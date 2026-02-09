Fansport Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Fansport App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP Fansport As of today, only Android device users can download the app, while iOS users can use the adaptive mobile version. In order to make it automatically more profitable for customers to start their gaming journey with the Fansport app, right during the registration process you can activate participation in one of the welcome bonuses: for sports betting on the first deposit 200% up to 38,000 INR, and for casino games 100% up to 107,080 INR. Welcome bonus 200% up to 38,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Fansport

About Fansport App

Before downloading and installing the Fansport mobile application we recommend you to familiarize yourself with the basic technical specifications of the application, which are presented in the table below:

Current version of the application 1.3 Fansport file size 40 Mb Installed client size 90 Mb Supported operating systems Android Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curaçao License Welcome bonus For sports betting on the first deposit 200% up to 38,000 INR, and for casino games 100% up to 107,080 INR; Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Visa, Mastercard, PhonePe, Jeton Wallet, Skrill, Neller, Kvitum, SettlePay Wallet, Skrill 1-Tap, UPI Intent, Bitcoin, Jeton Cash

With all that advantages platform Fansport is constantly included in our ratings of the best cricket betting apps, football betting apps and best kabaddi match betting app.

Advantages and Disadvantages

We have personally tested all aspects of the app and its various features and have provided all relevant information regarding the advantages and disadvantages below:

Advantages Disadvantages The minimum deposit is 83 INR Live broadcasts may not be available Licensed by Curaçao; Technical support may respond with delays 3 welcome bonus offers totaling 100% up to 54,424 INR + 100 freespins + freebets Fully available in Hindi translation and INR as the main currency Cricket odds have an average of 3.5 to 7.1 Obligatory receipt of kyc sign verifying account verification

Fansport App Functionality and Design

The Fansport mobile app is particularly popular among Indian users not only because of its flawless and luxurious black and green themed design, but also because of the range of features that make betting and casino games not only fun, but also extremely profitable:

More than 50 sports to bet on, including long-term bets;

A separate section where all cricket matches are presented;

Several welcome bonuses: for sports betting on the first deposit 200% up to 38,000 INR, and for casino games 100% up to 107,080 INR;

Cryptocurrency payment methods available;

Several ways to pass registration;

Does not take up space in the memory of the device, as it weighs only 90 Mb;

Over 2000 casino games including slots and Live games from top providers;

High average odds for betting on IPL and other cricket tournament events;

Cooperation with many top providers;

Available to view match statistics in your personal cabinet;

Regular release of updated versions of the application in which even minimal flaws are corrected;

Technical support service is available 24/7;

Fansport App for Android

In order for users to have round-the-clock access to all gambling entertainment on the gaming platform Fansport, the bookmaker offers to download and install a mobile application. Downloading and installation are two completely different but easy processes that any user can cope with, and after their successful completion will get full access to sports betting and casino games. Installing the application will not take you much time, and also does not require special system settings or a lot of free memory space. More detailed information about the application you will find below.

System Requirements for Android

The Fansport mobile app is fully adapted for Android devices and once you familiarize yourself with its main system specifications below you will see for yourself:

Version for downloading All devices with Android 6.0 operating system and all subsequent versions The size of apk file 40 Mb RAM 1GB+ Processor 1.2 GHz

Supported Android Devices

The Fansport mobile app has already been tested on many modern Android mobile devices and if one of the following is yours, you can rest assured that the app will work flawlessly on a daily basis:

Samsung Galaxy S21.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro.

Oppo Find X3 Pro.

Google Pixel 6.

Huawei P40 Pro.

Sony Xperia 1 III.

Motorola Edge+.

Realme GT.

Vivo X60 Pro.

Download Fansport APK for Android

The process of downloading and installing the Fansport mobile app for Android devices is completely intuitive and can be handled by any Indian user, especially if they use the step-by-step instructions below:

1 Open Settings Go to the system settings of your mobile device and allow downloading and installing old files from the internet. Sign Up Now 2 Launch Fansport In any browser, open the official Fansport page. 3 Find the "App" section Scroll down the official page and find the special "App" section, then click on the Andoid icon. 4 Start downloading the apk file Once you are redirected to a new page, find and click on the "Download Android apk file" button. 5 Complete the installation process Wait until the Fansport app apk file is completely downloaded and then complete the installation process. Download APK

Once the installation process is complete, the Fansport mobile app will appear on the home screen of your mobile device and will be ready for daily use.

