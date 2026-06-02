Betandyou App for Android & iOS – Latest Version June 2026

Betandyou App: 4.1 ★★★★★ Download App Betandyou Betandyou offers all newcomers a guaranteed welcome bonus 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS along with 24/7 customer support. We prepared a full Betandyou app review, read and download the Betandyou app with the exclusive Betandyou promo code SCAFEYOU and get a privileged bonus. Welcome bonus 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS Promocode: SCAFEYOU Registration

Betandyou App Short Overview of General Points For your convenience, we prepared a tablet that contains all the basic information about the app. This is a short overview that is relevant to India. 📲 The current version of the application 1.1 or higher 📱 APK filesize 38 MB 📱 Installed client size 87 MB ⚙️ Supported operating systems Android, IOS 💵 Cost of loading Free ✍ License OGL/2024/1164/0643 🎁 Welcome bonus 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS 🇮🇳 Hindi language support Yes 💸 Deposit / Withdrawal methods Net Banking, PayTM, Skrill, Neteller The Betandyou app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings. Advantages and Disadvantages For your convenience, we prepared a tablet that contains all the advantages and disadvantages of the Betandyou app along with the features that it offers. Advantages Disadvantages ✅ The Hindi language is available ❌ Welcome bonuses could be higher ✅ Commission-free deposits and withdrawals ✅ Live streaming ✅ Available for Android and IOS ✅ 24/7 support team The Betandyou App Functionality Besides traditional sports betting and online casino, the Betandyou app offers a wide range of different services that will satisfy the customers. Take a look at the list of these features: Welcome bonus of 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS on your first deposit;

Instant deposits and withdrawals;

24/7 support team;

Access via fingerprint;

Most popular fast payments;

Quick access to the personal account;

Variety of gambling and betting options.

Betandyou APK Download for Android The download of the Betandyou app is very quick and straightforward. However, users might need to register in order to complete the process. For a simple installation, follow our step-by-step instructions. 1 Download Betandyou App Go to the Betandyou official website and get the Betandyou app apk by tapping the “mobile app” button and choosing the version for Android. Or simply click on this link. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Allow your device to download from unknown sources in your smartphone's settings. 3 Complete the Download Process Wait until the apk is fully downloaded. Download the app 4 Confirm the File Installation Click on the downloaded file. The installation process is usually very fast.

Betandyou App for Android Every Android holder can download the Betandyou app. To properly use the app all you need is a good internet connection. With the Betandyou application download, you gain access to all of the same features of the official Betandyou website. System Requirements There shouldn't be any issues with using the Betandyou app on Android. However, you must ensure that your smartphone meets all of the system requirements. Moreover, your smartphone's storage capacity shouldn't be too low in order to utilize the app. The minimum requirements are listed below: 🤖 Android version 5.0 or higher RAM 1 Gb Storage space 87 Mb Operating capacities With a frequency of not less than 1.1 GHz Supported Android Devices A lot of Android devices have been tested to ensure good performance with the application. Betandyou app guarantees smooth operation on next smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi;

Huawei Honor;

Vivo T1;

Samsung Galaxy;

Sony Xperia;

Nokia 808;

Poco F4;

Honor 9A;

OnePlus Nord;

Lg K51 etc. You don't have to worry if your devices are not included in this list. Regardless of whether your Android smartphone is on the list or not, you may still get a Betandyou mobile app download.

Download Betandyou App for iOS It's not the only Android system that is suitable for the app. Betandyou app is available for download on the iOS system too on such gadgets as iPhones, iPads, iPods, etc. We prepared the instruction for a proper Betandyou app download below. 1 Go to the official website Go to the official Betandyou website using the internet browser on your mobile device. We recommend using Safari or Google Chrome. Go to website 2 Go to registration Click on the download the app version for iOS. After that, you`ll be redirected to the sign-up page. 3 Install the app Once you complete the registration, you will be sent to the main page of the Betandyou site. Click the “Install” button and the installation process will start immediately. Download the app

Betandyou App for iOS Betandyou app IOS is highly compatible with the IOS system thanks to the developers. The app improves constantly for even more efficient use without lags and issues. You can comfortably place bets on your favorite sports, make deposits and withdrawals, play online casino games and much more. System Requirements The Betandyou app works great on most iOS devices, however, users must check if their smartphones follow all the system requirements. The device's capacity shouldn't be too low to use the app. Here is the tablet that contains the minimum requirements: 🍏 IOS version 8 or higher RAM 1 Gb Storage space 87 Mb Operating capacities With a frequency of not less than 1.1 GHz Supported iOS Devices A lot of iOS devices have been tested on smooth operation with the Betandyou application. Here's an example of them: iPhone 5;

iPhone 5s;

iPhone 6s;

iPhone SE;

iPhone X;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 13 Pro;

iPod touch;

iPad 3;

iPad 4, etc. Don't worry if you didn't find your device on this list. Newer or more powerful iOS gadgets are also available for downloading the app. The application will still operate well on them.

