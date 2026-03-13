Betandyou Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Betandyou App: 4.1 ★★★★★ Registration Betandyou Due to its many benefits, Betandyou is a popular online sports betting and casino gambling website in India. Because it provides a variety of the most common deposit and withdrawal ways in India, this betting service is user-friendly. To earn a 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS welcome bonus, open a Betandyou account today! Welcome bonus 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS Promocode: SCAFEYOU Join Betandyou

Betandyou Deposit Methods for India

On the Betandyou website, you may find a number of payment options that you can use to fund your account and make payments. It's likely that you are familiar with one of the choices given that they are all widely utilized in India. The following payment methods are often used by Indian players to top up and withdraw money from their accounts:

PayTm;

Cryptocurrency;

PhonePe;

Google Pay;

Skrill;

Neteller;

UPI;

MuchBetter;

EcoPayz;

And many other deposit methods.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Betandyou?

Even if most transactions are processed promptly, the minimum deposit amount at the Betandyou betting site is frequently Rs. 100, and the money should be in your account straight away. The payment options that are subject to the minimum deposit requirement are shown in the table below.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Amount PayTm 100 Rs Cryptocurrency 100 Rs PhonePe 100 Rs Google Pay 100 Rs Skrill 100 Rs Neteller 450 Rs UPI 100 Rs MuchBetter 100 Rs EcoPayz 500 Rs

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Betandyou App

The minimum deposit amount and acceptable payment methods are the same whether you use the Betandyou app or not. The needed minimum deposit is 100 Rs., according to the chart above. You might need to make a deposit if certain bonuses and promotions are only available through the Betandyou mobile app.

First Deposit Bonus

When you sign up, you can get a bonus of up to 9,000 Rs. on your first deposit! A player is only eligible for one incentive. To activate the bonus, a deposit of at least 55 Rs. is necessary. Place accumulator bets worth five times the bonus amount. There must be three or more events in each accumulator bet.

An accumulator must have a minimum of three events with odds of 1.40 or greater. All of these events' start dates must fall within this offer's validity window. All bonus kinds are completely disabled for cryptocurrency.

Exclusive Betandyou Promo Code for the First Deposit

Once you've enrolled at Betandyou, use the special code down below! When making an account, you may use the following promotional code:

SCAFEYOU

The following are some advantages of utilizing the aforementioned promo code:

Increases the maximum first deposit amount to 9,000 Rs.!

The promotional code may only be used once during registration unless otherwise stated.

How to Deposit Money to the Betandyou Account?

Follow the specific instructions listed below to deposit money into your Betandyou account.

1 Sign up for or create an account To join up and receive a bonus, click the link or log in with your current login information. Go to website 2 Find the section for deposits The deposit portion must be at the top-right corner. Click on the relevant button to advance to the following stage. 3 Decide on a deposit method Choose a deposit choice from the list and adhere to the on-screen instructions to put money into your account. 4 Put down a deposit After choosing the amount you wish to deposit to your account and entering any other data required for the transaction, click "Deposit". 5 Congratulations! The money you attempted to deposit has been credited to your Betandyou account. Make deposit

Deposit via UPI

By following the instructions below and utilizing one of the popular payment methods in India, such as UPI, you may fill your Betandyou account:

Locate and click the deposit area in the top-right corner to go to the next step; After choosing your deposit option, follow the on-screen steps to add money to your account. Following that, a list of your deposit alternatives ought to show up; Select "Deposit" and enter the amount you want to deposit into your account after filling out the form and inputting your UPI virtual payment address; Congratulations, you were able to use the UPI payment method to make a deposit at Betandyou!

Deposit via PhonePe

Simply follow the steps below to fund a Betandyou account using PhonePe, one of the most popular payment methods in India:

To go on to the following stage, click the button adjacent to the deposit area, which must be in the top-right corner; After that, a list of each deposit option should appear; Decide how much money you want to deposit, enter your PhonePe ID and any other required information, and then click "Deposit"; Congratulations on utilizing PhonePe to fund your Betandyou account.

Deposit via Google Pay

By following the guidelines shown below, you may make a deposit at Betandyou using any of the widely used payment methods in India, including Google Pay.

To go on to the following stage, click the deposit area button, which must be in the top-right corner; To fund your account, choose a payment option and follow the on-screen directions. Then, think about your deposit possibilities; Select the amount of money you desire to deposit into your account after providing your name, Google Pay number, and any other necessary information, and then click "Deposit"; Well done on utilizing Google Pay to finance your Betandyou account!

Deposit via PayTM

You may fill your Betandyou account by carrying out the actions below and making use of one of the widely used payment methods in India, such PayTm:

To go to the following step, click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area; To add money to your account, select a payment option and follow the on-screen directions. Afterward, a list of your deposit options should display; Select the amount of money you wish to deposit into your account, type in your PayTm ID and any other necessary data, and click "Deposit"; Congratulations on successfully funding your Betandyou account with PayTm!

Deposit With Debit Cards

If you adhere to the instructions below, you may fund your Betandyou account using any of the popular payment methods listed below:

Press the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area to go to the next stage; After making a choice, go to the website's deposit area. After that, a list of your deposit alternatives should appear; Choose the amount you wish to deposit into your account, provide the necessary information (such as your debit card number), and then click "Deposit"; Great job on successfully funding your Betandyou account using a debit card!

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Betandyou?

Betandyou frequently replies to deposits quite quickly. Although it might just take one business day or it might take three, please be patient. Your money should be accessible as soon as you make a payment to the betting website Betandyou because the majority of transactions are finished swiftly.

Betandyou Deposit Limits

Contrary to several deposit options, Betandyou does not have transaction restrictions. The maximum amount you may deposit into your Betandyou account with a credit card or debit card may vary depending on the bank and the country. You should be informed of the restrictions before making a deposit because they could change depending on the payment method you choose.

Betandyou Deposit Summary

Sportscafe chooses to commend the deposit methods used by Betandyou's casino and sports betting services. After looking at the deposit options, you'll undoubtedly come to the conclusion that it offers a lot of benefits, such as the availability of a large number of acknowledged payment methods in India, rapid deposit processing, and simplicity. The aforementioned elements considerably raise Betandyou's credibility and security in addition to the fantastic deposit options the company provides. It makes sense that the site's extensive deposit possibilities are one of the main elements influencing Indian gamers' decision to select Betandyou as their preferred sports betting and casino gaming site.

FAQ

The deposit choices at the sports betting and casino website Betandyou may still be confusing despite the extensive explanation on this page. Please see the list of commonly asked questions below if this is the case. Contact Betandyou customer care if you have any inquiries concerning deposits.

Can I Use the Betandyou Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you cannot. You may only utilize the Betandyou welcome bonus once in accordance with the Terms & Conditions. The bonus can only be utilized once because it is not practicable to use it more than once. The rules of Betandyou prohibit creating a second account just to take advantage of the bonus.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Betandyou?

Yes, you very definitely can. Indian rupees are one of the numerous international currencies that Betandyou accepts. After selecting the location and payment type, all that is left to do is select a payment method, enter any required transactional data, and finish the deposit.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My Betandyou Account?

No, you most definitely can't. Take your time choosing your currency since once you enroll, you cannot change it. This needs to be remembered since, if it isn't, the exchange rate might result in the consumer losing money.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Betandyou Account?

Yes, you do. If the Betandyou KYC process demands it, only use personal payment methods. Additionally, you must use payment methods that are in your name since identification verification is done for your security.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Betandyou?

Yes, you certainly can. Unless otherwise stated, Betandyou should accept debit cards as long as they are in the cardholder's name. Simply select your favorite debit card and finish the transaction.