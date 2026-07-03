The Best Sports Betting Sites and Apps With Neteller Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Neteller is a popular digital payment system that acts as an e-wallet for many countries around the world, including India. This payment system also supports cryptocurrency. You can easily deposit and withdraw money. In this review we will tell you about all available betting sites where you can use Neteller, additionally all online betting sites have the Sportscafe approval badge, which is important because it proves their legality. Read the review of Sportscafe and find out how to use India's most popular payment system!

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Top 10 Betting Sites That Accept Neteller as a Payment Method The Neteller payment system is so popular that it is supported by the most popular and profitable betting sites. We analyzed the main most well-known sports betting platforms and compiled a list of 10 Cricket betting sites and Football betting sites where you can use Neteller. Study the list of sites below carefully: Parimatch; 1win; Melbet; Dafabet; MegaPari; 888starz; Mostbet; Odds96; Indibet; 1xbet. This list will help you choose one of the most popular and profitable sports betting platforms, and you can be sure that Neteller operates on the platform. It is important to note that all the sites presented above are licensed, so you don't have to worry about your security.

Benefits of Online Betting with Neteller In our study of the Neteller payment system, we did a full analysis of its functionality. Today it is very difficult to choose something really convenient, because the betting market is overflowing with different offers. We were able to highlight some of the main benefits that set Neteller apart from similar payment systems: Possibility to make a deposit in Rupees;

Allows you to order a debit card as part of Net+;

Available as a free download for Android and iOS;

Used by most leading betting sites. Using Neteller, you can choose the most popular betting sites. Below we will tell you about the advantages and disadvantages of this payment method in more detail. Supported Payment Methods of Neteller The Neteller payment system is so popular that it is supported by the most convenient payment methods. You will also be able to use the following payment methods: Visa;

Mastercard;

Maestro;

Skrill;

Local Bank Transfer;

PayTM. Advantages and Disadvantages of Payment Method for Betting In the following, we will go into more detail and look at all the main advantages and disadvantages of the Neteller payment method. We have been able to fully analyze all the functionalities of the payment system and also compared it with its main competitors. If you decide to use Neteller to fund your betting account or withdraw money, be sure to read the information below. Advantages The payment system is very popular in India and widely used by players;

Supports all transactions (deposits, withdrawals and transfers) in the local currency of Rupee;

It has minimum deposit fee;

Ability to quickly and easily recover lost data;

Easy personal account verification process;

A wide variety of account funding options, including debit cards;

High level of security of the payment system. Disadvantages Some betting sites offer high deposit fees for this payment system;

A small number of betting sites do not accept Neteller for bonuses;

The process of creating an account is lengthy.

7 Steps to Create an Account As we have already said, it is very easy to start using the Neteller payment system, but the process takes quite a long time. So that you can do it properly and quickly, we offer you a step-by-step guide on how to create a Neteller account: Step 1: Access Neteller. Go to the Neteller website or log in to the mobile app (Neteller apk), it can be downloaded from the website;

Step 2: Start registering. Click on the "Join" button, then the registration page will open for you to fill in your details;

Step 3: Fill in your details. Enter your personal information such as first name, last name, country and currency, e-mail address, and come up with a strong password;

Step 4: Enter more information about you. Next, you need to enter your date of birth, address, and cell phone number. All information you enter must be correct and truthful;

Step 5: Enter a code. A confirmation code will be sent to the phone number you specified during registration; you must enter it in a special field and then click the confirmation button;

Step 6: Create your personal security code. Come up with your personal six-digit security code, which you will use constantly to confirm transactions;

Step 7: Complete the process. Check all the data you have entered and click on the "Complete" button. Your account will be created and you will receive your personal Neteller ID. Done! Now you know how to create a Neteller account, which means you won't run into any difficulties. So now you can choose any site and start betting on Cricket or Football betting and make a deposit using Neteller!

Other Betting Sites that Accept Neteller During the study of the payment system Neteller, we checked all the betting sites that support it. We have created a list of all actual bookmakers, using which you will be able to deposit or withdraw money through Neteller: Betwinner;

Paripesa;

Dafabet;

10cric;

Rajabets;

Leonbet;

Bettilt;

Pure Win;

22bet. Choose any site from the list and start playing now, using the most reliable payment system Neteller!

