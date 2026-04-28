Dafebet Bonus Codes for India 2026

Dafabet App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Dafabet Indian gamblers like playing at the popular online sportsbook and casino Dafabet. It offers a variety of enticing and practical benefits and discounts to its clients. Join today to receive a welcome bonus of 200% up to 20,000 INR or 100% up to INR 20,000 for casino, along with a lot more benefits! Welcome bonus 200% up to 20,000 INR Promocode: DAFASPORTSCAFE Join Dafabet

Dafabet Welcome Bonus 200% up to 20,000 INR or 150% up to INR 150,000 There are two versions of the welcome bonus for sports at Dafabet: 200% up to 20,000 INR, and 150% up to INR 150,000. For the bonus, only freshly enrolled accounts are eligible. Upon signing up, you have 45 days to redeem the incentive. Your wagering requirement, if you selected the 200% option, is 15 times the sum of the bonus and deposit. The wagering requirements for the 150% option are 40 times the deposit plus bonus sums. The bonus cannot be withdrawn until all wagers are made at odds of 1.50 or higher. How to Get Welcome Bonus? To get the above-mentioned welcome bonus at the sports betting and casino gambling site Dafabet, simply follow these steps: 1 Make a Dafabet account first Utilize our link to visit the website. After that, click on the sign-up button and complete the required registration fields. Go to website 2 Type in the promotional code Enter any promotional codes you may have throughout the registration process. 3 Verify your account You must present identification papers in accordance with the KYC process required by betting businesses before you may withdraw money from your account. 4 Put down a deposit You must deposit the minimum amount requested or greater in line with the promotion's criteria in order to be eligible for the welcome bonus. Get your bonus Congratulations! You received a bonus from Dafabet. You must follow the instructions below in order to withdraw the incentive. How to Win Back the Dafabet Welcome Bonus? For you to be able to earn back and withdraw the Dafabet bonus, the wagering requirements outlined in the promotion's terms and conditions must be met. The following are the primary considerations in relation to the bonus rules: The wagering requirement of 15 times the bonus amount for the 200% up to 20,000 INR must be fulfilled, and it is 40 times the bonus amount for the 150% up to INR 150,000;

The bonus lasts for 45 days, and after that, it is voided;

The wagers must be made on odds of at least 1.50 or higher. The bonus money cannot be kept until the wagering conditions have been met. Additionally, you must make sure that your account has been validated because you won't be able to withdraw funds from it if it hasn't.

Terms and Conditions Make sure you follow the bonus terms and conditions if you want to receive a bonus at the betting site Dafabet. The following are the key takeaways from the bonus rules: The correctness of the client's contact information, payment information, and account information is their entire responsibility.

By agreeing to the terms and conditions, you declare that you are at least 18 years old, the legal age in your country of residence and that you are competent to bear full responsibility for all of your duties thereunder.

To be eligible for the bonus, you must have only recently signed up as a user at the betting site, unless otherwise specified.

It's not permitted for you to make a new account. If it is discovered and established to be accurate, a client's second account will be banned.

Unless otherwise stated, a bonus can only be used once.

You are not permitted to be qualified for more than one reward at once.

If it is determined that you misused the bonus system, it is against the bonus regulations and you will not be permitted to use the betting site.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions Dafabet The Dafabet website for casino and sports betting provides a variety of other appealing advantages in addition to the welcome bonus already mentioned. Here are some of the detailed benefits that Dafabet frequently offers Indian gamers. Casino Bonus The casino bonus gives new users the opportunity to get additional funds to deposit 100% up to INR 20,000. To do this, you need to make a deposit of 750 INR. To withdraw the bonus, you will need to wager 20 times. After registering, the bonus package must be used within 30 days;

You must sign up for the cash point system, and if you have earned enough of them, you may exchange them for extra cash;

20 times the bonus amount is the wagering requirement for the casino bonus;

The bonus wagering computation will take into account all bets on all casino games. Exchange Refund Bonus When you wager using Dafa Sports Exchange, you have the possibility to earn up to INR 1,000 in cashback when you play at Dafabet. Only participants in the Dafa Sports Exchange are eligible for this offer;

All players are needed to make at least one deposit of INR 1,000;

Players who have completed the FDB wagering criteria are ineligible for the offer;

The bonus has a 1x wagering requirement. Dafa Welcome, Seven Days 10% Cashback As part of this promotion, new players receive 10% daily cashback for the first seven days after their first real money deposit. If your daily net losses at the casino are at least INR 1,000, you will receive 10% back, up to INR 8,000 per day. The cashback is credited the next day as a bonus with a 10x wagering requirement and is available once per day.

