PariPulse — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

PariPulse App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration PariPulse If you want to start playing casino games and daily sports betting with the most favorable conditions, then you should definitely choose the PariPulse gaming platform. The overall average RTP in all casino games is 98%, and the average live betting odds on cricket and other sports are in the range of 3.1 to 7.9. Welcome bonus 100% up to 25,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join PariPulse

PariPulse Overview

The PariPulse gambling platform entered the gambling market in 2023 and since then it has not only been very popular, but also enjoys an impeccable reputation. It provides all its gambling services under the Curacao gambling license, which is recognized as one of the most reliable in the world, and additionally uses end-to-end SSL encryption. The PariPulse platform is customer-centric for the Indian market, it can be used entirely in Hindi with INR as the main currency, also the navigation is intuitive so you can easily access over 2,000 daily sports betting events including Live cricket betting and a section with over 2,500 casino games from top providers. PariPulse is also happy to welcome new customers every day, who will receive several welcome offers right after the registration process - for sports betting - 100% up to 25,000 INR, for casino games a welcome package of 200% up to 130000 INR + 150 FS.

PariPulse consistently ranks among the top-rated platforms — including the best cricket betting site in India, best football betting sites and kabaddi betting site.

Quick Facts about PariPulse

For a better understanding of the PariPulse gambling platform, we have collected and provided in the table below all its main system and technical specifications. After familiarizing yourself with them you will be able to decide for yourself whether PariPulse is the right gambling platform for you:

Game types Sports betting, cyber sports, online casino, poker, live casino, lotteries, slots, virtual betting Founder and Founded Year 2023 License Curaçao License Welcome bonus For sports betting - 100% up to 25,000 INR, for casino games a welcome package of 200% up to 130000 INR + 150 FS Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PayTM, PhonePe, PerfectMoney, UPI, PayTM UPI, MoneyGo Hindi language Yes Available currencies INR Minimum deposit 83 INR Technical support for customers Live chat, e-mail, feedback form

PariPulse Score

PariPulse is one of the most popular gaming platforms in India and today it is used by more than ten thousand players every day. If you want to know why right now and you should choose PariPulse and start betting and playing casino games on it, you can learn about its biggest advantages and disadvantages below:





Advantages Disadvantages Over 2,000,000 betting events are available daily across a wide variety of sports including cricket Some live streaming may be delayed if you have a weak internet connection Licensed by Curaçao The minimum deposit limit is 83 INR Two bonus offers separately for sports betting - 100% up to 25,000 INR, and casino games: 200% up to 130000 INR + 150 FS. Full Hindi translation support, INR as main currency Rich library of casino games from top providers

PariPulse India Review

PariPulse is the choice of several thousand Indian users to bet on sports and play casino games. Since 2023, the platform has entered the gambling entertainment market and provides more than 2000 sporting events available for betting daily and more than 2500 casino games from renowned software providers under the Curacao gambling license. At PariPulse, all sections including: bonus and promotional offers, as well as the section where you can make deposits and withdraw your winnings are literally one click away, so navigating the platform is intuitive. Immediately after going through the registration process, which is available in 4 different variants - you will be able to activate participation in one of the welcome offers - For sports betting - 100% up to 25,000 INR, for casino games a welcome package of 200% up to 130000 INR + 150 FS. The minimum deposit for activation is 83 INR, and if you have any difficulties you can contact the technical support, which is available 24/7.

Is PariPulse Legal in India?

If you want to know the exact answer to the question whether it is legal to use the PariPulse gambling platform for gambling entertainment in India, then you can rest assured that yes, it is. PariPulse is owned and operated by SEVENTORIA B.V., a company incorporated and registered under the laws of Curacao, with registration number 163919 and registered office Abraham Mendez Chumaceiro Boulevard 03, Curacao. SEVENTORIA B.V., and its PariPulse gaming platform is licensed and regulated by Curaçao eGaming, license number 1668/JAZ.

How to Create an Account at PariPulse?