Start Betting with Neteller It's quick and easy to start betting with Neteller. You can make a deposit in any way convenient for you, and then transfer the money to your gaming account. We are confident that every experienced player will definitely cope. But for beginners, we will tell you in more detail about each of the processes. We invite you to study the information below, where we have provided step-by-step instructions for using Neteller. Spet-by-Step Guide of Opening a Neteller Account Opening an account in the Neteller payment system is very easy. To do this you need a stable connection to the Internet. Next, use the step-by-step instructions on how to open a Neteller account: Access your personal account. Go to the Neteller website and the standalone application, log in with your ID and password; Go to your account settings. Click the "Verify" button to begin the process. Fill in your personal information. Upload photos of the requested documents proving your identity (passport or driver's license); Complete the KYC verification process. The Neteller team will review your documents within 24 hours. You will then receive a confirmation letter that your account has been successfully verified and you will then be able to fund your account. Done! Now you can easily open a Neteller account and it will not take you much time, you can immediately start betting! Spet-by-Step Guide of Funding Your Neteller Wallet Once you have successfully passed the account verification process, you can start making any online transactions. Use the step-by-step instructions to save time and do everything correctly: Login to your Neteller account. Go to the payment system website or login to a separate application (Neteller APK.), then log in to the system (enter your ID and password); Refill your account in the payment system. To do this, click the "Refill" button in the "Payment Methods" section, choose your country of residence and currency (Rupees) and enter the required amount; Complete the process. Choose the payment method suitable for you by card (Mastercard or Visa, local bank, PayTM) and click on the button "Top up your wallet". Next, enter the six-digit code and complete the transaction. You did it! It's important to know that all the money you deposit is instantly credited to your wallet account, and you can easily spend it straight away in your gaming account to start betting! Depositing with Neteller Do not worry, making a deposit using the payment method Neteller is also very easy, and most importantly safe. You only need to have a stable connection to the Internet. To do this, use the step-by-step instructions, which will help you save time and do everything correctly: Go to the bookmaker's website. Use the list of 10 best sites for betting and go to any of them; Login to your personal account. Enter your username and password for your account. If you are a new user, go through the registration process; Refill your account. Go to the "My Accounts" section of your account and click on "Deposit"; Select the deposit method. Select Neteller in the list of available payment systems on the site; Make a deposit. Enter the desired amount you want to deposit to the bookmaker's site and click on "Complete". Done! All the funds you deposit into your betting account are instantly displayed and you can start betting on IPL betting apps and IPL betting sites immediately! Withdrawing with Neteller To fully dispose of your bonus money, you need to withdraw it. And it’s very easy and quick to do this using the Neteller payment system. Use step-by-step instructions on how to withdraw money using the Neteller payment system: Login to your game account. Log in with your personal information (username and password); Select the payment system. Go to the "My Accounts" section of your account and click on the "Withdrawal" button, then select Neteller. Complete the process. Enter the desired withdrawal amount and click on the confirmation button. After that, the team of the betting site will review your application and process it. Next, the money will be sent to your Neteller wallet. Successful! It is important to know that withdrawal usually takes 1-2 business days. But you should not worry because Neteller is a proven and safe payment system.

Transaction Money from Indian Banks to Neteller As we said earlier, you can make Neteller transactions using your local bank. Use the step-by-step instructions for Neteller transactions using Indian banks: Login to your personal account. Log in to your personal account using your Wallet ID and password; Select a payment method. In your personal account, go to "My accounts" and click on "Transfer money", then select a deposit with a local bank; Enter personal information. Enter your account number, account holder name and other information, then click "Confirm." Enter the amount. Enter the amount you want to transfer or add to your account. You can make a deposit at your nearest bank branch; Complete the process. Enter your ID and code to complete the transaction and click "Done". Done! We've told you about almost all the options available for the Neteller payment system and you're sure to do everything right by following all the instructions in the review!

Neteller-Allowed Indian Banks Payment system Neteller was developed back in 1999 and today it is one of the most popular payment methods among Indian users. That's why almost all banks in India cooperate with Neteller. The banks include such sought-after branches as ICICI Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank and many more! Using all these banks you will be able to make transactions in the national currency of Rupee and be safe with your money.

Safe and Secure Betting with Neteller When using any payment system, it is important to be confident in its reliability and safety. That's why in our analysis of the Neteller payment system we carefully checked its security system. We found out that the payment system works only with licensed platforms, also uses 256-bit encryption protocols and is regulated by the financial department. Also the login to the system can be additionally protected by two-factor authentication. We confidently offer all Sportscafe platform readers to use the Neteller payment system!

The Best Other Alternative Payment Methods for Betting We did a huge analysis when studying the Neteller payment system, and also compared it with other payment methods. This has given us the opportunity to find alternative ways to pay for bets on cricket and other sports, such as: Phone Pe;

UPI;

BHIM UPI;

RuPay;

AstroPay Cards;

NetBanking;

Cryptocurrencies;

Google Pay (Gpay);

ecoPayz;

PayPal;

Wire Transfer. Each payment system is unique, that's why if something does not suit you in Neteller, you can use any other payment system from the list. Choose the option that suits you best!

Neteller Customer Care Number and Support In case of any difficulties when using the Neteller payment system, you can contact their customer service. The Neteller payment method has the following ways of communicating with customers: Neteller customer care number: +44-20-3308-9525;

Help Center” in the Neteller website and app. The contact number is free, so you will be able to choose the option that is most convenient for you. After describing your problem, a manager will contact you immediately and help you solve any difficulties.