How to Register in Betandyou App? Before betting all new customers should register a personal account first. The Betandyou registration process is simple and fast. Follow these steps to complete it directly in the app: Click on the program to launch Betandyou mobile app on your Android or iOS device. Tap on the “Registration” button. Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. Click on the “Sign Up” button. You will receive a message with the code. Enter the code in the confirmation line. Congratulations, you registered an account on the Betandyou app and now can proceed to log in if it didn't happen automatically.

Welcome Bonuses for App's Players The Betandyou app was kind enough to provide players with beneficial welcome bonuses that can be spent on sports betting and online casino games. This is a great addition for users who want to start betting or gambling but do not want to put too much money at risk. Betting Bonus All newcomers who love sports will hugely benefit from the sports welcome bonus. With this offer, you will be profitable while betting on different sports. The Betandyou bonus may be used to wager on IPL matches, football and tennis tournaments, esports, and virtual sports. For your convenience, we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about this bonus: Bonus amount 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS Minimum deposit 100 INR What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports: football, basketball, cricket, tennis, ice hockey, virtual sports, etc. Casino Bonus The casino welcome bonus gives players an opportunity to try their luck at the best casino games on the app. This includes only wagering on the slot machines. The minimum deposit for claiming the bonus is only 55 INR which makes it available for everyone to get. For your convenience, we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about the casino welcome bonus: Bonus amount 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS Minimum deposit 905 INR What can be used for Slots only

How to Get a Bonus in Betandyou App? It's really easy to get the welcome bonus. It is also guaranteed to all recently registered customers. Just follow the next steps to receive the first deposit bonus: Register an account in Betandyou mobile app or log in if you already have one. Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually, it doesn't take long. Tap on the “Deposit” button in the app. Enter an amount higher than 905 INR to claim a bonus and confirm the deposit. Next, the bonus will be transferred to your account.

Payment Methods At the Betandyou app players get access to the most comfortable deposit/withdrawal methods, such as: Net Banking;

PayTM;

Skrill;

Neteller;

Jeton;

SticPay;

Cryptocurrencies. Min Betandyou deposit is only 55 INR. Usually, providers don't take any fees. However, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally. The minimum withdrawal amount is 105 INR. Withdrawal times differ depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms and conditions of the chosen supplier.

How to Update Betandyou App to the Latest Version? You shouldn't do any complicated steps to update the app because the Betandyou program updates itself. However, you must approve this action by applying the following instructions: Go to the options of your device. Open the section containing the apps. Choose the Betandyou App. Allow the automatic update of the application. The Betandyou app is updated frequently with new features and innovations that make the app function better. Players can expect the best user experience with the most recent Betandyou update.

Login You must first login in order to place bets on the platform even if you have an account on the Betandyou platform. To access your personal account and all of the app's features, just follow these simple steps: Tap on the downloaded Betandyou app. Select how you want to log in by email, phone number, or socials. Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. Click on the “Log in” button.

Sports Betting in Betandyou App On the Betandyou app, players can place bets on a wide range of sports events, both popular and uncommon ones. You can search through various daily events that are available for wagering. Here is an example of disciplines that you can find on the app: Cricket;

Basketball;

Football;

Tennis;

Ice hockey. Cricket App As the most popular sport on the app, cricket offers the greatest betting choice for Indian players. Placing a bet on an IPL or another favorite team is easy and fast. If you like this type of sport, consider the next championships that are available on the Betandyou app: IPL;

Mizoram T20;

Interprovincial Cup of Ireland;

Qatar T10;

ODI;

England vs;

Twenty 20. Players on the Betandyou app are offered to bet on the Winner, Total, Over/Under and many more. Basketball App Basketball is another sport that is offered for betting on the Betandyou app. There are so many leagues and championships to choose from. Take a look at the following competitions: NBA;

Euroleague;

German Championships;

Championship of Greece;

French Championship;

Turkish Championship. There are such betting options as 1x2, Total, Handicap, Total Even, Sets Handicap, Sets Correct Score, Result plus Total, Extra Points etc. Football App Football is also a pretty popular sport among Indian players. You can place a bet on different football events using the Betandyou app. There are the next leagues available: National club cups and championships;

