7cric — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 30% Bonus

7cric App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration 7cric 7cric is a popular sports betting and online casino platform in India. Our Sportscafe 7cric review contains all the information about this lucrative platform. Every new user who registers on 7cric is eligible for a welcome bonus of 30% up to 5,000 INR! Welcome bonus 30% up to 5,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join 7cric

7cric Overview

Although 7Cric doesn't have a long history, it has quickly gained high ratings in the Indian market over the past year and emerged as a top cricket betting site in India, best football betting sites and kabaddi betting site in our ratings. The platform is packed with features and functions that make betting easier and more profitable. A variety of bonuses and quick payment methods that accept rupees add to the excitement. Cricket enthusiasts can place bets on both national and international competitions, including the IPL. 7Cric is a promising platform that continues to grow and attract more users.

Quick Facts about 7cric

Game types Sports, Esports, Virtual sports, Slots, Crash, Live casino, Table games Founder 7Cric Private Limited Founded Year 2022 Headquarters Montenegro License E-Gambling Montenegro Welcome bonus 30% up to 5,000 INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Visa, MasterCard, UPI, PayTm, AstroPay Hindi language Yes

7cric Score

Choosing a platform for betting and gambling might be hard. You should explore the platform`s features, advantages, and disadvantages first. Take a look at the pros and cons of 7cric:

Advantages Disadvantages A guaranteed welcome bonus of up to 5,000 INR Only one sports betting provider Betting exchange App for Android and iOS VIP club Betting tips

7cric India Review

Our Sportscafe betting experts conducted an in-depth analysis of all the features and services offered by the 7cric betting platform. Founded in 2022, this bookmaker quickly attracted the attention of Indian users with its convenient sports betting options, including IPL cricket, esports, and virtual sports, along with an extensive online casino and live casino library featuring both online and live games. Besides the website, the platform also offers an app for both iOS and Android smartphones. 7cric India ensures fast payments, provides betting tips, and offers prompt customer support. Read our review to learn more about one of the most lucrative betting and casino platforms in the country.

Is 7cric Legal in India?

7cric betting and gambling company is fully legal in India. 7cric is certified and supervised by recognized gaming regulations, ensuring that all operations adhere to gaming standards and safety. 7cric works with leading network security and other organizations to assure the security of your account information. Below are some key points to answer your question: Is 7cric legal in India?

E Gambling Montenegro d.o.o. (Podgorica, Moskovska br. 65., reg. no. 50615951) certifies 7cric that, under the concession (serial no. AA 001588, numeric no. 133-01/15 4A and 1ER) and approval (no. 02/01-118/4), organizes and operates games of chance in Montenegro;

7cricis provably fair, therefore it stands against any sort of fraud or dishonesty;

All the 7cric services don't violate Indian laws;

SSL certificate ensures safety on the site;

The bookmaker operates only with trusted manufacturers of casino games.

How to Create an Account at 7cric?

Creating an account on 7cric is the first step to starting a betting and gambling journey. Moreover, 7cric offers a straightforward registration process that enables you to create an account in just a few minutes. Below are step-by-step instructions on how to sign up at 7cric:

Go to the 7cric website and hit yellow “Join now” button; Input your phone number, player ID, and create a password; Confirm and complete the registration process.

After that, you will be able to log in to your personal 7cric account and get started with sports betting and playing casino games.

Account Verification

The 7Cric platform upholds fair and safe gambling practices, requiring players to verify their accounts before making any withdrawals. This process also helps prevent fraud and money laundering on the platform. Account verification is simple and fast. Here are some identity documents that might be required for account verification as part of the KYC policy:

Passport;

Driver`s license;

Utility bill;

Identity card.

7cric App

The bookmaker offers a dedicated mobile 7cric app for both Android and iOS devices. This app replicates all the features of the official 7Cric website and includes additional benefits. It is highly responsive and can send push notifications about the most lucrative opportunities. The 7cric APK download is quick and straightforward, allowing you to access a modern betting platform with just a few clicks.

