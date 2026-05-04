Odds96 Bonus Codes for India 2026

Odds96 App: 3.9 ★★★★★ Registration Odds96 Odds96 provides all of the betting and gambling entertainment such as betting on different sports, casino games, live casino, and more. The platform also offers brand-new customers special bonuses and promotions to make betting even more fun while fair betting rules ensure high safety on the platform. Join Odds96 with an exclusive promo code and get 500% up to 100,000 INR after registration. Welcome bonus 500% up to 100,000 INR Promo code: SCAFE96 Join Odds96

Odds96 Welcome Bonus 500% up to 100,000 INR

Every new customer can be sure they will get the welcome offer after registration. The registration bonus is very easy to obtain. You can use it for betting on such sports as cricket, football, tennis, etc. Make sure you're familiar with the basic information about the joining offer:

The minimum deposit is only 300 INR;

The maximum bonus amount is 100,000 INR;

The user has to be an adult to participate in the bonus program;

You can use the bonus to bet on any sport on the Odds96;

You can use the bonus only once while registering an account;

The bonus is eligible up to 7 days after it is activated.

How to Get Odds96 Welcome Bonus?

Receiving a welcome bonus on Odds96 is surprisingly easy and opens up the opportunity for highly profitable betting. You may redeem the bonus via the Odds96 app or website. To receive the welcome offer, simply take the following actions:

1 Register Register an account on Odds96 using the website version or the Odds96 mobile app. Go to website 2 Enter the promo code If you have a promo code, enter it in the eponymous gap. 3 Verify the identity Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually, it doesn't take long. 4 Make the first deposit Tap on the “Deposit” button. Enter an amount higher than 300 INR to claim a bonus and confirm the deposit. After that, the bonus will be transferred to your account. Make deposit

Even a beginner may successfully complete the sign-up offer because Odds96's creators made it as simple as possible. To obtain the bonus in a way that is most convenient for you, select between utilizing the Odds96 app or the Odds96 website.

How to Win Back the Odds96 Welcome Bonus?

There are additional conditions that must be met in order to obtain a registration bonus. To be eligible for the Odds96 bonus, you must adhere to all of the terms and conditions listed below:

The bonus expires after 7 days after it is activated.

The bonus is to be used for betting at least 60 times with minimum odds of 1.5.

You can withdraw the bonus using any supported by the Odds96 method if your bet was successful.

Only one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the Odds96 free bonus.

Odds96 is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason. The organization has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully.

Odds96 reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment.

The customer accepts all of Odds96's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Get an Exclusive "SCAFE96" Promo Code from Sports Cafe

With special promo codes, you can get an increased bonus deal to profitably wager in the Odds96 casino. Our bonus code gives you 10 free spins in the online casino. To get the bonus, follow this step-by-step instruction:

Go to the BOdds96 website. Register a new account using your email or phone number. Click on the “Add Promo Code” tab below. Use our promo code “SCAFE96” and press enter. Wager 40 times on the slots category.

Odds96 promotions are constantly being updated, so we made sure to provide you with the currently working Odds96 promo code in 2026. A Promo code deal is available for every brand-new customer of Odds96. You can also activate the code using the Odds96 app if you prefer.

Odds96 Bonuses Terms and Conditions

There are a few regulations in order to receive Odds96 bonuses. Users are required to verify that they adhere to and accept all of them:

The user has to be of legal age of 18;

The user should not have a previously registered account;

The user must have a verified account;

In terms of unfair play, bonuses are canceled;

The user can`t get a bonus twice;

The bonus is eligible to use up to 7 days after registration;

Bonuses can not sum up;

Odds must be higher than 1.5;

Only one account per person, computer, or IP address is eligible to use the promo code;

You agree to the terms and conditions of Odds96 by using the bonus.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Odds96

Bookmakers frequently provide free bets, no deposit bonuses, free spins, and casino welcome bonuses in addition to welcome bonuses and promo codes. The majority of these bonuses are available at Odds96. The most popular bonus options on Odds96 are as follows:

Multibet Boost

Place multibets and boost your winnings up to 100%. The more outcomes you choose, the bigger winnings are. You have to post a multibet for 3 or more outcomes. If your multibet is successful, your boosted winnings will be credited to your withdrawable balance.

25% Cashback Every Week

Become a real VIP with special ranks. You can play with your deposited funds and get weekly cashback on your losses. The bonus can be used for both sports betting and online casino games. The deal expires after 6 days after it was activated.

Casino Welcome Bonus

Get 500% up to 100,000 INR for the best slot machines in the Odds96 online casino. This is a great opportunity for someone who is just getting into gambling. The casino welcome bonus is guaranteed for every brand-new customer.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Odds96 App

Bonuses and promotional coupons may be used straight in the Odds96 app by users. Although there aren't many differences between it and the internet version, some players may find the Odds96 app to be more convenient because it runs a little faster. Simply comply with the steps below to activate bonuses using the Odds96 app:

Download or open the Odds96 mobile app. Register a new account using your email or phone number. Click on “Add Promo Code” if you want to use a bonus code. Enter our bonus code “SCAFE96” and submit. Wager 40 times for the promo to work or deposit more than 300 INR to get a welcome offer.

Odds96 gets into ratings of the online cricket betting sites in india, the best online football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

From our experience, these are the most popular questions about Odds96 bonuses. Take a quick look at them because they may contain the answers you might be looking for.

Is using the Odds96 bonuses safe to use?

You are not risking anything by applying bonuses on Odds96. The company is legal and safe for users to place bets. Moreover, welcome bonuses are guaranteed for all new customers. The betting regulations assure fair betting and wagering.

Are provided Odds96 bonuses the only ones available?

We covered the most popular bonuses that Odds96 is currently providing in 2026. Odds96 releases new offers on a regular basis, and the offers are regularly updated. To find out what bonuses are currently available, visit the official Odds96 website.

Can I refuse to get the bonus if I don't want to?

Every newly registered client receives a bonus by default. You have the option to utilize it or not. If you do not want to receive the bonus, do not enter any promo codes and do not fund your personal account.

Can the bonus money be used to place bets?

You may place bets on any sporting event on the Odds96 platform using the bonus money. Click on the sports category of your choice after choosing the bonus you wish to use, reading the terms and conditions, and making the minimum deposit required into your account.

Do bonuses on Odds96 update?

The Odds96 bonuses are being updated very frequently. However, the welcome bonus is provided regardless of the outcomes. You shouldn't have any issues using the bonuses we mentioned because we only included working Odds96 deals for 2026.

How to receive the bonus?

You must be a new Odds96 user who has not previously established an Odds96 account. Create an Odds96 account, input your promo code if you have one, verify your identity, and make a deposit of at least 300 INR.