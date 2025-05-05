Betfair — Official Website for Sports Betting in India

Betfair App: 1.7 ★★★★★ Registration Betfair Betfair is one of the most popular sports betting platforms in India. The platform operates legally in the betting market and this is evidenced by its Malta Gaming Authority license number MGA/CRP/131/2006. Join Betfair and get the opportunity to bet on the biggest markets and at favorable odds! Welcome bonus No bonus Promocode: No promo Join Betfair

Betfair Overview

The Betfair platform was founded relatively recently in 2000 and is considered one of the young sports betting platforms in India. Although it has not been long since its launch, the site has already made a name for itself among Indian customers. The platform's range includes over a hundred different games to suit all tastes, as well as the most popular sports betting disciplines such as Cricket. The smooth operation of the site is ensured by high quality software and providers. All payment methods present on the site are also secure and verified. The company Betfair gets into ratings of the cricket betting websites, the best online football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, kabaddi betting sites, chess betting sites and tennis betting sites and other ratings. In the table below, we have listed the basic information about the Betfair platform so that you will recognise everything:

Quick Facts about Betfair

Game types Sports, Esports, Virtual sports, Slots, Live casino Founder Andrew Black, Edward Wray‎ Founded Year 2000 Headquarters Malta License Malta Gaming Authority license number MGA/CRP/131/2006 Welcome bonus No Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PhonePe, UPI, Neteller, Skrill, MasterCard, Visa, G-Pay and others! Hindi language No

Betfair Score

When analyzing the platform's performance while writing this review, we were able to find a few key differences that are its advantages. Ultimately, Betfair scores highly in terms of user experience, variety of games and customer support. Take a close look at the information below, where we have provided lists of advantages and a few disadvantages of the site.

Advantages:

A wide selection of games (slots, table games, live dealer games and more);

An extensive sportsbook with various betting options on popular sports (cricket, kabaddi, football, tennis and esports);

Simple registration process;

Two modes of operation for Line and Live sports betting;

Instant deposit;

Mobile app for Android and IOS;

The VIP section;

24-hour support service and others.

Disadvantages:

No Welcome Bonus for the Sports section and Casino;

No support hotline phone number.

Screenshots of Betfair

In the screenshots provided, you can see what the Betfair platform design looks like. The combination of colors such as black and yellow makes the platform very modern and aesthetically pleasing. You can also note the fact that all the functionalities are arranged in such a way that finding the right section or information is not a problem.

Betfair for Android and iOS

The Betfair platform tries to follow all the latest trends in the world and is constantly evolving. That's why the platform offers a standalone Betfair mobile app for Android and iOS. With the app you can bet wherever and whenever you want with just an internet connection. All you need is to be of legal age and a registered user and to install the Betfair app on your device. As the platform is a licensed one, the installation of the app is completely free of charge. The application has been developed by the best software vendors, so it requires minimal specifications from your device.

Betfair Mobile Website

Users who cannot download a separate Betfair app to their device, the platform offers a Mobile Website. It requires no installation and minimal specifications from your device, and can be accessed from any installed browser. All you need is to be of legal age and have a personal account as well as an Internet connection.

Betfair for PC

Unfortunately, the Betfair platform does not currently have a separate application for PC devices. The alternative to this is the Browser Version of the Site, which is almost the same as a separate application. Players can access the platform via any web browser on their computer and enjoy the full range of games and betting options offered by Betfair. The Browser version also requires no system specifications from your PC device and no free space on it. All you need to use the platform is a stable internet connection.

Registration

Registration is the most important step in using any platform. Betfair is no exception, as passing registration is the main process in using it. Without a personal account you won't be able to place bets, activate bonuses, play the most popular games in the Casino section and much more. In order to register, you must be over 18 years of age. We have also prepared a quick step-by-step guide which will save you a lot of time:

1 Access to the official website Betfair Use the direct link to go to the bookmaker's official website to start the registration process. Sign Up Now 2 Start the registration process Click on the red "Join" button in the top right corner of the screen and you will be taken to a registration page which you will need to fill in with personal information. 3 Fill in your details Fill in all the registration fields step by step with true and correct personal information (name, phone number, country, currency, etc.). 4 Complete the registration process Make sure all personal data is correct and complete the registration process by clicking "Done".

Once you have successfully completed the registration process, you will receive a notification email to the email address you gave us when you registered and you will be able to access all of the Betfair platform services instantly!

