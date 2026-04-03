Betandyou is one of the most popularly used betting platforms in India. And for fans of bookmaker one of the best way to join it is exclusive conditions. Study this review to find out how to use an exclusive Sports Cafe promo code. Sign up for Betandyou using the button below and exclusive code SCAFEYOU and get a welcome bonus 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS!
Betandyou is a modern betting site with a leading market position in India. Committed to providing the best user experience, it offers an impressive sportsbook, a first-class online casino, and daily promotions and bonuses for its members.
If you are interested in signing up for Betandyou, apply our promo code "SCAFEYOU" to get the most out of your welcome bonus. Valid code increases your bonus amount up to 11 297,88 INR for the first time. This is a great offer that gives new players a good amount of money to start their time on the site.
In the table below we have listed all the bonuses you can get after registering at Betandyou with our promotional offer:
Offer Type
Bonus
Details
Betandyou Promo Code
Betandyou Sportsbook Code
200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS
Register at Betandyou and get a first deposit bonus of 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS for sports betting
SCAFEYOU
Betandyou Casino Bonus Code
Welcome package 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS
Create a Betandyou account and claim extra money 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS on your first 4 deposits to play casino games
SCAFEYOU
How to Register and Aply Betandyou Promo Code
There is nothing hard about activating a Betandyou promo code, you need to create a new account and be of legal age. To do this correctly when registering, follow these steps:
1
Visit Betandyou
Open the official site of the bookie with any browser or follow our link in one click.
Success! The moment you make your first deposit, Betandyou will reward you with an increased sign up bonus of up to 11 297,88 INR to your account instantly!
Applying Code In the Betandyou App
You don't have to use the website to take advantage of the promo offer, as it can be activated through the Betandyou app for Android and iOS. The software packs all the tools of the desktop site, so it's easy to sign up for the app with the promo code. Below is a guide to help avoid mistakes:
Visit the Betandyou website through your smartphone and on the mobile apps page, install the software;
Launch the mobile app and start registering by clicking on the appropriate button;
Select the registration method and specify the necessary details;
Activate a valid "SCAFEYOU" code by entering it in the box with the promo code;
Create an account by clicking on the "Register" button.
Once all steps have been completed, the Betandyou promo code will be successfully applied to your first deposit. You get to use the welcome bonus money to place mobile bets and enjoy it to the fullest!
Promo Code for Sportsbook
The sportsbook is an outstanding factor because of which many Indian bettors choose Betandyou. It is extensive and covers more than 40 sports with many types of bets. In addition to the many sports markets, players can also enjoy highly competitive odds. Be sure to use the promo code "SCAFEYOU" to access numerous betting options. Here are some of the sporting disciplines you can bet on Betandyou.
Cricket;
Kabaddi;
Football;
Horse Racing;
Chess;
Darts;
Boxing;
Snooker;
Rugby;
Wrestling;
Hockey;
Handball;
Golf;
Squash and others.
That said, each of the directions is represented by all the popular championships and leagues. For this reason, you will always have something to bet on and earn some rupees!
Features, Terms and Conditions
Before you decide to try the bonus code , you have to take into consideration a few important requirements. Please read the key terms and conditions of the offer, which Betandyou Indian users must meet:
The bonus code can only be applied by new users from India;
You must be at least 18 years old;
The code offer is valid for 30 days after opening an account;
The maximum amount of the increased welcome bonus is 11 297,88 INR;
To withdraw the bonus and all winnings associated with it, it is necessary to wager an amount equal to 5 times the amount of the bonus provided;
The wagering involves accumulated bets with at least 3 events and odds of 1.40 and above;
Bonus cannot be obtained in combination with any other promotion.
Taking all of the above factors into consideration, you will have no problems with activating the Betandyou bonus code and wagering the welcome offer.
Other Betandyou Bonuses
Besides the sign up offers, Betandyou has an extensive bonus program. It is aimed at keeping players interested in playing more and helps significantly increase potential winnings. All of the bonus offers at Betandyou are truly valuable and current ones include:
VIP Cashback;
Accumulator of the Day;
Happy Tuesday 50% slots bonus;
Birthday Bonus;
100% bet insurance;
100% deposit bonus every Thursday;
Bonus for a series of losing bets.
No matter which Betandyou bonus you choose, you may win more money with minimal effort!
FAQ
Can I Use a Promo Code If I’ve Already Created an Account?
No, you can't. A promo code can only be used by someone who has never had an account at Betandyou. This means that if you are a member already, the offer is not valid
Can I Use Promo Code Twice?
The promo code can only be used once by first-time players. Simply enter "SCAFEYOU" in the right field when you create your account, and it will be applied automatically. After that, you can expect signup bonus of up to 10,000 INR for your first deposit.
Is the Activation and Use of a Promo Code Available for Mobile Players?
A valid code can be used on any of Betandyou's platforms. It is possible to do this both on the official site and in the betting app for Android and iOS.The application has the full set of tools of the website.
How Do I Withdraw Promo Code Money? What Are the Wagering Conditions?
You must meet all of the wagering requirements outlined in the Terms and Conditions before you can withdraw your bonus code money. For more information please check the "Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using" section on this page.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
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