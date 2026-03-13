Betandyou Registration: How Create an Account, Verify and Login

Betandyou App: 4.1 ★★★★★ Registration Betandyou Betandyou is a modern and licensed betting site with excellent gaming options for Indian players. Registration is the first step towards sports betting and casino games on the platform. Experience big winnings with Betandyou's welcome offer of 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS! Register a Betandyou account, use an exclusive promo code, and get a welcome bonus on exclusive terms with the SCAFEYOU code. Welcome bonus 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS Promocode: SCAFEYOU Join Betandyou

How to Register a New Account at Betandyou?

Every user from India over the age of 18 can open an account to play on Betandyou. This is required so that you can manage your money, bet on sports, as well as play at the casino.

The Betandyou sign-up is an intuitive process and is quite fast. Nevertheless, sometimes newcomers may have problems with registration. We have prepared detailed instructions, following which you will join the Betandyou club in just a few minutes:

1 Get access to Betandyou Follow our link to navigate to the official Betandyou website. Go to website 2 Choose a registration method Click on the registration button and choose the way that suits you best: in one click, by phone, by email or through social networks. 3 Fill in the details Depending on the way of registration, enter your phone number or email, account currency, and password. Please note that if you register by phone you have to enter a confirmation code, which will be sent by SMS. 4 Choose the welcome bonus Decide between the sports bonus and the casino bonus, or opt-out of them altogether. If you have a promo code, enter it in the appropriate field to get additional benefits. 5 Betandyou create an account Confirm your age of majority, agree to the company rules and click on the “Register” button. Make your own account

Once your new Betandyou account is successfully created, you get access to all services and products of the bookie, also deposits.

Verification of Betandyou Account

Betandyou has a strong security and privacy policy. For this reason, it has implemented a mandatory verification procedure, used to identify the user's identity. Its main objective is to protect the platform and your account from fraudulent activities. Betandyou KYC verification can be requested after confirming an account or attempting to withdraw funds. Necessary documents for verification of identity and address include a passport, driver's license, ID document, bank statement, utility bills and more.

Detailed instructions on how to successfully pass account verification in Betandyou are below:

Visit the platform and log in to your account using your user ID and password. Navigate to the user section and select the "Personal Information" tab. Fill in the empty fields with the missing personal details: phone number, email address, first name, last name, date of birth, place of birth, type and number of ID, and residence address. It is important that you fill in only true and correct data. As soon as you receive a verification request, take and send a photo of your identity documents to the Betandyou support team. Make sure all photos are clear and all data is legible. Account verification usually takes 1 to 3 business days. If successful, you will be notified of that in the email address you provided during registration. If not, Betandyou support will notify you of additional documents that need to be submitted.

After successful verification, your Betandyou account will be protected and the withdrawal feature will be available.

Registration Process via the Betandyou App

Betandyou has a great solution for players who prefer betting right on the go. This is a mobile app for Android and iOS, the functionality of which does not differ from the desktop version of the site.

Registration through the Betandyou app is simple and straightforward. If you decide to create a new account in it, here are the detailed instructions:

Go to the Betandyou mobile site from your device and open the app page. According to your operating system (Android or iOS), download the file and install the software. Launch the installed application through the menu on your smartphone and on the main screen click on the "Registration" button. Decide on the most convenient method of registration: one-click, via number, e-mail or social networks. Depending on the registration method specify a phone number or email, account currency and password. Select the welcome offer and enter a promo code, if you have one. Agree to the platform's terms of use and click on the "Register" button.

Once you have finished registering via the Betandyou app, you will be redirected to your personal profile, where you can make a deposit and receive the first welcome bonus for further play.

Login at Betandyou

You need to log in to your Betandyou account before you can start playing and winning. To sign in, you need to:

Go to the official site of the bookie through your PC. In the top right corner of the home page, find and click on the "Login" button. Enter the user ID or email and password you specified during registration. Click on the "Login" button to finish the action.

Once you are logged in to Betandyou, decide on your desired activity and start earning with minimal effort!

Login via App

Follow the instructions below to quickly sign in to Betandyou through the mobile app and start playing from anywhere:

Tab the Betandyou icon in your smartphone menu to open the app. Click on the "Login" button. Enter your credentials, including your user ID or email and password. Confirm sign-in by clicking on the corresponding button.

All done! The Betandyou app provides instant access to your personal account and bets. You don't have to go through the login procedure every time you decide to launch the software and make some money.

What Gives a Promo Code With Registering?

If you're interested in betting with Betandyou, activate our "SCAFEYOU" promo code upon registration. It will provide you with extra bonuses and benefits from the bookie to win more money. Here are the related offers if you decide to go ahead and open a Betandyou account:

200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS;

Free spins in slots;

Cashback;

Betting insurance and more.

To use a promo code, simply enter it in the appropriate field when you sign up for Betandyou. Remember, it can only be applied to brand-new customers once.

Betandyou Bonuses and Promotions That are Available After Registration

Every new Betandyou user can count on a nice bonus after registration to get an active start and earn more at betting or casino games. The platform takes into account the tastes of different types of players, so it has developed several welcome offers at once:

Sports Welcome Bonus. With Betandyou joining bonus 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS, new bettors can bet on cricket and other sports and win more with no risk. The offer doubles your first deposit, so we advise you to think a bit before funding an account. The minimum deposit should be Rs. 100. Withdrawal of funds is possible only after wagering the bonus amount 5 times by bets of express type. At least 3 events in an express must have odds not lower than 1.40.

Welcome Casino Package. Casino lovers can activate a welcome package of 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS. The Betandyou sign-up offer applies to the first 4 deposits and gives extra money to play live casino games and spin slots. The minimum amount to get a bonus on the first deposit is Rs 905, and on subsequent deposits - Rs 1,440. All bonuses are subject to wagering 35x within 7 days of activation.

Betandyou Registration FAQ

We have collected the most frequently asked questions from newbies in India about Betandyou registration. You can read the answers below:

How to Start Playing at Betandyou?

Opening an account is the first step on the way to playing on Betandyou. This allows you to use all the basic tools and services of the platform for betting on sports and casino games. On this page, you will find detailed guides on how to sign up through the official website or mobile app for Android and iOS.

How to Start Betting on Betandyou?

To start betting, you need to create a Betandyou account or log in to an existing one and top up the balance. Then, go to the sports section, where you choose the event on which you want to place a bet. After that, set the odds, agree on the type of bet and confirm placement.

What If I Need Support to Create an Account?

In the event of any questions during registration or Betandyou account verification problems, you can contact the support team. Specialists are ready to help you at any time via live chat on the website or mobile app, as well as by email at support-en@betandyou.com.

How to Get a Sign Up Bonus at Betandyou?

To qualify for the Betandyou sign-up offer, you must agree to receive a sports or casino bonus when registering or in your personal cabinet. The bonus is awarded automatically the first time you make a deposit, as long as your personal profile is complete and your phone number is activated. Meet the wagering requirements of the sign-up bonus before requesting the withdrawal.