number, IFSC, name of the account owner and other details, then click "Confirm";
- Enter the amount. Specify the amount you want to transfer or add to your PhonePe deposit account;
- Make the payment. Enter the UPI PIN to complete the transaction.
Once the process is completed, you can check your PhonePe and your balance will be updated to positive.
Phone Pe-Allowed Indian Banks
Some of the leading banks in India accept payments through PhonePe, which greatly simplifies the transfer process for many users of the payment system. You can see the list of banks below:
- Yes Bank;
- ICICI Bank;
- Axis Bank.
Safe and Secure Betting with Phone Pe
PhonePe is a safe and trustworthy payment method licensed by the Reserve Bank of India. One of its distinctive features for cricket betting is that it provides an additional level of security. You can rest assured that your funds are stored securely on the platform and protected by modern SSL encryption from fraudsters and any cyber threats. In addition, the payment system also uses two-factor authentication so that your money stays safe when you make a payment on the bookie's site.
The Best Other Alternative Payment Methods for Betting
PhonePe is one of the most widely used payment methods in India and this is not surprising thanks to its distinctive benefits. However, along with it, there are a number of convenient payment systems that are suitable for cricket and other online betting:
- PayTM;
- BHIM UPI;
- Skrill;
- Neteller;
- AstroPay Cards;
- NetBanking;
- Cryptocurrencies;
- Google Pay (Gpay);
- Local Bank Payment;
- ecoPayz;
- PayPal;
- Wire Transfer.
All of these methods are safe and secure for making online payments at most bookies in India. Therefore, if for some reason PhonePe doesn't appeal to you, consider using these alternative methods from our list.
Phone Pe Customer Care Number and Support
PhonePe has a highly qualified customer support team. You can contact the support specialists on any issue related to PhonePe services and get help as soon as possible.
To get instant assistance, choose one of the following ways to contact the support experts:
- PhonePe customer care number: 080-68727374 / 022-68727374;
- “Help Center” in the PhonePe app.
FAQ
We've collected the most frequently asked questions from Indian players about PhonePe and answered them. Read our responses as they may contain the information you're looking for.
Is PhonePe Safe?
Yes, PhonePe provides a high level of security to its users. All payments are made via secure banking networks, and your funds are stored safely on the platform thanks to sophisticated SSL encryption protocols. This means they are less likely to be exposed to online fraud or any other kind of cyber threats.
Is PhonePe Indian?
Yes, it is. PhonePe payment system was created in 2015 to provide Indian players with convenient and secure online transactions. The app is completely free for, available in 11 languages and used in 500 cities in India.
How to Do KYC in PhonePe?
Every user must pass the mandatory KYC verification to start using PhonePe wallet. To do this, you need to enter your PAN card details in the "KYC Details" section and wait for the request to be approved.
How PhonePe Works?
PhonePe is used not only as an electronic wallet, but also as a UPI (Unified Payment Interface) payment application. Enter your bank account details and create a UPI ID. Money will be directly debited from your bank account at the touch of a button in a safe way.
Does PhonePe Have a Wallet?
The PhonePe wallet is one of the payment options available to you when you make a purchase. You can use it for most payments online, including deposits and withdrawals on the betting sites.
Does PhonePe Charge For Transactions?
PhonePe may charge a small fee for using the platform to pay bills. This may also include the cost of processing credit card transactions. However, when you send money to the betting site, PhonePe does not fee you.
How Does the PhonePe Wallet Work?
The balance of your PhonePe wallet can be used to purchase goods and services online or transferred to your bank account. PhonePe wallet is available by selecting it as a payment method when you make a payment on the cricket betting sites.
What Is the Limit of Transactions in PhonePe?
There are limits for transfers on PhonePe and it is Rs. 100,000 for UPI transactions. However, this limit may differ from bank to bank. Also, depending on the bank's instructions, the user can make at most 10 or 20 transactions per day through PhonePe UPI.
Can PhonePe Be Used Without a Bank Account?
You need to have an active and valid bank account on PhonePe to make online transactions without restrictions.
Can PhonePe Be Used Without Debit Cards?
Without a debit card, the user can access or create a PhonePe account with no difficulty. To make PhonePe money transfers and pay any bills, you must add a bank account and set up a pin code.
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