1xbet Bonus Codes for India 2026

1xBet App: 4.0 ★★★★★ Registration 1xBet 1xBet is one of the most popular sports betting sites around the world, including India. The platform is one of the safest for Indian users. Here you will find a wide range of bonus offers and you can also bet on the most popular sports. Join the platform and get your chance to use the unique promo code "SCAFE30" and get the Welcome Bonus of 400% up to 50,000 INR! Welcome bonus 400% up to 50,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE30 Join 1xBet

1xBet Welcome Bonus 400% up to 50,000 INR

When registering on the 1xBet platform, every new customer has the opportunity to increase their first four deposits with a special Welcome Bonus from the 1xBet platform. Read carefully the basic information on how to use the bonus we have prepared for you:

The amount of the minimum deposit is INR 300;

The amount of maximum winning INR 50,000;

All bonus funds are subject to wagering x25 times;

The bonus is valid for 7 days after registration.

Sign up for 1xBet, choose your game and increase your first deposit with our unique Welcome Bonus.

How to Get a 1xBet Welcome Bonus?

Getting the Welcome Bonus from 1xBet is simple, quick and easy. If you are already an experienced player, you will definitely not have a problem with the process. For beginners, we have prepared a quick step-by-step guide so that you can get started quickly:

1 Start to create an account Use the direct link to go to the bookmaker's official website to start registering. Click on the green button in the top right corner of the page and you will be taken to a blank registration page, which you must fill in with valid personal information. Go to website 2 Use promo code You will be asked to enter a unique promo code when filling in the registration box, enter the word "SCAFE30" in this box. Get your bonus 3 Verification of account Go to the KYS section and upload a photo of your documents to be verified by 1xBet. 4 Make a deposit Once you have accessed your personal account, you must make your first deposit in order to claim the Welcome Bonus. To do this, go to the "Accounts" section of the page and deposit a minimum of INR 100. The funds you deposit will be credited to your account instantly.

How to Win Back the 1xBet Welcome Bonus?

As the 1xBet platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker and runs its operations legally and safely for its users, as well as adhering to a fair gaming policy. When using the Welcome Bonus you need to follow all the wagering rules as without following these rules you will not be able to withdraw the bonus money. Read the basic wagering rules of 1xBet Welcome Bonus carefully:

To wager the bonus, you must place three winning single bets, where the stake of each bet must be equal to the full bonus amount;

The bet must have an odds of 2.00 or higher;

The bonus is valid for 7 days after registration.

Now that you are a registered user of the platform and know all the rules for using the bonus, you can take advantage of all the services of the platform, as well as activate the 1xBet Welcome Bonus and increase your first deposit amount.

Get an Exclusive 30% of the possible bonus amount Promo Code from Sports Cafe

Also, another unique offer of the 1xBet platform is the special promo code "SCAFE30", which allows you to increase your possible bonus amount by 30%. Also, with the 1xBet promo code you can use the platform under special conditions, for example:

The possibility of free bets of a certain amount;

Welcome Bonus of 400% up to 50,000 INR;

Free spins for the online Casino section;

Extra bonuses on your first deposit;

Unique increased odds for bets and much more!

Don't miss your chance to increase your possible bonus by using the special promo code "SCAFE30"!

1xBet Bonuses Terms and Conditions

1xBet operates legally in the betting market in India and adheres to all safe usage rules. Read the basic rules carefully when using 1xBet:

Your age must be strictly over 18;

You must be a registered user;

You are only allowed to have one valid account;

Your account must be verified;

Welcome Bonus can only be activated once;

Bonuses cannot be cumulative;

You must follow all the rules for using the bonus to avoid unfair use of bonuses.

If you follow all of the above points, you won't have any trouble playing on the most popular sports betting site, 1xBet!

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at 1xBet

The Welcome Bonus is not the only offer you'll find on the 1xBet platform. Once you register and have access to your personal account, you will be able to go to the "Bonuses" section and choose from the huge range of promotions available, the one that is right for you. We have also selected the most popular bonuses amongst Indian users and have briefly described them. Read through them carefully and choose the one that suits them and suits you.

Cashback

The 1xBet platform has 8 loyalty levels for its customers, which are calculated each month based on your account activity. Cashback is considered individually for each user and depends on the loyalty level.

Lucky Friday

Every Friday you can get a unique 1xbet bonus of up to 27,000 INR. The bonus equals 100% of the deposit amount. The minimum deposit required to receive the bonus is 90 INR. To redeem the bonus, wager three times the bonus amount in accumulator bets within 24 hours of receiving the bonus.

Accumulator of the Day

Choose your "Accumulator of the Day" on the 1xBet platform, place a bet on a sporting event and if you win, your bet will be increased by 10%.

Bonuses and Promotions at the 1xBet App

The 1hbet platform tries to fully satisfy the needs of its users, which is why in the separate 1xBet mobile app for Android users you can find all the same current promotions and bonuses of the platform. So download the 1xBet app, sign up and bet anytime you want with just an internet connection! 1xBet gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites in india, the best online football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings. But if you have a desire to try other brands, you can explore our selection of betting apps similar to 1xbet and 1xbet alternative sites.

FAQ

If you still have any questions, take a closer look at the information below, where we have given detailed answers to the most popular questions from Indian users.

Is It Safe to Use 1xBet Bonuses? Do I Risk Anything by Using It?

As the 1xBet platform is a licensed representative in the betting market, you don't have to worry about your safety. The 1xBet team uses the best and most high-tech security systems. You don't take any risks, but rather increase your chances of winning big.

Are the Bonuses Shown Here the Only Bonuses and Promotions 1xbet Has To Offer?

No, they are not. Once you become a registered user of the platform, you will have access to your personal account and you will be able to go to the "Bonuses" section where you will find a wide range of different offers. There you will find something to suit your needs.

Can I Cancel the Welcome Bonus Once It Has Been Activated?

If you encounter a problem using the Welcome Bonus and after activating it you change your mind and want to cancel it. You should contact the bookmaker's 24-hour support team, who will respond as soon as possible.

Can I Use the Bonus Money for Betting?

You can only use the bonus money once you have fulfilled the conditions for earning the bonus, after which you can use it however you like (withdraw it or wager it). For basic bonus wagering rules, please refer to the overview "How to Win Back the 1xBet Welcome Bonus?".

Is the List of Valid 1xBet Bonuses Changing?

Yes, all current bonuses on the 1xBet platform are constantly updated and added to, so you can keep up with the latest platform developments and be the first to know about any changes to the platform.

What Do I Need To Claim the 1xBet Welcome Bonus?

In order to claim the 1xBet Welcome Bonus you need to follow some basic rules, such as you must be over 18 years of age, you must be a registered user and your balance must be positive. You can find more information on how to claim the bonus in our review "How to Get 1xBet Welcome Bonus?".