Welcome Bonus

Unfortunately at the moment the bookmaker does not offer a Welcome Bonus for new customers. But very soon the team will definitely add it to its assortment. Immediately after registration on the site you will be able to go to the Bonuses section and use any other favorable offer for sports betting or Casino games.

How to Start Playing at the Betfair

You don't need to put in a lot of effort to start playing at Betfair. After all, the process only takes a few minutes and is available in a couple of clicks, so I'm sure every experienced player will be able to handle it with ease. And for new users we have prepared special step-by-step instructions:

Follow the direct link to the official Betfair website; Log in to your personal account or start registration; Make a deposit to your account using one of the available payment methods; Explore the different betting options available at Betfair and choose the right one for you; Select the game or sport you wish to bet on and determine your desired odds; Place your bet by specifying the amount you wish to wager.

Remember to play responsibly and set limits for yourself to ensure a positive and enjoyable betting experience. And then just watch the match and in case of a positive result, the winning money will automatically be credited to your gaming account.

Login

Once you become a registered user, you will need to log in to your personal account in order to start playing. The login process is very quick and easy and only takes a couple of minutes. Please use the step-by-step instructions to sign in to your Betfair account:

Access to the site. Go to the direct link leading to the official site of bookmaker Betfair to access your personal account; Enter your personal details. Fill in all the necessary fields using your username and password; Login to your personal account. Check the correctness of your entered data and log in by pressing the "Done" button.

Done! Now you have access to your personal account and can use any of the platform's services to the fullest now!

Verification

Account verification is an important point when using any platform, including Betfair. In order to be able to withdraw bonus money without any problems and to dispose of it to the fullest extent possible, you need to verify your account. The process is easy and takes only a few minutes, but it will help keep your personal details safe and help you enjoy all the services without limits. Use the step-by-step instructions to verify your Betfair account:

Access to the site. Go to the direct link leading to the official website of the bookmaker to start the verification process; Login to your personal account. Enter the username and password you made up earlier to log in; Go to the KYS section. Enter all the information you need (photos of any document confirming your identity). Also, the information you enter must be true and correct; Wait for the verification confirmation. Check all the information you have entered and then press the 'Done' button.

Your application will then be sent to the Betfair team for approval and once approved, a confirmation email will be sent to your email address provided during registration.

Deposit / Withdrawal

Betfair supports a range of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, as the platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker each of the payment systems are safe to use. Minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts may vary depending on the chosen payment method. On the platform you will be able to make a deposit using the following payment systems:

PhonePe;

UPI;

Mastercard;

Visa;

Skrill;

Neteller;

G-pay and others!

Now you can join the platform and choose the option that suits your needs. It is also important to know that all the money you have deposited will be instantly credited to your account, but withdrawals will take 1 to 3 days, so try to plan your withdrawal in advance.

Official Website

Betfair platform operates legally and safely in the betting market in India, as evidenced by its license. The platform also adheres to a fair gaming policy, which allows users to fully feel safe when using it. We have found some basic facts confirming the safety of using Betfair:

Availability of Malta Gaming Authority license number MGA/CRP/131/2006;

Using the latest 128 bit SSL data encryption technology;

Storing personal data on encrypted hard drives.

You don't have to worry about the privacy of your personal data, and you don't have to worry about keeping it safe using the Betfair platform.

Betfair Sportsbook

Betfair Sportsbook is one of the main and most used sections of the platform. After all, it is the one that offers a wide range of sports and betting options for all Indian bettors. With a user-friendly interface, competitive odds and a strong focus on its users, Betfair has become an immediate market leader in India.You will be able to bet on both popular sports and the biggest markets. In the information below, we will highlight the most popular sports disciplines for betting according to Indian users.

Cricket

Cricket is one of the most popular sporting disciplines in India. That's why the sport has a separate section. The platform offers the nicest odds and the most ambitious markets for Cricket. You will be able to bet on markets like:

Indian Premier League;

BBL;

T20 World Cup;

The Hundred and more.

Football

Users who prefer to bet on Football will be happy to see a separate section with all the necessary information presented on the Betfair platform. All users have plenty of opportunities to bet on their favorite teams and players. This sport has the most pleasant and favorable odds offers and a wide range of markets. You will be able to bet on the following sporting events:

Premier League;

UEFA;

AFC CUP;

FIFA World Cup and others!

Tennis

Lately, the trend in sports like Tennis has been growing, hence more and more Indian users have started betting on the sport. Under Tennis, you will find all the information on odds, standings and you can also see upcoming sporting events such as:

WTA;

ATP;

ITF Women;

ITF Men;

US Open and others!

