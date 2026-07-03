The Best Sports Betting Sites and Apps With Visa Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Today, Visa, as a leading payment system worldwide, continues to grow at a rapid pace with a special focus on India. It includes both credit and debit cards, which is a reliable way to deposit money quickly and securely. Visa has been around for over 60 years and is the largest network by transaction volume. Understanding the level of convenience and popularity of the payment system, a large number of betting sites in India are adding it as a payment option so that players can make deposits and receive winning money as quickly and easily as possible.This Sportscafe page explains everything you need to know about Visa when it comes to depositing and withdrawing money on bookie's platforms, and we've also listed the best betting sites in India and apps that accept debit cards.

Sites with The Best Choice of Deposit Methods

The Best Betting Sites With the Greatest Choice of Payment Methods in India #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

Top 10 Betting Sites That Accept Visa as a Payment Method For many years Visa has been a leader in payment processing and it is only strengthening its position in the market. This is due to the fact that credit cards are now one of the safest ways to make transactions online. You can find many cricket betting sites, IPL betting sites, football betting sites that accept Visa payments. To help you with your choice, we have carefully analyzed the betting market and selected the best bookies for you. Here's a list of great Visa betting sites in India: Parimatch; 1win; Melbet; Dafabet; MegaPari; 888starz; Mostbet; Odds96; Indibet; 1xbet. All you have to do is to choose one of the betting sites from our list, based on your personal preferences and create an account there. Make your betting experience easy.

Benefits of Online Betting with Visa Visa is one of the most popular payment methods when it comes to IPL betting. The reason is that Visa payments are completely secure, giving players peace of mind during deposits and withdrawals of winnings. All transactions are protected by Secure Socket Layer technology, and your personal information is fully encrypted from private parties. There's no doubt that most bookies in India accept this method on their platforms. These are some more benefits that encourage many bettors to use Visa to transfer their funds: Worldwide prevalence in over 200 countries;

Increased transaction security through SSL encryption protocols;

An additional level of privacy;

Accepted as a payment method on most licensed betting sites;

Bookie do not charge for Visa deposits or it is minimal;

Possibility to make transactions in rupees;

Fast deposit processing;

Good transaction limits. Considering all the features mentioned above, the Visa payment system is a perfect tool for online betting. It gives players complete security and convenience during transactions. That's why you can find a Visa at most of the big bookies in India and make instant transfers to your betting account. Advantages and Disadvantages of Payment Method for Betting Speaking of Visa, there are several benefits that make it a great choice for deposit and withdrawal on cricket betting sites. Along with the positives, the payment system has some drawbacks that can have an impact on the user experience. We have mapped out the main advantages and disadvantages of the Visa payment service below: Advantages Widely accepted payment system in India;

Fast processing of deposits;

Low or zero commission;

Possibility of transfer in desired currency, including rupees;

Increased security of transactions. Disadvantages Quite a long withdrawal process.

Simple and Easy Guide to Get Visa When it comes to getting a Visa, you must open a new bank account that will be linked to the new card. To do this, you need to contact your banking provider, as follows: Visit your bank's website to apply for a new bank account. Many banks also offer the option to activate the card in the mobile app; Open the appropriate credit card registration form and fill in the required information, including your full name, home address and income; Activate your new Visa card as soon as the bank approves your request. All done! You can get your card within 7-10 days after applying. Once your credit card is activated, you can link it to a bookie to fund your betting activity.

Other Betting Bookmakers that Accept Visa Visa is widely accessible and the easiest online payment option with many benefits. Visa deposits are accepted in almost each bookie in India, which makes it difficult to choose the most preferred one. To help you decide, we've put together a list of reliable cricket betting sites where Visa is included as a payment method. Check out the full list below: Betandyou;

Betbarter;

Betindi;

Betinia;

Betmaster;

Betobet;

Bons Bet;

Betway;

Rajbet;

Betwinner;

Paripesa;

Crickex;

10cric;

Rajabets;

Linebet;

Leonbet;

Fun88;

Bettilt;

Pure Win;

Bet365;

Slottica;

Betvisa;

20bet;

Rabona. All bookies in our list are completely safe and licensed from reputable legislative bodies. You can choose any platform, fund your account via Visa debit card and enjoy betting with maximum comfort.

Start Betting with Visa Once you've learned more about the payment system, it's time to start betting on sports with Visa. In this section, you can read about the process involved in both depositing and withdrawing with your credit card: Step-by-Step Guide of Opening a Visa Account Players who want to use Visa as a payment method on betting sites must purchase a credit card instead of creating an account, as in the case of e-wallets. Credit cards are issued by banks and other financial institutions, and the process involves the following steps: Visit your bank or go to their website; Submit an application for a Visa credit card; Get a credit card after completing and verifying the application. Once you get a VISA debit card, you can use it as an online payment method at most betting sites in India. Depositing with Visa The process of depositing with Visa debit and credit cards is simple and does not look much different from bookie to bookie. If you've ever paid anything online with Visa, you won't have any trouble making a deposit. Nevertheless, to help new players, we've set up the detailed guide below: Visit a bookie. Choose a site or betting app from our list and open it; Login to your account. Click the "Sign in" button and log in with your username and password. If you do not have an account yet, you can quickly create one by clicking on the registration button; Select the "Visa" option. Go to the cashier section and select "Deposit". Then specify the Visa credit card option; Fill in the required information. Enter your Visa card number, expiration date, and the three-digit security code on the back of the card; Make a deposit. Specify how much you want to deposit, make sure all your card information is correct, and click "Confirm". Once you have completed all the steps, your payment will be processed instantly and the funds will appear in your betting account. In some cases, deposits via credit card can take up to 24 hours. Withdrawing with Visa As soon as you receive your winnings from betting, you can immediately take them out of your gaming account. Withdrawals with Visa take a little longer than deposits. While some betting sites can process your payment quickly, most often it will take up to 4-5 business days, which can be frustrating for some bettors. To successfully withdraw funds from betting through Visa, follow these simple steps: Login to your betting account. Go to your bookie site and log in to your personal account with the necessary credentials; Specify Visa. Go to the "Cashier" section and choose "Withdrawal". Choose "Visa" from available payment methods and click on it. Complete the withdrawal. Enter data of your card, withdrawal amount and confirm the payment. Once the transaction is processed, wait until the winning money appears in your bank account.

Visa-Allowed Indian Banks Visa is one of the largest payment networks in over 200 countries around the world, including India. Most banks in India accept payments through it. Here are some of the leading banks that issue Visa cards: HDFC Bank;

SBI Card;

ICICI Bank;

HSBC Bank;

Standard Chartered Bank.

Safe and Secure Betting with Visa When it comes to betting, users can be assured of safe transfers through Visa, as this payment system has one of the highest levels of protection. Like bookies, Visa uses sophisticated security processes to prevent fraud and abides by financial rules. Modern SSL bit encryption guarantees users complete confidentiality of personal information in transactions. In addition, Visa uses two-factor authentication, which ensures that no one but you can access your money and make an online transaction.

Visa Customer Care Number and Support If you have any problems with your Visa debit card, you can always contact the customer support team. Payment service provides highly qualified specialists who will answer any of your questions and help you solve various issues related to Visa services at any time of the day or night. To get support, you can use the following ways of contacting the specialists: Live Chat - Available 24 hours a day at the official Visa site;

E-mail - security@visa.com;

Support number - 000-800-100-1219.