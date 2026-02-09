Fansport — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 200% Bonus

Fansport App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Fansport Fansport is one of the most popular gambling platforms in India in 2026, which provides the most relevant gambling services and has an impeccable reputation. You can find more information about all this in this review, and decide for yourself why you should definitely pay attention to Fansport. Welcome bonus 200% up to 38,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Fansport

Fansport Overview

In 2016, the gaming platform Fansport entered the Indian market and since then it has gained over 100,000 Indian users. It's worth saying that the platform is fully customized just for the Indian market, as it can be fully translated into Hindi and use INR as the main currency. Also, the platform is intuitive and you can easily find the right sport to bet on or your favorite casino game. At Fansport, you'll be able to select different markets and bet types as well as odds, bet live and watch live streaming on over 50 sports. And for those who want to enjoy casino games, there is a separate section where you can find not only classic gaming destinations, but also thematic ones, as the bookmaker cooperates with many top providers. The bookmaker is licensed by Curacao, which makes it a completely legal gaming platform and that is why you should go through the registration process at Fansport right now and activate participation in one of the three bonus offers.

Quick Facts about Fansport

To give you a better understanding of what the Fansport gaming platform is all about below you can read its main specifications:

Game types Sports betting, cyber sports, online casino, poker, live casino, lotteries, slots, virtual betting Founder and Founded Year 2016 License Curaçao License Welcome bonus 200% up to 38,000 INR for betting on sport, 100% up to 107,080 INR for casino Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Visa, Mastercard, PhonePe, Jeton Wallet, Skrill, Neller, Kvitum, SettlePay Wallet, Skrill 1-Tap, UPI Intent, Bitcoin, Jeton Cash Hindi language Yes Available currencies INR Minimum deposit 83 INR Technical support for customers Live chat, e-mail, phone number, feedback form

Fansport Score

Like any other gambling platform Fansport has its certain advantages and disadvantages, which users should be aware of before discovering gambling entertainment with this bookmaker. We have analyzed every aspect of this platform and can confidently say that its advantages are many times more than disadvantages, about which we have provided below full information:

Advantages Disadvantages Over 50 sports to bet on, including cricket Navigating the platform can seem overwhelming due to the wide variety of gambling entertainment available Odds for cricket tournaments, including IPL in the range of 2.7 to 7.9 The minimum deposit limit is 83 INR Various bonus program, VIP program available Full Hindi translation support, INR as main currency Licensed Curacao

Fansport India Review

Fansport is one of the customer-centric gambling companies in India, which has been providing its gambling services since 2016 and since then has a really impeccable reputation. At Fansport, you will be able to bet on more than 50 sports on a daily basis and play more than 2,000 casino games, which are provided on the platform by popular promoters. The bookmaker also offers around 15 payment methods, which include cryptocurrency, ensuring that any monetary transactions are instantaneous and completely anonymous. Users will also be able to get several times more winnings at Fansportt if you take part in various bonus and promotional programs, for example, one of the welcome bonuses for the first deposit is offered in the amount of 200% up to 38,000 INR, and you can use all the funds for betting on sports. But the most important advantage of this platform is legality and legality, as Fansport platform provides all its gambling services under the Curacao gambling license.

Is Fansport Legal in India?

Our team can answer this question with absolute certainty - yes, Fansport gaming platform is perfectly legal in India in 2026. Fansport is owned and operated by Interactive Betting N.V registered under No. 142759 at Dr.H.Fergusonweg 1, Curaçao, as license holder; and operated by Almeron Limited, registered under No. HE361095 at Spyrou Kyprianou 84, Limassol, Cyprus, as agent. The platform provides all services under the Curacao eGaming license issued by Curacao eGaming and maintains an impeccable reputation.

How to Create an Account at Fansport?

