888starz Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

888starz App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration 888starz 888starz features the most popular payment systems for deposits and withdrawals which we will cover in detail in the review. Register on the platform 888starz, use promo code "SCAFE888 '' and get a welcome bonus of 220% up to 44,000 INR! Welcome bonus 220% up to 44,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE888 Join 888starz

888starz Deposit Methods for India

The 888starz platform range includes the most popular payment systems worldwide, including India. All deposit and withdrawal methods are secure and safe to use. The 888starz platform offers the following payment options:

PhonePe;

GPay;

UPI;

PayTM;

JetonBank;

BinancePay;

Neteller;

MuchBetter;

Crypto and many more!

Join the 888starz platform, choose the deposit option that's right for you and start betting now!

What Is the Minimum Deposit at 888starz?

The important thing to note is that before you make your first deposit the 888starz platform has a minimum deposit amount. The amount you wish to deposit must be greater than the minimum deposit amount. The current minimum deposit amount for players on the 888starz platform is as shown in the table below:

Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees PhonePe 100 Rs. Up to the service Instant None GPay 100 Rs. Up to the service Instant None PayTM 100 Rs. Up to the service Instant None UPI 100 Rs. Up to the service Instant None Jetonbank 90 Rs. Up to the service Instant None Neteller 1,123 Rs. Up to the service Instant None AstroPay 55 Rs. Up to the service Instant None BinancePay 55 Rs. Up to the service Instant None Crypto Varies Up to the service Instant None

Now you know the minimum deposit requirements for all of the payment systems available on 888starz, so you can choose the one that best suits your needs and fund your account now!

Minimum Deposit Amount at the 888starz App

As the 888starz app is presented by a licensed bookmaker all the functionality of the platform, including bonuses, promotions, sports and games, and deposit and withdrawal methods are the same. All app users can also use the table above to make minimum deposits.

First Deposit Bonus

When registering on the 888starz platform, every new Indian user can take advantage of the Welcome Bonus and make their first deposit more. Below we cover the Welcome Bonus in more detail for the two main sections of the 888starz platform:

Betting Bonus

For the sports betting section, you are offered a Welcome Bonus of 220% up to 44,000 INR on the first four deposits. The Welcome Bonus is credited to your balance as bonus money for cricket betting not only. You can get:

1st deposit - 120% of up to 9,500 INR;



2nd deposit - 50% of up to 9,500 INR;



3rd deposit - 25% of up to 9,500 INR;



4th deposit - 25% of up to 9,500 INR.

The wagering for the bonus is 10 times. Each accumulated bet must include at least 3 events with odds of 1.40 or higher. The bonus is valid for 7 days.

Casino Bonus

A Welcome Bonus is available for the Casino section 200% up to 135,000 INR + 150 FS on the first four deposits. In the table below you can see all the terms and conditions of the bonus:

Deposit The minimum amount of deposit Maximum bonus amount First INR 892 100% up to INR 27,000 + 30 FS on Wild Cash; Second INR 892 50% up to INR 31,300 + 35 FS on Lady Wolf Moon; Third INR 892 25% up to INR 35,700 + 40 FS on Hot Fruits on Fire; Fourth INR 892 25% up to INR 41,000 + 45 FS on Hot Fruits on Fire;

The wagering for the bonus is 35 times. The bonus is valid for 7 days.

Exclusive 888starz Promo Code for the First Deposit

The platform 888starz differs from similar proposals in the betting market for its customer-oriented nature. This is confirmed by the presence of a unique promo code "SCAFE888" for each new Indian bettor. The promo code will give you the opportunity to get unique offers to use the platform, such as:

Welcome Bonus 220% up to 44,000 INR;







The possibility of free bets of a certain amount;







Free spins for the online Casino section;







Extra bonuses on your first deposit;







Unique increased odds for bets and much more!

An important point when using the platform is that the promo code can be used once. So don't miss out on the opportunity for great and unique offers from the 888starz platform and use your special promo code!

How to Deposit Money to the 888starz Account?

In order to make a deposit on the 888starz platform you need to be of legal age and be a registered user. We've also prepared step-by-step instructions to help you save time and do everything correctly:

1 Create an 888starz Account Follow the pre-prepared direct link leading to the official site of bookmaker 888starz and register with our promo code "SCAFE888'' to get extra benefits. Go to website 2 Access the deposit section Once you have accessed your personal account, go to the "Deposit" section of the page and click on it. 3 Choose how you want to fund your account Study the current payment methods and choose the one that works best for you. 4 Make a deposit Next, enter the desired deposit amount, which must be at least INR 90 and confirm the deposit. The funds will be credited to your account instantly. Make your first deposit

Now you know how to deposit on 888starz, and you can fund your account the way you want!

Deposit With Debit Cards

It doesn't take long for you to top up your account with a debit card, either. Use the step-by-step instructions and save yourself some time:

Log in to your personal 888starz account and go to "Deposit".





Select the Debit Cards (Mastercard) method among the available variants and click on it.





Enter the amount of your first deposit, which must be at least INR 90.





Fill in the necessary details on the page of the payment system and confirm the transfer. Then enter the required details on the payment system page and confirm your deposit. The money will be credited to your account instantly.

The money you deposit will be credited to your account instantly.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at 888starz?

As the 888starz platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker, the amount of your deposit will be credited to your account almost instantly. It is important to bear in mind that sometimes there may be slight delays of up to 10 minutes. But as all the payment systems are safe and verified you don't have to worry.

888starz Deposit Limits

All of the payment systems in the 888starz range have their own limits, so make sure you read the information before you deposit. You can also set your own desired deposit limit in the Accounts section of the platform.

888starz Deposit Summary

To conclude the review, the 888starz platform is fully compliant with all standards. All of the payment systems presented have proven to be safe and reliable. So using 888straz, you're sure not to worry and you'll be able to spend your leisure time in comfort. We're confident in giving 888starz the Sportscafe badge!

FAQ

In order to provide you with full information, we have prepared the most topical questions from Indian users to which we have given detailed answers. Study carefully and you won't have any problems.

Can I Use the 888starz Deposit Bonus Twice?

As 888starz is a licensed bookmaker and has a fair gaming policy, you cannot use the Welcome Bonus twice. You can also find all the relevant information on how to use the bonus in the review section "First Deposit Bonus".

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in 888starz?

Yes, of course. The 888starz platform has several currency options for deposits and Rupees are one of them. All Indian users can make a deposit in Rupees without any problem.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My 888starz Account?

Yes. On the 888starz platform, you'll be able to make a deposit in any of the currencies offered and convert it to your preferred currency, such as Rupees.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the 888starz Account?

The 888starz platform is licensed and operated legally, so you may only make a deposit if you are a registered user and from your personal account with valid information.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at 888starz?

Yes, you can make a deposit using any of your debit cards (Mastercard or Visa). There are detailed step-by-step instructions on how to do this in the Overview section "Deposit With Debit Cards ".