If you are ready to start playing casino games or betting on sports on the PariPulse gaming platform, you will need to create a personal gaming account. Registration on the platform is intuitive and is available to all users from India who are at least 18 years of age. Below is a one-stop step-by-step guide to help you through the PariPulse registration process in just a few minutes:

Open PariPulse.In whatever browser you are comfortable using find and open the official Paripulse web page. In the top right corner, find and click on the white colored "Registration" button; Select the registration form.There are 4 registration forms available on PariPulse: phone number, email address, social media, one click, choose one of them. Go through the registration process.Fill out the registration form with all necessary personal and contact information. If available, use a promo code and be sure to select INR as the main currency. Take part in the welcome bonus.Right during the registration process you can activate one of the welcome bonus offers: for sports betting - 100% up to 25,000 INR, for casino games a welcome package of 130,302 INR + 150 freespins; Complete the registration process.Check all the data you entered during registration, familiarize yourself with the applicable terms and conditions. Complete the registration process by clicking on the red "Register" button;

Account Verification

On the PariPulse gaming platform, it is equally important to go through the verification process. The main point of verification is that you need to prove your identity by providing the technical support team with documents that prove your identity. The verification process will not take you long, but it will give you the opportunity not only to ensure the safety of your personal and contact data, but also to conduct any money transfers instantly, and to cope with it is enough to perform a few simple actions:

Open the official PariPulse page and log in to your personal gaming account using your login and password;

Go to your personal account settings and fill in all empty fields with your personal and contact information;

Attach the documents that prove your identity in the special window, it can be: passport, driver's license or utility bills, you can also contact the specialists from the support service.

Some time after the documents you provide are analyzed and your identity is verified, your gaming account will be marked KYC-verified. Verification is available multiple times.

PariPulse App

If you want to have one-click access to all gambling entertainment at PariPulse in one click, then right now you have the opportunity to download and install the mobile application. To date, this can only be done by users of the operating system Android, as the version for iOS is under active development and so far all willing players have the opportunity to use the mobile version, which retains all the functionality. Mobile application PariPulse is available for free download and almost does not take up any space in the memory of the device, so it is perfectly compatible even with older models of smartphones. And in order to use it comfortably and have one-click access to all sports betting, casino games and bonus offers, it is enough to update it regularly, as well as to activate the push notification function in order to be always aware of all news about the PariPulse app.

Welcome Bonus

PariPulse is happy to welcome new users every day and that's why it has prepared several welcome offers for everyone. Each of them will be available to you as soon as you go through the registration process and make a deposit. Since there are several welcome offers on the platform and so that you don't have problems with which one to choose in the future, you can familiarize yourself with the details of each of them below:

Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Credeting Terms PariPulse Sports Betting 100% up to 25,000 INR 75 INR -Only new clients can receive the bonus offer -This bonus is available only once after making the first deposit -Bonus funds are automatically credited to the game balance -User's phone number or e-mail address must be confirmed PariPulse Online Casino 200% up to 130000 INR + 150 FS 870 INR -Mandatory registration process -It is necessary to confirm your personal details and phone number -Participation can be activated only once after making a deposit. -Participation in this offer is allowed only once

How to Get a Bonus at PariPulse?

If you are ready to activate your participation in one of the welcome offers at PariPulse, then use the instructions below:

Open the official PariPulse webpage; Go through the registration process; Open the section of bonus and promotional offers; In it, select the "First Deposit" category; Choose one of the two welcome offers and click on it; Familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions of activation and wagering of the selected welcome offer; Make a deposit over the minimum limit;

After your first deposit is credited to your game balance, the bonus funds from the welcome bonus will be automatically credited to your PariPulse account.

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

Like any other bonus offers, welcome bonuses at PariPulse have their mandatory activation and wagering requirements that you must fulfill, otherwise you won't be able to withdraw your winnings from the platform. Below we have listed the general terms and conditions of welcome offers at PariPulse:

You can only activate participation in one of the welcome offers if you are a new customer on PariPulse;

It is strictly prohibited to combine several bonus offers together with welcome offers;

To activate a welcome bonus for sports betting you must make a deposit of at least 75 INR, and for a welcome package for casino games at least 870 INR;

For the welcome offer in the direction of casino games it is necessary to roll a wager of x35 within 7 days from the date of activation;

For wagering the welcome bonus for sports betting it is necessary to make express bets in which at least 3 sports events will be added within 30 days from the moment of passing the registration process;

Other PariPulse Bonuses and Promotions

In addition to the welcome offers, the following bonuses are available in the bonuses and promotions section at PariPulse, in which you can also activate your participation:

Bonus Thursday;

Bonus Express of the Day;

Bonus for a session of unsuccessful bets;

Rebate Bonus;

Bonus Thursday

In order to participate in this promotion, all you need to do is to make deposits of at least 92 INR on Thursday of any week and then you will get 100% up to 9121 INR. The bonus funds will be automatically credited to your game balance, to redeem the bonus, wager 3x the bonus amount with express bets within 24 hours of the bonus being credited.