To get full access to all gambling entertainment on Fansport users need to go through the registration process. Creating a personal account is an intuitive process, with which you will definitely cope if you use the instructions below:

Launch the Fansport webpage

Use only genuine bookmaker's products, for this purpose open the official Fansport page in any convenient browser. After that, in the upper right corner find and click on the "Registration" button;

Go through the complete registration process

After opening the registration form, you can choose one of three ways to complete it: by phone, by email address or via social media. Once you have chosen your method, fill in the registration fields with your personal and contact information;

Participate in the welcome offer

Right during the registration process you will have the opportunity to activate participation in several welcome bonus offers, in total you can get up to 45,374 INR + 100 freespins, if available you can also use a promo code;

Complete the registration process

Verify all the data you have previously entered, agree that you are familiar with the terms and conditions that apply to Fansport and complete the registration process by clicking on the green "Register" button;

Account Verification

Game account verification is available on the Fansport platform and we recommend that you complete it as soon as you create a personal game account. Account verification does not take long and its main point is to confirm the identity of the user who is using the game account. And all you need to do is to follow a few simple steps described below:

In the settings of your personal cabinet, fill in all the empty fields with personal and contact information;

Contact the technical support service and provide them with copies of documents that prove your identity: passport, driver's license or utility bills;

Once your data has been processed your gaming account will receive KYC status, which will mean that it is fully verified.

Fansport App

Fansport is a progressive gaming platform that cares about the convenience of Indian users and makes sure that you can have access to casino games and sports betting literally in one click. To do this, all you have to do is download and install the Fansport app on your mobile device. To date, installing the application can only be used by owners of Android phones, as the version of the application for iOS is in the active stage of development. Installing the application will not take much time and space in the memory of your device, but will give you a lot of advantages, and all you need to make the application work stably - regularly update it to newer versions, they are free, as well as the mobile application Fansport.

Welcome Bonus

All new customers at Fansport will find not only up-to-date offers on sports betting and casino games, but also lucrative welcome bonus offers. Yes, there are several welcome offers on the platform and you can choose which one to participate in, the table below provides all the information about the welcome bonuses at Fansport:

Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Credeting Terms Fansport Sports Betting 200% up to 38,000 INR 90 INR Availability of a fully completed game account Phone number activated Fansport Freebets 20% up to 2720 INR 90 INR Availability of a fully completed game account Phone number activated Deposit made Fansport Online Casino 100% up to 107,080 INR 450 INR Availability of a fully completed game account Phone number activated Each new bonus is available after wagering or completion of the previous one

How to Get a Bonus at Fansport?

To activate one of Fansport's welcome bonus offers immediately after the registration process, please use the instructions below:

Open the official Fansport page or mobile app; Go through the registration process or log in to your personal gaming account using your username and password; Go to the Promotions section; Choose one of the welcome offers; Familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions for receiving and wagering; Make a deposit; Activate your welcome bonus.

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

Since Fansport has not one, but several welcome offers available, users can choose for themselves which one to participate in. Like any other bonus offers, the welcome offer also has some conditions for activation, but also for wagering. Fulfillment of all wagering conditions will guarantee you a quick withdrawal of the won funds, and below you will learn the most basic of them:

The welcome bonus is not activated in conjunction with other bonus offers;

It is forbidden to activate several times to participate in the same welcome offer;

It is necessary to wager one of the welcome bonuses within 30 days from the date of activation;

Register bets for wagering must be of the express type with odds not lower than 1.6;

To win back the welcome bonus for slots you need to spin wager x35 within 7 days from the moment of activation;

Other Fansport Bonuses and Promotions

In addition to the welcome bonus offers, Fansport offers a huge variety of other promotional offers, in which both new and regular users can participate. All the bonus offers that we have checked are extremely profitable and generous, as well as have no serious wagering conditions, and below we have described the most profitable ones that are definitely worth activating:

Cashback Bonus 20%;

Birthday with Fansport;

Express of the day 10%;

Fansport Friday;

Cashback Bonus 20%

In order to activate this bonus offer you will need to make a deposit using skrill or neteller as a payment method. After making a deposit of at least 907% bonus funds will be automatically credited to your game balance in the amount of 20% of the deposit amount, but not more than 4265 INR. You can win back the bonus offer through express bets with odds of at least 1.4 within 30 days of activation.