Basketball

Basketball is another popular sporting discipline for betting among all punters. The platform offers a large selection of sports markets for this sport, as well as good odds. You will also be able to place your bets in live mode, which means that every match will be available to you in real time. You will be able to bet on the following sporting events:

European Championship;

FIBA;

WNBA;

NBA and much more!

eSports

The Betfair platform aims to fully meet all the needs of its users, which is why you will find a separate Esports section on the Betfair platform. This section is very popular and currently in high demand among Indian users. You will be able to bet on sports games such as:

League of Legend;

Dota2;

CS:GO.

The next section will give you a brief overview of each discipline, so read the information below carefully.

Dota 2

Dota is the most popular destination in the world of Esports. Every computer player knows for sure and has played it at least once. So the Betfair platform offers you the chance to bet on such games. After all, the rules of the game are insanely exciting and simple.

LOL

The most popular Esports game according to many Indian players. The scenario of the game is very similar to the famous MOBA game. The difference between the games is not much and is that LOL has the most pronounced sci-fi motifs. The game scenario is very exciting and looks as follows: two teams fight to conquer each other's territory. At the end of the game, the team that first reaches and attacks the opponent's territory wins.

CS:GO

All players are probably familiar with this cyber sport discipline. The scenario is simple and straightforward, with two teams of five attacking each other. The aim of the game is to be the first to reach the opponent's territory and attack. This game can be watched via online streaming and you can predict the outcome during the game.

Popular Betting Options at Betfair

Today, the betting market is so crowded with different offerings that it is very difficult to find and choose the right betting platform. Betfair contains several distinctive options that make it stand out from the rest. This is why more and more Indian users are opting for Betfair. Below we briefly cover a few of the most unusual options.

Live Betting

This option gives you the chance to bet in real time and follow the game in high quality online. This allows you to guess more accurately and gives you a more realistic feel for the outcome of the sporting event.

Line (Prematch)

This option gives you the opportunity to bet strictly before the start of the match, on a specific outcome and at predetermined odds. It is important to remember that the higher the odds offered, the greater the amount you can win.

Types of Bets

You will also find several options for sports betting on the Betfair platform. You can choose the type of betting that suits you best and be sure to win. Read on carefully and we will give you a brief introduction to the different types of bets and choose the one that suits you best.

Single

A classic type of betting, giving you the chance to bet on a particular sport at pre-fixed odds and on a particular outcome. You can bet on one of the teams to win or on a draw. The higher the odds offered, the higher the amount of your final winnings.

Combo

This type of betting allows you to place several bets on unrelated sporting events at the same time. All odds are multiplied, giving you the chance to win the most money. But if you lose even one bet, all other bets are voided. This type of bet is one of the riskiest.

System (Express)

This type of bet is one of the most enjoyable for bettors. Because it allows you to bet on several unrelated sporting events. All odds are added together. If you lose one or more bets, you still receive a certain amount of winnings. This type of bet is suitable for new users who are just starting out in betting.

How to Place a Bet?

Betting on the Betfair platform is quick and easy. You need to be an adult, registered user with a positive account balance. Use the step-by-step instructions to save your time:

Access to the site Betfair. Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website; Login to your personal account. Enter your previously created username and password; Refill your account. Go to the My Accounts section and add at least Rs 500 to your betting account; Make a bet. Then go to the sports betting section, choose the discipline and the closest event, check the odds and place a bet of your choice.

We did it! Now you know how to place a bet, which means you can start playing with Betfair now!

Betfair Tips for Betting

Experienced punters have long ago formed a few basic rules for successful betting. We've put together some free betting tips to help you make your bets more profitable:

Analyze the odds: familiarize yourself with how odds work on Betfair this knowledge will help you estimate the value of a bet;

Research and analyze: thoroughly research the teams, players involved in the event you are betting on;

Set a budget. Set a budget for your betting activity and stick to it. Never bet more than you can afford to lose;

Make selective bets. Focus on specific sports, markets or events that you are knowledgeable and experienced in;

Utilize Betfair's features. Take advantage of Betfair features such as live betting to improve the quality of your bets and make more informed decisions;

Bet responsibly: maintain discipline and avoid chasing losses;

Stay informed: keep up to date with the latest news, injury reports and any other factors that may affect the outcome of the event. This information can be crucial to making informed betting decisions.

Betting Odds

Betfair is one of the most popular betting platforms in India, which is why the team offers competitive odds, ensuring that users get the most out of their bets. On the platform, you will find a huge variety of sports markets, large-scale events with the most favorable odds offers. The platform constantly updates the odds to reflect the latest events and provide accurate predictions. If you choose Betfair as your betting platform, you won't go wrong, because the higher the odds offered, the higher the amount of your final winnings.