Welcome Bonus

The platform offers many various welcome bonuses, including several 7cric casino bonuses, sports first deposit bonuses, and others. The main advantage of these sign up bonuses is that they have achievable turnovers and don't require any bonus codes. Discover the welcome promotions below:

Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Credeting Terms 7cric Sports Betting 30% up to 5,000 INR 1,000 INR Wager 15 times on events with odds higher than 1.75 7cric Esports Betting 300% up to 5,000 INR 1,000 INR Wager 15 times on events with odds higher than 1.75 7cric Virtual Sports Betting 30% up to 5,000 INR 1,000 INR Wager 15 times on events with odds higher than 1.75 7cric Slots and Instant Games 10% up to 5,000 INR 1,000 INR Wager 10 times on slots and instant games 7cric Live Casino 10% up to 5,000 INR 1,000 INR Wager 10 times on live casino games

How to Get a Bonus at 7cric?

It's very easy to claim a bonus for the first deposit. Every new customer who registers on the platform is eligible for the offer after the first deposit. Here's how to receive the initiative:

Create an account at 7cric; Go to the deposit tab and make your first payment of over 1,000 INR; Go to the “Promotions” page and apply for a bonus; Achieve the required turnover and claim your reward.

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

Before you can withdraw a bonus from 7cric, you must fulfill the wagering requirements associated with that promotion. The wagering requirements for the welcome bonus are shown below:

Verify your account before withdrawing your rewards;

Wagering requirements are 15x for the sports betting bonus;

Wagering requirements are 10x for the casino bonus.

Other 7cric Bonuses and Promotions

The majority of betting platforms offer perks such as free spins, free bets, no deposit bonuses, Friday bonuses, and birthday bonuses. These bonuses and offers significantly enhance the betting experience, making it much more lucrative. Take a look at popular 7cric promotions:

Sign In Bonus;

VIP Bonus;

Wheel of fortune;

Aviator Free Bets.

Sign In Bonus

Register on the site and make a deposit every dent for a week. After that you will be credited with a nice bonus. If you miss a day, you start again.

VIP Bonus

On the website you can take part in the VIP programme. It consists of 5 levels and the higher your position, the more benefits you can get. Among them you will find accelerated withdrawal, increased birthday bonus, increased withdrawal limits and much more. To level up, you just need to place bets and earn special points.

Wheel of fortune

Make a deposit to your account, earn special points and get a chance to spin the wheel of fortune. There you can win cash prizes that can be used to increase your winnings.

Aviator Free Bets

Make a deposit and get a freebet on the Aviator game from Spribe. The amount of the freebet depends on the deposit amount.

7cric Payment Methods

The bookmaker makes it easy for players to make transactions. All the deposits and withdrawals are often instant and support many convenient payment options. Take a look at them below:

Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commision Fees Net banking 100 INR 100,000 INR Up to 10 minutes Free UPI 100 INR 100,000 INR Up to 10 minutes Free Google Pay 100 INR 100,000 INR Up to 10 minutes Free PayTm 100 INR 100,000 INR Up to 10 minutes Free Local bank transfer 100 INR 100,000 INR Up to 10 minutes Free Visa 100 INR 100,000 INR Up to 10 minutes Free MasterCard 100 INR 100,000 INR Up to 10 minutes Free

How to Deposit on 7cric?

Making deposits on 7cric is incredibly easy. Simply follow these steps:

Register an account at 7cric; Go to the deposit section; Choose your preferred deposit method and enter a desired amount; Confirm the action.

The minimum deposit amount on 7cric is only 100 INR. Make your first deposit, receive a welcome bonus, and enjoy sports betting and gambling.

How to Withdrawal Money?

Players can easily cash out their winnings from both casino games and sports bets. The process is straightforward and user-friendly, even for beginners. Here’s how you can withdraw funds from your account:

Become a verified user by submitting documents to prove your identity ; Go to the payments section; Select a preferred withdrawal option and set an amount; Confirm your payment.

7cric withdrawal time depends on the payment option you choose. Most of the transactions are instant, but delays are possible.

How to Place a Bet on 7cric?

You can start your betting journey easily with 7cric. Placing 7cric bet only requires a few simple steps. Take a look at them below:

Register or login; Navigate to the deposit section and make a transaction; Go to the “Sports” area and choose your desired competition; Place a bet.

Use this instruction to place bets on over 40 categories, including classic sports, esports and virtual sports.