Birthday with Fansport

On the birthday of its users Fansport gives you a personalized bonus that will match your preferences and you will be able to use it immediately. As the bonus offer will be different for each player, it is important to fulfill a few conditions for participation, namely to register at least one month before the birthday and during this time to make 20 bets for real money.

Express of the day 10%

This bonus offer is suitable for players who choose Fansport to bet on sports on a daily basis. Choose the best and most reliable events, which are combined into several expresses of two types: Line and Live and if the selected express wins Fansport will increase the odds of the express by 10%.

Fansport Friday

This bonus offer is also suitable for betting users. Namely, you will be able to participate in it every Friday if you make a deposit of at least 226 INR and then you will get 50% of the deposited amount as a bonus. This bonus offer must be wagered within 24 hours of receiving it by making express bets with odds not lower than 1.6.

Fansport Payment Methods

At Fansport users who have passed the registration and verification processes can easily deposit and withdraw their winnings on a daily basis. The bookmaker has made sure that all transactions are carried out quickly thanks to a wide range of payment methods and INR as the main currency. Below in the table you can find all the latest information about the available payment methods at Fansport:

Service Minimum deposit (INR) Maximum deposit (INR) Funds deposit time Commision Fees Visa 830 50000 Instantly Free Mastercard 830 50000 Instantly Free PhonePe 83 35376 Instantly Free Jeton Wallet 450 45358 Instantly Free Skrill 900 50000 Instantly Free Neteller 900 50000 Instantly Free Kvitum 83 50000 Instantly Free SettlePay Wallet 166 12 494 827 Instantly Free Skrill 1-Tap 83 50000 Instantly Free UPI Intent 200 100 000 Instantly Free Bitcoin 83 No limits Instantly Free Jeton Cash 416 50000 Instantly Free

How to Deposit on Fansport?

Regardless of which of the Fansport payment methods you choose for making a deposit, the instructions below are universal and will help you deposit your game balance in a couple of clicks:

Open Fansport; Go to the "Payments" section; Select "Deposit"; Choose one of the payment methods; Click on the "Deposit" button; Enter the amount to be deposited and the account details to be debited; Confirm the completion of the transaction;

After a few minutes, your game balance will display the amount you have deposited via deposit on Fansport.

How to Withdrawal Money?

Each user can withdraw the won funds from Fansport literally instantly, if he uses the instructions below:

Open Fansport in any browser; Log in to your personal gaming account using your password and login; Go to the "Payments" section; Select "Withdrawal"; From the available payment methods choose the most suitable one and click on it; Specify the amount to be withdrawn in the special window, as well as the account details for the transfer; Check that the selected amount is enough on the game balance; Subvert the completion of the transaction;

If all steps have been completed correctly, in a few minutes your account will display the withdrawn funds from Fansport.

How to Place a Bet on Fansport?

Now that you have created a Fansport account and made a deposit, you can proceed directly to the betting process, and you can find out how to register your bet on the platform in a couple of clicks in the instructions below:

Unlock the official Fansport page; Log in to your personal gaming account using your username and password; Make a deposit using one of the available payment methods; Find and open the "Sports" section; Select the sport and the match you want to bet on; Specify the market and type of bet; Select the appropriate odds; In a special window enter the amount you want to bet; Wait until the bet is calculated and registered.

After successful registration of the bet, wait until the selected match for betting is over to understand whether you won or lost.

Cricket Betting at Fansport

Fansport will definitely suit users who are fans of the sport of cricket. On the platform you will be able to bet not only on regional matches, but also on world tournaments and championships, some of which are available below:

IPL;

BPL;

CPL;

World T20;

ICC World Cup;

County Championship;

Pakistan Super League;

Hundred;

"Women's Hundred.