Betfair Live Streaming

This feature allows you to bet on sports in real time. You are given the opportunity to watch the game simultaneously via high quality online streaming. You will be able to predict the outcome more accurately, allowing you to make the right bet.

Betfair Casino

For those who are bored with the usual sports betting, the Betfair platform offers a separate section on Casinos, where you will find a wide range of different games. The Casino section offers over a hundred gambling activities to suit all tastes. You'll be able to dive into the big money and have an unbelievable experience.

Popular Betfair Games

The Casino section of the Betfair platform has over a hundred different games to suit all tastes and it's impossible to talk about each one individually. Below we will tell you about the most popular games amongst Indian users, please study the information below carefully as each game scenario is unique and has its own twist.

Slots

Slots is the biggest section at the Casino. Each slot is unique in its own way and has a different scenario. Playing slots is sure to keep you entertained, varied and simple. The most popular slots on the Betfair platform are considered to be the following:

Star Burst;

8 Dragons;

Fruits of Desire;

Hell’s Sevens;

Big Bamboo;

Heart Burst and others.

Poker

Poker is a classic entertainment for the online casino section, which surely everyone knows and has tried to play at least once. The rules of the game are quite simple, but not always clear from the first time. The aim of the game is to collect the strongest combination of cards to make your opponent surrender. The most popular varieties of poker on the Betfair platform are:

Joker Stoker;

Tower of Power;

Evo Poker Lobby;

6+ Poker and others.

Baccarat

Baccarat is considered one of the popular Casino games among Indian users. This game is attractive because it has simple rules. The objective of the game is to be the first to collect a combination of cards equal to 9. The platform offers the following options to play Baccarat:

Evo Baccarat Lobby;

Live Baccarat;

Golden Wealth Baccarat;

Speed Baccarat and many more.

Blackjack

Blackjack is no less popular entertainment in the Online Casino section. The rules of the game are very simple and clear, which is why the game is considered one of the most popular for India. The aim of the game is to be the first to collect a combination of cards equal to 21. If you manage to do it first, you win. The Betfair platform offers the following blackjack variants:

Lightning Blackjack;

Classic Blackjack;

VIP Blackjack;

Evo BlackjackLobby and others.

Roulette or European Roulette

Roulette is a classic form of entertainment for Indian players. After all, this game is also popular all over the world and depends on your luck. You have to guess which cell the ball will land in. You can bet on the color of the cell or on a number. The following variations of the game are available on the Betfair platform:

Hindi Roulette;

Speed Auto Roulette;

Lightning Roulette;

VIP Roulette;

Evo Roulette and others.

Hot Wild Pepper many more.

Bingo

Bingo is one of the easiest games in the Casino section. The aim of the game is to cross out the most digits from a card. It's a chance to test your luck, as a random number generator selects all the numbers. On Betfair you will find the following variations of the game:

Just A Bingo;

Rio Bingo;

Bingo 88;

Bingo Soccer and many others!

Results and Statistics

To help users make informed betting decisions, Betfair provides results and statistics on various sports, which are available to every player who has registered on the site. In this section you will be able to view all the standings, compare odds, analyze outcomes and follow upcoming tournaments. By using this information you will be able to make your bets more reasonable and profitable.

Support

The Betfair team has incorporated a 24-hour customer support service into the platform's functionality. You can ask for help at any time of the day and a specialist will get back to you with a description of your problem. There are several ways of contact on the platform, as shown in the table below:

The ways to contact Details E-mail info@Betfair.com Online Chat Chat is in the app itself, where you can write at any time.

SportsCafe Verdict

In conclusion of our analysis of the Betfair platform, we would like to point out that the platform performs to the best of its abilities and ensures smooth operation. All games work without freezes or glitches, and the support team provides instant answers to questions. We confidently give the Betfair platform the Sportscafe badge!

The Most Common Questions about the Betfair Bookmaker

In order to give you the full picture, we have compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions from Indian users and have answered them in full. Study carefully so you won't be left with any questions!

Is Betfair Legal in India?

Yes, of course. The Betfair platform operates legally and complies with all certified safety standards, all proven by the existence of a Malta Gaming Authority license number MGA/CRP/131/2006.

Is Betfair Safe for Betting in India?

Since the Betfair platform is licensed and adheres to a fair play policy, it is completely safe for use in India. You can read more about the official website in the review section "Official Website".