International club leagues;

International cups and championships for national teams;

Friendly matches. Users are offered to bet on the victory of their favorite team, the number of goals, corners or under/over etc. Tennis App A tennis category on the Betandyou app comes with lots of championships. Take a look at some of them: ATP;

WTA;

ITF;

Challenger;

UTR;

Masters. There is a large selection of betting options such as Total, Handicap, Correct Score, Total Sets etc. Ice Hockey App The next sports category that is available on the Betandyou app is ice hockey. Consider the following competitions: NHL;

KHL;

World Championships;

Austrian Championship;

Danish Championship;

Latvian Championship. Usually, there are such betting options as Double Chance, Total, Handicap, Correct Score, Total Even etc

Esports Betting at the App Esports is turning into a trend lately. So many Indian players are getting more and more interested in it. The Betandyou app offers a variety of options for betting on esports: Dota 2;

Counter-Strike: GO;

Rainbow Six;

Valorant;

Starcraft 2;

League of Legends. Players can usually bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, map winner, correct score, etc.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App Without having to wait for the games to start, players may place virtual sports bets online on the Betandyou app. It is quick, and you may see the results immediately. There are several virtual sports to select from, including: E-Football;

E-Basketball;

Virtual Racing;

Virtual Horse Racing;

Virtual Tennis;

Greyhounds.

How to Bet on Cricket using Betandyou App? Only registered users are allowed to place bets on the Betandyou app. Sign up for a Betandyou account or log in. After that, just follow the steps below: Choose the cricket in the sports betting categories. Specify the match by filtering the tournaments, leagues, or events. Tap on the odds you are interested in, select the type of bet and press on place a bet.

Available Type of Bets at the App There is a classic kit of betting options on the Betandyou app. The bookmaker knows the diversity of the customers and offers bet types that are based on the risks, odds, and so on. Take a look at the available types of bets: Single. The simplest and quickest bet on the app. The odds here are average and risks are low. This type of bet is perfect for new players who aren't experienced yet.

System (Express). This type of bet is more complex and is typically employed by advanced players. You need to make the right prediction in several combined events at once. Not a single prediction should be wrong or you lose the whole bet.

Parlay (Combo). This is betting on more than one event. The chosen events must not correlate with each other. The winnings for this type of bet are fixed and the amount of the bet multiplied by the product of the odds of all events that are covered by the bet. If at least one event was predicted wrong, the parlay is lost.

Betting Options at the App There are a lot of betting options available on the Betandyou app. Look at the ones that are now available: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Game;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-betting;

Live Match Statistics. Live Streaming Live streaming is one of the most popular features of the app. Players get to watch thrilling live matches of different sports events while also being able to place bets on them. This is similar to watching TV on an app. The feature is available only for registered users. Push Notifications Players can choose to get push notifications from the Betandyou app about important promotions, beneficial offers, changes of the odds, and other news. This can significantly increase the chances of winning. Online Casino Games Betandyou app offers online casino games from trustworthy providers in India. Find such games as Slots, Table games, Wheel of Fortune, and more. All activities provide fair chances of winning that are controlled by the terms and conditions of the Betandyou app. Live Casino Live casino gives players the unique experience of playing with a live dealer. Usually, that includes table games where you can chat with other players while placing wagers. This is very exciting and you can follow the transparency of the game. Cash-Out If you`re unsure about your current bet, you can resell it with the Betandyou app and recover the whole or some portion of your deposit. Cashing out isn't always available, but when it is, it will be shown next to your bet. Live Cricket Betting Users may put live wagers on their preferred cricket tournament, such as the IPL or others. With this option, you may keep track of all the games and odds online and adjust your bets as the match goes on. Esports Betting Betandyou app offers the most popular esports such as Dota 2, Counter-Strike: GO, Valorant, Starcraft 2, and League of Legends for betting. The tournaments are held regularly and sports fans can always bet on them in addition to usual sports. Pre-Match Betting Pre-match betting includes the total number of bets that Betandyou will accept on a certain sporting event. Based on the desired outcome, customers might make simple or complicated choices. Multi-Betting Users can place bets on two or more separate sporting events. The bet will win if every event is accurately predicted. If any of the bets are wrong, the entire multi-bet is terminated. This type of wager often has higher odds. Live Match Statistics You can track the statistics and results on the Betandyou app. That includes all facts on the outcomes, such as info on previous events and contests. The statistics contain information about a team's wins, losses, goals, opponents, and other occurrences. Adjust or make smarter decisions by analyzing statistics in real time.