Other Available Sports for Betting

At Fansport, users from India will be able to bet not only on cricket, but also on all other popular sports. The bookmaker offers a diverse sportsbook, which makes the platform really high quality and makes it stand out from the rest, and you can see for yourself if you open the "Line" section and see more than 50 sports. Platform is constantly included in our ratings of the top cricket betting sites, football betting sites and best indian kabaddi betting sites. Where alternative and long-term sports are available, on which you can start betting right now:

Soccer;

Table Tennis;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Hockey;

Volleyball;

Cybersports;

Baseball;

Auto Racing;

Athletics;

Motorcycle racing;

Swimming;

Chess;

Boxing;

Golf;

Snooker;

Betting Options at Fansport

At Fansport, users will be able to place daily bets on the most popular sports events in India. All sports available for betting are presented in a separate section, which is arranged in an intuitive way even for users who have never bet on sports before. Also, in order to ensure that the betting process is always at the highest level, the bookmaker offers various markets and types of bets, as well as high odds for live betting, which you can do while watching live broadcasts. There are various features available for betting and casino games that will make the gaming process not only fun but also profitable, and you can learn more about them below.

IPL Betting

Betting on the IPL is one of the main benefits that Fansport can offer to users from India. The Indian Premier League is one of the major cricket championships that takes place over a two-month period with over 74 matches being played, each of which you will be able to bet on at extremely high odds. You will also be able to select different markets and bet types, of which there is a huge variety on Fansport, which will allow you to register winning bets on a regular basis.

Live Streaming

Daily users will not only be able to register their bets, but also watch live streaming in high definition. All you need to do is select the desired match and if live streaming is available, it will start automatically.

Push Notifications

Not only in the Fansport mobile app, but also on the official page users can activate push notifications. This will keep you up to date with updates, new bonus and promotional offers, know when your bet has been played or lost and much more.

Online Casino Games

On Fansport there is a separate section where various casino games are presented. All of them are presented not only in the classic format, but also in thematic, which allows you to fully enjoy a varied gaming process. The bookmaker was able to provide such a wide variety of casino games thanks to cooperation with many modern and reliable providers.

Live Casino

Also when visiting Fansport, users will be able to see a separate section where live games are presented. These games are held in real time thanks to broadcasts that take place from special rooms where there are gaming tables, and the game itself is conducted by professional dealers. Due to this you can fully feel yourself sitting at the gambling table together with the same real other players.

Live Cricket Betting

In addition to standard cricket betting, Fansport offers users to place live bets on any cricket match on a daily basis. Live betting allows you to predict the outcome of a match as accurately as possible, as you can follow the events on the field of play and only then make a decision regarding the registration of a bet.

Esports Betting

At Fansport you will also be able to bet not only on popular sports but also register daily bets on cyber sports. Cybersports is a new trend that is gaining popularity among Indian users day by day and at Fansport you can bet on tournaments and competitions on games like Dota 2, Legue of Legends, Rainbow Six, Valorant, King of Glory, StarCraft 2 and many more.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

If you want to feel like an athlete yourself, try out virtual betting. Fansport features numerous variations of virtual betting games, so choose a game, place your bet, and feel like you're part of the match!

Pre-Match Betting

Pre-match betting is just as popular as live betting. Registering pre-match bets is a bit more complicated, as you have to be sure that the match you choose to bet on will end the way you want it to. Because of the risk involved, pre-match bets are often offered at higher odds.

Live Match Statistics

In order for live betting to really bring you regular profits, Fansport offers the ability to track the statistics of the matches and bets you place in real time. Using this feature will allow you to analyze matches and bets right from the comfort of your gaming platform.

Lucrative Offers

Bonuses and promotions are a big part of betting for many players. And at Fansport, you’ll find great bonuses and offers like cashback and welcome bonuses. All of them have easy to meet wagering requirements, so you will have no problem getting great rewards.

Multi-Betting

Fansport lets you do multi-betting, which is great for many. You can place multiple single bets or create express bets from different singles, which can improve your odds and potential winnings, but it also makes the bet harder to win.

