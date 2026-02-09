7cric Mobile Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

7cric App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP 7cric The 7cric app is a modern betting app that includes both sports betting and a casino accessible via one click. The software is fully compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices, and the 7cric app download is really easy. The brand provides regular promotions for sports and an online/live casino! Read our Sportscafe app and full 7cric review to learn how to take advantage of online betting. Welcome bonus 30% up to 5,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join 7cric

About 7cric App

For your convenience, we have created a brief review of 7cric app for India, which is among the top best cricket betting apps, football betting apps and the list of best kabaddi betting app. It contains the main information about the software:

The current version of the application 2.0 or higher APK filesize 60 MB Installed client size 120 MB Supported operating systems Android, iOS Cost of loading (for free download) Free License E-Gambling Montenegro Welcome bonus 30% up to 5,000 INR Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Visa, MasterCard, UPI, PayTm, AstroPay

Advantages and Disadvantages

We have produced a table outlining the advantages and disadvantages of the 7cric mobile app and its features to facilitate your evaluation. Examine the table that follows:

Advantages Disadvantages More than 40 sports for betting Limited amount of slots Live streams on sports, esports, and virtual sports Betting exchange Bonuses for sports and casino Supports hindi language

7cric App Functionality and Design

The 7cric mobile application offers top-tier sports betting and online casino services. It includes a wide range of features that make betting on the app easy, quick, and rewarding. Take a look at the main features of this app:

Over 40 sports for betting;

Esports and virtual sports;

Results and statistics for the past and current matches;

Live streaming on every sports category;

Online and live casino games from trusted providers;

Quick access to your personal account;

Bonuses for sports and casino;

Quick deposits and withdrawals;

24/7 support.

7cric App for Android

Since Android is the OS that most Indian players use, the 7cric mobile application was primarily made for Android-powered smartphones. Every Android user may anticipate a range of beneficial services and features, along with seamless mobile app performance. Everything available on the 7cric website is also available in the apk. The 7cric apk download is extremely quick.

System Requirements for Android

Even though practically any Android device can run the program, you should still make sure your device satisfies all system requirements. Your storage capacity shouldn't be too low. Make sure your device meets the following basic requirements in order to use the 7cric app smoothly:

Android version 6.0 or higher RAM 600 Mb Processor 1.6 GHz Memory space 120 Mb

Supported Android Devices

The majority of Android devices have been tested by the attentive 7cric team to ensure great compatibility with the software. The next devices guarantee smooth operation with the 7cric app:

Sony Xperia M5;

Samsung Galaxy S23;

OnePlus 8 Pro;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro;

Realme Narzo N55;

Huawei P10;

Google Pixel 2;

Nokia X30 5G;

HTC One mini;

Infinix Zero Ultra.

If your device isn't on this list, don't worry. If you have a modern Android gadget, remember that the app works great on these devices. The 7cric app download is always available on the 7cric website.

Download 7cric APK for Android

In just a few easy steps, you can download a modern mobile betting application on your Android. The whole installation process shouldn`t take longer than two minutes. Here`s a step-by-step instruction on how to download the 7cric APK on your device:

Go to the 7cric site and scan the QR code; Permit installations from unknown resources; Proceed with the 7cric APK download file; Install the app by running the APK file.

7cric App for iOS

Thanks to the 7Cric developers, iOS users can enjoy state-of-the-art betting software that performs exceptionally well. The 7Cric application is compatible with all modern iOS devices. Enjoy thousands of sports betting options, play the best casino games in India, and watch live streams, all within a single app. 7cric app download is fast and seamless.

System Requirements for iOS

The vast majority of iOS devices operate well with the 7cric app. However you must ensure that your smartphone satisfies all system requirements. For you to use the app, the capacity of your smartphone shouldn't be too low. The following list contains the minimal requirements:

iOS version 12.0 or higher RAM 600 Mb Processor 1.2 GHz Memory space 120 Mb

Supported iOS Devices

To guarantee seamless functioning of the program, a lot of iOS devices have been tested by the 7cric team. To ensure the seamless functioning of the app, the 7cric team has tested it on numerous iOS devices. The app was thoroughly checked and performed well on these gadgets. Below is a list of devices that guarantee smooth operation of the 7Cric app:

iPad 5/6 Mini;

iPad 1/2/3/4/5/6 Pro;

iPhone 5s, SE, 6s;

iPhone 5, 6, 7, 8, X, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15;

iPhone X/11/12/13/14/15 Pro;

iPhone 12/13 Mini.

Download 7cric App for iOS

iOS users can easily download the 7cric app on their devices. The installation process is seamless for both iPhones and iPads. Follow the guide that contains easy steps for obtaining the software:

Access the official 7cric site and scan the QR; Download the app for iOS; The installation will begin on its own.

How to Update to the Latest Version 2026?