Cricket Betting at 7cric

Most Indian bettors enjoy cricket betting because this sport has become traditional in the country. A multitude of domestic and international cricket tournaments are among the many betting possibilities available on the 7cric website. The following are a few of the most well-known 7cric leagues:

IPL;

Lanka Premier League;

ICC T20 World Cup Europe;

Tamil Nadu Premier League;

Vitality T20 Blast, and many others.

You can also enjoy lucrative live cricket betting and virtual cricket betting.

Other Available Sports for Betting

The bookmaker offers over 40 sports for betting, including kabaddi, golf, tennis, and some rare ones. In addition, 7cric also provides esports and virtual sports. Sports betting on 7cric is considered lucrative thanks to the great odds and a variety of betting possibilities. The following sports are the most popular on 7cric:

Soccer;

Kabaddi;

Tennis;

Golf;

Basketball;

Boxing;

Motorsports;

Virtual sports;

Esports;

Politics.

Betting Options at 7cric

Players can take advantage of a wide range of betting options that ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience. Discover some of the top betting features of 7cric:

IPL Betting;

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

IPL Betting

Betting on IPL events is highly popular among bettors in India. With a wide range of IPL betting opportunities, 7cric makes it easy and profitable to bet on the IPL. Additionally, you can enjoy live betting on IPL matches through 7cric.

Live Streaming

Watch exciting live streams on various sports, esports, and virtual sports on 7cric. In addition, you can place live bets at the same time. Live betting is among the most lucrative betting types.

Push Notifications

Enable push notifications to stay updated on the most profitable betting opportunities. You'll also receive alerts about the latest promotions and personalized deals. Download the 7cric app to start getting push notifications today.

Online Casino Games

7Cric casino games are secure, fair, and engaging, offering a wide selection to suit different preferences. You can choose from a variety of experiences, whether you prefer classic, realistic games or more contemporary options like crash and fishing games. Below are some of the most popular casino games available on the platform:

Slots;

Crash games;

Card games;

TV games;

Instant games.

Live Casino

Immerse yourself in the most authentic online casino experience available. Enjoy playing your favorite games with real dealers, just like in a traditional casino. On 7cric, you can engage in live casino games such as poker, sic bo, blackjack, dragon tiger, baccarat, and more. Increased potential winnings make live gaming much more exciting.

Cash-Out

When you verify your account and reach the minimum withdrawal amount specified for your chosen payment method, you can withdraw your winnings. 7cric provides a range of withdrawal options, including bank transfers, cards and e-wallets. The majority of transactions on the platform are processed instantly.

Live Cricket Betting

Live cricket betting is a highly lucrative option thanks to its dynamic nature, allowing you to earn from precise predictions and adjust your bets in real time. With 7Cric, you can bet on a variety of cricket matches, including domestic and international games, and enjoy the thrill of real-time wagering. Watch high-resolution cricket games in real time.

Esports Betting

Take advantage of trendy esports betting that offers huge prize pools, in addition to many betting possibilities. Below are the most popular esports on 7cric:

Dota 2;

Starcraft 2;

CS 2;

Overwatch;

Rainbow Six;

League of Legends.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

7cric offers an amazing opportunity to bet on virtual sports events, including cricket. Players can enjoy virtual cricket, soccer, basketball, and other sports. In addition, it's also possible to watch live streams on those competitions in high resolution.

Pre-Match Betting

If you prefer classic betting, 7cric is a perfect bookmaker. It offers thousands of competitions that provide pre-match bets. In addition, the odds on 7cric are favorable, and dozens of betting markets make the game much more intriguing.

Lucrative Offers

The platform offers regular bonuses and promotions, which can be a significant advantage in betting or playing online casino games. There are weekly offers, a referral bonus, sports bonuses, casino bonuses, and more.

Multi-Betting

7Cric allows you to put parlay bets, which combine many events into a single stake. Every prediction must be accurate to win, but the potential return is greater owing to the increased risk. This option is excellent for people who want to maximize their potential rewards by betting on many outcomes at once.

Live Match Statistics

7Cric's live match statistics provide up-to-date information on player performances, game events, and results. With the help of this tool, you can forecast the result of the match with more accuracy, improving your chances of making a successful wager.

