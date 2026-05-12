888starz App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration 888starz 888starz is considered the safest sports betting site in the Indian betting market. You'll find the most popular sports disciplines in the platform's range, and you can also enjoy some nice bonuses. Join the platform, use the unique promo code "SCAFE888" and get a Welcome Bonus of 220% up to 44,000 INR! Welcome bonus 220% up to 44,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE888 Join 888starz

888starz Welcome Bonus 220% up to 44,000 INR

One of the main advantages of the platform is that for every new Indian user there is the opportunity to increase their winnings with the Welcome Bonus. Every new player can do this, all you need to do is to be of legal age and a registered user. Also, check out 888starz basic Welcome Bonus rules:

The amount of the minimum deposit INR 100;

The maximum winnings are INR 12,000;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration.

Join the 888starz platform and don't miss your chance to maximize your winnings!

How to Get 888starz Welcome Bonus?

It is very quick and easy to get your bonus from the 888starz platform. The process won't take you long, and you'll need to follow the step-by-step instructions to get it right:

1 Start to create an account Use the direct link to go to the bookmaker's official source to start registering. Then click on the "Registration" button in the top right corner and enter all the necessary and correct information. Go to website 2 Use promo code You will be asked to enter a unique promo code when filling in the registration box, enter the word "SCAFE888" in this box. Get your bonus 3 Verification of account Go to the KYC section and upload a photo of your documents to be verified by 888starz. 4 Make a deposit Once you have accessed your account, go to 'My Accounts' and deposit at least INR 100. Your first deposit will be credited instantly into your account and you can activate the Welcome Bonus.

How to Win Back the 888starz Welcome Bonus?

An important consideration when using the 888starz Welcome Bonus is to follow the wagering rules. If you don't follow all the wagering rules, you won't be able to claim your bonus money. Be sure to read all the 888starz Welcome Bonus wagering rules carefully:

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration;

The bet must have an odds of 1.4 or higher;

The wagering amount is 10 times.

Now that you know all the basic bonus wagering conditions, if you follow them you won't have any problems with the bonus money and you'll be able to withdraw it without encountering any difficulties.

Get an Exclusive 30% of the possible bonus amount Promo Code from Sports Cafe

The biggest advantage of the 888starz platform is also the availability of a unique promo code "SCAFE888" which, when used, will increase your possible bonus amount by 30%. When you use a unique promo code, you'll be able to use the platform on special terms and conditions, such as:

The possibility of free bets of a certain amount;

Free spins for the online Casino section;

Extra bonuses on your first deposit;

Unique increased odds for bets and much more!

Join 888starz and don't miss out on your chance to increase your winnings by 30% using promo code "SCAFE888"!

888starz Bonuses Terms and Conditions

As 888starz is a licensed bookmaker and one of the safest sports betting platforms in India, there are some rules to follow when using it. Read the basic rules for using 888starz carefully:

Your age must be strictly over 18;

You must be a registered user;

You are only allowed to have one valid account;

Your account must be verified;

Welcome Bonus can only be activated once;

Bonuses cannot be cumulative;

You must follow all the rules for using the bonus to avoid unfair use of bonuses.

If you follow all of these rules, you'll be able to enjoy all of the 888starz services to the fullest and hassle-free!

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at 888starz

The Welcome Bonus is just a small part of what the 888starz platform has to offer. Once you've been given access to your account and all of the platform's services, you'll be able to click through to the Bonuses section where you'll find a huge range of different promotional offers. Here you will find a bonus to suit all tastes and increase your winnings. We'll give you a quick overview of the most popular bonus offers, so take a look at the information below.

Free Bet

For every new user who makes a deposit of up to Rs 10,000 will get a 20% bonus in the form of a free bet. The bonus is valid for 30 days and once received, you can spend it on live or pre-match bets at any odds.

Cashback

Every week the total bets placed by each player will be counted. The weekly cashback equals 3% of the total amount lost in bets that week. The minimum amount is INR 91 and the maximum reward is INR 81,700. Every Tuesday, your cashback will be instantly deposited into your account.

Accumulator of the day

You need to select your 'Accumulator of the Day' for the Sports or Live section. Then place a bet and if you win your "accumulator of the day", your winnings will increase by 10%!

Bonuses and Promotions at the 888starz App

Also, for those users who prefer to use the separate 888starz mobile app for both Android and iOS, you can also take advantage of all the bonuses and promotions available. All you need to be an adult, a registered user, and deposit at least INR 90. Then you can activate any bonus you like. 888starz gets into ratings of the list of cricket betting sites, the best online football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

In the information below, we have tried to answer the most popular questions from Indian users in great detail. Please read the information carefully so that you are sure to have no questions.

Am I Risking My Safety by Using the Welcome Bonus?

Since the 888starz platform is a licensed site and operates legally and safely in the Indian betting market, using the Welcome Bonus you risk absolutely nothing and instead get a chance to increase your winnings.

Are All the Bonuses Shown in the Article the Only Ones Valid on the 88starz Platform or Are There More?

There are hundreds of different bonuses and promotional offers available, only the most popular ones have been mentioned. Once you have access to your personal account, go to the "Bonuses" section and you will see a wide range of bonuses and be able to choose any you like.

Can I Cancel the Welcome Bonus?

If you change your mind about using the Welcome Bonus after activating it, you should contact the bookmaker's support team and they will give you instant help.

Can I Use the Bonus Money for Betting?

Yes, of course. Because the 888starz platform adheres to a fair play policy, you need to follow all of the bonus wagering rules when using the Welcome Bonus, and then you can use up all of your bonus money without any problems. You can find the bonus wagering rules in the review section "How to Win Back the 888starz Welcome Bonus?".

The Bookmaker's Bonuses are 888starz Updated?

All current bonuses on the platform are constantly being updated and added, so stay tuned for the latest news and changes to the platform to be the first to know everything.

What Do I Need To Get the 888starz Welcome Bonus?

Getting the 888starz Welcome Bonus is easy. You must be of legal age, be a registered user and have deposited at least INR 50. You can also find more information on how to claim the Welcome Bonus in our "How to Get 888starz Welcome Bonus?" overview.