The 7cric technical team evaluates the app on a regular basis to find possible bugs and add new products and features. You may set up the 7cric app to alert you via a smartphone whenever an update is available. Permitting updates is crucial since they boost security and optimize the functionality of the application. Your app can be updated automatically or manually. Here's how to download the latest version of the 7cric apk:

Hit the notification about the new update; Allow the installation of the update files; Wait for the update process to complete; Manually restart the app if it didn`t restart automatically.

To make sure you always have the most recent version of the program without having to update it manually each time, you may utilize the automatic update feature. To accomplish this, navigate to the "Apps" section of the settings on your Android smartphone, find the 7cric symbol, tap it, and select "Automatic Update" from the list of options. When you activate this option, every time a new APK version is released, the app will update automatically in the background.

How to Register in a 7cric App?

7cric registration opens access to all the main services on the app, such as sports betting and gambling. You can create an account as a new user quickly and proceed to log in. Here's how to sign up through the app:

Run the software and tap on the “Register button; Complete the registration form; Confirm and complete the registration process.

Login to the 7cric App

After registering, you can log in to your account immediately. Logging in is necessary to place bets and gamble on the app. The 7Cric app login process is straightforward and fast. Here’s how to do it:

Tap on the 7cric app icon; Click on the “Login” button; Enter your username and password; Confirm your login.

How to Get a Bonus in 7cric App?

When a new user makes their initial deposit, they can get a 7cric welcome bonus for the first deposit. You may use this offer to make your betting much more lucrative. Here's how to use the mobile app to claim a 7cric sign-up bonus:

Open the app and create an account; Go to the deposit section; Make your deposit of over 1,000 INR; Go to the “Promotions” area and choose your preferred bonus.

Welcome Bonus

The 7cric app provides a wide range of welcome incentives to make your betting extremely profitable. 7cric casino bonuses and other welcome initiatives can be credited to only one account. Explore the bonuses for the first deposit below:

Type of Welcome Bonus Size of Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Conditions Sports betting 30% up to 5,000 INR 1,000 INR Wager 15 times on events with odds higher than 1.75, the minimum deposit is 1,000 INR. Esports betting 30% up to 5,000 INR 1,000 INR Wager 15 times on events with odds higher than 1.75, the minimum deposit is 1,000 INR. Virtual sports betting 30% up to 5,000 INR 1,000 INR Wager 15 times on events with odds higher than 1.75, the minimum deposit is 1,000 INR. Slots and instant games 10% up to 5,000 INR 1,000 INR Wager 8 times on slots and instant games, the minimum deposit is 1,000 INR. Live casino 10% up to 5,000 INR 1,000 INR Wager 8 times on slots and instant games, the minimum deposit is 1,000 INR.

Register on the app, make a deposit, and get your first bonus on 7cric.

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

You have to meet the wagering requirements linked to a particular offer in order to cash out a bonus from 7cric. Below are the wagering requirements for the welcome bonuses:

Prove your identity with verification before withdrawing your rewards;

Wagering requirements are 8x for the casino and sports betting bonus;

Wagering requirements are 15x for the slots bonus.

Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App

Benefits like free bets, free spins, no deposit bonuses, Friday bonuses, and birthday bonuses are available on most betting sites. These offers and bonuses greatly improve the betting experience and increase its profitability. Check out these well-liked 7cric promotions:

Sign In Bonus;

VIP Bonus;

Wheel of fortune;

Aviator Free Bets;

Refer a Friend Bonus.

Sign In Bonus

Register on the site and make a deposit every dent for a week. After that you will be credited with a nice bonus. If you miss a day, you start again.

VIP Bonus

On the website you can take part in the VIP programme. It consists of 5 levels and the higher your position, the more benefits you can get. Among them you will find accelerated withdrawal, increased birthday bonus, increased withdrawal limits and much more. To level up, you just need to place bets and earn special points.

Wheel of fortune

Make a deposit to your account, earn special points and get a chance to spin the wheel of fortune. There you can win cash prizes that can be used to increase your winnings.

Aviator Free Bets

Make a deposit and get a freebet on the Aviator game from Spribe. The amount of the freebet depends on the deposit amount.

How to Bet on Cricket Using the 7cric App?

In order to make a bet on cricket on 7cric app, you need to be over 18 years old. Additionally, you have to create an account and make your first deposit. Use the welcome sports bonus to enhance your game. Here's how to start enjoying cricket games on 7cric betting app:

Download the 7cric application and launch it; Go to the deposit area and complete the transaction; Go to the SABA sports section and choose a preferred cricket event; Specify your bet, choose an amount, and place a bet.

Which Cricket Could I Bet on?

The app offers a variety of online and live betting options, encompassing a broad selection of regional games and international championships. Additionally, you may wager on virtual cricket matches while watching thrilling live broadcasts on them. Some of the most well-liked 7cric leagues are as follows:

IPL;

Ireland Women Super 20 Trophy;

ICC T20 World Cup Europe;

Lanka Premier League;

Vitality T20 Blast, and many others.