Bonus Express of the Day

Every day on the PariPulse gaming platform there are more than 2000 sporting events to bet on, a few of the most reliable and popular ones are selected and then combined into two Live and Line expresses. Choose one of the spreads, register it and if it wins, PariPulse will increase the odds on that spread by up to 10%.

Bonus for a session of unsuccessful bets

Betting on sporting events is not always a winning proposition and PariPulse is ready to support you if you have a losing streak. For a series of 20 losing bets you can get up to 42,000 INR and continue betting on cricket and many other sports.

Rebate Bonus

Place daily bets on over 30,000 sports matches directly during live streaming and the bigger your bets are, the bigger percentage discount you can take away. The weekly discount is 0.3% of the total amount of bets placed in the previous week. The maximum discount amount available to all bettors is 83519 INR.

PariPulse Payment Methods

In order to place daily sports bets and play casino games at PariPulse, it is important not only to have a personal gaming account, but also to make regular deposits and withdraw your winnings. To ensure that all transactions are instant and you are not charged any additional fees, the platform offers reliable payment methods, which you can familiarize yourself with in the table below:

Service Minimum deposit (INR) Maximum deposit(INR) Funds deposit time Commision Fees PayTM 500 50000 Instantly Free PhonePe 500 50000 Instantly Free PerfectMoney 83 35376 Instantly Free UPI 500 45358 Instantly Free PayTM UPI 500 50000 Instantly Free MoneyGo 83 50000 Instantly Free

How to Deposit on PariPulse?

If you are ready to make a deposit on the PariPulse gaming platform, you can use the instructions below, which will work for any of the available payment methods:

Open the official PariPulse page; Go through the registration process or log in to your personal gaming account using your login and password; Open the "Payments" section; Choose from the two options "Top up your account"; Select one of the payment methods, each of which is an e-wallet; Click on the "Recharge" button; Enter the amount to be deposited, select INR as the main currency and account details from which the selected amount will be debited; Confirm the transaction;

After that, it will take a few seconds and the deposit amount will appear on your game balance and you can easily use it in sports betting and casino games at PariPulse.

How to Withdraw Money?

It is also important to withdraw your winnings from the PariPulse gaming platform correctly. You can withdraw your winnings from the balance only from 2000 INR and use any of the available payment methods, and in order to make this process go smoothly, you can use the instructions below:

Open the official PariPulse page; Log in to your personal gaming account using the password and login you used during registration; Find and open the "Payments" section; Select the item "Withdrawal of funds"; Choose one of the available payment methods and click on it; In a special window specify the amount to be withdrawn, INR as currency, as well as account details for the transfer; Check if the specified amount is sufficient for withdrawal on the game balance; Confirm the completion of the transaction;

If your account has been verified, the won funds on PariPulse will appear on your personal account in a few seconds.

How to Place a Bet on PariPulse?

Once a personal gaming account at PariPulse has been created, as well as a deposit has been made and participation in the welcome offer for sports betting has been activated you can proceed directly to the betting process:

Open the official PariPulse page in whatever browser you are comfortable using; Log in to your personal gaming account using your username and password; Make a deposit using one of the available payment methods; Find and navigate to the sports betting section; Select the sport and match you wish to bet on; Specify the market and bet type; Select one of the available odds; In a special window, enter the amount you want to bet; Check if all data has been entered correctly; Wait for the bet to be calculated and displayed in the registered bets section;

Now you know how to place daily bets on the PariPulse gaming platform.