Dafabet Payment Methods Dafabet offers a wide range of convenient deposit and withdrawal options for players in India. Transactions are designed to be fast, secure, and hassle-free. Dafabet deposits are processed instantly, and most withdrawal requests are approved within just a few hours. Players can choose from both traditional banking methods and modern digital solutions: UPI (Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, BHIM, etc.);

(Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, BHIM, etc.); GG Bnk;

Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin). No transaction fees are charged, making Dafabet one of the most cost-effective betting platforms. How to Deposit at Dafabet Adding funds to your account is quick and fee-free. In most cases, the money appears in your balance instantly, allowing you to start betting right away. Step-by-step guide: Log in to your account. Go to the Cashier section. Select your preferred payment method. Enter the amount (minimum ₹200–₹500 depending on the method). Confirm the payment. Processing times: UPI and e-wallets — instant;

Bank transfer — 2–4 hours. How to Withdraw Winnings from Dafabet Withdrawals are processed quickly, with most requests completed within 2–4 hours. In some cases, it may take up to 24 hours. Minimum withdrawal amounts: Most methods — from ₹1,000;

Bank transfers — from ₹2,000. Step-by-step guide: Log in to your account. Open the Cashier section. Select Withdraw. Choose your preferred method and enter the amount. Confirm your request. Tip: Whenever possible, use the same method for withdrawals as you did for deposits (except credit cards, which are not available for withdrawals). Available withdrawal methods: UPI (Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, BHIM, etc.);

Local Bank Transfers (IMPS, NEFT, RTGS);

Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin).

Start Playing at Dafabet with an Exclusive Bonus Code Dafabet is one of the leading betting platforms in India, offering generous welcome offers, high-value deposit matches, cashback rewards, and ongoing promotions. Whether you enjoy betting on cricket, football, or live casino games, the Dafabet bonus code can boost your bankroll and give you more chances to win. New players can take advantage of a welcome bonus that can triple their first deposit, providing an excellent head start. With easy registration, secure payments, and a wide range of sports and casino options, Dafabet is a trusted choice for Indian bettors. Sign up today, use your bonus code, and start winning with Dafabet!

FAQ

Even though this page has already addressed many of Dafabet's benefits and promotions if you still have any queries, feel free to leave a comment in the box below. Below are the most often-asked questions and their responses.

Is it totally safe to claim bonuses at Dafabet? Do I risk anything if I do that?

Yes, it is. Dafabet provides secure solutions for deposits, sports wagers, and bonus use as a reliable and regulated bookmaker. The privacy statement ensures that none of your information is in jeopardy. Before you may withdraw the bonus after claiming it, you must fulfill the wagering requirements.

Are the bonuses that are listed on this page the only offers that are available at Dafabet?

Yes, Dafabet offers a ton of incentives and promotions! The perks stated on this page really exist, but as benefits can occasionally be changed, added to, or taken away from, their specifics may become obsolete in the future.

Can I somehow cancel the bonus if I change my mind and do not want it anymore?

Of course, you can. By navigating to the bonuses and promotions menu, identifying your individual offer, and selecting the proper option to opt out of the program, you would effectively cancel the bonus in the same way that you did when you activated it.

Can I place bets using the bonus funds?

Of course, you can! Before you can withdraw the bonus, the wagering requirements must be satisfied, but you are free to do whatever you like, including making bets.

Do the bonuses at Dafabet change or update, are there any new bonuses?

Yes, it happens on occasion. Occasionally, some of the current benefits could be improved or altered. Additionally, future developments will bring about new advantages. According to the terms and conditions of the sports betting and casino gaming website Dafabet, all bonuses are subject to change.

What should I do to get the welcome bonus at Dafabet?

You must first register for an account with the betting website Dafabet in order to receive the welcome bonus. Once the offer has been enabled, make a deposit that is equal to or more than the minimum deposit amount specified in the bonus terms. You must first fulfill the wagering requirements, which are outlined in the agreement's terms and conditions, before you may withdraw the bonus funds.