Fansport App for iOS

Since the Fansport mobile app for all iOS devices is under active development, all users can temporarily start using the adaptive mobile version, which fully preserves the functionality. The future application will not take up much space in the memory of your device and require special system settings, and you can download and install it directly from the official page. Using the mobile version is not much different from using the app, so in the future it will be easy for you to switch to the daily use of the Fansport iOS app for betting and casino games. Below you can find out all the latest information regarding the Fansport for iOS app.

System Requirements for iOS

In order for you to make sure that the future Fansport mobile app and its mobile version will be suitable for your iOS device, you can read its main technical specifications below:

Version for download All devices with iOS 8.0 operating system and all subsequent versions Fansport app size 40 Mb RAM 1GB+ Processor 1.2 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

If your mobile device is on the list below you can rest assured that the mobile version and the Fansport mobile app will work flawlessly on it, as all the models listed below have been independently tested and proven to work flawlessly:

iPhone 4;

iPhone 5, 5s;

iPhone 6, 6s, 6s Plus;

iPhone SE;

iPhone 7;

iPhone 8;

iPhone X;

iPhone 11;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 13;

iPad, iPad 2, iPad 3, iPad 4;

iPad Mini;

iPad Air etc.

Download Fansport App for iOS

Since the Fansport mobile app for iOS devices is still under active development, users can successfully use the adaptive mobile version, and how to do this is described in the instructions below:

1 Open Fansport Open the official Fansport page in Safari browser. Download App 2 Find the "Useful" section Once you find this section at the bottom of the page select "Mobile Version" and click on it. 3 Refresh the page Once you have clicked on the mobile version button the page can automatically start refreshing and then it will open in the format you want. 4 Add Fansport to your home screen Once the mobile version has loaded add it to your bookmarks, then add the icon to your desktop.

Once the mobile icon is on your screen you will have one-click access to all Fansport sports betting and casino games.

How to Update to the Latest Version 2026?

Any mobile app in India, including Fansport in 2026 is required to be updated regularly. To stay up-to-date with updates, you can connect the push notifications feature. Below you can find instructions on how to update the Fansport mobile app right now:

Connect notifications. To stay up-to-date with the new version of the app, activate push notifications in advance; Go to your personal cabinet. After you have received information about the release of the updated version of the application go to the settings of your personal cabinet and click on the "Install new version" button; Download the apk file. Start downloading the apk file of the updated version of the Fansport app; Uninstall the old version. In order to install the updated app without any problems uninstall the old version; Wait for the apk file to download. Once the apk file of the updated version has been downloaded complete its installation process; Sign in to your account. Once the app is updated, open it and log into your personal gaming account.

Since users of iOS devices can only use the mobile version they are very lucky as it always opens already in the updated format.

How to Register in a Fansport App?

After successfully downloading and installing the Fansport mobile app, all you have to do is create a personal account, after which you will have full access to all gambling entertainment presented both in the app and in the mobile version. Below is a universal instruction that will help you to pass the registration process in a few clicks:

Launch Fansport. Open the mobile app or the mobile version of Fansport. Start the registration process. In the top right corner, find the "Register" button and click on it; Choose your registration method. There are several walkthroughs of the registration process available on Fansport: by phone, by email and through social media, choose the method that suits you best and click on it. Complete the form. After the selected method of account creation, fill out the appropriate registration form with valid personal and contact information. Complete the registration process. Check all previously entered data, if available, enter a promo code and confirmation code, if desired, activate participation in one of the bonus offers, and agree that you are familiar with the current terms and conditions. After that, click on the "Register" button;

In a couple of minutes your data will be processed and your personal gaming account will be opened in the Fansport mobile app.

Login to the Fansport App

If you have successfully completed the registration process, now all you need to know is how to log in to your personal account in the Fansport mobile app and you can find that out in the instructions below:

Open Fansport. Launch the mobile app or the official mobile version; Log in to your account. In the top right corner, find and click on the "Sign in" button; Fill out the form. A special form will open in front of you, where you will need to enter your login and password to log in to your account; Log in to the account. Check all the data and if they are correct, log in to your personal game account in the Fansport app.

You can also activate the memorization functions if you do not want to manually log in to your account every time.

How to Get a Bonus in Fansport App?

All new customers will be able to activate participation in one of three welcome offers, which are available on both the Fansport mobile app and the mobile version. Activation of the welcome bonus is straightforward during registration, however, you will also be able to do this manually through the bonus and promotional offers section and below, you can find out how to do this:

Open the Fansport app; Go through the registration process or log into your personal gaming account using your username and password; Go to the bonus and promotional offers section; Select one of the welcome offers and click on it; Read the terms and conditions for activation and wagering; Make a deposit; Activate the selected welcome bonus and wait for the bonus funds to be credited to your game balance.