Cricket Betting at PariPulse

The biggest advantage of the PariPulse gaming platform is sports betting, but the main focus is of course on cricket betting, as it is one of the most popular sports in India. You will be able to watch daily high definition live streaming of all regional and tournament cricket matches, place live and line bets with extremely high odds, as well as choose from a variety of different types and types of bets. Below you can familiarize yourself with the cricket events that are available for daily betting on PariPulse:

IPL;

Hundred;

BPL;

County Championship;

Pakistan Super League;

CPL;

World T20;

ICC World Cup;

"Women's Hundred.

Other Available Sports for Betting

In addition to cricket betting, you will have the opportunity to bet on other sports with PariPulse, of which there are over 45 on the platform, the most popular of which you can see below:

Cricket;

Kabaddi;

Soccer;

Table tennis;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Volleyball;

Water polo;

Golf;

Horse racing;

Hockey;

Cybersports;

Baseball;

Thai boxing;

MMA;

Boxing;

Wrestling;

Breakdancing;

Billiards;

Water polo;

Fist fights;

Motorcycle racingi;

Betting Options at PariPulse

Apart from the fact that all the sports that are available for betting are collected in a separate section on PariPulse for the ultimate convenience of Indian players, you will also be able to use various features that will make the betting process even more exciting, and we have provided you with information about some of them below:

IPL Betting

IPL betting is considered to be the most popular betting for Indian punters as this premier league is an annual event. It features the most popular cricket teams with more than 74 matches played between them. The IPL takes place over two spring months and you can bet every day with the highest odds on the PariPulse gaming platform.

Live Streaming

Live streaming is available at PariPulse every day for absolutely any sport. All live streams always open in high resolution and are lag-free, so you will always be able to follow the developments on the field of play and make your betting decisions in time.

Push Notifications

Every player has the opportunity to activate push notifications and always be aware of news and new bonus and promotional offers so that you can participate in them in time. You can also find out via push notifications whether your registered bets have been played or not.

Online Casino Games

The casino games library at PariPulse has over 2,000 games available, organized into different categories so you can always find the right slot, table or card game. Each game features smooth graphics, modern gameplay and intuitive controls.

Live Casino

Live casino games can fully convey the atmosphere of luxury and excitement, as PariPulse cooperates with many top and reliable providers. The main feature of Live games is that you watch the gaming process thanks to live broadcasts from special rooms run by professional dealers.

Live Cricket Betting

Live cricket betting is especially popular, as cricket is a rather unpredictable sport and it is best to make a betting decision as the match progresses. Live betting on cricket is available in a separate section with the most favorable odds.

Esports Betting

Cybersports is no less a popular betting destination and PariPulse has many of the most popular games available: Dota 2, Legue of Legends, Rainbow Six, Valorant, King of Glory, StarCraft 2 with the most favorable odds. All of them are available in a separate subsection for your convenience.

Pre-Match Betting

Apart from live betting, pre-match betting is equally popular in India. At PariPulse, you can easily place pre-match bets at higher odds.

Lucrative Offers

You can also make your winnings from sports betting even bigger by participating in a variety of bonus and promotional offers, which are always available for your convenience in a separate section. Each of the offers has no serious conditions for activation or wagering, so it is automatically advantageous to take part in them.

Multi-Betting

It is not only the odds that can potentially increase your winnings, but also the use of multi-betting. Multi-betting is the use of several single bets or express bets from different single bets.

Live Match Statistics

Tracking of your previously registered sports bets is available on the PariPulse gaming platform. You can track the statistics of your bets both in the lobby and in your personal cabinet. But most importantly, all statistical data regarding your sports bets are updated in real time.

PariPulse Casino

The PariPulse gaming platform has partnered with many renowned software providers to bring you more than 5,000 casino games daily, including classic and themed slots, intuitive controls, state-of-the-art graphics and gameplay. All casino games are compiled for your ultimate convenience at PariPulse in a separate section, with some of the following categories also available:

Popular Games;

Slots;

Live Games;

Crash Games;

Card Games;

Roulette;

Jackpot games;

Bingo;

Buy Bonus;

Cascade;

Megaways;

New;

Entertainment at the Casino

In the casino games section at PariPulse you can find more than 5000 games and you will definitely be able to find one that you can win regularly. We have tested almost every game and concluded that they are all worthy of your attention and you can rest assured that all wins and losses are random, as all games are based on a random number generator. Below you can familiarize yourself with the most popular games at PariPulse:

Megaways;

Poker;

Blackjack;

3D slots;

Baccarat;

Keno;

Hold and Win;

Types of Bets at PariPulse

At PariPulse you will be able to register winning bets on a regular basis, not only because of the various betting markets, but also because of the bet types. You can find information about the most basic ones below:

Single. Single bets are suitable for any of the sports that are available on the PariPulse gaming platform. By placing a single bet you are betting on how you think the selected sports match, championship or tournament will end. If you have correctly predicted the outcome, your single bet will be considered a winner.

