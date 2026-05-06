Paripesa Bonus Codes for India 2026

Paripesa App: 4.3 ★★★★★ Registration Paripesa Paripesa is one of the most sought-after sports betting sites in India. You will find a wide range of different bonuses and promotions on the platform. In the review, you will learn all the necessary information about Paripesa and you can also take advantage of the unique "SCAFEPARI" promo code and get a welcome bonus of 100% up to 30,000 INR! Welcome bonus 100% up to 30,000 INR Promocode: SCAFEPARI Join Paripesa

Paripesa Welcome Bonus 100% up to 30,000 INR

When registering on the Paripesa platform, every new Indian user gets a unique opportunity to increase their winnings by taking advantage of the welcome bonus. Ypu can get up 100% up to 30,000 INR on the first deposit.

Please read the basic rules carefully when using the Paripesa welcome bonus:

The amount of minimum deposit is INR 100;

The amount of maximum winning INR 30,000;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration.

Join the Paripesa platform and don't miss out on the unique Welcome Bonus!

How to Get Paripesa Welcome Bonus?

In order to be able to receive the Welcome Bonus from the Paripesa team, you must follow a few basic rules. Use the step-by-step instructions to save yourself some time:

1 Create an account Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website to become a registered user. Then click on the "Registration" button and start filling in the registration fields with the correct information. Go to website 2 Enter promo code You will be asked to enter a unique promo code when filling in the registration box, enter the word "SCAFEPARI" in this box. 3 Verification of account Go to the KYS section and upload a photo of your documents to be verified by Paripesa. 4 Make a deposit Go to "My accounts", select the payment method that suits you and deposit an amount over INR 420. The money will be credited to your account instantly. Make deposit

Done! You are now a full user of the Paripesa platform, you can start betting on popular sports and use the Welcome Bonus!

How to Win Back the Welcome Bonus?

An important step when using the Welcome Bonus from Paripesa is to fully comply with all the rules for its use. You will only be able to claim all your winnings after all wagering conditions have been met.

Please read the basic information on how to use the Welcome Bonus carefully:

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration;

The bet must have an odds of 1.4 or higher;

The wagering amount is 5 times.

Once you have met and exceeded all of the conditions for wagering the Paripesa Welcome Bonus, you will be able to withdraw all of your Rupees winnings!

Get an Exclusive 30% of the possible bonus amount Promo Code from Sports Cafe

Another unique and lucrative offer when using the Paripesa platform is the availability of a promo code. A promo code "SCAFEPARI" from Paripesa will give you the opportunity to use the platform on unique terms, for example:

The possibility of free bets of a certain amount;

Free spins for the online Casino section;

Extra bonuses on your first deposit;

Unique increased odds for bets and much more!

With the unique promo code "SCAFEPARI" you can increase your winnings by 30%, so join the Paripesa platform and don't miss your chance!

Terms and Conditions

As the Paripesa platform is a licensed bookmaker and adheres to a fair play policy, the platform requires basic rules to be followed when using it. We have tried to make a list and add all the points you need to be aware of when using Paripesa, read them carefully:

Your age must be strictly over 18;

You must be a registered user;

You are only allowed to have one valid account;

Your account must be verified;

Welcome Bonus can only be activated once;

Bonuses cannot be cumulative;

You must follow all the rules for using the bonus to avoid unfair use of bonuses.

If you know and follow all these rules, you won't run into any difficulties when using Paripesa!

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Paripesa

The Paripesa platform cares for and appreciates its users so you'll find a wide range of different bonuses and promotions. You're sure to find something that suits you. We've compiled a list of some of the most popular bonuses on Paripesa. Read the information below carefully.

Your Birthday with Paripesa

The Paripesa team offers a special bonus for their most active customers, such as a 20 Free Spins! On your birthday, you will receive a notification text message with a promo code and all the additional information to receive your free spins.

Accumulator Bonus

All you need to do to receive this bonus is to place a bet and select your "accumulator of the day" for the Sports and Live section. If your accumulator of the day wins, your total is increased by 10%! The important point is that the contents of the accumulator cannot be changed.

Cashout

Absolutely every customer of the platform can fully or partially refund their bet. Cashout can only be used for single or accumulator bets. If you don't want to wait for the bet to be settled, a part of the money will instantly be refunded to you.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Paripesa App

For those users who prefer to bet wherever and whenever, regardless of time and place, the platform offers a separate Paripesa mobile app for users of Android and iOS devices. The entire bonus range and all promotions, as well as the promo code, will also be valid on the standalone Paripesa app. All you need to do is be a registered user and have a stable internet connection. The company Paripesa gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites in india, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

In order to fully answer all your questions, we have prepared a list of the most popular questions from Indian users and have given detailed answers to them. Read the information below carefully and you will be sure to have no more questions!

Is it Safe to Use Paripesa Bonuses? Am I Risking Anything?

As the Paripesa platform, it is presented by a licensed bookmaker and operates legally and safely. When using the Welcome Bonus, you can have peace of mind and not worry about the security of your data. Also, when you activate the bonus, you risk absolutely nothing, on the contrary, you get an opportunity to increase your winnings.

Are the Bonuses Presented Here the Only Bonuses and Promotions that Paripesa has to Offer or Does Paripesa Have More Bonuses?

You'll find a wide range of different bonuses and promotional offers to suit all tastes on the Paripesa platform. Therefore, only the most popular bonuses among Indian users are presented in this review. Go to the promotions section of the platform and there you will find the entire list of available bonuses.

Can I Cancel the Bonus if I Change My Mind?

Paripesa is represented by a licensed bookmaker, so you will need to contact the bookmaker's 24/7 support team to cancel the activation of the bonus. By detailing the situation you will receive an immediate reply, usually taking 5-10 minutes.

Can I Bet With the Bonus Money?

Yes, of course. Once the Welcome Bonus has been activated, and if you use it and follow all the bonus wagering rules. All your bonus money won will be credited to your account and you will be able to bet with the bonus money. You can also read more detailed bonus wagering rules in the review section "How to Win Back the Paripesa Welcome Bonus?".

Are the Bonuses at Bookmaker Paripesa Updated?

As the Paripesa platform is licensed and the team always strives to meet all emerging customer needs, all bonus and promotional offers are constantly updated. So keep an eye out for all the updated promotions on the platform and don't miss out on the opportunity to use the bonus.

Do I Have To Do Anything To Get the Paripesa Welcome Bonus?

Yes, in order to successfully use the Welcome Bonus from Paripes, you must know and follow the basic rules when using it. An important point is that you must be of legal age and a registered user, and your balance account must be positive. You can also find more information in the Overview "Paripesa Bonuses Terms and Conditions".