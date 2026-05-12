888starz App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration 888starz 888starz is the most sought-after and safest betting marketplace in India. And there is no better way to join 888starz than with an exclusive promo code. Join the platform and use the unique SportsCafe promo code SCAFE888, which will increase your possible bonus by 30%! Welcome bonus 220% up to 44,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE888 Join 888starz

888starz Promo Code: the Best Current Valid Codes

What sets 888starz apart from similar offerings in the Indian betting market is its customer-centric approach and a wide range of different bonuses and promotions for its customers. Absolutely every new user can use their unique promo code SCAFE888 when registering and receive the nicest compliments from the bookmaker. For detailed information on the benefits of using a promotion code, please refer to the table below:

Offer Type Bonus Details 888starz Promo 888starz Sportsbook Code 220% up to 44,000 INR Gives you the opportunity to increase the amount of the possible bonus by 30% SCAFE888 888starz Casino Bonus 200% up to 135,000 INR + 150 FS Gives you the opportunity to increase the amount of the possible bonus by 30% SCAFE888

How to Win 30% of the Possible Bonus Amount with the 888starz Promo Code?

For all new users of the 888starz platform, activating a promo code is no problem at all. All you need is a stable internet connection and 5 minutes of your own time. We've put together a step-by-step guide so you can follow it without any problems:

1 Accessing the official 888starz website Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website to activate the promo code. Go to website 2 Start 888starz registration Click on the green "Registration" button in the top right corner of the platform, then you will be taken to the registration page, which you must then fill in with personal information. 3 Start to fill in personal details Start filling in the blank registration form step by step with truthful and accurate information, depending on the method you chose (name, phone number, country, currency, e-mail address, etc.). 4 Get a promo code After filling out the entire registration page with valid and correct information, you need to enter the word SCAFE888 in the empty box where you are prompted to use a promo code. 5 Complete the promo code activation process Check that all the data you have entered is correct and complete the process by pressing the "Register" button. Use promo code

After successfully activating your promo code, you will receive a confirmation email and you can immediately increase your possible bonus amount by 30%!

Use of the Promo Code in the 888starz App

For users who prefer to bet anywhere, anytime, day or night, the 888starz team offers a standalone 888starz app for Android devices. In the Mobile App, each player can also increase their possible bonus by 30% using a unique promo code when registering. Follow the step-by-step instructions to activate a promotion code in the 888starz Mobile App:

Access to the official 888starz website. Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website to activate the promo code. Start to install the 888starz Mobile App. On the main page, press the “Android” button to get the APK file and allow third-party installation to be able to install it. If you’re using iOS, tap “Share” in Safari, then press “Add to Home Screen” to get the PWA app. Start registration on the 888starz Mobile App. Log in to the app already downloaded on your device, and click on "Join". An empty registration page will open for you to fill in your personal information. Fill in your personal details. Start filling in the required information one by one, it must be correct and truthful, for example (name, phone number, country, currency, etc.) Activate your promo code. After filling in all the details, in the box for using a promo code, all you have to do is enter the word "SCAFE888". Complete the promo code activation process. Check that all the data you have entered is correct and valid and complete the process by clicking on the 'Done' button.

After successfully completing the registration and activating the promo code, you will receive a notification email that will be sent to your specified email address.

Ability to Use a Promo Code for Sports Disciplines

The 888starz platform stands out from the competition due to the wide variety of sports disciplines in the sports betting section. You're sure to find something for you amongst the huge range on offer. You can also use a promo code to bet on sports disciplines such as:

Cricket;

Kabaddi;

Football;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Volleyball;

Boxing;

Badminton;

Hockey

Table Tennis and others!

Join the 888starz platform and don't miss your chance to take advantage of a unique offer and increase your possible bonus by 30%!

Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using

888starz operates totally legally and safely all over the world, including India. That's why when using the platform, you must adhere to and follow some rules. We have prepared a list of the basic rules you need to follow when using a promo code:

You must be at least 18 years old;

You must be a registered user;

The amount of the minimum deposit INR 95;

The bet must have an odds of 1.4 or higher;

The wagering amount is 10 times or more times;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration.

If you follow all these rules, you will definitely not encounter any difficulties when using a promo code SCAFE888!

Other 888starz Bonuses

On the 888starz platform, you'll find a wide range of different bonus offers and promotions for every Indian user. We'll tell you about some of the most popular bonuses available on the platform, for example:

Free Bet. Make your first deposit of more than INR 10,00 and get a nice bonus in the form of a free bet.

Cashback Bonus. Each week, the platform will read the total amount of bets that have been lost on sports betting. The weekly cashback equals 3% of the total amount lost in bets that week. Every Tuesday, the cashback will be credited to your account.

Accumulator of the day. With this bonus, the platform increases your bets by 10% if your Accumulator of the Day wins.

Using bonuses and promotions you can increase your winnings, thereby earning even more Rupees!

FAQ

In order to provide all the relevant information in full, we have given detailed answers to the most frequently asked questions from Indian bettors. Read the information below carefully and you'll be sure to have no questions at all!

Can I Use a Promo Code If I’ve Already Created an Account?

Because the 888starz platform is a licensed bookmaker and adheres to a fair gaming policy, all users can only use a promo code when registering an account and only once. You can find out how to use a promo code in the review section "How to Win 30% of the possible bonus amount With 888starz Promo Code?".

Can I Use Promo Code Twice?

Because the 888starz platform is a licensed bookmaker and operates openly and legally all over the world, including India, the unique promo code can only be used at registration and only once.

Is the Activation and Use of a Promo Code Available for Mobile Players?

The 888starz team has developed a special 888starz Mobile App for both Android and iOS, so you can activate your promo code any way you like, including the mobile app. To find out how to activate your 888starz Mobile App promo code, please read our "Use of the Promo Code In the 888starz App" review.

How Do I Withdraw Promo Code Money? What Are the Wagering Conditions?

Since the 888starz team is licensed and operated legally, every Indian user must follow some rules when using a promo code. All current wagering and withdrawal information can be found in the review section "Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using".