Welcome Bonus

Welcome offers in the Fansport mobile app or in the mobile version you will be able to activate participation in one of three welcome offers, each of which you can use in different gambling directions. In the table below you can find out the main essence of each welcome bonus:

Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Credeting Terms Fansport Sports Betting 200% up to 38,000 INR 90 INR A game account, fully completed and linked to an activated phone number, is accessible. Fansport Freebets 20% up to 2715 INR 90 INR A game account, fully completed and linked to an activated phone number, with a deposit made Fansport Online Casino 100% up to 107,080 INR 450 INR A game account, fully completed and linked to an activated phone number

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

As Fansport offers three welcome offers in its mobile app and mobile version, users can choose the one they want to participate in. However, before activating any bonus offer, it is important to familiarize yourself with the current terms and conditions for receiving and wagering. You can find information about what's in store for you in Fansport's welcome offers below:

You cannot activate participation in more than one welcome offer in parallel;

The welcome offer is also not available to activate with any other promotional offers;

It is not possible to activate the same welcome bonus;

Welcome offers for sports betting can be wagered within 30 days and the welcome bonus for casino games within 7 days;

Registration bets for wagering must be of the express type with odds of at least 1.6 with 3 or more events, and the wager that must be spun to wagering casino bonus - x35.

Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App

Of course, the welcome bonus for all your bets is definitely beneficial to use, however, this is not all the mobile app of Fansport has to offer. In fact, the application allows you to use many various promotions and offers, each of which can be highly beneficial and can let you place more valuable bets without much risk. They are all unique, but useful nevertheless, and we would like to tell you about them in more detail.

Sport Welcome Bonus

One of the most important bonuses, especially for new players, is the welcome bonus, and the mobile app of Fansport offers a great one. For making your first deposit, you will be rewarded with an increase of +100% up to 9000 INR, which will be highly beneficial at the beginning of your betting journey.

First Deposit Freebet

Of course, the welcome bonus is not the only option available for your first bets. You can also try out a free bet, which is received from your first deposit. Everything is really simple - just make a deposit, and get a free bet worth 20% from your deposit!

Casino VIP Cashback

For being a VIP member of Fansport, you can receive exclusive benefits and rewards. One of them is cashback. By placing bets and losing some of them, thanks to the VIP cashback, you will be able to get some of the lost money in a week, 20% to be more precise, back to your account.

Booster Bonus

For those who are willing to be a little more risky, the booster bonus is the best option. Its concept is quite simple - just place an accumulator bet with at least 4 selections, and your bet will be boosted significantly.

How to Bet on Cricket Using the Fansport App?

Cricket has been the most popular betting destination in India for many years and you can easily bet on it on the Fansport mobile app or mobile version. In the sports betting section, a separate section has been put up for cricket betting to make it easy for users to find all the matches and leagues they need. Below we have provided step-by-step instructions on how to bet on cricket in the Fansport app:

Open the Fansport mobile app or mobile version; Log in to your personal gaming account using your username and password; Make a deposit; Go to the sports betting section, find cricket; Select the cricket match you want to bet on; Select the market, bet type and odds; In a special window enter the amount to bet and wait until it is calculated and registered.

Which Cricket Could I Bet on?

In the Fansport app and mobile version there is a separate betting section dedicated to cricket. The bookmaker offers bets not only on local championships and competitions, but also on various international championships, Indian leagues and teams and below is a list of the most stopping ones:

IPL;

BPL;

CPL;

World T20;

ICC World Cup;

County Championship;

Pakistan Super League;

Hundred;

"Women's Hundred.

Other Available Sports for Betting

Even though the app and mobile version of Fansport focuses on cricket, the most popular sport, you will still be able to bet on other popular sports as well. Below you can familiarize yourself with the main ones presented on Fansport:

Soccer;

Table Tennis;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Hockey;

Volleyball;

Cybersports;

Baseball;

Auto Racing;

Athletics;

Motorcycle racing;

Swimming;

Chess;

Boxing;

Golf;

Snooker;

Bet Types at Fansport App

In order to make betting not only fun but also profitable, it is important for users to be able to choose between different markets and types of bets. Both the mobile app and the mobile version of Fansport offer the most basic types of bets, which we have told you more about below:

Single. Single bet type is available in any sports betting destination. Single bets involve betting on a certain end of your chosen match, if you predict correctly, your bet will be considered a winner.

