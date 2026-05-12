888starz App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration 888starz 888starz is one of the most popular betting sites for sports betting around the world, including India. In this review, you'll find out how to become part of the 888starz team and create an account, how to get great bonuses and start earning big money! Register an 888starz account, use an exclusive promo code and get a welcome bonus of 220% up to 44,000 INR on exclusive terms with our SCAFE888 promo code. Welcome bonus 220% up to 44,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE888 Join 888starz

How to Register a New Account at 888starz?

Registering with the 888starz platform is the main point in using the platform, because by registering you become a full user and get access to the whole range of sports and entertainment. It only takes a few minutes to set up a new user account, follow the step-by-step instructions:

1 Access to the official website Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website. Go to website 2 Start registration Click on the green "Registration" button and you will be taken to the registration page. Create account 3 Start to fill in the data Depending on the registration method you chose, step-by-step fill in all registration fields with the necessary, truthful and correct information (name, surname, e-mail, phone number, country, currency, address, etc.) 4 Complete the registration Check that all the data you have entered is correct and complete the registration by pressing the "Register" button.

Once you have successfully completed the registration, a confirmation email will be sent to your personal email and you will then have access to all of the 888starz services.

Verification of 888starz Account

The verification process on the 888starz platform is one of the rules for using the platform, as once you have been verified you can easily withdraw your winnings and not have to worry about your safety. It won't take you long to complete the verification process. Follow the pre-prepared instructions and you will definitely get it right:

Access to the official website. Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website. Log in to the system. Click on the "Login" button and enter the username and password you created earlier to log in to your account. Start filling in personal data. Go to the "Personal Data" section of the platform and start filling in the required data (name, phone number, country, currency, etc.) step by step. Go to the KYS section. You need to upload a photo of your documents to be verified by 888starz. Complete verification. After sending a photo of your document, you have to wait for the 888starz system to approve your verification.

You will be notified immediately if your verification is successful. You will receive a confirmation email within a day.

Registration Process via the 888starz App

For even greater convenience for its customers, the 888starz team offers a separate app for Android device users and a PWA for iOS, where every new user will also be able to register. Registering in the app is similar to registering on the website and also does not take much time. Follow the step-by-step instructions:

Access to the official website. Follow the pre-prepared direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website. Install the 888starz app. Press the “Android” button to get the APK file and install it or tap “Share”, then “Add to Home Screen” for iOS to get the PWA version of the site. Start registration. Click on the green "Join" button and you will be taken to the registration page. Fill in the data. Start filling in all the registration fields step by step with the necessary, correct, truthful information (name, surname, phone number, country, currency, e-mail, etc.) Complete the registration in the app. Check that all the personal data you have entered is correct and complete the registration process by clicking on the "Register" button.

After completing the registration, you will receive a confirmation email and the entire range of services will be available to you. You can start betting and earning lots of Rupees!

Login at 888starz

Once you have become a full-fledged new user of the platform, you must log in to access the entertainment. The process will take you 2 minutes of your time, follow the instructions:

Access to the official website. From any installed browser on your device, go to the direct link leading to the official website of the bookmaker. Login. Click on the green "Login" button and enter the username and password you created earlier. Complete the login. Check that the data you entered is correct and confirm your login by clicking the "Login" button.

Once you're logged into your account, you'll have access to the full range of services on the 888starz platform. You'll be able to bet on the most popular sports, as well as use the Online Casino section!

Login via App

For users of Android and iOS devices, logging in is also an important step in using the 888starz platform and accessing all of the entertainment. Use the step-by-step instructions to sign in to the 888starz app:

Access the 888starz app. Log in to the app already downloaded on your device. Login in the system. Click the "Login" button in the upper right corner of your device and enter the username and password you created earlier. Complete the entry. Check the correctness of the entered data and confirm your entry by clicking on the "Done" button.

Once you're logged in, you can start betting and using any of the 888starz app services!

What Gives a Promo Code With Registering?

The platform 888starz differs from similar proposals in the betting market for its customer-oriented nature. This is confirmed by the presence of a unique 888starz promo code "SCAFE888" for each new Indian bettor. The promo code will give you the opportunity to get unique offers to use the platform, such as:

The possibility of free bets of a certain amount;

Free spins for the online Casino section;

Extra bonuses on your first deposit;

Unique increased odds for bets and much more!

An important point when using the platform is that the promo code can be used once. So don't miss out on the opportunity for great and unique offers from the 888starz platform and use your special promo code!

888starz Bonuses and Promotions That are Available After Registration

The 888starz platform has a large assortment of different bonus and promotional offers. With bonuses, you can increase your winnings and earn even more money. Every new player at registration is given the opportunity to use the 220% up to 44,000 INR Welcome Bonus! Be sure to read the bonus rules carefully:

The bonus is available to every new user upon registration and is intended for the sports betting section;

The amount of the minimum deposit INR 95;

The bet must have an odds of 1.4 or higher;

The wagering amount is 10 times or more times;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration.

Join the 888starz platform and claim your Welcome Bonus to maximize your winnings!

888starz Registration FAQ

In order to fully answer all your questions, we have prepared a list of the most frequently asked questions among Indian users. We've given you a detailed answer to each question so you can learn all about the 888starz platform!

How to Start Playing at 888starz?

Since the 888starz platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker and operates legally, in order to start playing you need to become a user of the platform. In order to go through the registration process correctly, you can refer to the review section "How to Register a New Account at 888starz?", where the whole process of getting access to the entertainment of the platform is presented in detail step by step.

How to Start Betting on 888starz?

In order to start betting on the 888starz platform, you need to become a user. Then you have to log in, you can find out how to do that in the review section "Login at 888starz" and the last step is that your account must have a positive balance. Then you can choose any sport you like and start betting.

What If I Need Support to Create an Account?

The 888starz platform has a 24/7 support team who can instantly answer all of your questions. If you have any problems with the use of the platform, you can contact the support team at any time and describe the problem and get help.

How to Delete My 888starz Account?

If you've encountered that your account has been deleted for whatever reason, don't worry. First of all, contact the 888starz 24/7 support team and tell them what the situation is. You'll get an immediate response and they'll help you restore your account or create a new one.

How to Get a Sign Up Bonus at 888starz?

The 888starz platform is one of the most sought-after platforms in India, which is why it stands out for its customer centricity. The most pleasant promotions and bonuses are available for every new user, which will allow you to win even more money. You can find more information in the review section "888starz Bonuses and Promotions That Available After Registration".