You can filter the Indian teams and leagues, international teams and leagues, and other competitions to find the preferred event

Other Available Sports for Betting

The bookmaker accepts bets on over 40 sports, including kabaddi, golf, tennis, and other uncommon ones. Additionally, 7cric delivers modern options like esports and virtual sports. The following sports are the most popular on the 7cric app:

Soccer;

Kabaddi;

Tennis;

Golf;

Basketball;

Boxing;

Motorsports;

Virtual sports;

Esports;

Politics.

Bet Types at 7cric App

7cric is aware of the diversity of their players because some players are willing to take calculated chances, while others want to play it as safe as possible. At the 7cric betting app, you may choose your own style with a sort of bet:

Single. This is the simplest and fastest bet. The odds aren't outstanding, but neither is the risk involved. New gamers should certainly consider this choice;

Parlay. A parlay bet is an accumulation of several smaller wagers into one stake. For the parlay to be successful, each investment needs to be lucrative separately. Parlay bets are popular because they may double the odds on each stake, potentially yielding large rewards;

System. This type of wager is more complex and is typically utilized by experienced players. You have to concurrently choose the optimal course of action in several paired conditions;

Parlay +. Parlay+ bets are similar to parlay bets, but they have superior odds. These bets are subject to specific limitations, and the payout rises significantly if they are met.

Betting Options in 7cric App

Players have access to a wide choice of betting options, ensuring a seamless and pleasurable experience. Discover some of 7cric's greatest betting features:

IPL Betting;

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

IPL Betting

Indian bettors are big fans of betting on IPL events. 7cric offers a large selection of IPL betting options, making IPL betting simple and rewarding. Additionally, 7cric offers live betting on Indian Premier League games.

Push Notifications

To be informed about the best betting possibilities, turn on push notifications on the 7cric app. Personalized deals and the newest promotions will also be sent to you as announcements. Get push alerts right now by downloading the 7cric app.

Online Casino Games

The games at 7cric Casino are safe, equitable, and entertaining, with a large variety to accommodate all tastes. Whether you want more modern alternatives like crash and fishing games or vintage, realistic games, you may select from a wide range of activities. Some of the most well-liked casino games on the 7cric app are listed below:

Slots;

Crash games;

Card games;

TV games;

Instant games.

Live Casino

Take advantage of the most genuine online gambling experience possible. Like in a real casino, enjoy playing your favorite games with actual dealers. You may play live casino games on 7cric, including baccarat, blackjack, dragon tiger, poker, and sic bo. Live gambling is far more thrilling because of the higher possible profits.

Cash-Out

After you have reached the minimum withdrawal amount required by the payment method you have selected, you can cash out your wins via the app. 7cric takes cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and a wide range of banking options. Nearly all of the platform's transactions happen instantly.

Live Cricket Betting

Because live cricket betting is constantly changing, allowing you to profit from accurate predictions and modify your bets in real time, it is a very profitable alternative. You can bet on both domestic and international cricket matches with 7cric and experience the excitement of real-time betting. Watch live, high-definition cricket matches via one click.

Esports Betting

Profit from the vast prize pools and numerous betting options offered by the popular esports betting. The best rated esports on 7cric are listed below:

Dota 2;

CS 2;

Starcraft 2;

Overwatch;

Rainbow Six;

League of Legends.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

7cric provides a fantastic way to wager on virtual sports activities, such as cricket. In virtual form, players may play basketball, soccer, cricket, and other sports. Moreover, high-definition live streaming of such competitions is accessible.

Pre-Match Betting

When it comes to traditional betting, 7cric is the ideal operator. There are thousands of competitions available with pre-match betting on them. Also, 7cric offers good odds and numerous betting markets, which add to the game's excitement.

Lucrative Offers

When it comes to betting or playing online casino games, the platform's frequent bonuses and promotions might be a big benefit. Weekly deals worth up to 25,000 INR are available, along with incentives for sports, casinos, and referrals, among other things.

Multi-Betting

You may place parlay bets on 7cric, which aggregate many events for a single wager. Because there is a higher risk involved, there is a bigger potential reward, but each forecast must be correct to win. This is a great choice for those who wish to simultaneously wager on many outcomes in order to maximize their potential earnings.

Live Match Statistics

7Cric offers real-time statistics on matches, including player performances, game occurrences, and outcomes. You may predict the outcome of the game more accurately with the aid of this tool, increasing your chances of placing a winning bet.

7cric Casino App

The vast online casino library on the 7cric app, which includes all of the most popular games among Indian players, will undoubtedly be appreciated by gambling fans. With the app, you have endless options for casino and live casino entertainment, giving you total control. Follow this guide to download the 7cric casino app:

Go to the official 7cric website and scan the QR code; Permit installations from unknown resources; Download the APK file; Install the app by running the APK file.