Parlay. This type of betting is recommended for more experienced users, as the main point is to bet all past winnings from a bet on the next bet.

System. System betting is suitable for users who are ready to take risks, because you need to make expresses, in the amount of at least 3, so that the betting system won and brought you profit.

Betting Options in Fansport App

The Fansport mobile app and the mobile version have an identical set of features that they offer players on a daily basis to make betting and casino games even more profitable. And below we have provided you with detailed information about each of them.

IPL Betting

Betting on the IPL is a top benefit that Fansport offers to users from India. The Indian Premier League is a major cricket championship that lasts for two months, featuring over 74 matches. You can bet on each match with very high odds. Fansport provides a wide range of markets and bet types, giving you many ways to place winning bets regularly.

Live Streaming

The app of Fansport allows you to place live bets and watch the streaming of matches. Doing so will let you place more accurate bets with a higher chance of winning.

Push Notifications

The app also features push notifications for you. Thanks to them, you will never skip a profitable event again, as push notifications will always keep you alarmed.

Online Casino Games

One of the main advantages of the app is its diversity of casino games. In the application, you will find thousands of different options, each of which is totally worth your attention.

Live Casino

The application also lets you try out the live casino section. In it, you will find numerous games against live dealers and players instead of AI, which will let you have a greater overall experience.

Live Cricket Betting

Cricket is one of the most popular sports for betting, and therefore, the app allows you to place great live bets on cricket. You will find numerous tournaments and leagues popular for cricket betting, and will be able to place live bets with a wonderful quality.

eSports Betting

eSports are also getting quite popular, which is why the application lets you select from dozens of different eSports events. You can find such great games as Dota 2, CS:GO, League of Legends, Valorant and many others for your bets.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

If you want to feel like an athlete yourself - feel free to try out virtual betting in the application. Select one of the games from many options, place your bet and feel like you are part of the match!

Pre-Match Betting

Of course, by using the app, you will also be able to place pre-match bets. There are hundreds of pre-match bets daily, and each of which is different in betting markets, odds, as well as tournaments that they are placed in.

Lucrative Offers

Bonuses and promotions have always been a part of betting for many players. In the application of Fansport, you can find great bonuses and offers, such as cashback, welcome bonus and many others.

Multi-Betting

The app allows for multi-betting, which can be a huge advantage for many players. Thanks to this feature, you can place multiple single bets, or create different express bets from different singles. Doing so improves the odds of the bet and therefore enhances the potential winnings, but the bet becomes harder to win as well.

Fansport Casino App

Fansport cares about every user from India, and especially appreciates those who want not only to bet on sports, but also to play casino games. That is why the bookmaker has released a specific version of its mobile app, where absolutely all casino games are available. If you want to dive into the gaming process right now, then familiarize yourself with how to download and install Fansport Casino App:

Give permission to download and install files from third-party sources; Open the official Fansport page; Find the "App" section and click on it; A window will open in front of you, start downloading Fansport Casino App apk file; Wait for the apk file to completely download and then finish the installation process;

In a couple of minutes, Fansport Casino App will be on the home screen of your mobile device and you can start using it.

Casino Games in the Fansport App

In the Fansport mobile app or mobile version, all users can fully enjoy any gambling entertainment, including more than 2,000 casino games. The bookmaker offers a wide variety of casino games, which are provided on Fansport top providers. Besides the fact that there are so many casino games in the app, they are presented not only in a classic format, but also in a thematic one, and you can fully enjoy the practical gameplay and modern design. Below are the main sections with casino games in the Fansport app and mobile version:

Slots;

Live Games;

Crash Games;

Card Games;

Board Games;

Dice;

Ladder;

Lotteries;

Popular;

New;

Mini-games;

Fansport Mobile Version (Website)

Of course, for some people, the opportunity to download the mobile app is not that necessary, however, people still want to be able to use the mobile version of the website in order to place their bets at any place and time, and that is possible at Fansport. It offers a great mobile website that is for both Android and iOS devices, and has the same functionality as the original. The Fansport mobile site lets you use the browser of your mobile device, as well as KaiOS, to not place bets through the app, but use the site, which is much more convenient for some players.