Single bets are suitable for any of the sports that are available on the PariPulse gaming platform. By placing a single bet you are betting on how you think the selected sports match, championship or tournament will end. If you have correctly predicted the outcome, your single bet will be considered a winner. Parlay. This type of bet is suitable for those who prefer to register several bets daily, because the main point of parlay betting is to register all the past winnings from the bet on the future bet.

This type of bet is suitable for those who prefer to register several bets daily, because the main point of parlay betting is to register all the past winnings from the bet on the future bet. System.The system betting type is suitable for more experienced players, as the betting system represents 3 or more expresses, each of which will have to play and only in that case, the betting system will be considered a winning bet.

Support

If during the gaming process at PariPulse you have difficulties or problems that you can't solve by yourself, you have the opportunity to contact the experts from the technical support service 24/7. Technical support is available 24/7 and always sends you a solution to even the most complex problems within a couple of minutes, the most important thing is to describe your problem as detailed as possible, and for the convenience of players from India it can be done immediately in Hindi. Below you can familiarize yourself with the available methods for contacting technical support at PariPulse:

The ways to contact Details General questions info@paripulse.com Technical support support-en@paripulse.com Security Service security@paripulse.com Complaints and suggestions complaints@paripulse.com Data Protection dpo@paripulse.com

In addition to the above mentioned ways to contact technical support, live chat and feedback form are also available on the platform.

SportsCafe Verdict

After the SportsCafe team has fully analyzed all aspects of the PariPulse gaming platform - came to the final and only choice - you should definitely start using it in order not only to enjoy gambling entertainment, but also to win big. The platform is fully customer-centric for the Indian market and offers a variety of payment methods in order to instantly deposit and withdraw your winnings, and the minimum deposit is just 83 INR. As well as the official PariPulse page, the mobile app and mobile version are licensed by Curacao, so you can definitely not worry about your safety and bet daily on more than 2000 live sports events, including cricket, as well as play casino games and slots, which are supplied to the platform by top and reliable providers. Two welcome bonuses await all new customers at once: for sports betting - 100% up to 25,000 INR, and casino games - 130,302 INR + 150 freespins. We give PariPulse the highest rating and definitely recommend every player from India to go through the registration process right now.

The Most Common Questions about the PariPulse

If you do not want to ask for help from the technical support service or for some reason, communication with it is temporarily unavailable, you will always have the opportunity to get answers to frequently asked questions. Below you can familiarize yourself with the most popular ones and maybe it will help you to get an answer to your questions faster:

Does PariPulse Have a Gambling Licence?

Yes, the gaming platform PariPulse provides all its gambling services under the Curacao gambling license, which is recognized in India as one of the most reliable. Also, you can definitely trust the platform PariPulse as it uses end-to-end SSL encryption to ensure additional security of contact data, as well as repeatedly passed independent audits.

Is Live Streaming Available at PariPulse?

Yes, on the PariPulse platform you will not only have the opportunity to place live bets, but also to watch live streaming of any selected sports matches. To open the live broadcast directly on the platform, simply click on the special icon, which is located next to the event you have chosen to bet on.

Can I Play at PariPulse From a Mobile Device?

If you want to have constant one-click access to gambling entertainment at PariPulse, you can of course use the mobile app available for download and installation on any Android mobile device, as well as the adaptive mobile version for iOS, which fully retains all the basic functionality.

Which Payment Methods are Available at PariPulse?

The most diverse and reliable payment methods are available on the PariPulse gaming platform. As of today, there are only 6 of them and all of them are e-wallets that are popular in India - PayTM, PhonePe, PerfectMoney, UPI, PayTM UPI, MoneyGo.