Casino Games in the 7cric App

The greatest casino games available in India can be played on the 7cric casino app. In addition, they are supplied by reliable vendors like Evolution, Pragmatic Play, JILI, and others. Every casino category is neatly separated, and the filter makes it simple to locate the appropriate game. Examine the casino games offered by 7cric:

Slots;

Jackpots;

Instant games;

Table games;

TV games;

Crash games.

7cric Mobile Version (Website)

For those who enjoy placing bets while on the go and do not wish to download any software, the 7cric website is perfect. With the mobile option, all you need is a dependable internet connection to make bets whenever and from anywhere. Moreover, it supports all browsers. Use the website version just like you place bets through the app. It's suitable for iOS, Android, and KaiOS mobile devices.

System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the 7cric Website

While most mobile devices may access the 7cric mobile website, there are still certain requirements that your device must fulfill. Check out this version's minimal system requirements:

OS Android, iOS, and others Memory space 120 MB Supported browsers Safari, Opera, Chrome

Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website

Both the website and the 7cric mobile app offer high-quality betting services. However, there are still a few minor variations amongs them. The advantages and disadvantages of every version are shown in the comparison chart we made:

7cric Mobile App 7cric Mobile Website Quick download No download required Saves your login details High anonymity Increased security SSL protocol Sports betting and online casino via one click Place bets and play the casino games at the same time Push notifications No push notifications

The primary benefit of the mobile app version is its one-click accessibility, making it ideal for bettors who are always on the go. However, there is no need to download anything in order to visit the 7cric mobile website from any device.

Payment Methods at the App

For players from India, the 7cric app provides the quickest ways to make deposits and withdraw money. There are several ways to load your account with funds so you may begin betting straight away, including cards, e-wallets, and online banking. Withdrawing your money is also simple. The methods for paying for the app are listed below:

Deposit methods Withdrawal methods Min deposit Max deposit Withdrawal time Fees Net banking Net banking 100 INR 100,000 INR Up to 10 minutes Free UPI N/A 100 INR 100,000 INR Up to 10 minutes Free Google Pay N/A 100 INR 100,000 INR Up to 10 minutes Free PayTm N/A 100 INR 100,000 INR Up to 10 minutes Free Local bank transfer N/A 100 INR 100,000 INR Up to 10 minutes Free Visa N/A 100 INR 100,000 INR Up to 10 minutes Free MasterCard N/A 100 INR 100,000 INR Up to 10 minutes Free

How to Make a Deposit?

The developers of the 7Cric app have made depositing funds straightforward for players. You simply need to be over 18 years old and a registered user to get started. Follow a step-by-step guide below that explains how to perform a deposit via the 7cric app:

Register an account on the 7cric app; Go to the payments section; Select a desired deposit option and enter the amount of money you want; Make a deposit.

Customer Support Service on the 7cric Mobile App

7cric's round-the-clock customer service staff is freely accessible to players. Both the app and mobile site offer access for the support team. The representatives can help you resolve any concerns related to deposits, withdrawals, etc. There are several ways to contact 7cric team 24/7:

The ways to contact Details Live chat Chat with an agent online Email support@7chai.com Whatsapp +91 6232354632 Telegram cricoff7 FAQ Explore an extensive FAQ section

Conclusion About the 7cric App by SportsCafe

Our Sportscafe team has thoroughly analyzed the 7Cric app's services and concluded that it meets all the standards for a high-quality betting platform. The app offers exclusive features, such as a betting exchange, live match statistics, live streams of virtual sports, and more. It also provides a wide selection of online and live casino games from trusted providers. Additionally, the app provides 24-hour customer service and ensures prompt payments. As final words, 7cric app review showcased a great compatibility with Android and iOS devices. In conclusion, the 7Cric app is a safe and legal platform for both gambling and betting.

The Most Common Questions about the 7cric App (FAQ)

These, according to our observations, are the most often asked questions concerning the 7cric app. Look through them because they have the solutions you seek. If you still have any questions, contact the 7cric team directly.

Is 7cric Casino Optimised for Mobile Devices?

Yes, 7cric casino is perfectly optimized for all mobile devices. Players can play casino games though the official 7cric website and the mobile app for Android and iOS.

Does 7cric Casino Offer a Mobile App?

Yes, 7cric has a convenient mobile app that is suitable for iOS and Android devices. Players can download the software for free.

Do Indian Players Get a Bonus at 7cric App?

Yes, every Indian player who registers on 7cric is eligible for a welcome bonus for sports and casino of up to 5,000 INR.

Is 7cric App Safe to Use?

Yes, 7Cric is a very safe betting app. It employs advanced security measures to ensure the protection of user data and transactions.