Betandyou Casino App The Betandyou casino app provides a large library of online gambling entertainment. You can find casino games from the most popular providers in India. What's most important is that all the games are safe for wagering. Moreover, most of them have amazing graphics that make the gaming process pleasant. Entertainment at the Casino App We created a list that contains the most popular games on the Betandyou app. If you`re new to the Betandyou casino, we advise to start with the following games: Slots;

Table games;

Wheel of fortune;

Live dealer games and much more.

Betandyou Mobile Version (Website version) For users who like to bet on mobile devices without downloading any additional software, there is a Betandyou mobile website. All you need is a stable internet connection. Place bets or play casino games anytime anywhere. Additionally, it offers a variety of advantages, including: Suitable with any mobile device;

The website is flawlessly adapted to the size of the device's screen;

SSL certificate protects the data from leakage;

High privacy - players may instantly clear the browser history;

You can still access all the services like sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer support, personal account, etc.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website There are no significant differences between the Betandyou app and the mobile version. We recommend trying both options and selecting the one that seems more comfortable. For your convenience, we prepared a comparison tablet: The app Mobile Website Contains minimum requirements No minimum requirements Asks for RAM Almost no RAM consuming Sends push notifications (optionally) No push notifications Auto log in Can ask to log in again Faster navigation Might take time to open the tab

Download Betandyou for PC Unfortunately, the Betandyou PC version isn't available for download. You can access the official Betandyou website using a PC browser or install the Betandyou app on your Android or IOS device. With the website version for the PC, you can access amazing visuals, a well-made design, and other benefits, including: Users don't have to download any third-party software;

Place bets and play casino games at the same time;

The full screen and maximum elements are on one page at once.

Features of the Betandyou App If you still have doubts about the download of the Betandyou app for your Android or iOS device, take a look at the features that the app offers: Generous welcome bonuses;

Large choice of sports;

Fast payments;

Live streams;

Push notifications. Welcome Bonuses Betandyou is a pretty generous company because it provides its customers with 130% welcome bonuses that can be spent on both sports and casino slots. The maximum bonus amount is 14,500 INR. This is a great offer for someone who has never placed bets before. Large choice of sports There are so many sports to bet on in the Betandyou apk, for example, cricket, football, volleyball, ice hockey, tennis, etc. Each category includes a variety of betting choices that will be suitable for every player. Fast payments Betandyou cares about the convenience of the payments. That's why the platform offers fast payments from the biggest Indian providers. Players can instantly deposit and withdraw their funds. Moreover, most providers are commission free. Live Streams Players get to watch their favorite tournaments right in the app. Choose between different sports and prepare to watch a live game in great quality. This feature is usually available only for registered users. Push Notifications Get push notifications directly from the Betandyou app about all the important promotions, events, and offers. It helps to increase the chances to win a great deal. Players can always change this setting in the settings menu if they want. How to Use a Betandyou App? Every user must follow the terms and conditions listed below in order to use the Betandyou app's full range of features and services: The user must be 18 or older;

You must have access to the ongoing internet connection;

You must download an app on your device;

You have to be a registered user;

You can't register a second account if you already have one, even if you previously registered it through the Betandyou website version;

All your personal information has to be truthful and reliable. After accepting all of the Betandyou platform's terms and conditions, you may begin placing sports bets, watching exciting live events, participating in casino games, and much more.

Security of the App Betandyou app guarantees the total safety and security of the customers. Take a look at the methods that keep the application safe: The SSL certificate. The platform has an SSL certificate that protects users' and transactions data from leakage.

Trustworthy services only. Betandyou maintains only the best third-party services on the platform. That includes casino games from legit providers.

Solid privacy. Betandyou doesn't share information about the customers with any third party.

An official license. The provider of the app is a fully legal company that operates under the Curacao license.

Customer Support Service on the Betandyou Mobile App Betandyou users have access to a dedicated support team 24/7. Trained agents will help with any upcoming questions or issues. Any of the following methods of contact are available: The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format Email support@betandyou.com Follow Betandyou on Instagram at www.instagram.com/betandyou to be notified about the best offers immediately.

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Betandyou App We went through a deep analysis of the Betandyou platform and came to a conclusion to give it the Sportscafe seal of approval and a high rating. As a final say, the Betandyou app is great for Android and IOS users who like to bet on sports or play casino games. In addition, the platform operates under the Curacao license and guarantees the safety of the customers. We confirm that Betandyou is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.