7cric Casino

Online gambling fans will surely appreciate the extensive casino library on 7Cric, which features all the favorite games of Indian players. The platform supports a wide range of casino and live casino entertainment, offering you complete freedom of choice. Explore the key details about the 7Cric casino:

Over 10,000 exciting games;

Instant casino games;

Regular casino bonuses;

Responsible Gambling essentials;

Fair gaming;

One of the best casinos in India;

High-quality games;

VIP program for casino;

24/7 assistance;

Trusted providers like Jili, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and others.

Entertainment at the Casino

The 7cric casino offers the best casino games in India that come from trusted providers, such as JILI, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and other vendors. Each casino category is well divided, and finding the desired game is easy thanks to the filter. Explore the gambling entertainment at 7cric casino:

Slots. Jackpots, 3D slots, 3/5/7 reel slots;

Table games. Baccarat, Blackjack, Poker, Andar Bahar,

Live casino. Sic Bo, Roulette, Poker, Crazy Time, Dragon Tiger;

Crash games. Aviator, Skyward;

Instant games. Dice, Goal, Plinko, Hi Lo, Keno;

TV Games. Classic Wheel, Football Grind, Dice Duel.

Types of Bets at 7cric

To accommodate a variety of preferences, 7cric offers a choice of betting options that enable participants to achieve a harmony between their favored odds and risks. You may choose your favorite type of 7cric bet with ease from the options below:

Single. This traditional and most common kind of bet enables you to forecast a certain event and its result at fixed odds. Learners should stick to single bets because they are simple to comprehend and don't involve much risk;

Parlay. Several different bets are combined into a single stake in a parlay bet. Every single wager must be profitable for a parlay to be successful. Because parlay bets quadruple the possibilities of each wager, they have a huge potential return;

System. Even if you lose one or more of your accumulator bets, you may still make profit with a system bet. Because it strikes a balance between moderate payments and moderate risks, this type of 7cric bet gives bettors flexibility and increased odds of winning;

Parlay +. With greater odds, parlay+ bets resemble traditional parlay bets. These wagers come with a special set of conditions, and the payout is greatly increased if they are fulfilled.

Support

Players can easily reach out to 7Cric's support team, which operates around the clock. Help is accessible via both the official website and the mobile app. The agents will help you resolve any deposit problems, withdrawal issues etc. There are many ways how you can contact 7Cric support team:

The ways to contact Details Live chat Chat with an agent online Email support@7chai.com Whatsapp +91 6232354632 Telegram cricoff7 FAQ Explore an extensive FAQ section

The bookmaker doesn't have a direct customer care number. However, you can use 7cric whatsapp as a helpline number to receive support quickly.

SportsCafe Verdict

After extensive research and analysis of the 7Cric platform, we have awarded it a high rating and the Sportscafe seal of approval, which means that 7cric is a safe, reliable, and legal betting site in India. Our review found that 7Cric offers excellent and secure sports betting services, featuring a vast casino library with top games from reputable providers in India. In addition, we noted quick great odds, a responsive online support team, quick transactions, and a wide range of initiatives. As a final say, both the 7Cric website and app are highly recommended for betting and gambling. In conclusion, we affirm that 7Cric is a dependable and legal betting site in India.

The Most Common Questions about the 7cric

Here are the most frequently asked questions about the 7cric platform. Browse through them to find answers that might be helpful. If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact 7cric directly.

Do I Need to Verify My 7Cric Account After Registration?

No, you don't have to verify your account immediately after registration. However, only verified users can make withdrawals.

Can I watch IPL Live Streaming on 7Cric?

Yes, the bookmaker allows you to watch exciting IPL live streams and place live bets on IPL competitions.

Is 7Cric a Legit and Licensed Bookmaker and Casino?

Yes, 7cric is a legitimate company with an official license from E-Gambling Montenegro, which ensures safety and fairness on the platform.

How Long Will It Take for 7Cric to Process My Withdrawal?

Typically, withdrawals from 7cric are processed within 10 minutes. However, delays can occur. To expedite your withdrawals, ensure that your personal account is verified and contains accurate information about your identity.

Can I Make Bets at 7Cric From My Mobile Device?

Yes, you can either use the 7cric mobile website version or the 7cric mobile app to place bets from your mobile device. The 7cric mobile app supports iOS and Android devices.

Is 7cric Real or Fake?

7cric is a real online betting and casino platform that provides over 40 sports for betting and thousands of casino games.