System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the Fansport Website

When it comes to using mobile versions of bookmakers, in the mobile applications, there are system requirements that must be met in order for the application to function properly. However, the same cannot be said about the mobile version of the website. The site itself is processed via the mobile browser of your device, therefore, for this version, the system requirements are:

Android Version 6.0 or higher iOS Version 5.0 or higher RAM 1 GB Processor 1.2 GHz

Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website

Surely, some players may prefer to use the mobile version of Fansport via the app, while others prefer to use the mobile website version. Both of them have their own advantages and disadvantages, so to make it more clear for you, we have prepared a comparison of the two.

Fansport Mobile App Fansport Mobile Website Has minimum system requirements Does not have system requirements that must be met Requires constant updating The website version will update automatically Has smoother workflow May lag due to bad Internet connection Lets you watch great live streams of events The quality of live streaming depend on your Internet

Payment Methods at the App

In order to have full access to all the features in the app itself or the mobile version of Fansport users need to make deposits and withdraw their winnings. The bookmaker has created all conditions for this, including reliable payment methods and INR as the main currency. All transactions are instant and you will not be charged any fees, and below you can find all the necessary information regarding payment methods at Fansport:

Deposit methods Withdrawal methods Min deposit Max deposit Withdrawal time Fees Jeton Wallet Jeton Wallet 450 45358 15 minutes Free Skrill Skrill 900 50000 15 minutes Free Kvitum Kvitum 83 50000 15 minutes Free Skrill 1-Tap Skrill 1-Tap 83 50000 15 minutes Free SettlePay Wallet SettlePay Wallet 166 12 494 827 15 minutes Free UPI Intent UPI Intent 200 100 000 15 minutes Free Neteller Neteller 900 50 000 15 minutes Free Bitcoin Bitcoin 83 No limits 15 minutes Free ecoPayz ecoPayz 900 50 000 15 minutes Free

How to Make a Deposit?

In order to have full access to all gambling entertainment and without problems to participate in bonus and promotional offers users will need to make regular deposits, below you can learn how to do this in a couple of clicks, the instruction is universal for any of the available payment methods:

Launch the Fansport app or mobile version; Log in to your personal gaming account; Go to the 'Payments' section and select the 'Top-up' category; Choose one of the available payment methods and INR as the main currency; Specify the amount of money to be deposited and the account details to make the debit; Confirm the transaction and wait for the funds to appear on your game balance.

Customer Support Service on the Fansport Mobile App

In the mobile app, as well as in the mobile version of Fansport, 24/7 technical support is available. You can contact the support team using any of the available methods and get a qualified response within just a couple of minutes. In order to get the fastest and best response, it is important that you describe the essence of the problem in great detail. Today you can use several methods of contact: by e-mail, by phone number, via live chat or by filling out a feedback form. Below you can find up-to-date detailed information about some of the methods:

The ways to contact Details General Questions support@fan-sport.com Technical Support support@fan-sport.com Security security@fan-sport.com Payment questions payments@fan-sport.com Phone number +44 2080 682 811

Conclusion About the Fansport App by SportsCafe

In conclusion, after a fully qualified analysis of the gaming platform, we, the team of professors from Sportscafe put the Fansport app on the highest place of all possible ratings. The Fansport application provides really unique opportunities in the direction of sports betting and casino games, you can easily deposit and withdraw your winnings using reliable payment methods, as well as take part in generous bonus and promotional offers on a daily basis. To get full access to all the features of the mobile app or mobile version, all Indian users need to do is complete the instant registration process and have 24/7 access to all gambling entertainment on their mobile device in one click.

The Most Common Questions about the Fansport App (FAQ)

In order for users to solve their questions without contacting technical support specialists, we offer you below the most popular answers to frequently asked questions. All the questions and answers below are relevant and will definitely help you:

How to Use the Fan Sport App?

Users will only be able to use the Fansport app after the download and installation process has been completed. At the moment, the installation of the mobile application is available exclusively for Android mobile devices and can be downloaded directly from the bookmaker's official page.

Where to Download the Fansport App?

Today you can easily download and install the Fansport mobile application directly from the official page of the bookmaker. Just find a separate section at the bottom of the page "App", click on it and you will be redirected to a new page where you can find the current version of the mobile application for Android devices, and for iOS devices there is an adaptive mobile version available.

Can You Win Money on Fansport app?

Yes, of course in the Fansport mobile app you can not only win real money, but also withdraw it easily using reliable payment methods. You can win cash every day while betting and playing casino games on the Fansport mobile app.

Is There a Mobile Bonus?

In the Fansport mobile app users will be able to activate participation in any active bonus and promotional offers that are available. In the app, all bonuses and promotions are identical to those on the official page or mobile version, so you don't have to worry that any of the bonuses won't be available to you if you use the app.