Fansport Casino

Users who want to not only bet on sports but also play casino games will be able to do so on a daily basis by visiting the many sections that feature various table, card or themed games from top and reliable prowaders that are renowned in India. Fansport offers various lotteries, jackpots, slots, craps and the main feature is Live games, each of the areas has high quality design, convenient gameplay and you will be able to access them immediately after completing the registration process. Below you will be able to familiarize yourself with the available sections at Fansport:

Slots;

Live Games;

Crash Games;

Card Games;

Board Games;

Dice;

Ladder;

Lotteries;

Popular;

New;

Mini-games;

Entertainment at the Casino

We've explored the various casino gaming destinations at Fansport in detail and found many games that left us not only with a favorable impression, but also provided regular winnings. So that you don't have to search for these games, we have listed the most popular and interesting ones below:

Aviator;

Hot Fruits;

Magicspins;

Road Rage;

Baccarat;

Andar Bahar;

Speed Blackjack;

Poker;

Sic-Bo;

Blackjack;

Rummy.

Types of Bets at Fansport

If you want to make winning bets on a regular basis, it is important to choose not only the right betting markets and odds, but also the right types of bets. On the Fansport platform there are several actual bet types available, which we will tell you more about below:

Single. The single bet is considered to be the most commonly used bet type in India and the basic idea is to bet on how you think the match will end. If you have guessed and the outcome is as stated in the bet - the bet is considered a winner.

Parlay. This type of betting assumes automatically large winnings, as the main point is to put all the winnings from the past bet, on the future bet.

System. System betting type includes 3 or more expresses, which all must be played in order for the betting system to be considered a winning bet.

Support

On the Fansport platform, users have the opportunity to contact our technical support team 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in order to quickly and efficiently solve any problem or question that may arise. Our experts will be able to solve any questions regarding deposits, withdrawals, bonus or promotional offers, registration of bets or participation in slots or live games in a matter of minutes and send you a qualified solution. Below you can familiarize yourself with the available methods for contacting technical support:

The ways to contact Details General Questions support@fan-sport.com Technical Support support@fan-sport.com Security security@fan-sport.com Payment questions payments@fan-sport.com Phone number +44 2080 682 811

As you can see, the main methods of communication are email and phone number, however, we also have live chat and feedback form available on our platform, which are also available 24/7. Live chat is considered to be the most effective method of communication, as you can get a response within 2 minutes, when testing the platform we have personally verified this.

SportsCafe Verdict

After a complete research of Fansport gaming platform, we have concluded that it is the best one for allowing users from India to bet and play casino games. We have analyzed every aspect of the provided features from the bookmaker and concluded that they all work at the highest level and you will definitely be satisfied with the betting and gambling process. We give Fansport the highest rating, which means that the platform is completely safe and secure and you can start using it right now by going through the instant registration process.

The Most Common Questions about the Fansport

Below you can get answers to frequently asked questions about Fansport gaming platform in India in 2026 from our regular users. They may help you to solve your problem or question without seeking help from our technical support team.

Is This Sportsbook Legal?

Yes, betting on sports on the Fan Sport gaming platform is completely legal and safe, as the bookmaker provides all its services under the Curacao gambling license and uses end-to-end SSL encryption to ensure the security of personal and contact data.

How to Play Fan Sport Online?

In order to play casino games on the Fan Sport platform you need to perform a number of simple steps, the instructions are available below:

Open the official Fan Sport page; Log in to your personal gaming account; Make a deposit; Go to the casino games section; Select the desired one; Register your bet; Start the gameplay;

How to Use Fansport Freebet?

A freebet is a free bet that users can use to bet in any direction that is available on FanSport. Some freebets also have restrictions on odds or sports, and most often freebets are given in conjunction with bonus or promotion offers.

How to Make a Deposit and Cash Out at a Fansport?

In order to make a deposit or withdraw winnings users can use various payment methods, which are presented in a separate section on Fansport, as well as INR as the main currency.